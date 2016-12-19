Roundup Dec 19

Could it be true? The impending collapse of the global warming scare? h/t Jo Nova. The Spectator. The Trump Derangement Syndrome, a primer. On the topic of derangement, Kevin Rudd’s vision of Australia (if you can bear it).

Weather. Judith Curry’s week in review. The latest climate science conspiracy theory – saving the data from the forces of darkness. Polar bear climate refugees? Not in the real world. The partnership of Big Mining and Big Green. Their climate “concern” is motivated by self-interest – they see long-term profits flowing from the green agenda. Fiddling the climate records.

As twice-elected president of a science society formed in 1871, with early members important to the beginning of climate measurements covering the US, this author has been very concerned with the manipulation of historic data that seems to have taken place over the past few decades. In effect, a warming trend seems to have been established in the data where one did not exist before. As we saw during Climategate, the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia “lost” historic data when data was mathematically adjusted.

Mark Steyn’s week. Interesting population trends in the US blue states. Rent seeking by occupational regulation in the land of the free.

Dan Mitchell. Shut down Fanny Mae and Freddy Mac to give the market a chance. Taking on entitlements in the US, decentralize the system, put a stop of food stamps. Overpaid cat cats in Washington DC.

Culture. The steampunk genre of science fiction. The most expensive books sold by AbeBooks in 2016. “The only Alice that matters, the essential Mr. Dickens, the farsighted Mr. Wells, the earnest Mr. Wilde, the singular Ms. Lee, a rather sad British Bulldog, a genius called Geisel, and the one and only Pooh are all here. Enjoy the list and dream that one day one of these might be yours.”

Around the traps, what the usual suspects are up to. Don Aitkin on truthiness and factiness.

Science and technology. The corruption of science by Pat Michaels, of Cato Institute, author of Lukewarming. The obesity war.

