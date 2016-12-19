Roundup Dec 19

Could it be true? The impending collapse of the global warming scare? h/t Jo Nova. The Spectator. The Trump Derangement Syndrome, a primer. On the topic of derangement, Kevin Rudd’s vision of Australia (if you can bear it).
Weather. Judith Curry’s week in review. The latest climate science conspiracy theory – saving the data from the forces of darkness. Polar bear climate refugees? Not in the real world. The partnership of Big Mining and Big Green. Their climate “concern” is motivated by self-interest – they see long-term profits flowing from the green agenda. Fiddling the climate records.
As twice-elected president of a science society formed in 1871, with early members important to the beginning of climate measurements covering the US, this author has been very concerned with the manipulation of historic data that seems to have taken place over the past few decades. In effect, a warming trend seems to have been established in the data where one did not exist before. As we saw during Climategate, the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia “lost” historic data when data was mathematically adjusted.
Mark Steyn’s week. Interesting population trends in the US blue states. Rent seeking by occupational regulation in the land of the free.
Dan Mitchell. Shut down Fanny Mae and Freddy Mac to give the market a chance. Taking on entitlements in the US, decentralize the system, put a stop of food stamps. Overpaid cat cats in Washington DC.
Culture. The steampunk genre of science fiction. The most expensive books sold by AbeBooks in 2016. “The only Alice that matters, the essential Mr. Dickens, the farsighted Mr. Wells, the earnest Mr. Wilde, the singular Ms. Lee, a rather sad British Bulldog, a genius called Geisel, and the one and only Pooh are all here. Enjoy the list and dream that one day one of these might be yours.”
Science and technology. The corruption of science by Pat Michaels, of Cato Institute, author of Lukewarming. The obesity war.
1. We are a week out from christmas and instead of sweating my guts out at night I had two blankets on last night. So much for global warming.
2. Kevin Rudd’s vision of Australia is of a country full of chinese speaking mandarin with a few turncoats like him getting preferential treatment. If you swap out the chinese with muslims and mandarin with arabic you get the Greens vision of Australia. Combine Mandarin and Arabic and you get the Liberal, Labor wet dream for Australia.
3. The states that voted for Hillary Clinton are the states full of immigrants and non breeding open borders nutjobs who loathe those happy white rednecks in flyover country. Our resident leftie Dot would fit right in in one of those Clinton loving states.
4. Get rid of the fed too.
5. Steampunk is a fantasy about living in an Anglo Saxon world but with modern tech, disguised so the PC police don’t cotton onto it. In an increasingly tribal society where Anglo Saxon identity is considered white supremacy and white people are born with original sin according to the PC police, is it any wonder steam punk is on the rise?
Trump Derangement Syndrome will surely take hold when the true believers discover the votes of thousands of illegal aliens including Gough Whitlam, Jim Cairns and Nikita Khrushchev were still not enough to get Hillary over the line.
Not necessarily so. I used to work for a very large company where the CEO was a true believer as I far as I can tell (I met him a few times). My division boss also had significant interests in that area.
The problem is these people are totally frantically busy all the time with the job they are employed for. So all they can do is take in the inputs, process that information regarding the implications for the company (and themselves) and act accordingly. When you have oodles of lefties blasting them with propaganda each and every day they don’t have the mental processing time to crap-filter this humungous wave of total crud out of their crania. So the heads of the companies are believers.
I’ve worked with a few organisations like that. It is fruitless raising anything logical, it just sinks without trace into the lefty miasma.
The attack on resources companies will not stop when Global Warming ceases to be the Big Issue.
These anti-development fuckers were at it when it was supposed to be Global Cooling.
Same old shit, different pretext.
There will be no admission of error or guilt, just a sudden switch and then “We’ve always been at war with Global Warming/Cooling/Climate change/Plastic bags .. whatever”
Typical of the cretinous stupidity of those of like mind to Kruud is this assinine stupidity:
If this witless retard thinks a 10% increase in tax is goid for the econimy, why stop at 10? Why not 100% or 150%. Imprisonmemt is too good for idiots like this. We urgently need capital punishment.
Also interesting about the demographic trends in US states.
Recently when visiting Australia I noticed an apparent increase in young US workers in service industries. (I had assumed Canadians on Working Holiday Visas until I spoke to them).
Since they only get a tiny number of WHVs, I was intrigued and quizzed to a few of them. One was from NY state and told me that the economy there was rooted and moving to NYC was not an option. He had emigrated to Australia.
Anecdote, not stats, for sure but something is going on.
Then, there’s also this: Pretty soon the net flow of young people from UK & Ireland to Australia will reverse if it hasn’t already. It already has with regard to NZ.
Kevin, please get straight to the point. This is the age of social media. We don’t have time for such lofty flatus.
And please don’t make us look up obscure South African words. There is no need for it.
Yet another loon injects race based paranoia into issues no normal person thinks are based on race.
Dot once again proves he is stuck on outdated ideas learned from leftie professors that he cannot outgrow. Learn to think for yourself instead of regurgitating the marxist dogma indoctrinated into you.
The demographic trend is clear, white people are slowly becoming extinct. This collapse in the fertility rate began in the early 70s as a result of the policy of gender equality. We are well underway in this de-population project, so while the overall population is still growing the breeding population, ie couples that actually have children has declined by about 30% since the 70s, and their children look set to have 30% less offsprings as well etc.
By 2030 there will be about 50% less breeding couples than generation from the 70s who will have died off. The overall population will be declining, however vast numbers of migrants have been brought in and continue to be brought in to boost population numbers. This leads to the phenomena of white flight from heavy migrant population centres.
By 2060 the breeding population will be down to about 1/3 of that from the 70s.
A century of stagnation, deflation and market collapse. Similar numbers apply to Australia, Europe and USA. China is in an even worst position due to its 1 child policy which it reversed 20 years too late. Japan has also been afflicted with gender equality and the population is rapidly ageing and disappearing whilst they are not importing vast voteherds.
There will come a time when we learn the truth about Greenhouse gasses and that truth is that Greenhouse gasses reduce daytime temperatures and increase night time temperatures. Nothing more, nothing less.
Zippy, when Australia is majority muslim, African and chinese will see whether dot’s Libertarian fantasy ideal holds true and the descendants of those immigrants keep Australia’s anglo-saxon derived culture (libertarianism itself is an anglo saxon ideal) or whether Australian comes to resemble a fractured mess of differing cultures resembling the middle east, Africa and China.
Loopy stuff.
Really? The Saxons had slaves. The Saxons are my ancestors.
Jason Soon started this blog. He is obviously, of Chinese descent.
If you want to gibber on like a deluded idiot, carry on.
Jesus christ you’re an insufferable imbecile. What makes you think I ever paid attention to said arsewipes or didn’t straight up disagree with their baloney?
Libertarianism is a dehistoricised varient of classical liberalism, which evolved out of early modern English Protestantism, and virtually nowhere else. Certainly the parts of Europe that were invaded by Muslims, such as Spain, Russia and the Balkans, have no classical liberal tradition.
Worth thinking about.
King Koala #2239111, posted on December 19, 2016, at 5:51 pm
Selectively referring to these parts:
2. So K Rudd was looking only at present-day Canberra.
5. Steampunk translated to the colonies = Mad Max, then?
You’re onto something there, Fisk. My father’s political discourse with me as a kid was him growling at the TV over things, and yet, that liberalism you speak of seems to be so deep-seated in me that it could only come from the environment I grew up in. Having English Protestant heritage could have something to do with that