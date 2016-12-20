Trump will be president

The last hurdle has been cleared with Donald Trump having received the 270 electoral votes that will make him the 45th president. It ought to have been a mere formality, but not only were there many in the Democrat rabble who thought that the Electoral College might be turned, no one at the top of the Democrat establishment would say that the vote had been determined, and that Trump was legitimately the president-elect. This will be part of the Democrat drumbeat for the next four (or even eight) years, as they will insist that the Russians did it and Hillary received more votes. The very clever map above shows just what it means that Hillary received more votes. California, a bit of the north-east and a few scattered islands elsewhere. The rest of the country voted Trump. It is exactly this kind of distorted voting pattern that the electoral college was designed to overcome. Here is Bill Clinton discussing the election, just yesterday, after all the voting was done:

On the question of Russian cyberattacks damaging the candidacy of his wife, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the former president said “you would need to have a single-digit IQ not to recognize what was going on.”

I think it requires a single-digit IQ to have voted for Hillary, but honest people might differ on this one. But then he goes on with what I think is true:

He blamed FBI Director James Comey for her loss, telling those gathered around him that he had “cost her the election” by announcing with less than two weeks to go before the election that the bureau was examining fresh evidence related to her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

This is the 650,000 emails in Anthony Weiner’s laptop that were suddenly discovered which no one has a plausible reason to explain how they got there. I agree with Bill that that is what turned the tide. I therefore also need a plausible reason to explain why Comey opened this issue up just when he did since he had already closed the email question down a couple of weeks before.

Now it will be four years of relentless media slanging, where there is a continuous and ongoing effort to find anti-Trump narratives at every turn. The media are almost entirely of the left, and we have seen how it works. What remains remarkable is that even though everyone says the media are on the far left, they nevertheless can create issues and then run with them. The fake news and the Russian cyberattack stories are just inventions for which evidence is entirely lacking.

But Trump will be president. He will change the direction of American economic and foreign policy, and he will get to choose at least one justice for the Supreme Court and possibly as many as three. Is it too late? We shall see.