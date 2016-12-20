Trump will be president

The last hurdle has been cleared with Donald Trump having received the 270 electoral votes that will make him the 45th president. It ought to have been a mere formality, but not only were there many in the Democrat rabble who thought that the Electoral College might be turned, no one at the top of the Democrat establishment would say that the vote had been determined, and that Trump was legitimately the president-elect. This will be part of the Democrat drumbeat for the next four (or even eight) years, as they will insist that the Russians did it and Hillary received more votes. The very clever map above shows just what it means that Hillary received more votes. California, a bit of the north-east and a few scattered islands elsewhere. The rest of the country voted Trump. It is exactly this kind of distorted voting pattern that the electoral college was designed to overcome. Here is Bill Clinton discussing the election, just yesterday, after all the voting was done:
On the question of Russian cyberattacks damaging the candidacy of his wife, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the former president said “you would need to have a single-digit IQ not to recognize what was going on.”
I think it requires a single-digit IQ to have voted for Hillary, but honest people might differ on this one. But then he goes on with what I think is true:
He blamed FBI Director James Comey for her loss, telling those gathered around him that he had “cost her the election” by announcing with less than two weeks to go before the election that the bureau was examining fresh evidence related to her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.
This is the 650,000 emails in Anthony Weiner’s laptop that were suddenly discovered which no one has a plausible reason to explain how they got there. I agree with Bill that that is what turned the tide. I therefore also need a plausible reason to explain why Comey opened this issue up just when he did since he had already closed the email question down a couple of weeks before.
Now it will be four years of relentless media slanging, where there is a continuous and ongoing effort to find anti-Trump narratives at every turn. The media are almost entirely of the left, and we have seen how it works. What remains remarkable is that even though everyone says the media are on the far left, they nevertheless can create issues and then run with them. The fake news and the Russian cyberattack stories are just inventions for which evidence is entirely lacking.
But Trump will be president. He will change the direction of American economic and foreign policy, and he will get to choose at least one justice for the Supreme Court and possibly as many as three. Is it too late? We shall see.
Talking About “Fake” News, neither the SMH nor AFR have Trump’s Electoral College Win up on their main page as at 1055
No. Justice Roberts and the four hard left Justices can still prevent this democratic incident.
The dirty washing has been hung out to dry. The Left better watch it now that Trump is in charge or there’ll be more dirty washing which hasn’t been hung up yet. I have just watched the December 2016 video regarding a 5 year investigation into the birth certificate copy as to whether it was a government forged document or not. The video detailed each forensic point that concluded it was a fraudulently created document which has been represented as an official copy of the birth certificate of Barack Obama.
I think Comey sat on it for as long as he could, but after he let Clinton off the hook earlier the FBI started to haemorrhage experienced officers who couldn’t stand it any more. It was going to leak. What was he supposed to do? There was also the fact that he had an obligation to the Congressional enquiry to inform them of any change in the circumstances, which he did. Remember that he specifically did not re-open the case. That was the (inevitable) gloss that was put on his letter to the committee, but that’s not what he did.
I am still looking for a judicially plausible reason for the initial decision to shut down the investigation, and not proceed towards a prosecution. I and others can easily speculate about non-judicial reasoning.
Maybe that graphic is what Obama meant by his 2008 speech when he said “this was the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal”.
But now it looks like the rising tide is rising again. Though at last the planet is beginning to heal from the most recent bout of leftist insanity.
What now “Obama Legacy”?
“Red Line”? ISIS no more than a “Junior Varsity” team ? Putin to blame for Clinton demolition? Great Britain must stay in EU?
Easy reason
The AG met Bill under the wing of a plane.
Noted in US media reports today:
Hillary still blaming Russians.
Bill blaming FBI.
Obama blaming Dems who didn’t turn up to vote. Perhaps because of the uninspiring candidate?
Reminds of Abe Lincoln.
Democrats went to war.
Democrats were US Granted.
Only 32 more days to conclude the most disastrous presidency since that of James Buchanan.
Comey did Hillary a big favour. His re-opening of investigations contained an implicit public accusation. Any half-decent defence lawyer would argue that Hillary could not possibly receive a fair trial now (if any matters actually make it to court). As to her political career, it’s over. I just hope the Dummocrats continue to put her on the podium as a contender, instead of recognising the washed-up has-been for what she is, and start looking for someone else.
According to Real Clear Politics poll averages, Clinton had 48% of the vote in mid October prior to the release of the emails by Wikileaks and ended up with 48.2% of the vote at election.
Kellyanne Conway has consistently stated that Clinton had vote ceiling she couldn’t get over.
You can agree all you like with Bill, but facts don’t support any of it.
Obama reacts to Berlin bus crash and assassination of Russian Ambassador by nicking off for a round of golf.
Meanwhile added to “Legacy” by commuting records of 79 drug crims..
Such a busy and important man our Barak Obama.
I suspect that Trump will have both barrels pointing in their direction. Also expect that he will take the razor to public funding of leftie institutions. Hopefully Malcolm takes note and acts accordingly.
Sabena – Buchanan was hostage to the old South. HRC was hostage to the new South.
I tend to disagree that the email business turned the tide, and take a more kind of “personal” viewpoint. After the allegations of the various ladies against Trump he got a tremendous smackdown from world leaders. People assumed that was the end of him. It had to be the finish of him.
And yet he kept going and withstood the pressure with a goal in mind, which was admirable. Remarkable. We hear nothing from those ladies now either.
The voting pattern is very similar to Australia, for the same reason. The bulk of the populations is concentrated in coastal areas and big cities. The electoral college works in a similar way to the Senate here, designed to give a balance between small and large states and rural and urban populations. Small rural states tend to be more conservative. California and the urban areas are where technological innovation and business development occurs – where the future of America is being built. Yes, the election result is due to the backlash from those who are being left behind. But how to give them jobs where they live and like those they lost? Government subsidy of auto factories?
It will be fascinating to see how Trump handles this. The capitalist solution is for more efficiency, which can mean globalisation and transfer of jobs off-shore, which inevitably means redundant workers go to the wall. The socialist solution is to provide jobs through subsidies to business, government projects and public service jobs. Which way will Trump jump?
I’m with Candy. None of the shenanigans of the last 8 weeks of the campaign stopped those town hall meetings being packed with people who trotted off to see The Don in person, after which they voted.
Love the archipelago map, it’s going up on the wall in the office next to the Trump coverage one.
What is possible (albeit highly unlikely):
– the Russians, or some other nation, influenced the outcome of the election in Trump’s favour. It’s interesting that Podesta buys into this rubbish. He also has a weird obsession with space aliens, so it makes sense that he’d believe such quackery.
What is factual and verifiable:
– the MSM was greatly in the tank for Hillary. Coverage of her campaign was overwhelmingly positive, whilst coverage of Trump’s was overwhelmingly negative. (This advantage comfortably negated any benefit that resulted from Podesta’s emails. m0nty and co – if you were a POTUS candidate and you had to choose between the MSM acting as your operatives, or a Wikileaks-type scandal afflicting your opponent, what would you go for? Be honest now.)
– Clinton lost because of her rubbish campaign largely ignored its ‘blue firewall’ rustbelt states and assumed it had them in the bag. The Clinton campaign was so arrogantly confident of victory that it put efforts into flipping GOP strongholds like Texas while Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan were quietly falling towards Trump. The Clinton campaign spent much of the final months fiddling while Rome burned. Fact.
Here’s the hard truth that the Dems had better wake up to if they want a shot in 2020 – Clinton would have lost regardless of foreign influence. Whether it played a part in the election is immaterial. Wikileaks could never have happened and she still would have lost. Wikileaks further galvanised an already highly motivated support base, little more. It was not a crucial factor in Trump’s victory.
What flipped voters from Dem to GOP were the weaknesses in the Clinton campaign, primarily in failing to counter the powerful message that Trump was sending to traditionally Democrat voters in typically blue States. And you win elections by flipping voters. That’s what happened, that’s what Trump managed to pull off, that’s where Hillary failed miserably.
Any talk of ‘the Russians’ is just loser talk that will only engender a ‘we wuz robbed’ mentality. Nothing good can come of such thinking for the Dems. It’ll trickle through to the 2020 campaign. And these kinds of whiny, negative campaigns do not have a good track record of yielding success – particularly in the face of a strong, positive campaign. Just ask John Kerry. (Or Gough Whitlam!)
Wasn’t US commentary confirming the above and that she was trying to capture 3% of the non-committed vote, and that’s why she targetted the States that she did during the close of the Election campaign?
Yes that would be a true capitalist solution, some jobs are lost but others are created, unless there are unreasonable impediments. Maybe it should actually be tried for once.
What has been happening until now is crony capitalism, a mix of big government, big business and big unions feathering the nest for themselves by establishing red tape, regulations and rules that just happen to benefit one group to the detriment of all others. A small business struggles to get larger, while already large businesses with relationships with the legislators and unions are better able to absorb the paperwork.
Freed Trade agreements with a multitude of conditions, caveats and clauses are not free trade no matter what is on the label.
why not give capitalism a go?
What’s interesting is that certain people in the democrats knew that losing was a strong possibility, or even expected it.
NY democrats cancelled fire works in the days before the election. Democrat insiders began canceling hotel bookings and flights in Washington for the inauguration. Many of those invited to the vote night Hillary gathering never showed up and were not even in New York.
There was a massive rift when part of the Hillary campaign team started to the rust belt then were called back to New York, because Podesta was convinced they had it in the bag.
If you read the leaks, Podesta for some reason had this bizarre strategy based on trying to control Trump. Podesta deliberately wanted to campaign in areas that they considered were no chance to flip because he was obsessed with drawing Trump into time wasting lost causes.
In the end Trump completely ignored what the Clinton camp were doing.
Here’s the original including Trumpland: http://www.vividmaps.com/2016/12/trumpland-and-clinton-archipelago.html
Nope, they have no say in it whatsoever at this point.
Only 32 more days to conclude the most disastrous presidency since that of James Buchanan.
It’s too early to claim this. Remaining to be seen are the consequences of releasing $150B to the Iranians and effectively green-lighting their nuclear and ballistic missile program.
I agree with Bill that that (Comey effectively re-opening the investigation) is what turned the tide.
This is quite a concession, Steve, and a big departure from the Trump Fanbots on this site who are still claiming he won in a “landslide” – Sad!
If true, and I’m not sure it is, it’s also an indictment on what a poor candidate Trump ended up being that he needed significant and unprecedented FBI intervention to knock off such a demonstrably corrupt and truly atrocious campaigner like Clinton.
Trump is the harbinger of a post-liberal world.
Socialism is officially moribund.
Thank God Almighty.
And still they call themselves “Newspapers”, when all they are are “Fake News” – 1500 today and still the main pages of the Sydney Morning Herald and the Australian Financial Review have no mention of Trump winning the required number of Electoral Votes to be President-Electof The US
Hold your nose and continue to dis-infest until all resistance has ended.
Trump is the harbinger of a post-liberal world.
“Pre-mature” seems to be the operative word when describing those eager to write Trumpian Hagiographies – before the guy’s even taken office!
He should no doubt do some very good things – particularly compared to the current dud – but rather than lathering up over his promises, how about taking things one step at a time and, perhaps, looking at what he does and does do, rather than imagining?
Right now, surrounding himself with Republican DC skunks and hacks, hedge fund types, Goldman Sachs/Soros disciples, liberal/left and big Democrat Party supporters and Putin acolytes, all mainly on the domestic side, is hardly suggesting he’ll be the ‘game changer’ he promised, let alone a swamp drainer.
I wonder, what percentage of welfare recipients live in clintonland ? How many illegal migrants ? How much crine is committed there? How many inhabitants have a useless uni degree? How many rely on the taxpayer for income ? Was there much vote fraud there ? The answers would be interesting , might even prove clintonland bears no real relationship with Real America ,as represented by Trump . Such a study here in Aus woukd be interesting ,the career pollliewankers would probably use it to gerrymander future elections ,keeping the national green laboral party in power forever .
The media were using Tony Abbott for target practice in preparation for someone like Trump.
It won’t work this time, because he has their measure.
As of 1600, The Age (online) has not one story about Trump being formally confirmed as the President.
Latest in loser news –
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/12/19/samantha-bee-and-glenn-back-unite-over-trump-it-s-all-of-us-against-trumpism.html?via=desktop&source=twitter
They can run till the cows come home, but fewer and fewer people are listening, let alone believing them.
Trump’s victory demonstrated that the MSM in the US is a broken reed. They couldn’t have tried harder to defeat him, trading on their ubiquity and the shreds of their credibility.
He whupped them all.
That is one of the biggest and most important consequences of his victory.
Lyin’ Ted would have apologised to the media every time one of his supporters said something off-colour. He would have been totally cucked!
Except that “the rest” didn’t all go to Clinton… I going to ignore that little issue.
Let’s see how the Manchurian copes with a US economy experiencing normal interest rates. The giant money scam is going to blow the game and his chances with it.
Why am I reminded of comments about Bill Clinton by the late Christopher Hitchens in his year 2000 book “No one left to lie to: The triangulations of William Jefferson Clinton”?
Must be that the Clintons again are having a bad calendar moment, and that same bloody dog won’t stop not barking.
You’d need to have a single digit IQ to think that the Rooshans influenced the US election.
Two words, Bill, you syphilis addled ol’ corpse:
Wally Weiner. 👈
How did Steyn put it? The blowjob of Dorian Gray.
The jury is out on Trump because we will all have to sit back and watch what he does rather than what he has been saying he will do. Only the loonybins from the left will not give him the opportunity to show us all how good, or how bad, a President he will be.
On the other hand the jury came in with a verdict on Hillary Clinton in early November. She was judged as incompetent, untrustworthy, unlikeable and almost certainly dishonest. In addition she had that husband of hers hanging around salivating about the prospect of getting his grubby hands on more female White House staffers. Despite the screaming and hand wringing by the nutcases Clinton did not win.
The next 6 – 12 months will be a very interesting time for politics in the USA. If there are any politicians in Australia with a reasonable number of working brain cells they should start thinking about what voters in Australia are going to do at coming State and Federal elections. Change is in the air, and not before time.
the ‘reformed’ right-wing commentator
Why do they give that idiot oxygen?
Imagine if they did away with the electoral college. The subsequent elections could be held with California alone voting. The popular vote would always be what California voted.
And if it is the Russians what done it then they should be praised for the release of emails that the Democrats should have been ashamed of.
Denniger has a good bit on the faithless electors.
Glenn Beck has gone the way of Charles Johnson, another conservative doyenne who inexplicably took up a post on the left bank.
Actually, Glenn Beck blew it when he left Fox, and I reckon he knows it. It makes sense that he’d go all-in on Trump failing as he doesn’t have much to lose. It keeps his profile up and while he may have to endure a period of intense mockery, but if Trump doesn’t work out, Beck has pretty strong, career-reviving bragging rights.
Here are the possible scenarios and the likely longer term impact on Beck’s career:
1) Beck supportive of a successful Trump Presidency – Beck is forgotten
2) Beck unsupportive of a successful Trump Presidency – Beck is vigorously derided and then forgotten
3) Beck supportive of an unsuccessful Trump Presidency – Beck is forgotten
4) Beck unsupportive of an unsuccessful Trump Presidency – Beck becomes the toast of the conservative chattering classes, gets his old job at Fox back yadda yadda
Not surprising he’s chancing it on number four. Everything else means certain career death.
I know Troompaloompas like yourself can accept no criticism of your master – obsequious subservience only – and when being forced to confront your beclownery (eg “landslide!”) your head approaches detonation point, but wishing physical harm or death on fellow Cats is not very Zeitgeisty of you.
Ant will NEVER get over Trump’s victory, that much is now clear.
We are witnessing the rebirth of the Founding Fathers’ Republic. Good times.
It’s now 1900h and not one word about Trump on the main page of The Age (internet).
What a bunch of sore losers. 🙂
You have to admire the sense of denial. So far Trump has:
* – Attracted $50 billion in investment leading to 50,000 jobs.
* – Got US Steels’ mills rolling again with 10,000 more jobs.
* – Saved Peabody’s from bankruptcy, and put them back in the black.
* – Announced moves that will possibly reduce wasted “climate” expenditure by $50 B +.
* – Probably prevented a proxy war with Russia.
* – Sent a strongly-worded message to Jihadists that there’s no more Mr Nice Guy.
And he’s not even in the driver’s seat yet.
Presumably Ant won’t be impressed until Trump turns water into wine, feeds the multitudes with five loaves and seven fishes, and starts raising people from the dead.
‘…and starts raising people from the dead.’
That’s already happened. How do you think Clinton got so many votes in certain areas?
And a bunch of Hollywood Hasbeens just made themselves more irrelevant.
The rest of your analysis is bollocks, OCO, but that bit is correct. The Clinton camp had a choice when they were up big in the polls: consolidate in swing states, or try to run up the score by expanding the map. They chose… poorly. Easy to say now of course.
If this is true, then why the law of supply and demand has not changed the MSM landscape?
It is undeniable (and agreed by the majority of people on all sides) that MSM has a strong leftwing bias compared to the mean (or median) position of the voters. But why the market does not correct this is unclear. I mean it is not government owned like BBC or ABC?
I know I will be told that it is all created at evil universities but most prominent US universities are private, so they should respond to market incentives as well, shouldn’t they?
Only cranks do not believe Putin tried to interfere in the election. I read an interview with an influential Russian thinker, who said that while Putin has probably did not affect the result of the election, it is important for him (both personally and for domestic and international prestige) to create a perception that he did.
I also think Americans might have got sick of looking at Ms Clinton who called half of them deplorables.
People don’t like that kind of thing. There’s Trump with strength to withstand the media onslaught and positivity and out amongst people.
I’m not sure the Russians had any influence – at all. Like most people I reckon Americans voted as they saw their potential president, not because of some Russian leader and his shenanigans .
Putin might have tried to meddle, but he’s a bumbler really.
That might offend some who see the 80 times murderer as a “defender of Christianity”.
Presumably Ant won’t be impressed until Trump
– Builds a physical barrier – fence, wall, whatever – covering the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, as promised;
– Deports illegal immigrants, as promised;
– Rebuilds the military, as promised;
– Fully repeals Obamacare and replaces it with something better, as promised;
– Removes all political impediments to a full investigation of Hillary Clinton re her private server, as promised;
– Removes all political impediments to a full investigation of The Clinton Foundation, as promised;
– Rips up Obama’s deal with Iran, as promised;
– Applies across the board tax cuts, as promised;
– Nominates for the SCOTUS only people in his list of nominees, as promised;
– Treat Climate Change as the “hoax” that it is, as promised;
– Drains the swamp, as in significantly kneecaps the influence of powerful corporate and political lobbyists on Congress and his Administration, as promised.
I think if he goes at least halfway to achieving all of the above he’ll have been a spectacular success.
If he doesn’t you should feel like a chump.
And what’s your timeframe for this, Ant?
His first 100 days?
Over his 4 year term he should have almost all of those well and truly implemented and well progressed if not completed.
There is a lot of ruin in a large corporation.
So they had the real poll results, not those fake and doctored ones released to the plebs via the media. The Democrats will be the death of MSM.
It is changing, the New York Times is renting out a substantial part of its building in NYC to earn some money. They alsom downsized their staffingto save money which led to vacant spaces.
Other money losing media houses are/were bankrolled by parent organisations who want to influence the population and curry favour with the Obama government. Not sure that strategy is going to do them any good with Trump.
Their ‘wymynsysbama BLM female president’ recipe for 2020 starts cooking now.
The loss leader of diverting and diluting the energies of the Trump administration and the outright sabotage of America is all worthwhile for the left media, if it means being rewarded with a michelle madam president in 2020.
[plus the eternal dog whistle to nutters could mean that besides assassinating the legitimacy of the Trump presidency, their left could incite a meat drone to dronestrike the man they hate above all else.]
A Green trojan in the Trump camp?
Yeah I think you would be lucky to get half of the things on the list before next election, but so far things are moving in the right direction.
Also, we hope the US won’t run itself bankrupt under Trump. So far the US dollar has been surprisingly resilient, despite the assault of ever growing debt and multiple rounds of QE… dunno how long that’s going to last.
Possibly because those “laws” are not laws but theories- and the theories rationalise exceptions according to the “all else being equal” method of avoiding falsification.
Egg, your insinuation that the electors of Arkansas have single digit IQs is entirely uncalled for and if memory serves, it was in Arkansas where the Clintons were best known that they were trounced in the greatest balance of Trump over Clinton votes. They must have loved the opportunity to make the smug mothers eat shit!
The US Presidential elections are decided by electoral colleges on a state by state basis. This result was a landslide no matter how anyone tries to spin it.
The around the clock relentless assault on Trump by ALL the media including 1/3 of Fox did have an effect. There are many people, including Republicans, who believe Trump is a sexual predator. The MSM assault had a profound effect especially on the female vote.
Nobody that I know of could have won this election from Clinton other than Trump. Not Jeb, not Cruz not anybody. Everything he did was supposedly wrong yet everything he did came out right. This truly was a campaign of epic proportions.
The man has a solid history of achieving whatever he wants to achieve, on time and under budget. He will be one of the better presidents of our time IMHO.
Oh yeah? Which bits, and why? I’d hate to think of you as a mindless ideologue, m0nty. So I’m sure you won’t mind expounding upon your rather sparse condemnation.
My friend from the US who is very pro trump was very worried when Comey reopened the email matter. He told me that it was a setup and they’ll drop it three days before the election to make the whole matter irrelevant. I had to agree that this was a likely situation but that the Trump rally sizes seemed more pertinent. He was right, so was I. It was/is just another futile tactic.
Shorter Leo: law of supply and demand is invalid.
I notice that the Clinton Numpty Network has morphed into the miChelle Now Network. Simply ‘mazin.
CNN called it a “Truck Crash.”
BerlinChristmas Market:
12 Dead, 48 Injured in Truck Crash
By Darran Simon, Ralph Ellis and Frederil Pleigten, CNN
Updated 0111 GMT (0911 HKT) December 20, 2016
I think you and the Dems are totally wrong about the Russian involvement. I have no doubt that they are spying and capable of hacking, but you can’t hack a turned off computer, and that is the equivalent of a voting machine.
Oh they would love you to think, they are capable of doing all that for sure.
Keep you in suspenders.
The wiki leaks have, in my opinion, nothing to do with the Russians, there are enough disenchanted people in the US who provide these leaks to Assange.
There was no ‘hack’. It was a classic phishing scam that netted Podesta’s login and password. You know the drum – send a genuine-looking ‘request from Google’ to login via the link provided. Podesta received the request and forwarded it on to their IT guy who gave it the all-clear. He was wrong. Oops. Anyway, that’s how Podesta’s details were harvested. He provided them willingly, assuming he was interacting with Google’s systems. It wasn’t an army of crack hackers breaking into Google’s servers and stealing data – oh no, nothing remotely that clever. Just the ordinary shit that fools the IT-unsavvy and the stupid into handing over their user name and password for the websites of their financial institutions, their email and social networking accounts…anything of any value. Podesta got punked by one of the oldest and well-known tricks in the online scamming book. To describe what happened to him as a ‘hack’ is to massively oversell the sophistication of the attack.
Let the carnage begin.
On the question of Russian cyberattacks damaging the candidacy of his wife, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the former president said “you would need to have a single-digit IQ not to recognize what was going on.”
Is this an example of how Bill Clinton can earn $500k each time he gives such a speech ??
Now we know there are so many idiots on this planet !
Jef,
I think you will find the days of the Clintons extorting $500,000 “speaking” bribes are over.
Hillary couldn’t fill a coffee shop voluntarily when she was the leading contender for President and Bill should be in quarantine until time to dissect him for medical science.
Neither are getting any more popular and they are fresh out of favors to sell.
Stop it with the Russian shit, folks. They influenced the Democrats for 50 years far more than they could have ever helped Trump. Concede nothing without proof.
For those who might have missed out on the final scorecard in US Election 2016 this is what victory looks like.
Trump won 57% and Hillary got 43% of the Electoral College, which is the only vote that counts.
Is 14 points a landslide? I dunno, sounds like solid winning to me though.
If anything, the crude nature of the attack precludes a large state actor, which would use much more sophisticated means in such a circumstance. They would assume (in hindsight wrongly, on this occasion) that the target employed a level of security far more impenetrable than that of your average internet dummy who’d be likely to fall for a phishing scam. The disgruntled insider theory is a helluva lot more plausible than foreign intervention.
Unless the foreigners were from, say, Nigeria.
It was a landslide when you look at the results in the battleground States, which is where elections are won and lost. Of course Trump didn’t bother wasting time and resources picking up votes in California, New York, Maryland, Washington State, Massachusetts etc etc etc. He was never going to win in these States. A smaller margin of defeat is still a defeat.
Of course, Team Hillary was dumb enough to pour time and resources into quixotic, ill-considered tilts at red States like Texas. Which helps explain why Trump won and Hillary lost.
Anything to add, m0nty? I recall you foaming at the mouth over the prospect of Hillary taking Texas. How’d that work out for ya?
Trump antagonised a lot of Republicans in the political class. Yet Republican voters turned out for him in huge numbers. Clinton tried to say something that would please every group in the Obama coalition and they didn’t turn out for her.
Maybe the Dems need to forget about trying to cobble together votes based on identity groups. They would do a lot better for themselves if they stopped crawling up the rectal cavities of the activists. They should instead shout down black and homo activists or even insult them.
The American people are not against gays or blacks, they just hate the gay and black activists who are totally unrepresentative of anyone but themselves. The people see that the Dems love to denigrate or ignore the great bulk of the American population and instead pander to the activists. The Dems need to show that they can talk past the activists. In fact they need to do what the Donald has done and start giving no quarter to the smarmy activists who have poisoned the discourse with their whinging and posturing.
Making America great again means taking the activists down.
Sinistra delenda est!
Kellyanne is a star – a woman of principle and the main driver of the election success. Thanks Crossie for the information – I knew about the fireworks but not the other items.
Remember m0nty’s original prediction of Clinton’s EC haul? IIRC, it was 388!
fisky, it is simply astonishing that the NeverTrumpers have not repented and are in fact regrouping. I mean, even Ant is pretending he’s all cool with Trump, despite continuing to drop sneaky little lies into the conversation to discredit Trump – such as Trump is a truther – which give glimpses of his unmasked opinion.
I am sure that discredited pundits such as Glenn Beck have made a calculated move to bet the farm (that is, what’s left of it) on doubling down on their NeverTrumpery now, in the hope that the wheels will fall off the Trump Presidency and that this will result in career-reviving ‘I told you so’ bragging rights in future.
Conservatives hating on a conservative President for their own miserable self-interest. Sad.
Yes, Glenn Beck has clearly calculated that his only career path is to double down on NeverTrumpery. Unfortunately, he will soon discover that it will not be possible to do this as a conservative leader. Because Trump’s supporters will never admit they are wrong (which group of homo sapiens does???), so they are not going to forgive Beck’s high-minded treachery. In a similar mould, Cruz’s future lies in the Supreme Court, and nowhere else.
I predict Beck will become a full-blown Leftist, like Charles Johnson. However, I don’t think the Left will ever embrace Beck. Sad!