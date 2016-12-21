Holiday reading. The thoughts of Karl Popper

Amazing pre-xmas price reduction. Five short guides, to major works of Chairman Karl, the Great Helmsman of critical rationalism. In old-fashioned paper format.

This book provides an introduction to the life and work of Karl Popper with guides to the key ideas in five of his books. Popper lived a long and productive life, leaving a score of books including two which have the status of classics. The Logic of Scientific Discovery transformed the philosophy of science and The Open Society and its Enemies is a profound critique of ideas which confuse and divide the friends of freedom. Most likely Popper will eventually be a household name among educated people but his profile is so low in the universities at present that some of his books are kept in print by a lay readership.

Electronic versions available, as long as the supply of electrons lasts.