Holiday reading. The thoughts of Karl Popper

Posted on 11:04 pm, December 21, 2016 by Rafe Champion

Amazing pre-xmas price reduction. Five short guides, to major works of Chairman Karl, the Great Helmsman of critical rationalism. In old-fashioned paper format.

This book provides an introduction to the life and work of Karl Popper with guides to the key ideas in five of his books. Popper lived a long and productive life, leaving a score of books including two which have the status of classics. The Logic of Scientific Discovery transformed the philosophy of science and The Open Society and its Enemies is a profound critique of ideas which confuse and divide the friends of freedom. Most likely Popper will eventually be a household name among educated people but his profile is so low in the universities at present that some of his books are kept in print by a lay readership.

Electronic versions available, as long as the supply of electrons lasts.

This entry was posted in Gratuitous Advertising, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Holiday reading. The thoughts of Karl Popper

  1. Confused Old Misfit
    #2241183, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:53 am

    As one doomed to reside in South Australia, where the supply of electrons wafts as on a summer breeze, I expect I had best act with alacrity!

  2. HRT
    #2241224, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:52 am

    No need old chap – kryptons work just as well provided you have enough untainted power to turn them into kryptonites. If you use coal the process won’t work. A man in the alternative bookshop told me this.

  3. egg_
    #2241445, posted on December 22, 2016 at 12:49 pm

    Electronic versions available, as long as the supply of electrons lasts.

    How are those ‘free energy’ Geothermal electrons faring these days globally?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *