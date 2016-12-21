No let-up in the stupid destructiveness of government energy policy

I have a piece in The Australian this morning.
Australia ratified the Paris Climate Change Agreement on the day after Donald Trump’s election victory. The AEMC costed this (achieving it through a form of carbon tax) at $55.4 billion. If, instead, the emission reductions were to be achieved by using a variation of the renewable energy target, these costs would increase to $66.6 billion. The president-elect has pledged to walk away from the Paris Agreement, an outcome that would transform it from largely ineffective to totally ineffective.
Australia has gone much further than any other country with green energy cost impositions. And the costs continue to mount up. The forced closure of Hazelwood will cost each Victorian household $200 a year and more costs are foreshadowed to shore up the industry-destructive renewables. Meanwhile state governments are banning gas as an energy option.
At the turn of the century, competition reform and privatisations had brought us the world’s cheapest electricity. This has been undone. American and French consumers now pay little more than half our average price
The departure of the Portland Alcoa smelter makes that facility the latest casualty of the nation’s politically induced loss of industry competitiveness.
Sadly, none of the reports before ministers offers a return to the low prices households once enjoyed.
It is pretty sad when governments do evil in the name of good.
” Meanwhile state governments are banning gas as an energy option.”
Do you mean gas sourced from “fracking” Alan? Not sure any state Government has outright banned gas. My understanding is that “fracking” for gas is a minute source of gas supply.
One of my clients manufactures stuff in an outer Melbourne suburb.
Their electricity bill will see them next year replace the manufacturing of their flagship product with an import from Thailand. Some of their plant will be sold and shipped to Thailand.
Not a big company, only a dozen or so jobs will be lost.
I am presumptive that this scenario will be repeated a few thousand times throughout Victoristan.
Alan, I’d have thought the Germans would have us beaten hands down in the Climate Lunacy Stakes?
The sheep will wake up when the lights go out and stay out; that can’t be far away.
‘The sheep will wake up when the lights go out and stay out; that can’t be far away.’
With Hazelwood closing and the CFMEU creating a situation where the remaining power stations could be turned off for periods of time, that time may well be close enough: http://www.theage.com.au/business/workplace-relations/christmas-day-power-strike-threat-loy-yang-staff-vote-for-action-20161220-gtf59p.html.
That should have been the ETU, though the CFMEU probably isn’t far behind.
Their yarragrad Nazgul announce half a billion dollars of rural powerline upgrades, to be paid for by rural customers.
The claim is that the upgrades will prevent bushfires, but it hasn’t been revealed if the upgrades will make it easier to run rolling blackouts in rural viccco when supply of social justice electricity is constrained.
The upgrades required to theoretically move social justice electricity from rural hilltops to inner city green consumers over infrastructure never designed for that purpose is a definate expense, but we do not know if the half bill that rural consumers have to pay does some of this work or not.
“largely ineffective to totally ineffective ”…..
Should read-“farcical to complete lunacy”but it’s not as polite.
Signing complex agreements that can only have bad outcomes.
The only policy that makes sense is to have no policy on CO2 emissions whatsoever.
I cannot understand why policy advisers cannot provide sound, rational economic policy advice to the politicians and especially to the responsible ministers, including the Prime Minister. It is long past time he was re-educated about his beliefs in dangerous climate change.
If I it is allowed I’ll post in a comment below a recent short article in Global Warming Policy Foundation about what Trumps energy agenda could give the US and the whole world could benefit. Australia too if we get on board instead of being a laggard.
Having marched through our institutions, from media to universities, schools, and all the way through various commissions and NGOs, all the way up to the top levels of government, their activists with all those useless ideologies are now “wrecking the joint” quite determinedly.
Trump’s Top Nominations Signal Push For American Energy Boom
“President-Elect Donald Trump’s selection of Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state indicates the next administration will be more focused on energy than perhaps any other in recent U.S. history. The choice, despite hand-wringing from Democratic critics such as former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, sends a clear signal to Congress, policymakers, and the world: Energy will be key to America’s economic growth and revival.” —Jim Stinson, PoliZette, 13 December 2016
“North America is turning into one of the world’s biggest energy powerhouses of the 21st century.” —The American Interest, 1 December 2016
“[The nomination of Scott Pruitt] signals clearly that Donald Trump will radically change direction on both climate and energy policy, which will have huge ramifications both for the US and also internationally. European countries will think very hard before they decide to go it alone yet again. The US is sitting on a hundred years worth of cheap oil and gas and I don’t see that this is going to change. Trump is in all likelihood going to accelerate that, and any country that thinks they can go green and ignore cheap energy will suffer economically.” —Benny Peiser, BBC Radio Scotland, 8 December 2016
History will not look back kindly on the morons currently in government or us idiots who elect them.
SA decides to blow up their coal fired power station and move to more expensive and intermittent ‘renewables’. Victorians provide SA with their coal fired base load electricity. SA have blackouts when the interconnector fails, so what do the Vics do? Close down a large proportion of their coal fired electricity so they can move to the totally flawed and expensive SA model.
Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
You are wrong noodles. Victoria and NSW have banned any further gas exploration. Most CSG wells do not require fraccing, yet CSG exploration and development is banned. Brainless.
Because most of them are private school wankers that are generationally separated from production, manufacturing or any form of private sector enterprise. They are Eoli.
True. And it began in about 1970. That’s when the so called “Progressives” started becoming really effective at blocking progress in the high-income countries. The stall in world energy consumption growth rate shows clearly on the first two charts here: ‘World Energy Consumption since 1820 in charts‘. World GDP growth rate stalled too. There are many reasons but the root-cause is pretty clearly the environmental protest movement’s growing effectiveness and, as you point out, more recently the creeping take over by the green-Left of academia, mainstream media and their power through twitters to threaten businesses and industries that do not do what the Green-Left want them to do – e.g the coal industry.
herodotus: “their activists with all those useless ideologies are now “wrecking the joint” quite determinedly.”
But, but, but….this time, they’ll get it right…this time….you just watch……
If there were to be a symbolic blowing-up of a critical power plant in NSW or Vic, it would now be applauded by the well-heeled of both left and right, just like that trench down George Street and those never-to-exist submarines.
When I visit the city I’m amazed by the way well-off and supposedly conservative people consume globalist green media as if it were the normal and respectable thing to do. They back the ute up to the rear dock of the Good Opinion Shop and load up their beliefs and thoughts for the day. If their PM or Premier is replaced overnight by a Goldman Sachs or Deutsche Bank alumnus (globalist-green, need you ask?), it must be all for the best because if it were not for the best the globalist green media would tell them so.
There’s the problem. Conservatives just ain’t any more.
Australia needs new leadership. I can’t see where it is going to come from, but I pray it will come soon.
Trump economics might assist some fast tracking of this process?
Malcolm Turnbull does not have investments that would profit from such a policy.
Malcolm Turnbull does not represent powerful interests that would profit from such a policy.
“It is pretty sad when governments do evil in the name of good.”
Sad, maybe, but historically, governments doing evil in the name of good is the NORM.
And then there are the “qualifications” on “doing good”.
I don’t think MT is venal – just brain-dead stupid and vain.
So meanwhile – Rome burns as Nero fiddles – or in the modern context,
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2016/12/19/china-chokes-smog-so-bad-planes-cant-land/95604308/
Just love the love fest of all the looney economists and their ilk locked away in their counting houses counting all the cash while the planet dies. As David Attenborough so accurately puts it, “If you believe this you are either insane or an economist.” Impossible to explain it better.
Smog has nothing to do with climate change or co2.
It’s because China has no rules on vehicle emissions and burns trash everywhere.
They willingly accept fog in exchange for cheaper travel, and cheaper garbage system.
But for some reason you apparently are entitled to their air, and believe they should all live in poverty so you can sit back from thousands of miles away feelling good about yourself for saving gia.
Just love the love fest of all the looney economists and their ilk locked away in their counting houses counting all the cash while the planet dies. As David Attenborough so accurately puts it, “If you believe this you are either insane or an economist.” Impossible to explain it better.
You are confusing pollution with CO2.
Nobody want’s a dirty polluted planet but that’s an other unrelated issue nothing to do with climate change.
And it’s like quoting Hitler, as soon you quote D Attenborough, you lose.
MT is the problem.
MT ,how apt.How on earth did MT with out an original thought on his head survive at Goldman Sachs .As PM we have had carefully rehearsed speeches setting an example in the art of trivial pursuit.His back packers tax as seen in conjunction withAustralias awful debt takes him in to the realms of farce.
With Trump as an example ,does Turnbull really think that Australians only get their news from the ABC and the Australian MSM and will take what we are dished out.
After exhaustive enquiries and extensive research ,I have found a cure for climate change ( global warming ). It involves several drastic changes ,here it is in random / order
1, Vote out all career politicuans of all parties .
2. Withdraw from U N and repeal all u.n. related laws .
3 Stop all subsidies to renewable energy
4.Stop all funding of climate research ,and sack reserchers ,without compensation /
5. Ban all publicity on this scam and jail all propagandists fir fraud .
6. Cham]nge constitution to ensure no repetition of career politics nonsense .
Still a few tweaks to do ,willing to listen to constructive suggestion . Now the next step is the Peoples Revolution .
You are wrong noodles. Victoria and NSW have banned any further gas exploration. Most CSG wells do not require fraccing, yet CSG exploration and development is banned. Brainless.
Trump is the biggest threat to the Left’s destruction of western society right now.
And I started out thinking he was an unelectable buffoon.
If he demonstrates that border control, energy autonomy, and national integrity CAN be done, there’s going to be a tidal surge of people asking why the FUCK their own polity refuses to do it.
The Lib/Nats either start shifting right now, or watch the centre disappear from under them…. the last little bit of it they haven’t discarded in their lust for the Left.
Or, perhaps, their unhealthy desire to watch their base get fucked by the left.
Cuckservatives.
Let’s fact-check old mate’s figures.
*The Yanks pay 12c per kw/hr, as an average, but it goes as high as 18.93c (Maine) and 17.76c (Alaska). It’s by no means uniform, as is a function of geography and infrastructure, just as it is here. Australia, whilst heavily urbanized, also has large regional and remote communities which are costly to supply.
The Froggies pay 19c per kw/hr. In Denmark it’s 30.7 c per kw/hr and Germany 29.5 cents per kw/hr.
The price per kilowatt hour is more than three times higher than in Bulgaria (9.6 cents). Italy (24.5 cents) and Ireland (24.3 cents) are competing for the 3rd and 4th place, while the prices in Spain (23.1 cents) went somewhat down in 2014. So just like the USA, it’s all over the shop, and like the USA, Europe and Australia, how its generated is one factor amongst many.
I’m paying 21c per kw/hr in Oz money; (.15c per kw/hr in the transpacific Peso).
The Oz average is 21c per kw/hr (again expressed in US dollars). “Little more than half” the average Oz price would be say 11c per kw/hr. The yanks are paying in some cases 8c per kw/hr more than that, so old mate’s dismissive statement is, to say the least, misleading.
Same holds for the Froggies. 19c per kw/hr is a bloody slight more than half.
So, in summary,
Whichever way you cut it, Moran’s figures are over-generalized and inaccurate.
The whole tone of his piece puts the blame for increasing prices down to energy source, which is somewhere between a lie and a mistruth.
The gouging of what has become a “market” rather than a service, is completely ignored by Moran. He needs to do a little more research.
Empirical proof that we are governed by idiots.
Apparently this will help Australia meet it’s UN-Paris agreement:
“Australians will be forced to pay at least $1500 more for every new car under a federal government move to impose strict new rules on vehicle emissions.
The standards are being prepared in the name of improving air quality but are being challenged by motoring groups that fear the price of new vehicles could jump as much as $4863 if the government were to bungle the changes.
The warnings, handed to the government on Friday, are contained in a detailed analysis that shows Australians would pay the price for bringing new cars into line with the standard being mandated in Europe.”
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/climate/emission-rules-shift-cost-on-to-new-car-buyers/news-story/4e774eee872aafb4261e7437421f0279
And it won’t stop one drought or flood.
As Bolta has pointed out today, the Victorian and Federal governments are now going to bail out the Alcoa smelter with $230m because higher electricity prices (which are caused by their own policies) have made it uneconomic.
On one hand, they’re forcing up the cost of power and then, on the other, using taxpayers’ money to subsidise energy-intensive businesses. (I might add that the whole point of carbon taxes and ETSs is to force these businesses to close down in order to reduce emissions — the politicians will never tell you that.)
You can’t make this stuff up. These morons (and I include the cowardly, feckless and intellectually-bankrupt Liberals in this) deserve to be tarred and feathered.
Smufti your link had the average French electricity price at 16c per kWh.
Always check Smufti’s NUMBERS.
We tend to forget that the presence of the Alcoa smelter at Portland was one of those costly decisions of Henry Bolte in endeavouring to protect the seats of his Party. As I recall it the original proposal was for the smelter to be at or near Port Welshpool where it would be quite close to Yallourn and the Latrobe Valley generating plant. By insisting that the smelter and port be shifted west to Portland, it was necessary to promise that the SECV would supply power at a favourable rate. The cost of the high voltage transmission line to Portland was immense and the ridiculous agreement of the Cain government to tie the power charge to the alumina world price in US$ at the time, meant that as the price used was very high and slipped awayalmost immediately, so that Alcoa never (I suspect) ever paid the cost of supply but always a much lower, hence subsidised, price. Alcoa laughed all the way to the bank and the SECV wore the loss. The Cain government almost wrecked the economy then by stopping the construction of Loy Yang B and prohibiting the use of gas (they thought its use to produce power was a waste of a very finite resource that was in danger of running out). But the chickens come home to roost eventually and it is little consolation that another incompetent government should have to face the results of the policies of their ancestors as well as their own. When the lights go out as industry leaves Victoria it will be of little consequence to know who to blame.
Try this set of stats.
It puts the US and France as both more expensive than Oz.
Oh what a tangled web we weave!
And this exemplifies why we have such poor government:
‘“We’ve never before had a president or president-elect who has taken the media on so directly and so negatively and tries to plant in the public’s mind — and I think this is the real danger— tries to plant in the public’s mind the notion that the press is the enemy itself. ‘
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/12/20/reich-trump-doesnt-understand-democracy-leans-toward-tyranny/
The MSM ‘is’ our enemy, feeding the public with crap, withholding the truth and pushing their own agenda, such that politicians are getting away with anything and everything.
21 cents a KW! I dream of a price as low as that. Who is this smurf character?
De-industrialise and de-populate are the left’s core mantra.
The average is 12c smufti. Don’t parade your total illiteracy.
The Oz average is 21c.
The US average is 12c… little over half, just as stated.
The Oz average is substantially higher than the two outliers in the US, both of which face major geographic obstacles as well as extremes of demand.
Your statistica link does not specify retail energy and does not align with retail energy prices, suggesting that US residential end-users, as listed in your first link, enjoy both lower prices AND a much more efficient market.
Please read your own sources, they disprove your point rather neatly.
For a reasonably thorough treatment, see here:
google link
“However, household electricity prices in Australia have risen by more than 40% since 2007, and are projected to rise by another 30% by 2013/14.”
The AEMC puts current Australian household electricity prices, averaged nationally, at 28.7c, NOT 21c.
http://www.aemc.gov.au/getattachment/9cac240d-fc8a-4ad5-a78e-bc51e6b66f37/National-fact-pack-and-media-release.aspx
According to the energy regulator, Moran has low-balled Australian prices by what, 23% ?
No it isn’t, as my link above show quite clearly.
And don’t post a Google link – especially with a projection embedded. It shows nothing, and is an indication of intellectual laziness and what used to be called propaganda.
These days it’s called “modelling” – rubbish in – rubbish out.
Looks like State Governments are the issue in this over-Governed Country – Green zealotry at every turn.
A State Govt parasite?
A rolling fortnight of heatwave conditions stuffing the interconnector ought to sort out SA – good riddance.
Comparing generation and demand since the 18th Victoria has often been running a +~2,000MW surplus – way in excess of what Vic needs for a spinning reserve and far exceeding the needs of export to SA & Tas. The obvious implication is that Vic Generation has been propping up NSW who often run a deficit.
I get generation at NemWatch http://reneweconomy.com.au/nem-watch/
and demand at AEMO where I pick the 5min option – http://www.aemo.com.au/Electricity/National-Electricity-Market-NEM/Data-dashboard#price-demand
Figures in MW now near 3.30pm AEST demand first column – then generation then surplus+ or -deficit
QLD 8104 – 8719 +615 7.5% spinning reserve
NSW 9223 – 9492 +269 Not enough for spinning reserve
Vic 4612 – 6559 +1947 Surplus to Vic needs
SA 1151 – 1057 -94 Importing from Vic
Tas 1010 – 1365 +355 Exporting to Vic
Vic must be exporting to NSW to bolster their spinning reserve.
This maybe an abnormal week and NSW might have gen units offline. When Hazelwood 1600MW are shut down, Vic ability to generate what the surplus it has been running these last few days will be impaired. Made worse at times of low wind and heavy exports to SA & Tas. Not to mention dryer periods where hydro may not be as flush as it is now. This AEMO page for WA shows spinning reserve runs often in the 7 to 15% range.
http://wa.aemo.com.au/Electricity/Wholesale-Electricity-Market-WEM/Data-dashboard#pulse
So meanwhile – Rome burns as Nero fiddles – or in the modern context,
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2016/12/19/china-chokes-smog-so-bad-planes-cant-land/95604308/
Compared to 50 years ago when famine and flood were the main hurdles to living in China. I think the Chinese will take a bit of polution any day.
“These days it’s called “modelling” – rubbish in – rubbish out.”
Doe’s that include all the modelling that supports climate change?
Not to be outdone in the “ego” department, Chief Crazy Fuck Obama now uses “executive powers”
to put most of Arctic and Atlantic Oceans” out of bounds
LINK
Thanks gabaringa. The highlight of your link was the near the bottom – the plaintive request from First Beggar on the Moon. Regrettably there was no ‘Fuck Off’ button.
And their ABC running a protection racket. Just this afternoon, first a story about Adani “dredging the Great Barrier Reef” (which is 60 ks off the coast of Bowen and nowhere near “the great barrier reef”) and then another about a wedge tail eagle rescued and saved after hitting a power line. 1 of 10 in Tasmania this year (apparently)…the subtext. Power …..BAD. No mention of the hundreds shredded by wind farms. They are becoming shameless and close to treasonous.
Meaningless posturing. It can be easily reversed and Trump is immune to the media carry on.
Someone has compared renewables to using a pick up truck on railway wheels to tow the Inidan Pacific. Hazelwood’s output is about 1600 mw which is about 3 00,000 hp in the British system. Puffing Billy engines are about 350 hp which means that Hazelwood produces the outpput of 860 Puffing Billy engines. How many wind turbines do you need to produce that output?
My letter to the Oz on 10 Nov refers:
It is unbelievable that Australia has ratified the Paris climate agreement immediately after the election of a US president who will scrap all GHG emissions controls and adopt pro-energy policies. China and India will continue to greatly expand emissions and the US will ignore them. Australia’s action can only damage our economy for no useful purpose.
Yeah, talk about tangled web, you found a link showing Australia as 8.17c US per kWh. I mean WTF?!? You expect anyone to believe that? That would be 12c per kWh Australian, so that’s complete garbage. Maybe off-peak hot water systems are paying that price, but certainly nowhere near average across Australia.
And you have to buy an account to get told the source of this junk… figures.
The obvious solution is more Ultra Supercritical coal plants and 4th+ Gen nuclear/Thorium
‘Not to be outdone in the “ego” department, Chief Crazy Fuck Obama now uses “executive powers”
to put most of Arctic and Atlantic Oceans” out of bounds’
You have to laugh. Eight years in office and now when the bell tolls midnight for his tenure, he decides this is an imperative.
Smufti conveniently fails to include the infrastructure costs – the “poles and wires” proportion of everybody’s bill. If you are a low power user, it can make up to 50% of your quarterly bill. And yes, those costs are much higher in Australia than the US – our population density being the major reason – but it is still a cost. Renewables require more infrastructure. More renewables equals more poles and wires costs passed on to the consumers. And as for 21c/kWh … pull the other one. I pay 28c/kWh – more than twice the US price.
Factcheck – Alan Moran is right. Smufti is one of those sad social justice warriors.
The PM’s hypocrisy is on display.
He was sprouting the importance of investment and jobs.
Yet he has put a skewer through Australia’s natural competitive advantage by replacing cheap coal-power generation with uneconomic, unreliable renewables that will encourage disinvestment and cause job loss.
Cheap electricity is Australia’s main, and possibly only, competitive advantage . So let’s just fuck that up and then blame Big Business for not being taxed enough.
Absolute bullshit. The energy source has no bearing on poles and wires.
Come to sunny Queensland. That’s what I’m paying.
Anything that doesn’t fit Moran’s narrative is rejected – fairy tale stuff.
Our politicians should not be allowed to leave the country, not even for holidays, until they are out of office. It’s obvious that they can’t be trusted out there.
You are confusing pollution with CO2.
Nobody want’s a dirty polluted planet but that’s an other unrelated issue nothing to do with climate change.
I thought pollution was caused by (among other things, burning of fossil fuels) which adds to climate warning – inseparable links / cause / effect.
And linking David to Hitler is even more left-of-field than even I would contemplate. The irony of your comment obviously escapes you.
I think the Chinese will take a bit of polution any day.
How magnanimous of you to decide how happy or otherwise the Chinese should be with a ‘bit’ of pollution.
Oh dear, there is obviously still much work to be done.