No let-up in the stupid destructiveness of government energy policy

I have a piece in The Australian this morning.

Australia ratified the Paris Climate Change Agreement on the day after Donald Trump’s election victory. The AEMC costed this (achieving it through a form of carbon tax) at $55.4 billion. If, instead, the emission reductions were to be achieved by using a variation of the renewable energy target, these costs would increase to $66.6 billion. The president-elect has pledged to walk away from the Paris Agreement, an outcome that would transform it from largely ineffective to totally ineffective.

Australia has gone much further than any other country with green energy cost impositions. And the costs continue to mount up. The forced closure of Hazelwood will cost each Victorian household $200 a year and more costs are foreshadowed to shore up the industry-destructive renewables. Meanwhile state governments are banning gas as an energy option.

At the turn of the century, competition reform and privatisations had brought us the world’s cheapest electricity. This has been undone. American and French consumers now pay little more than half our average price

The departure of the Portland Alcoa smelter makes that facility the latest casualty of the nation’s politically induced loss of industry competitiveness.

Sadly, none of the reports before ministers offers a ­return to the low prices households once enjoyed.