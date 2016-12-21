Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016

  1. test pattern
    #2241799, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:01 pm

    ‘Stamp Duty’

    My pard, who’s been in the WA mining biz for 40 years and three cycles, believes that stamp duty is the most reliable barometer of economic activity in the industry. We went to the office last week. There were just three people.

  2. Memoryvault
    #2241800, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:03 pm

    Replace insurance taxes, taxes on vehicles, stamp duties on property transfers, along with various other nuisance taxes collected at the state level with less inefficient taxes, while ensuring that the overall level of a state or territory’s taxes as a proportion of state GDP declines over time.

    Didn’t we do this once already?
    It was called the “GST”.

  3. thefrolickingmole
    #2241801, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:04 pm

    It…. Keeps…. Happening….

    Tell me again why we dont need a construction commission?
    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2016/dec/22/former-queensland-union-boss-faces-corruption-charges
    A former Queensland union boss and state Labor powerbroker has been hit with corruption charges after allegedly receiving more than $400,000 of work to his home in return for industrial harmony with a construction giant.

    David Hanna, 52, was charged on Thursday with soliciting and receiving secret commissions from an agent, after being referred to a joint Queensland and federal police taskforce by the royal commission into trade union governance and corruption.

    Hanna, a former state president of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, is accused of colluding with two other men to organise free renovations on his Shailer Park home, south of Brisbane, in 2012 and 2013.

    Police allege the work was performed by subcontractors paid to work on other building projects, as part of a deal for CFMEU cooperation with Mirvac over a shopping centre project at Springfield in the city’s south-west.

    The state of Queensland last Friday launched a legal bid to freeze Hanna’s property, estimated to be worth about $1.6m, under the Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Act.

    A conviction for organising or receiving illegal secret commissions can bring up to seven years in jail.

    Queensland police in a statement said they estimated “the quantum of benefit to the Shailer Park man was in excess of $400,000”.

    Hanna, who quit the Labor party last year, is due to appear in the Brisbane magistrates court on 25 January, along with a 53-year-old Ephraim Island man and a 41-year-old Seven Hills man.

    Hanna did not return calls.

    Mirvac should be shut down as the cost of engaging in this, screw them, no mercy.

  4. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2241802, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:05 pm

    Just about every other service that government legitimately provides could be paid for by fees or duties targeted at the end user.

    User pays is a furphy for state revenue creep. If a charge can be targeted, the service must be either private or club goods. Therefore the state cannot legitimately provide the service without plunder. That’s the theory.

    In practice, the state regulates incompetently, then seeks to pay for the fuck up by monopolising or even inventing (then monopolising) private and club goods associated with the regulated activity. That’s the bureaucratic creep. The public goods are long forgotten.

    Take corporate regulation. A free market thrives on trust. Transparency of certain company info like directors, registered office and so on help sellers and buyers verify the legitimacy of those they might freely exchange with. Modern web/database tech means this data can be collected and published at low cost. I consider this a public good and I’m OK paying tax to fund it, whether I use it or not. Yet ASIC charges both the companies and the public users of the data for the privlige of collection and access.

    There was satire here this arvo about inflicting The Terror on the elected class. The real problem is the largely unrecognisable mandarins.

  5. John64
    #2241804, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:07 pm

    I sometimes wonder what would have happened if Howard and Costello hadn’t gone on their middle-class welfare bender and had left Krudd and Goose Swansteen a decent war chest of say $150 billion rather that the miserable $30 billion that they pis5ed up against the wall.
    You are insane.I see leftists are now infecting this blog.
    Govt debt went from 6% of GDP in 1983 to 18% of GDP in 1996 and exploding.
    H/C took that down to zero. If Keating was not thrown out debt would have tripled to 60% of GDP by 2007.

    I agree 100% with what you say but you’re missing my point.

    From 2000 to 2005 Howard and Costello were rolling in rivers of gold. Rather than racking up surpluses of $40 to $50 billion every year, they dished much of the largesse out in payments like Family Tax Benefits and Baby Bonuses as well as tax cuts.

    If Howard and Costello hadn’t got involved in this, they would have left Labor $150 billion in the kitty in 2007. Given that Krudd and The Goose blew $30 billion in no time flat mailing out cheques to dead cats and setting fire to people’s roofs, the mind boggles at the sort of insanity Labor would have come up with in 2008/2009 if they had been left $150 billion to burn.

    Ken “Go Hard, Go Early” Henry should have been charged with treason. As if the likes of Krudd and Goose Swansteen needed any encouragement.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2241805, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:07 pm

    The war in Syria has nothing to do with religion ie superstition.

    Several million people in Syria might be quite surprised about that observation. Even the Druze, who are about as hardened a bunch of cynics as you can get.

  7. Roger
    #2241807, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:08 pm

    User pays is a furphy for state revenue creep.

    Not with an empowered electorate.

  8. .
    #2241808, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    We didn’t do that at all, MV.

    A TABOR would see success. TABORs work.

  9. test pattern
    #2241809, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    I’m having trouble. I really want to sing ‘Six White Boomers, Angry White Boomers’ this Xmas but need to explain the backstory to the kids. I have listed, in no particular order or scale of anger:

    Leyonhjelm
    Bernardi
    Leak



    As you may see, I’m down by three. Can anyone fill in the blanks?

  10. Neil
    #2241810, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    From 2000 to 2005 Howard and Costello were rolling in rivers of gold

    They were not. That is lefist BS

    Rather than racking up surpluses of $40 to $50 billion every year

    Impossible.But even if it was there would have been rioting in the streets. Australians do not like surplus budgets

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2241812, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    TP – Christensen, Hanson and Trump.
    Oh, the latter is about to be the leader of the Free World™. Bummer.

  12. Stackja
    #2241814, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:23 pm

    Whitlam created a mess. Keating made things worse. I don’t see the need to single out JH. And of course RGR!

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2241815, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:23 pm

    From 2000 to 2005 Howard and Costello were rolling in rivers of gold. Rather than racking up surpluses of $40 to $50 billion every year, they dished much of the largesse out in payments like Family Tax Benefits and Baby Bonuses as well as tax cuts.

    You are also engaged in leftistry but are delusional enough to think you are speaking from a place of righteousness.

    Government surpluses are as evil as deficits.We must never ever accept either.

    they dished much of the largesse out in payments like Family Tax Benefits and Baby Bonuses as well as tax cuts

    If you truly believe that tax cuts are largesse from the government you should be brutally murdered and your kin forced to watch and then bury your dismembered corpse in several umarked graves.

    Grow up.

  14. .
    #2241816, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    Well spotted IT.

    I did not note that odious portrayal of tax cuts as “largesse”. To think that bum was talking down to all and sundry!

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2241819, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:31 pm

    We are going to have to kill far more people than I was previously comfortable with to get back on track.

    Troubling, but I am cool with it. Not long now.

  16. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2241820, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:34 pm

    This is half correct. You really think Coles and Woolies would love to pay 7 govt. bodies each month for the 15% gst on receipts garnished on behalf of those bodies. Much easier to send one payment to the ATO.

    Currently both companies periodically remit payroll tax to the state revenue offices of eight jurisdictions. Then there’s the statutory agencies levying all sorts of “user fees”. Then the Feds. It’s the cents on the dollar the state clips that they care about.

  17. herodotus
    #2241821, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:34 pm

    John 64 another scroll by.

  18. Neil
    #2241822, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:36 pm

    Government surpluses are as evil as deficits.We must never ever accept either

    Govt surplus is wonderful. It means we do not have to borrow money from overseas.

  20. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2241824, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:38 pm

    Thanks P and Calli and two or three others from last night. My nativity alas, has always been eclipsed by one more enduring and profound.

  21. Memoryvault
    #2241825, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:38 pm

    We didn’t do that at all, MV.

    We didn’t introduce a GST, collected by the Commonwealth on behalf of the States for efficiency, to replace a whole raft of inefficient State taxes (which we still have)?

    Sorry, my bad. I was so sure we did. Must be the stroke.

    A TABOR would see success. TABORs work.

    What’s a “TABOR”?

  22. herodotus
    #2241826, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    Another person arrested for trying to join IS.
    These days it appears you don’t have to actually join, just drive a truck or borrow a gun, wield a knife, whatever.
    The membership is allocated retrospectively.

  23. Roger
    #2241827, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:41 pm

    Govt surplus is wonderful. It means we do not have to borrow money from overseas.

    Epic face plant, Neil!

  24. herodotus
    #2241830, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    What’s a Tabor? June Tabor was a swampy folk singer. Apart from that … no ideas.

  25. Anne
    #2241831, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    Do we have a name on the Canberra bomber yet?

    Any bets on, Colin?

  26. Tel
    #2241832, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    Well there’s one country on Earth where citizens are still free to openly celebrate Christmas, with lights and a big tree and no SJW’s breathing down their necks about it either. Despite a lack of resources, and all sorts of troubles lately, they still find the time to celebrate. Still managing to keep the electricity running.

    Can you guess which country? Can you guess which city? I’ll give you a hint, it isn’t South Australia. I’ll give a bigger hint, their leader isn’t a Christian, but he still welcomes Christmas. How toleration!!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYiJF5OCgFQ

  27. Notafan
    #2241833, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:43 pm

    Ftb and baby bonuses were not tax cuts.

    I objected to the Costello surpluses. There should have been increases to income tax marginal rate thresholds and tax rate reductions.

    That would have given no money in the kitty for Rudd to blow and if he’d wanted more he would have had to raise taxes.

    Win win.

  28. John64
    #2241834, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:44 pm

    If you truly believe that tax cuts are largesse from the government you should be brutally murdered and your kin forced to watch and then bury your dismembered corpse in several umarked graves.

    Read what I said.

    I agree Governments shouldn’t run massive surpluses, which should always be returned as tax cuts to the productive part of the economy – Never as handouts.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2241836, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:48 pm

    introduce a GST, collected by the Commonwealth on behalf of the States for efficiency,

    Another lie.

    The Government does not collect the tax but in fact forces the business to act as tax collector.

    Not only must we bear the burdensome yolk of an oppressive tax regime but under threat of government fiat we must collect the dues! They may as well hand us a shovel we bought and ask us to dig the grave.

    Fuck me swinging. Australia is a terrible terrible country and many people will have to die to get us back on the path of truth and righteousness.

  31. Baldrick
    #2241837, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:49 pm

    Govt surplus is wonderful. It means we do not have to borrow money from overseas.

    Katterllaxy in action.

  32. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2241838, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:49 pm

    Pseuds Corner – Private Eye
    Using the tactility of paint to voice emotional excess [Dee] Ferris’s canvases exude and uncomfortable disclosure, enhancing the awkwardly maudlin through their luridly poetic presence. Confronting the authenticity of media-spun schmaltz, Ferris blissfully authenticates the most overwrought emotion, her paintings conveying the hyper-reality of unadulterated feeling. Saatchi Gallery website.

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2241839, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:49 pm

    Read what I said.

    There is no time for such jolly japes as reading.

    We must take action and act on instinct.

  35. Roger
    #2241841, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:51 pm

    I’ll give a bigger hint, their leader isn’t a Christian, but he still welcomes Christmas. How toleration!!

    We must overthrow this devil via a proxy force of al Qaeda terrorists and assorted caliphate fixated Islamists!

  36. herodotus
    #2241845, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:54 pm

    Mark Steyn:

    Over the summer, I met a lady from southern Germany who had found herself on the receiving end of some vibrant multicultural outreach from one of Mutti Merkel’s boy charmers. As a result, she no longer goes out after dark. She had also decided – with reluctance, because she enjoyed it – to cancel her participation in a local Christmas market, where she’d sung carols every year – in broad daylight.
    “Why would you do that?” I asked.
    “Because it’s Christmas,” she said, “and I’m worried Christmas will be a target.”

    The Christkindlmarkt is a German tradition dating back to the Middle Ages: Munich’s is over 700 years old.
    A society that can only hold three-quarters-of-a-millennium-old traditions behind an impenetrable security perimeter is a society that will soon lose those traditions. My own preference is that, if free countries have to have unsightly security controls, why don’t they have them around the national borders rather than around every single thing inside those borders?

  37. Makka
    #2241846, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:54 pm

    I’m having trouble. I really want to sing ‘Six White Boomers, Angry White Boomers’ this Xmas but need to explain the backstory to the kids. I have listed, in no particular order or scale of anger:

    Good to see racist fkwit testpattern keeping up the racist propaganda to the kids even during their holidays. Not a minute to be wasted in bringing on the next generation of whitey hating tax eating parasites. Keep up the great work testie.

  38. herodotus
    #2241847, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    Read what I said.

    We did. You wanted a softer mattress for Rudd and Gillard to fall into.
    Next time leave them nothing. Nothing at all.

  39. curious george
    #2241848, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:58 pm

    but need to explain the backstory to the kids.

    You know them?

  40. cohenite
    #2241849, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:58 pm

    Paul Murray says the obvious in the context of the recent seditious Hizb ut-Tahir rally calling for a caliphate in Australia: which is this was not condemned by our political leaders, that a Christian saying that Australia should become Christian would be howled down etc.

  41. John64
    #2241850, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:58 pm

    Read what I said.
    There is no time for such jolly japes as reading.
    We must take action and act on instinct.

    LOL – I agree. But for the record I do not believe that tax cuts are government largesse. Baby bonuses and FTBs are.

  42. Infidel Tiger
    #2241851, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:58 pm

    The ICC have as much clue about cricket as the Cricket Australia:

    ICC Test team of the year:

    1. David Warner (Australia)

    2. Alastair Cook (England) (captain)

    3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

    4. Joe Root (England)

    5. Adam Voges (Australia)

    6. Jonny Bairstow (England) (wicketkeeper)

    7. Ben Stokes (England)

    8. R. Ashwin (India)

    9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

    10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

    11. Dale Steyn (South Africa)

    12. Steve Smith (Australia)

    No Virat Kohli? Steve Smith 12th Man?? Voges!!!???

  43. John64
    #2241852, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:02 pm

    We did. You wanted a softer mattress for Rudd and Gillard to fall into.
    Next time leave them nothing. Nothing at all.

    Did not.

    Just wondering out aloud what horrors Labor might have come up with if they were left with that softer mattress in 2007. Quite likely Would have made pink batts look like a rigorously run Government program.

  44. P
    #2241854, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:09 pm

    GM,

    What’s a birthday Without a Song?

    I send to you Frank Sinatra and Mahalia Jackson

  45. herodotus
    #2241855, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:10 pm

    Look, John, you opened with the jaw jutted forward:

    “I sometimes wonder what would have happened if Howard and Costello hadn’t gone on their middle-class welfare bender and had left Krudd and Goose Swansteen a decent war chest of say $150 billion rather that the miserable $30 billion that they pis5ed up against the wall.”

    And then you asserted that it was Howard & Costello that had the rivers of gold. It has been fairly well established that Rudd & Gillard with front man Swan didn’t preside over reduced revenue, but over increased expenditure.

    You’ve pretty much cruelled your chances to be taken seriously.

  46. .
    #2241856, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Neil
    #2241822, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:36 pm
    Government surpluses are as evil as deficits.We must never ever accept either

    Govt surplus is wonderful. It means we do not have to borrow money from overseas.

    Err no, because we’ve already extorted it from our own workers?

  47. Smufti
    #2241857, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    TP – Christensen, Hanson and Trump.
    Oh, the latter is about to be the leader of the Free World™. Bummer.

    God help the Yanks if Ol Jellybelly keeps his promises.

    That’s unlikely of course. He’s the archetypal snake oil salesman.

  48. rickw
    #2241859, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:15 pm

    We are going to have to kill far more people than I was previously comfortable with to get back on track.

    Troubling, but I am cool with it. Not long now.

    Would really like to get this looming civil war done with so I can concentrate on playing with the kids and fixing up cars and machinery!

  49. .
    #2241860, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    Numbers/Smufti

    Why would have Clinton been better? Her claim was she owns a vagina. That might be nice, but it isn’t really a good claim to the Presidency.

  50. Memoryvault
    #2241861, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    Hey, Test Pattern,

    I see your poor, downtrodden South Hedland indigenous are in the news again.

    Officer-in-charge at South Hedland police station Dean Snashall said police received 57 calls of assistance overnight, 20 calls above the average night.

    “At the moment we do have a large group of people who have come into town clearly based on the fact we’ve got a cyclone approaching the coast, and people have come into South Hedland to avoid being flooded in their particular communities,” he said.

    In one instance overnight, police attended to an alleged stabbing of a 17-year-old girl by a 14-year-old girl with a pair of scissors.

    Senior Sergeant Snashall said the victim and the alleged offender were heavily intoxicated at the time.

    “Over the last two weeks we’ve had upwards of 10 significant assaults, we’re talking about stabbings … broken bones … more than just the normal bodily harm or the normal common assault that we would see,” he said.

    RTWT

  51. Roger
    #2241862, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:17 pm

    My own preference is that, if free countries have to have unsightly security controls, why don’t they have them around the national borders rather than around every single thing inside those borders?

    German police union today: Police cannot adequately monitor the c. 550 individuals on the watch list.

    And those are only the “known knowns”.

  52. John64
    #2241863, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:17 pm

    herodotus – I’ll try not to do irony next time.

    And then you asserted that it was Howard & Costello that had the rivers of gold. It has been fairly well established that Rudd & Gillard with front man Swan didn’t preside over reduced revenue, but over increased expenditure.

  54. Anne
    #2241865, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    Be circumspect next time you fill up the far.

    Here, video of a tall, thin black man, religion unknown, trying to set fire to a petrol hose.

    A quick acting, brave, Aussie Tradesman saves lives and property by fending off the criminal with a foam fire extinguisher.

    Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.

    I hope this link works.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/7newsmelbourne/status/811829527533846528

  56. egg_
    #2241867, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    .
    #2241864, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:17 pm
    Boom

    Those dumb Chinese ‘copiers’?

  57. Makka
    #2241868, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:23 pm

    “Over the last two weeks we’ve had upwards of 10 significant assaults, we’re talking about stabbings … broken bones … more than just the normal bodily harm or the normal common assault that we would see,” he said.

    The guilt I’m feeling so guilty for causing this is debilitating, testpattern. Sorry. Us angry white boomers have much to answer for. Will a few more of my dollars help?

  58. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspreeklike
    #2241869, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:23 pm

    CCTV footage of violence to be used in court

    Port Hedland mayor Camilo Blanco said CCTV footage of violent incidents had been captured in public areas of South Hedland this week.

    “I would love to release the footage of this but we are not allowed to as it’s in the court system … to show people how violent society has become when it comes to alcohol fuelled issues,” said.

    From the link by Memory Vault. I’d show said footage, just to show what coppers in rural and regional Australia deal with all the time.

  59. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2241870, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:23 pm

    God help the Yanks if Ol Jellybelly keeps his promises.

    Bwahahahaha!

    Climate Scientists Fear Trump May Fatally Undermine Their Work

    Please yes.

  60. Makka
    #2241871, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:24 pm

    Err.. edit;

    “The guilt I’m feeling for causing this is debilitating”

  61. John64
    #2241872, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:25 pm

    herodotus – I’ll try not to do irony next time.

    And then you asserted that it was Howard & Costello that had the rivers of gold. It has been fairly well established that Rudd & Gillard with front man Swan didn’t preside over reduced revenue, but over increased expenditure.

    Government revenues increased dramatically through 2000 to 2005. That’s where the big surpluses came from. But you are correct. Revenues only dipped very slightly in 08/09 and 09/10 compared to 07/08 and by 10/11 were back well above where they had been in 07/08 and have continued to increase ever since. However, by that stage Krudd and Goose Swansteen had locked in massive increases in expenditure and the budget had been blown to smithereens.

    If The Goose has sat on his hands and done absolutely nothing to Costello’s last budget (which would have been far preferable to his sabotage job), the budget would have dipped slightly into deficit in 08/09 and 09/10 – less than $10 billion each year – and would have been back in surplus in 10/11.

  63. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2241875, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:27 pm

    Boom

    Not been paying attention have we Dot?
    Especially since I did flag it for you.
    Aren’t I a nice person? 😀

  64. Gab
    #2241876, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:28 pm

    FFS. Leftards have made a TV series about Obama. Titled Barry, I wonder when the fawning will stop?

    I won’t waste my time watching it.

  65. rickw
    #2241877, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.

    I hope this link works.

    Link works, FMD, every Aussie tradie should have their gas powered nail gun loaded and ready to roll.

    As for the police, you would only get a reaction if the tradie hit him with the empty fire extinguisher.

  66. Anne
    #2241879, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:32 pm

    Thanks Cohenite.

    I haven’t cracked the code on copying from Twitter.

    It is un-freaking-believable that cops at three Police Stations were not interested in a thwarted TERRORIST ATTACK!!!

    Something is terribly wrong with our Institutions.

  67. Roger
    #2241880, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Here, video of a tall, thin black man, religion unknown, trying to set fire to a petrol hose. Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.

    They’ve taken on board Dan Andrews’ assertion that acts of terror just have to be accepted in present day Melbourne (the world’s most livable city!).

  68. Notafan
    #2241882, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Despite all the doom and gloom it appears some Syrian Christians have made the list and been resettled in Australia.


    I can’t see the date but a good story

  69. Rev. Archibald
    #2241884, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    Anne
    #2241831, posted on December 22, 2016 at 7:42 pm
    Do we have a name on the Canberra bomber yet?

    ..
    Gawd. The Canberra Bomber. Is this another of your Cat nicknames for Malcolm?

  70. cohenite
    #2241886, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:39 pm

    rickw

    #2241877, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.

    I hope this link works.

    Link works, FMD, every Aussie tradie should have their gas powered nail gun loaded and ready to roll.

    As for the police, you would only get a reaction if the tradie hit him with the empty fire extinguisher.

    There is something seriously wrong with this country:

    CRIMES ACT 1958 – SECT 22
    Conduct endangering life
    A person who, without lawful excuse, recklessly engages in conduct that places or may place another person in danger of death is guilty of an indictable offence.

    Penalty: Level 5 imprisonment (10 years maximum).

    CRIMES ACT 1958 – SECT 23
    Conduct endangering persons
    A person who, without lawful excuse, recklessly engages in conduct that places or may place another person in danger of serious injury is guilty of an indictable offence.

    Penalty: Level 6 imprisonment (5 years maximum).

    And that’s without considering the various Terrorism offences. Perhaps the gentleman’s colour and presumed religion played a part.

  71. Zatara
    #2241888, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:42 pm

    Here, video of a tall, thin black man, religion unknown, trying to set fire to a petrol hose. Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.

    The only thing that saved that petrol station and the people around it was the fact that the terrorist was too friggin stupid to realize that no pump, no flow.

    Cultural ignorance saves the day for once.

  72. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2241889, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:42 pm

    FFS. Leftards have made a TV series about Obama. Titled Barry, I wonder when the fawning will stop?

    Gab – Bingo! That make a full set.

    Two films about President Obama before he was President Obama

    He’s even played by an Aussie in one of them. Is that totally wonderful or what?

  73. rickw
    #2241890, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:42 pm

    There is something seriously wrong with this country

    No shit!

  74. .
    #2241891, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    You are indeed a nice fellow Bruce.

    I love the Chinese. What’s the chance that an old Chinese manuscript will be found describing how Zheng He sailed to Mars in his reactionless-drive-powered junk?

    The Chinese invented Star Trek back in 3000 BC. I saw it in a snippet on Discovery Channel, it must be true.

  75. Jo Smyth
    #2241892, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    I see Victoria and South Australia are going to have lovely temperatures in the low 30s for Christmas 🎄 although the journos describe it as ‘sizzling’. They are very lucky they don’t have to suffer temperatures of 43 degrees like we do in Perth. Wimps.

  76. Tom
    #2241893, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:47 pm

    I strongly suspect, despite assurances here, that Windows 10 is a corrupted piece of programming garbage that destroys perfectly good laptops.

  77. rickw
    #2241894, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:47 pm

    The only thing that saved that petrol station and the people around it was the fact that the terrorist was too friggin stupid to realize that no pump, no flow.

    If muslim jihadi terrorist had the brains to turn up in a car, or grab one that was already pumping, things could have been much worse. Between his lack of brains and the police lack of response, this is mortal combat between dumb and dumber.

  78. calli
    #2241896, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:48 pm

    Mandarin sounds suspiciously like Klingon.

  79. .
    #2241897, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:48 pm

    No but seriously we have now a propulsion technology which is low cost, maybe not well understood but the design and engineering is.

    We could got from here to tau ceti several times in a lifetime.

    Buck Rogers here we come.

  80. .
    #2241898, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:49 pm

    Tom is right. Windows Seven & XP were actually excellent. Near Apple quality.

  81. Combine Dave
    #2241899, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    Read what I said.

    I agree Governments shouldn’t run massive surpluses, which should always be returned as tax cuts to the productive part of the economy – Never as handouts

    Sir, you are on the side of angels.

    We are going to have to kill far more people than I was previously comfortable with to get back on track.

    Troubling, but I am cool with it. Not long now.

    Now this is much better 🙂

  82. rickw
    #2241900, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:51 pm

    No but seriously we have now a propulsion technology which is low cost, maybe not well understood but the design and engineering is.

    Are there plans about for it? I’m looking for a holiday project? Make two of the cones and stick them offset to a shaft?

  83. Combine Dave
    #2241904, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:54 pm

    I strongly suspect, despite assurances here, that Windows 10 is a corrupted piece of programming garbage that destroys perfectly good laptops

    Mine has frozen up twice due to bugs and out of the box the install was setup wrong (ie: some features wouldn’t worked until I rolled back some updates, changed some settings, reapplied the updates and reset said settings how I needed it). I can imagine a computer illiterate layperson (aka Apple user) would have been even angrier than I was.

    Therefore fact check – true.

  84. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2241905, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:55 pm

    I like Mr Ives’ comment at the tweet Anne linked re the bowser arsonist:

    Triggs has to intervene & provide compensation for the trauma of the petrol pump not working

    LOL.

  85. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2241906, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:57 pm

    Dot – Hehe, I deserved that! But more seriously the use of the EM drive for satellite orbit maintenance is a fine breakthrough, since it means commercial satellites can effectively stay in service for as long as their electronics survive. Huge economic benefit. Most certainly worth a Nobel for Physics.

  86. Combine Dave
    #2241907, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:58 pm

    No but seriously we have now a propulsion technology which is low cost, maybe not well understood but the design and engineering is.

    We could got from here to tau ceti several times in a lifetime.

    Buck Rogers here we come.

    Didn’t you hear? Turnbull’s announced an innovative new intersystem departure tax. 1000% tax rate on all EM drive departures -the proceeds to fund the government operating expenses at their yet to be completed-maybe-in-the-next-100yrs space port.

  87. Roger
    #2241908, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:02 pm

    We now need security personnel at petrol stations, for heaven’s sake.

  88. Combine Dave
    #2241910, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:02 pm

    Mandarin sounds suspiciously like Klingon.

    With genetic engineering I’m sure those distinctive Klingon foreheads can be recreated.

  89. Anne
    #2241911, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:04 pm

    The only thing that saved that petrol station and the people around it was the fact that the terrorist was too friggin stupid to realize that no pump, no flow.

    If muslim jihadi terrorist had the brains to turn up in a car, or grab one that was already pumping, things could have been much worse. Between his lack of brains and the police lack of response, this is mortal combat between dumb and dumber.

    Zatara and Rick, we have Governments who know Australians are opposed to muslim immigration and who know terrorism is orthodox, bringing brain damaged killers into our communities and now it’s clear we cannot trust the Police to protect us.

    It’s clear they WANT Civil War.

  90. bystander
    #2241912, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    Makka
    #2241712, posted on December 22, 2016 at 5:54 pm

    The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Ralf Jaeger, said counter-terrorism officials had exchanged information about Amri, most recently in November, and a probe had been launched suspecting he was preparing “a serious act of violence against the state”.

    That is their lefty thinking right there. Not worried about acts of violence against the people but they must protect the central collective i.e the apparatus of control.

  91. Huck
    #2241913, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    A prescient one hit wonder from 1981. The lyrics describe the Greens and their followers pretty accurately, “giving us freedom, with a new set of rules “.
    A very catchy tune to boot!
    Only for sheep

  92. Combine Dave
    #2241914, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:06 pm

    We now need security personnel at petrol stations, for heaven’s sake.

    Sure but at least we aren’t discriminating against poor underprivileged MENA entrants at the border!

    Now we just need to secure (build borders at) ea building and petrol station in Oz.

  93. Gab
    #2241915, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:06 pm

    I love the Chinese.

    I don’t know why but I love Chinese music – just the instrumental variety. Not into the caterwauling singing.

    Calli – you’re thinking of Cantonese. Mandarin is quite soft and melodic, except when Rudd attempts to speak it.

  94. Combine Dave
    #2241917, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:09 pm

    Calli – you’re thinking of Cantonese. Mandarin is quite soft and melodic, except when Rudd attempts to speak it.

    True, although northern chinese Mandarin speakers pronounce the words quite harshly/forcefully (it could be what she’s thinking of) – esp on state run CCTV.

  95. Snoopy
    #2241919, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:10 pm

    The soundtrack to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon magnificent.

  96. Rabz
    #2241920, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:11 pm

    Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.

    Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age.

    Awesome stuff.

  98. Infidel Tiger
    #2241922, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:13 pm

    Here, video of a tall, thin black man, religion unknown, trying to set fire to a petrol hose. Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.

    No surprise at all. If you value freedom, liberty and righteousness you long ago accepted that the police are the enemy. They are armed revenue raiders and bureaucratic fascists. They are the henchmen of an evil regime whose only role is to fleece you and trick you into believing you could be protected.

    And please don’t tell me you know good cops. I’m sure Himmler was a great babysitter and made a mean strudel.

  99. Anne
    #2241924, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    We now need security personnel at petrol stations, for heaven’s sake.

    Yes. Billions spent on airport and other security, mopping up muslim crime and decent, civilised people living with fear, or at least constant circumspection.

    All because no leader has the cojones to say, ‘Islam is a poisonous totalitarian ideology designed to kill, enslave and dominate everywhere it goes.’

    Something big is coming.

  100. Combine Dave
    #2241925, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    The Chinese invented Star Trek back in 3000 BC. I saw it in a snippet on Discovery Channel, it must be true.

    Have you seen the logo of the Chinese Space Agency?

    Star Trek, the Federation. It all starts now (just need to scrape a few irritants off of the foot of humanity).

  101. Steve tickler
    #2241926, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    Claremont serial killer might have been nailed

    Might. Do your own search.

  102. Combine Dave
    #2241927, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus.

    #FakeNews

  103. Infidel Tiger
    #2241928, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    I’ve done some calculations. Most of the people that will die are crushed by trucks protesting the deportations as we load the sheep ships.

    Unpleasant but more than bearable.

  104. .
    #2241930, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    Bloody hell. Gene Rodenberry was a time travelling PRC agent.

  105. Rabz
    #2241932, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:22 pm

    Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.

    Those donuts and big macs aren’t going to eat themselves.

  106. Infidel Tiger
    #2241933, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:24 pm

    Claremont serial killer might have been nailed

    Might. Do your own search.

    Would love to know his name.

    I gave a saliva swab about 5 years ago to help out the investigation.

    The nazi forces of course wanted to keep my DNA on file but I told them to go fuck themselves.

    No retreat, no surrender. Total war.

  107. Combine Dave
    #2241935, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    Bloody hell. Gene Rodenberry was a time travelling PRC agent.

    I guess it took a while for their pirates to start downloading star trek.

    But when they did bam = copy warp drive.

  108. Combine Dave
    #2241936, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:26 pm

    Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.

    Those donuts and big macs aren’t going to eat themselves.

    Someone needs to enforce Trigg’s Law

  109. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2241939, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:27 pm

    A nice bouquet P at 8:09 Quite out of character, I went for Mahalia first, which prompted me to stray into a few more of her classics. Not only is there a “Balm in Gilead” now there is peace and repose here as well. The Chairman of the Board livened things up; but for tonight, Mahalia’s gifts transcend his. But only for tonight.

  110. Combine Dave
    #2241940, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:27 pm

    I’ve done some calculations. Most of the people that will die are crushed by trucks protesting the deportations as we load the sheep ships.

    Unpleasant but more than bearable.

    The twist is the sheep ships are taking them to ‘the Island’

  111. Mother Lode
    #2241941, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:28 pm

    No, they were pushed out by the moderators and Bolt never said a word.

    I used to post regularly at Bolta’s. Just got sick of comments not getting posted. You might get one in three.

    Particularly annoying when some half-wit lefty responds to your post with manifest nonsense, but your response to that response was dispatched to oblivion.

    They seem to be angling to some notion of equality of outcomes. Giving lefties a safe space.

    I think Bolt’s heart is at Sky now. He is just ringing it in at The Hun.

  113. JC
    #2241944, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    Something big is coming.

    Annie,”Something big” is always coming.

  114. Armadillo
    #2241945, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:33 pm

    I gave a saliva swab about 5 years ago to help out the investigation.

    IT, the cops read the Cat and your Twitter feed? No wonder they hauled you in.

  116. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2241951, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    CFMEU henchpersons about to face the beak. Another big dip into members’ money to fund a battalion of QC’s , juniors etc etc. I wonder if old Agius will reappear to plead the innocence of these bruvvas so grievously maligned.

  117. Rockdoctor
    #2241952, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    Try to avoid political matters normally. However on Victoria incident, am not surprised. Have a good friend whose father passed away in April. The Police had the flat open before 10am and the body removed not long after. Appeared to be natural death as there was no forced entry etc, which turned out to be true.

    The police did not inform the family till after 4pm in the afternoon and flippantly paid off one of the family representatives by saying the officers had to do shift change after she queried the 6 hour delay especially when the family were well known & in contact to the neighbours who were told by the Police that the Police would handle the notification. No apology, no other excuse just it is what it is. Someone else who the family knew was ex police told them they should complain, that the whole thing was BS. They didn’t as their mother didn’t want to make a fuss.

    Probably should have mentioned the deceased was a Vietnam Veteran with a distinguished career in the ADF spanning decades and a well known member of the Heidelberg RSL. It is one of those time when you think, would they have been so tardy and insensitive with someone of a non Anglo background?

  118. Rabz
    #2241956, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:51 pm

    would they have been so tardy and insensitive with someone of a non Anglo background?

    LOL. Of course not.

    she queried the 6 hour delay

    Those donuts and big macs aren’t going to eat themselves.

  119. hzhousewife
    #2241957, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:52 pm

    A bit late on my Happy Birthday wishes, GM, but hope you had a lovely day. How odd you mention “Balm in Gilead” – I have the herb Balm of Gilead flowering in my herb patch at the moment, and have just read the wki for it because of your comment – very fascinating, thanks for the mention.

  120. candy
    #2241958, posted on December 22, 2016 at 9:56 pm


    I think Bolt’s heart is at Sky now. He is just ringing it in at The Hun.

    I reckon so too, Mother Lode. He probably does not read the comments on his site, as something mentioned here the other day. They were the best part. All sorts of people from various backgrounds making it very interesting and now it’s just ho-hum tit for tat type of stuff. I must be a snob because I feel A. Bolt’s blog has lost the quality. It’s the comments that make it worthwhile.

  121. Anne
    #2241960, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:00 pm

    Something big is coming.

    Annie,”Something big” is always coming.

    Just so long as you give me credit when it does, JC.

    It’ll be a great comfort, as the blade meets my neck, knowing you knew I was right.

  122. Rabz
    #2241963, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:01 pm

    Automated greeting on VicPol emergency Hotline:

    We can’t attend to your alleged problem/incident because:

    – The sergeant is just back from his gender reassignment surgery and we’re having a party
    – It’s too hot/cold/indeterminate
    – We’re all investigating white males who are alleged to have been heteronormatively heternormative in public
    – It’s a union holiday
    – We’re out fining people for exceeding the speed limit by 1km/h
    – We’re off arresting Andrew bolt
    – You’re a racist/sexist/homophobe/all of the previous
    – This what happens when you live in a MacMansion
    – Why do you need to buy petrol anyway, planet killer?
    – Those donuts and big macs aren’t going to eat themselves.

  123. .
    #2241964, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    “Top British Surfer”

    Oh dear god.

  124. max
    #2241965, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:05 pm

    Footage on 7 News tonight. “A man” (Not mentioned: Sudanese) shown walking to a petrol bowser in a Melbourne service station with a lighter. He tries but fails to light a stream of petrol. Goes to a second bowser. Repeat. A bloke in hi-vis nearby realises what’s going on and grabs a fire extinguisher and douses “the man” (of no particular ethnicity). Chases him off with energetic use of white spray.

    Buried about four stories into the bulletin. Imagine if this had succeeded. An inferno for Christmas. Yes, let’s admit more of them; it’s going well, isn’t it ?

  125. Leigh Lowe
    #2241966, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:06 pm

    Automated greeting on VicPol emergency Hotline:

    We can’t attend to your alleged problem/incident because:

    … We’re trawling around Ballarat looking for junkies in need of a pay-day who can remember George Pell.

  126. Rabz
    #2241967, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:07 pm

    “Top British Surfer”

    “Top Polish Cricketer”

  127. srr
    #2241968, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 [email protected] 3h3 hours ago

    No need to nick-pick sick Hillary’s errors. She made several catastrophic mistakes. She gave LENA DUNHAM her Instagram to be “cool.” LMFAO!
    ..
    Sick Hillary made Lena Dunham a campaign surrogate. Dunham admitted to molesting her sister, said she wished she had an abortion.

  128. max
    #2241970, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:10 pm

    Ooops. Sorry, Anne, just saw yours at 8.19.

    I am astonished at the way the media and the authorities bury a story like this.

  129. Anne
    #2241971, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:11 pm

    Lol, good one, Rabz.

    But seriously, I’m disturbed by this. I’ve always trusted cops.

    Not lazy parasites like Christine Nixon or upper echelon political players but the rank and file guys in the Police Stations I did trust.

    We’ve moved a long way in a short time. I think we’re in trouble.

  130. Rabz
    #2241972, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:14 pm

    I’ve always trusted cops.

    Your first mistake, Annie.

  131. Arky
    #2241973, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:15 pm

    Great.
    Drive 50 metres down a bus lane, the fuckers are all over you like yellow on an Irishman’s teeth.
    But attempt to ignite a petrol bowser, they have more important things to do.

  132. Infidel Tiger
    #2241975, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:18 pm

    I’ve always trusted cops.

    Idiot.

    Government is evil in all its forms.

  133. Anne
    #2241976, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:18 pm

    No worries, Max.

    The cops are clearly failing in their duty to investigate a crime.

    Cohenite was good enough to post the relevant Acts at 8:39pm.

    CRIMES ACT 1958 – SECT 22
    Conduct endangering life
    A person who, without lawful excuse, recklessly engages in conduct that places or may place another person in danger of death is guilty of an indictable offence.

    Penalty: Level 5 imprisonment (10 years maximum).

    CRIMES ACT 1958 – SECT 23
    Conduct endangering persons
    A person who, without lawful excuse, recklessly engages in conduct that places or may place another person in danger of serious injury is guilty of an indictable offence.

    Penalty: Level 6 imprisonment (5 years maximum).

    And that’s without considering the various Terrorism offences. Perhaps the gentleman’s colour and presumed religion played a part.

  134. Rabz
    #2241977, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:19 pm

    they have more important things to do

    A veritable myriad.

  135. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2241978, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    We’ve moved a long way in a short time. I think we’re in trouble.

    The fuzz now side with the malcontents and shake down the Joes. Why?

  136. Fisky
    #2241979, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    Oh no!

    You are blocked from following @sarahinthesen8 and viewing @sarahinthesen8’s Tweets. Learn more

  137. JC
    #2241981, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:27 pm

    It’ll be a great comfort, as the blade meets my neck, knowing you knew I was right.

    And

    We’ve moved a long way in a short time. I think we’re in trouble.

    Annie FFS, stop scaring yourself to death!

    We’re not in trouble and you’re not going to have a blade meeting your neck from you know who. Just stop this nonsense, as it’s not healthy living and thinking this way.

    (Try Sagra, it’s an Italian restaurant in Malvern with a bunch of hot off the boat 457s running the kitchen. These guys really can cook a great dish. I had the fresh pasta with spanner crab meat and it’s better than sex. The owner is a very wealthy private equity dude who, because of his Italian background wanted a freaking restaurant and spent around $5 million doing the place up. It’s a great looking place. Go there, as it will tale your mind off all this nasty stuff)

    Gab. you should try it..

  138. JC
    #2241983, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Fisky

    I’m not blocked. Is there anything you want me to say to her, but I dunno who she is.

  139. Fisky
    #2241984, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Sarah Sea Patrol! She blocked me! What a disgrace.

  140. Fisky
    #2241985, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:29 pm

    JC, tell her she’s a real dumbo for me. A thicky!

  141. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2241986, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:29 pm

    “Top Polish Cricketer”

    Michael Scott Kasprowicz?

  142. JC
    #2241987, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:30 pm

    Oh okay it’s her! Fatty.

    Man, she’s put on the kilos over the past few years. She exploded.

    I might ask her if she intends on following an exercise regime over the Xmas break.

  143. Anne
    #2241988, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:30 pm

    Idiot.

    Government is evil in all its forms.

    IT, perhaps you’ve had a lot of trouble with the law.

    I never have, but I guess I was raised to respect the Police and the Military.

    I now realise that Western Governments are rotten, lousy with infiltration by UN Communists and Muslim Brotherhood operatives.

    Civil War is inevitable.

    Alternatively we could submit.

  144. Infidel Tiger
    #2241989, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:31 pm

    Catallaxy has made great progress today.

    We now acknowledge that Howard was the worst australian PM.

    All government spending is evil.

    Welfare is evil.

    Deficits and surpluses are evil.

    All parts of government are evil.

    Many people will die but as righteous people we will endeavour to keep it to a minimum.

    2026 has been tough on all of us but we are making progress.

  145. .
    #2241991, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:33 pm

    IT reveals that the EM drive is real and can be used to generate wormholes across time.

    Good news!

  146. Infidel Tiger
    #2241992, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:33 pm

    IT, perhaps you’ve had a lot of trouble with the law.

    Not one bit. Never had no trouble from jihadibots either, but my eyes are wide open baby.

  147. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2241993, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:34 pm

    Senator Sea Lion is a servant of the people. How dare she ban a tax payer as a follower.

    To the tower!

  148. Fisky
    #2241994, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:35 pm

    Catallaxy has made great progress today.

    We now acknowledge that Howard was the worst australian PM.

    All government spending is evil.

    Welfare is evil.

    Deficits and surpluses are evil.

    All parts of government are evil.

    Many people will die but as righteous people we will endeavour to keep it to a minimum.

    2026 has been tough on all of us but we are making progress.

    The future is 15% company taxes, trillion dollar stimulus, and a total ban on foreigners.

  149. Anne
    #2241995, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:35 pm

    These guys really can cook a great dish. I had the fresh pasta with spanner crab meat and it’s better than sex.

    Better than the sex you have?

  150. Rabz
    #2241996, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:36 pm

    2026 has been tough on all of us but we are making progress.

    How’s gerbil worming in that year, oh mighty sage?

  152. .
    #2241998, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:36 pm

    I never have, but I guess I was raised to respect the Police and the Military.

    Why now?

    The ADF has one working sub. They bought a plane that cannot fly yet and costs more than the better competition. It had a general lecturing us about political correctness.

    The police have absurd powers and engage in frivolous prosecution with the Crown and are chancer and gamblers in that regard. Your average plod now has to be a prick just to do his job. Firearms checks, RBTs, enforcing licensing and security industry rules…

    It may not be their fault but part of their job is to follow orders from the idiots who have mismanaged them.

  153. JC
    #2241999, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:37 pm

    Fisky,

    I’m not going to be rude to her. That’s just a no, no. I’m never rude to anyone.

    Here:

    @sarahinthesen8 Saz, FIsky says hi & to unblock him. Wondering if ur going to exercise over hols as I noticed ur’ve put on serious kilos.

    See, I showed I care and that’s how you Tweet people.

  154. .
    #2242000, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:37 pm

    If we totally banned foreigners, we’d deport half of WA.

  155. Infidel Tiger
    #2242001, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:37 pm

    I have just had a moment of quiet reflection.

    On the whole police have caused me more fascism than Muslims.

    I will sleep on this as I am now troubled.

  156. Infidel Tiger
    #2242003, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:39 pm

    How’s gerbil worming in that year, oh mighty sage?

    10 perfect vintages in a row.

  157. JC
    #2242004, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:40 pm

    .
    #2242000, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:37 pm

    If we totally banned foreigners, we’d deport half of WA.

    You’re making it sound as though it’s a bad thing.

  158. Combine Dave
    #2242005, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:41 pm

    Footage on 7 News tonight. “A man” (Not mentioned: Sudanese) shown walking to a petrol bowser in a Melbourne service station with a lighter. He tries but fails to light a stream of petrol. Goes to a second bowser. Repeat. A bloke in hi-vis nearby realises what’s going on and grabs a fire extinguisher and douses “the man” (of no particular ethnicity). Chases him off with energetic use of white spray.

    In related news a white supremist was quickly apprehended after racially abusing a black man by dousing him in white fire extinguisher foam.

    Islamophobia Register Australia and the Register’s President, Mariam Veiszadeh, told WAtoday it was one of the “worst attacks” she had heard of.

    “I spoke to the victim last night and it’s obviously been very traumatic ”

  159. Rabz
    #2242006, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:42 pm

    10 perfect vintages in a row

    Bluddee hell. Wish I was there.

  160. john constantine
    #2242007, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:44 pm

    Given all the chatter about turnmerkel being challenged for federal leadership, caliph andrews to be challenged for vicco leadership and shorten listening to the knives being sharpened..

    Is it fair that sarah halal-dugong never has her greens leadership ambitions taken seriously.

    Someone should ask her why nobody realises it is her turn to be greens leader now.

  161. JC
    #2242009, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:46 pm

    Given all the chatter about turnmerkel being challenged for federal leadership, caliph andrews to be challenged for vicco leadership and shorten listening to the knives being sharpened..

    Is that true… all three are?

  162. Whalehunt Fun
    #2242010, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:46 pm

    Can we not excise WA from the migration zone and tell all the WA lot that thay are no longer standing in Australia?

  163. Anne
    #2242011, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:51 pm

    Dot, 10:36pm

    I think you misunderstand my sentence, Dot. Poor syntax. Doesn’t matter.

    I believe the world’s problems, and mine, would he reduced by 95% if there were no Leftists and no muslims.

  164. testpattern
    #2242012, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:51 pm

    ‘Syriana’

    If that’s anything like Americana, and I’m guessing it is, the soundtrack should be great! Can’t wait for George and Amal to do a hillbilly acappella nasheed!

    Btw I’m predicting the nasheed genre will be the next BIG thing on the U.S gospel charts

  165. Combine Dave
    #2242013, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:52 pm

    I have just had a moment of quiet reflection.

    On the whole police have caused me more fascism than Muslims.

    I will sleep on this as I am now troubled.

    Privatise one, deport the other. Simples.

    Small Government I can get behind.

  166. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2242014, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:52 pm

    Alternatively we could submit.

    We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.

    No we cannot.

  167. JC
    #2242015, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:53 pm

    I believe the world’s problems, and mine, would he reduced by 95% if there were no Leftists and no muslims.

    If it were one or the other would the reduction be (.95 X .50 = .4750) 47.5%?

  168. Combine Dave
    #2242016, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:57 pm

    The future is 15% company taxes, trillion dollar stimulus, and a total ban on foreigners.

    And privately funded EM drives.

    Good luck with statism when your citizens can flee to the stars 🙂

  169. cohenite
    #2242017, posted on December 22, 2016 at 10:58 pm

    Better than the sex you have?

    That’s below the belt; hehe.

  170. Snoopy
    #2242019, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:00 pm

    Dave, are you suggesting that an ex-doorman at an Oxford Street bathhouse would make a good cop?

  171. JC
    #2242020, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:03 pm

    Better than the sex you have?

    It’s a figure of speech.

  172. Anne
    #2242021, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:03 pm

    Sad about this Footballer.

    POLICE are tonight piecing together the final movements of Chad Robinson, the 36-year-old former NRL star whose body was found in the wreckage of a Subaru in bushland at Kenthurst this afternoon.

    http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/electricity-workers-have-discovered-chad-robinsons-body-in-a-car-at-kenthurst/news-story/c9ea8cc07931b7c3ea9b50c28bbb26e8

  173. JC
    #2242023, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    Bad appointment by the Turmpster. First really bad appointment.

    “In the past, trade policy has been used as a foreign policy tool by the National Security Council rather than a tool to promote domestic production and job creation,” said Leo Gerard, president of the United Steelworkers union.

    Mainstream economists have taken a dim view of recent articles by Messrs. Navarro and Ross that characterize U.S. trade deficits as a drag on growth, which economists say present a flawed and confused view of elementary economic principles.

    “Peter Navarro, a friend, is just wrong,” Lawrence Kudlow, the CNBC commentator who advised Mr. Trump earlier this year on taxes, posted on Twitter before the election. Trade deficits, he added, simply reflect capital inflows and not forgone economic gains. Mr. Kudlow is a leading candidate to head the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

    You tell them Larry.

  174. max
    #2242026, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:18 pm

    Privatise one, deport the other. Simples.

    Trump shows the way. He is going to hire his own security. I hope he rips the CIA to shreds.

  175. max
    #2242029, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:22 pm

    That tradie at the service station today should be up for a bravery award.

  179. Anne
    #2242035, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:34 pm

    Kelly-Anne Conway to work in the West Wing as Special Counsel to the President.

  180. srr
    #2242037, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:36 pm

    The “America First” Economic Dream Team Assembly Continues…
    Posted on December 21, 2016 by sundance

    Titans ! Wolverines + Titans = Awesome !

    The jaw-droppingly qualified “America First” Main Street economics team continues to be brilliantly assembled. It is now transparently obvious that Donald Trump has a very specific strategy to navigate the mine field created by three decades of Main Street erosion.

    President-elect Donald Trump, announced Wednesday the head of the newly created White House National Trade Council: Peter Navarro, an economist who supports a hardline approach toward relations with China. Trump also named business mogul Carl Icahn a special adviser to the President on regulatory reform.

    [image: navarro-2 trump ican melania carl]

    “I read one of Peter’s books on America’s trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research,” Trump said in a statement, possibly referring to Navarro’s 2011 book “Death By China.”

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/21/the-america-first-economic-dream-team-assembly-continues/

  181. .
    #2242038, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:37 pm

    …“I read one of Peter’s books on America’s trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research,” Trump said in a statement, possibly referring to Navarro’s 2011 book “Death By China.”

    and it is all bullshit.

  182. rickw
    #2242040, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:40 pm

    That tradie at the service station today should be up for a bravery award.

    The tradies are doing much better than plod, two interventions on jihadi pyromaniacs while plod has managed to…. eat doughnuts and issue speeding tickets?

  183. Combine Dave
    #2242041, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:43 pm

    The tradies are doing much better than plod, two interventions on jihadi pyromaniacs while plod has managed to…. eat doughnuts and issue speeding tickets?

    Shot hostages!

  184. srr
    #2242043, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    Defense Contractors Meet With President Donald Trump: “It’s a dance, you know, it’s a little bit of a dance,”…
    Posted on December 21, 2016 by sundance

    Ok, I admit.. this “winning” is almost way too much fun. A few hours ago, key defense contractors and their government agency counterparts assembled for the first time with President-elect Donald Trump.

    It cannot be overstated how fundamentally different this is for all parties involved. For the first time in their history, both sides are facing a President-elect without a single IOU on his desk from their large networked lobbying groups. For them, both sides, the concept of prudent financial interest is at the forefront of the discussion.

    [image: boeing-ceo]

    For the first time in modern history the proverbial governmental trough has a gatekeeper…. His name is Donald J Trump. Just pause for a moment and think about the scope of their collective new reality.

    Better still, imagine yourself as a white hat inside the acquisition program and assigned to deliver the best “bidding process”, and now you actually have Donald Trump on your side of the negotiation table.

    OK, now smile, read and watch: Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/21/defense-contractors-meet-with-president-donald-trump-its-a-dance-you-know-its-a-little-bit-of-a-dance/

  185. JC
    #2242044, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    .
    #2242038, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:37 pm

    …“I read one of Peter’s books on America’s trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research,” Trump said in a statement, possibly referring to Navarro’s 2011 book “Death By China.”

    and it is all bullshit.

    I wonder what Peter thinks about imposing tariffs with full employment.

  186. BorisG
    #2242045, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:46 pm

    I now realise that Western Governments are rotten, lousy with infiltration by UN Communists and Muslim Brotherhood operatives.

    Civil War is inevitable.

    Alternatively we could submit.

    why you guys are so bitter. Life is good!

  187. Infidel Tiger
    #2242047, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:50 pm

    The tradies are doing much better than plod, two interventions on jihadi pyromaniacs while plod has managed to…. eat doughnuts and issue speeding tickets?

    A huge learning day at the Cat! We are finally understanding the material and working out who the enemy is.

    Much promise if we apply ourselves.

  188. Makka
    #2242049, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:51 pm

    President-elect Donald Trump, announced Wednesday the head of the newly created White House National Trade Council: Peter Navarro, an economist who supports a hardline approach toward relations with China. Trump also named business mogul Carl Icahn a special adviser to the President on regulatory reform

    No stopping the mighty USD.

  189. Anne
    #2242050, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:55 pm

    That tradie at the service station today should be up for a bravery award.

    Bite your tongue, Max.

    Real men don’t need Awards.

    Especially from tax sponging, incompetent beta male, public officials.

  190. rickw
    #2242051, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:56 pm

    why you guys are so bitter. Life is good!

    Sure is! I give government half my wage so they can use that money to groom and indoctrinate my kids, harass me with all manner of rules and regulations whilst banning me from owning all manner of things deemed “dangerous” and at the same time they fail at government 101 – border control.

    We are close to a socialist “utopia”, which is why I guess you think things are “good”.

  191. Combine Dave
    #2242052, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:57 pm

    Dave, are you suggesting that an ex-doorman at an Oxford Street bathhouse would make a good cop?

    Actually I saw a story on the ABC once that heaps of existing police officers were moonlighting as doormen, bouncers, private security
    on the side for extra cash.

    So yes?

  192. JC
    #2242053, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:59 pm

    No stopping the mighty USD.

    Until the stock market says it’s enough. It’s not so much the mighty dollar, it’s the mighty stock market.

  193. JC
    #2242054, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:01 am

    A huge learning day at the Cat! We are finally understanding the material and working out who the enemy is.

    Much promise if we apply ourselves.

    I dream, in the not too distant future, we’ll see a seamless merger between Catallaxy and Katterlaxy.

  194. rickw
    #2242055, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:06 am

    I dream, in the not too distant future, we’ll see a seamless merger between Catallaxy and Katterlaxy.

    I haven’t seen much agrarian socialism today?

  195. The Beer Whisperer
    #2242056, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:09 am

    +1

    He’d shift policy to suit his circumstances in an instant, as he did over offshore boat people processing and delaying the introduction of an ETS, ‘Right flanking’ the Libs to the ire of the Hard Left, per Bolta.

    I’m not convinced. Name a pompous Liberal. Turdballs? No pants Fraser? I mean a right wing pompous Liberal. Bueller? Ah, Alexander Downer! The one exception to pomposity being exclusively leftist. Rudd fits right in on the Left.

  196. JC
    #2242057, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:10 am

    I haven’t seen much agrarian socialism today?

    Yea, it’s the urban one I’m worried about. 🙂

    Fmd, Trumpster is hiring a fucker who thinks the trade deficits are bad.

  197. Makka
    #2242058, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:16 am

    Until the stock market says it’s enough. It’s not so much the mighty dollar, it’s the mighty stock market.

    It’s the mighty dollar alright, USD assets. If the stock market does say enough, I expect the USD will substantially strengthen as funds seek out safety. First port of call then will be US Treasuries. The European bank debacle, more “Brexits” combined with Trumps policies will keep the buck very popular.

