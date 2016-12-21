Liberty Quote
No folly is more costly than the folly of intolerant idealism.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016
946 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016
‘Stamp Duty’
My pard, who’s been in the WA mining biz for 40 years and three cycles, believes that stamp duty is the most reliable barometer of economic activity in the industry. We went to the office last week. There were just three people.
Didn’t we do this once already?
It was called the “GST”.
It…. Keeps…. Happening….
Tell me again why we dont need a construction commission?
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2016/dec/22/former-queensland-union-boss-faces-corruption-charges
A former Queensland union boss and state Labor powerbroker has been hit with corruption charges after allegedly receiving more than $400,000 of work to his home in return for industrial harmony with a construction giant.
David Hanna, 52, was charged on Thursday with soliciting and receiving secret commissions from an agent, after being referred to a joint Queensland and federal police taskforce by the royal commission into trade union governance and corruption.
Hanna, a former state president of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, is accused of colluding with two other men to organise free renovations on his Shailer Park home, south of Brisbane, in 2012 and 2013.
Police allege the work was performed by subcontractors paid to work on other building projects, as part of a deal for CFMEU cooperation with Mirvac over a shopping centre project at Springfield in the city’s south-west.
The state of Queensland last Friday launched a legal bid to freeze Hanna’s property, estimated to be worth about $1.6m, under the Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Act.
A conviction for organising or receiving illegal secret commissions can bring up to seven years in jail.
Queensland police in a statement said they estimated “the quantum of benefit to the Shailer Park man was in excess of $400,000”.
Hanna, who quit the Labor party last year, is due to appear in the Brisbane magistrates court on 25 January, along with a 53-year-old Ephraim Island man and a 41-year-old Seven Hills man.
Hanna did not return calls.
Mirvac should be shut down as the cost of engaging in this, screw them, no mercy.
User pays is a furphy for state revenue creep. If a charge can be targeted, the service must be either private or club goods. Therefore the state cannot legitimately provide the service without plunder. That’s the theory.
In practice, the state regulates incompetently, then seeks to pay for the fuck up by monopolising or even inventing (then monopolising) private and club goods associated with the regulated activity. That’s the bureaucratic creep. The public goods are long forgotten.
Take corporate regulation. A free market thrives on trust. Transparency of certain company info like directors, registered office and so on help sellers and buyers verify the legitimacy of those they might freely exchange with. Modern web/database tech means this data can be collected and published at low cost. I consider this a public good and I’m OK paying tax to fund it, whether I use it or not. Yet ASIC charges both the companies and the public users of the data for the privlige of collection and access.
There was satire here this arvo about inflicting The Terror on the elected class. The real problem is the largely unrecognisable mandarins.
I agree 100% with what you say but you’re missing my point.
From 2000 to 2005 Howard and Costello were rolling in rivers of gold. Rather than racking up surpluses of $40 to $50 billion every year, they dished much of the largesse out in payments like Family Tax Benefits and Baby Bonuses as well as tax cuts.
If Howard and Costello hadn’t got involved in this, they would have left Labor $150 billion in the kitty in 2007. Given that Krudd and The Goose blew $30 billion in no time flat mailing out cheques to dead cats and setting fire to people’s roofs, the mind boggles at the sort of insanity Labor would have come up with in 2008/2009 if they had been left $150 billion to burn.
Ken “Go Hard, Go Early” Henry should have been charged with treason. As if the likes of Krudd and Goose Swansteen needed any encouragement.
Several million people in Syria might be quite surprised about that observation. Even the Druze, who are about as hardened a bunch of cynics as you can get.
User pays is a furphy for state revenue creep.
Not with an empowered electorate.
We didn’t do that at all, MV.
A TABOR would see success. TABORs work.
I’m having trouble. I really want to sing ‘Six White Boomers, Angry White Boomers’ this Xmas but need to explain the backstory to the kids. I have listed, in no particular order or scale of anger:
Leyonhjelm
Bernardi
Leak
–
–
–
As you may see, I’m down by three. Can anyone fill in the blanks?
From 2000 to 2005 Howard and Costello were rolling in rivers of gold
They were not. That is lefist BS
Rather than racking up surpluses of $40 to $50 billion every year
Impossible.But even if it was there would have been rioting in the streets. Australians do not like surplus budgets
TP – Christensen, Hanson and Trump.
Oh, the latter is about to be the leader of the Free World™. Bummer.
Whitlam created a mess. Keating made things worse. I don’t see the need to single out JH. And of course RGR!
You are also engaged in leftistry but are delusional enough to think you are speaking from a place of righteousness.
Government surpluses are as evil as deficits.We must never ever accept either.
If you truly believe that tax cuts are largesse from the government you should be brutally murdered and your kin forced to watch and then bury your dismembered corpse in several umarked graves.
Grow up.
Well spotted IT.
I did not note that odious portrayal of tax cuts as “largesse”. To think that bum was talking down to all and sundry!
We are going to have to kill far more people than I was previously comfortable with to get back on track.
Troubling, but I am cool with it. Not long now.
Currently both companies periodically remit payroll tax to the state revenue offices of eight jurisdictions. Then there’s the statutory agencies levying all sorts of “user fees”. Then the Feds. It’s the cents on the dollar the state clips that they care about.
John 64 another scroll by.
Government surpluses are as evil as deficits.We must never ever accept either
Govt surplus is wonderful. It means we do not have to borrow money from overseas.
730 Muckraking on PHON.
Thanks P and Calli and two or three others from last night. My nativity alas, has always been eclipsed by one more enduring and profound.
We didn’t introduce a GST, collected by the Commonwealth on behalf of the States for efficiency, to replace a whole raft of inefficient State taxes (which we still have)?
Sorry, my bad. I was so sure we did. Must be the stroke.
What’s a “TABOR”?
Another person arrested for trying to join IS.
These days it appears you don’t have to actually join, just drive a truck or borrow a gun, wield a knife, whatever.
The membership is allocated retrospectively.
Govt surplus is wonderful. It means we do not have to borrow money from overseas.
Epic face plant, Neil!
What’s a Tabor? June Tabor was a swampy folk singer. Apart from that … no ideas.
Do we have a name on the Canberra bomber yet?
Any bets on, Colin?
Well there’s one country on Earth where citizens are still free to openly celebrate Christmas, with lights and a big tree and no SJW’s breathing down their necks about it either. Despite a lack of resources, and all sorts of troubles lately, they still find the time to celebrate. Still managing to keep the electricity running.
Can you guess which country? Can you guess which city? I’ll give you a hint, it isn’t South Australia. I’ll give a bigger hint, their leader isn’t a Christian, but he still welcomes Christmas. How toleration!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYiJF5OCgFQ
Ftb and baby bonuses were not tax cuts.
I objected to the Costello surpluses. There should have been increases to income tax marginal rate thresholds and tax rate reductions.
That would have given no money in the kitty for Rudd to blow and if he’d wanted more he would have had to raise taxes.
Win win.
Read what I said.
I agree Governments shouldn’t run massive surpluses, which should always be returned as tax cuts to the productive part of the economy – Never as handouts.
White’n’Nerdy Segways for the ACT?
Another lie.
The Government does not collect the tax but in fact forces the business to act as tax collector.
Not only must we bear the burdensome yolk of an oppressive tax regime but under threat of government fiat we must collect the dues! They may as well hand us a shovel we bought and ask us to dig the grave.
Fuck me swinging. Australia is a terrible terrible country and many people will have to die to get us back on the path of truth and righteousness.
Katterllaxy in action.
Pseuds Corner – Private Eye
Using the tactility of paint to voice emotional excess [Dee] Ferris’s canvases exude and uncomfortable disclosure, enhancing the awkwardly maudlin through their luridly poetic presence. Confronting the authenticity of media-spun schmaltz, Ferris blissfully authenticates the most overwrought emotion, her paintings conveying the hyper-reality of unadulterated feeling. Saatchi Gallery website.
There is no time for such jolly japes as reading.
We must take action and act on instinct.
Alas, not quite Tel.
I’ll give a bigger hint, their leader isn’t a Christian, but he still welcomes Christmas. How toleration!!
We must overthrow this devil via a proxy force of al Qaeda terrorists and assorted caliphate fixated Islamists!
Mark Steyn:
I’m having trouble. I really want to sing ‘Six White Boomers, Angry White Boomers’ this Xmas but need to explain the backstory to the kids. I have listed, in no particular order or scale of anger:
Good to see racist fkwit testpattern keeping up the racist propaganda to the kids even during their holidays. Not a minute to be wasted in bringing on the next generation of whitey hating tax eating parasites. Keep up the great work testie.
Read what I said.
We did. You wanted a softer mattress for Rudd and Gillard to fall into.
Next time leave them nothing. Nothing at all.
but need to explain the backstory to the kids.
You know them?
Paul Murray says the obvious in the context of the recent seditious Hizb ut-Tahir rally calling for a caliphate in Australia: which is this was not condemned by our political leaders, that a Christian saying that Australia should become Christian would be howled down etc.
LOL – I agree. But for the record I do not believe that tax cuts are government largesse. Baby bonuses and FTBs are.
The ICC have as much clue about cricket as the Cricket Australia:
ICC Test team of the year:
1. David Warner (Australia)
2. Alastair Cook (England) (captain)
3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
4. Joe Root (England)
5. Adam Voges (Australia)
6. Jonny Bairstow (England) (wicketkeeper)
7. Ben Stokes (England)
8. R. Ashwin (India)
9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)
10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)
11. Dale Steyn (South Africa)
12. Steve Smith (Australia)
No Virat Kohli? Steve Smith 12th Man?? Voges!!!???
Did not.
Just wondering out aloud what horrors Labor might have come up with if they were left with that softer mattress in 2007. Quite likely Would have made pink batts look like a rigorously run Government program.
GM,
What’s a birthday Without a Song?
I send to you Frank Sinatra and Mahalia Jackson
Look, John, you opened with the jaw jutted forward:
“I sometimes wonder what would have happened if Howard and Costello hadn’t gone on their middle-class welfare bender and had left Krudd and Goose Swansteen a decent war chest of say $150 billion rather that the miserable $30 billion that they pis5ed up against the wall.”
And then you asserted that it was Howard & Costello that had the rivers of gold. It has been fairly well established that Rudd & Gillard with front man Swan didn’t preside over reduced revenue, but over increased expenditure.
You’ve pretty much cruelled your chances to be taken seriously.
Err no, because we’ve already extorted it from our own workers?
God help the Yanks if Ol Jellybelly keeps his promises.
That’s unlikely of course. He’s the archetypal snake oil salesman.
We are going to have to kill far more people than I was previously comfortable with to get back on track.
Troubling, but I am cool with it. Not long now.
Would really like to get this looming civil war done with so I can concentrate on playing with the kids and fixing up cars and machinery!
Numbers/Smufti
Why would have Clinton been better? Her claim was she owns a vagina. That might be nice, but it isn’t really a good claim to the Presidency.
Hey, Test Pattern,
I see your poor, downtrodden South Hedland indigenous are in the news again.
RTWT
My own preference is that, if free countries have to have unsightly security controls, why don’t they have them around the national borders rather than around every single thing inside those borders?
German police union today: Police cannot adequately monitor the c. 550 individuals on the watch list.
And those are only the “known knowns”.
herodotus – I’ll try not to do irony next time.
And then you asserted that it was Howard & Costello that had the rivers of gold. It has been fairly well established that Rudd & Gillard with front man Swan didn’t preside over reduced revenue, but over increased expenditure.
Boom
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4052580/China-claims-built-working-version-NASA-s-impossible-engine-says-s-orbiting-Earth.html
Be circumspect next time you fill up the far.
Here, video of a tall, thin black man, religion unknown, trying to set fire to a petrol hose.
A quick acting, brave, Aussie Tradesman saves lives and property by fending off the criminal with a foam fire extinguisher.
Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.
I hope this link works.
https://mobile.twitter.com/7newsmelbourne/status/811829527533846528
Car!
Those dumb Chinese ‘copiers’?
“Over the last two weeks we’ve had upwards of 10 significant assaults, we’re talking about stabbings … broken bones … more than just the normal bodily harm or the normal common assault that we would see,” he said.
The guilt I’m feeling so guilty for causing this is debilitating, testpattern. Sorry. Us angry white boomers have much to answer for. Will a few more of my dollars help?
From the link by Memory Vault. I’d show said footage, just to show what coppers in rural and regional Australia deal with all the time.
Bwahahahaha!
Climate Scientists Fear Trump May Fatally Undermine Their Work
Please yes.
Err.. edit;
“The guilt I’m feeling for causing this is debilitating”
herodotus – I’ll try not to do irony next time.
Government revenues increased dramatically through 2000 to 2005. That’s where the big surpluses came from. But you are correct. Revenues only dipped very slightly in 08/09 and 09/10 compared to 07/08 and by 10/11 were back well above where they had been in 07/08 and have continued to increase ever since. However, by that stage Krudd and Goose Swansteen had locked in massive increases in expenditure and the budget had been blown to smithereens.
If The Goose has sat on his hands and done absolutely nothing to Costello’s last budget (which would have been far preferable to his sabotage job), the budget would have dipped slightly into deficit in 08/09 and 09/10 – less than $10 billion each year – and would have been back in surplus in 10/11.
https://www.facebook.com/7NewsMelbourne/videos/10154940610394301/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED
Not been paying attention have we Dot?
Especially since I did flag it for you.
Aren’t I a nice person? 😀
FFS. Leftards have made a TV series about Obama. Titled Barry, I wonder when the fawning will stop?
I won’t waste my time watching it.
Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.
I hope this link works.
Link works, FMD, every Aussie tradie should have their gas powered nail gun loaded and ready to roll.
As for the police, you would only get a reaction if the tradie hit him with the empty fire extinguisher.
Thanks Cohenite.
I haven’t cracked the code on copying from Twitter.
It is un-freaking-believable that cops at three Police Stations were not interested in a thwarted TERRORIST ATTACK!!!
Something is terribly wrong with our Institutions.
Here, video of a tall, thin black man, religion unknown, trying to set fire to a petrol hose. Officers at THREE Police Stations refused to follow up.
They’ve taken on board Dan Andrews’ assertion that acts of terror just have to be accepted in present day Melbourne (the world’s most livable city!).
Despite all the doom and gloom it appears some Syrian Christians have made the list and been resettled in Australia.
I can’t see the date but a good story
..
Gawd. The Canberra Bomber. Is this another of your Cat nicknames for Malcolm?
There is something seriously wrong with this country:
CRIMES ACT 1958 – SECT 22
Conduct endangering life
A person who, without lawful excuse, recklessly engages in conduct that places or may place another person in danger of death is guilty of an indictable offence.
Penalty: Level 5 imprisonment (10 years maximum).
CRIMES ACT 1958 – SECT 23
Conduct endangering persons
A person who, without lawful excuse, recklessly engages in conduct that places or may place another person in danger of serious injury is guilty of an indictable offence.
Penalty: Level 6 imprisonment (5 years maximum).
And that’s without considering the various Terrorism offences. Perhaps the gentleman’s colour and presumed religion played a part.
The only thing that saved that petrol station and the people around it was the fact that the terrorist was too friggin stupid to realize that no pump, no flow.
Cultural ignorance saves the day for once.
Gab – Bingo! That make a full set.
Two films about President Obama before he was President Obama
He’s even played by an Aussie in one of them. Is that totally wonderful or what?
There is something seriously wrong with this country
No shit!
You are indeed a nice fellow Bruce.
The Chinese invented Star Trek back in 3000 BC. I saw it in a snippet on Discovery Channel, it must be true.
I see Victoria and South Australia are going to have lovely temperatures in the low 30s for Christmas 🎄 although the journos describe it as ‘sizzling’. They are very lucky they don’t have to suffer temperatures of 43 degrees like we do in Perth. Wimps.
I strongly suspect, despite assurances here, that Windows 10 is a corrupted piece of programming garbage that destroys perfectly good laptops.
The only thing that saved that petrol station and the people around it was the fact that the terrorist was too friggin stupid to realize that no pump, no flow.
If muslim jihadi terrorist had the brains to turn up in a car, or grab one that was already pumping, things could have been much worse. Between his lack of brains and the police lack of response, this is mortal combat between dumb and dumber.
Mandarin sounds suspiciously like Klingon.
No but seriously we have now a propulsion technology which is low cost, maybe not well understood but the design and engineering is.
We could got from here to tau ceti several times in a lifetime.
Buck Rogers here we come.
Tom is right. Windows Seven & XP were actually excellent. Near Apple quality.
Sir, you are on the side of angels.
Now this is much better 🙂
No but seriously we have now a propulsion technology which is low cost, maybe not well understood but the design and engineering is.
Are there plans about for it? I’m looking for a holiday project? Make two of the cones and stick them offset to a shaft?
Mine has frozen up twice due to bugs and out of the box the install was setup wrong (ie: some features wouldn’t worked until I rolled back some updates, changed some settings, reapplied the updates and reset said settings how I needed it). I can imagine a computer illiterate layperson (aka Apple user) would have been even angrier than I was.
Therefore fact check – true.
I like Mr Ives’ comment at the tweet Anne linked re the bowser arsonist:
LOL.
Dot – Hehe, I deserved that! But more seriously the use of the EM drive for satellite orbit maintenance is a fine breakthrough, since it means commercial satellites can effectively stay in service for as long as their electronics survive. Huge economic benefit. Most certainly worth a Nobel for Physics.
Didn’t you hear? Turnbull’s announced an innovative new intersystem departure tax. 1000% tax rate on all EM drive departures -the proceeds to fund the government operating expenses at their yet to be completed-maybe-in-the-next-100yrs space port.
We now need security personnel at petrol stations, for heaven’s sake.
With genetic engineering I’m sure those distinctive Klingon foreheads can be recreated.
Zatara and Rick, we have Governments who know Australians are opposed to muslim immigration and who know terrorism is orthodox, bringing brain damaged killers into our communities and now it’s clear we cannot trust the Police to protect us.
It’s clear they WANT Civil War.
That is their lefty thinking right there. Not worried about acts of violence against the people but they must protect the central collective i.e the apparatus of control.
A prescient one hit wonder from 1981. The lyrics describe the Greens and their followers pretty accurately, “giving us freedom, with a new set of rules “.
A very catchy tune to boot!
Only for sheep
Sure but at least we aren’t discriminating against poor underprivileged MENA entrants at the border!
Now we just need to secure (build borders at) ea building and petrol station in Oz.
I don’t know why but I love Chinese music – just the instrumental variety. Not into the caterwauling singing.
Calli – you’re thinking of Cantonese. Mandarin is quite soft and melodic, except when Rudd attempts to speak it.
True, although northern chinese Mandarin speakers pronounce the words quite harshly/forcefully (it could be what she’s thinking of) – esp on state run CCTV.
The soundtrack to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon magnificent.
Awesome stuff.
More of that wonderful multiculturalism imported into the country.
No surprise at all. If you value freedom, liberty and righteousness you long ago accepted that the police are the enemy. They are armed revenue raiders and bureaucratic fascists. They are the henchmen of an evil regime whose only role is to fleece you and trick you into believing you could be protected.
And please don’t tell me you know good cops. I’m sure Himmler was a great babysitter and made a mean strudel.
Yes. Billions spent on airport and other security, mopping up muslim crime and decent, civilised people living with fear, or at least constant circumspection.
All because no leader has the cojones to say, ‘Islam is a poisonous totalitarian ideology designed to kill, enslave and dominate everywhere it goes.’
Something big is coming.
Have you seen the logo of the Chinese Space Agency?
Star Trek, the Federation. It all starts now (just need to scrape a few irritants off of the foot of humanity).
Claremont serial killer might have been nailed
Might. Do your own search.
#FakeNews
I’ve done some calculations. Most of the people that will die are crushed by trucks protesting the deportations as we load the sheep ships.
Unpleasant but more than bearable.
Bloody hell. Gene Rodenberry was a time travelling PRC agent.
Those donuts and big macs aren’t going to eat themselves.
Would love to know his name.
I gave a saliva swab about 5 years ago to help out the investigation.
The nazi forces of course wanted to keep my DNA on file but I told them to go fuck themselves.
No retreat, no surrender. Total war.
I guess it took a while for their pirates to start downloading star trek.
But when they did bam = copy warp drive.
Someone needs to enforce Trigg’s Law
A nice bouquet P at 8:09 Quite out of character, I went for Mahalia first, which prompted me to stray into a few more of her classics. Not only is there a “Balm in Gilead” now there is peace and repose here as well. The Chairman of the Board livened things up; but for tonight, Mahalia’s gifts transcend his. But only for tonight.
The twist is the sheep ships are taking them to ‘the Island’
I used to post regularly at Bolta’s. Just got sick of comments not getting posted. You might get one in three.
Particularly annoying when some half-wit lefty responds to your post with manifest nonsense, but your response to that response was dispatched to oblivion.
They seem to be angling to some notion of equality of outcomes. Giving lefties a safe space.
I think Bolt’s heart is at Sky now. He is just ringing it in at The Hun.
Jazz – Chinese Classical Fusion (Kenny Garrett) – wunderbar
Annie,”Something big” is always coming.
IT, the cops read the Cat and your Twitter feed? No wonder they hauled you in.
I mean.. okay… but when half the population is barely able to swim, WTF is a Brit doing surfing a 45 foot wave… is it any surpirse he’s seriously hurt. Of course he’s going to be wiped out.
CFMEU henchpersons about to face the beak. Another big dip into members’ money to fund a battalion of QC’s , juniors etc etc. I wonder if old Agius will reappear to plead the innocence of these bruvvas so grievously maligned.
Try to avoid political matters normally. However on Victoria incident, am not surprised. Have a good friend whose father passed away in April. The Police had the flat open before 10am and the body removed not long after. Appeared to be natural death as there was no forced entry etc, which turned out to be true.
The police did not inform the family till after 4pm in the afternoon and flippantly paid off one of the family representatives by saying the officers had to do shift change after she queried the 6 hour delay especially when the family were well known & in contact to the neighbours who were told by the Police that the Police would handle the notification. No apology, no other excuse just it is what it is. Someone else who the family knew was ex police told them they should complain, that the whole thing was BS. They didn’t as their mother didn’t want to make a fuss.
Probably should have mentioned the deceased was a Vietnam Veteran with a distinguished career in the ADF spanning decades and a well known member of the Heidelberg RSL. It is one of those time when you think, would they have been so tardy and insensitive with someone of a non Anglo background?
LOL. Of course not.
Those donuts and big macs aren’t going to eat themselves.
A bit late on my Happy Birthday wishes, GM, but hope you had a lovely day. How odd you mention “Balm in Gilead” – I have the herb Balm of Gilead flowering in my herb patch at the moment, and have just read the wki for it because of your comment – very fascinating, thanks for the mention.
I think Bolt’s heart is at Sky now. He is just ringing it in at The Hun.
I reckon so too, Mother Lode. He probably does not read the comments on his site, as something mentioned here the other day. They were the best part. All sorts of people from various backgrounds making it very interesting and now it’s just ho-hum tit for tat type of stuff. I must be a snob because I feel A. Bolt’s blog has lost the quality. It’s the comments that make it worthwhile.
Just so long as you give me credit when it does, JC.
It’ll be a great comfort, as the blade meets my neck, knowing you knew I was right.
Automated greeting on VicPol emergency Hotline:
We can’t attend to your alleged problem/incident because:
– The sergeant is just back from his gender reassignment surgery and we’re having a party
– It’s too hot/cold/indeterminate
– We’re all investigating white males who are alleged to have been heteronormatively heternormative in public
– It’s a union holiday
– We’re out fining people for exceeding the speed limit by 1km/h
– We’re off arresting Andrew bolt
– You’re a racist/sexist/homophobe/all of the previous
– This what happens when you live in a MacMansion
– Why do you need to buy petrol anyway, planet killer?
– Those donuts and big macs aren’t going to eat themselves.
“Top British Surfer”
Oh dear god.
Footage on 7 News tonight. “A man” (Not mentioned: Sudanese) shown walking to a petrol bowser in a Melbourne service station with a lighter. He tries but fails to light a stream of petrol. Goes to a second bowser. Repeat. A bloke in hi-vis nearby realises what’s going on and grabs a fire extinguisher and douses “the man” (of no particular ethnicity). Chases him off with energetic use of white spray.
Buried about four stories into the bulletin. Imagine if this had succeeded. An inferno for Christmas. Yes, let’s admit more of them; it’s going well, isn’t it ?
… We’re trawling around Ballarat looking for junkies in need of a pay-day who can remember George Pell.
“Top Polish Cricketer”
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 [email protected] 3h3 hours ago
No need to nick-pick sick Hillary’s errors. She made several catastrophic mistakes. She gave LENA DUNHAM her Instagram to be “cool.” LMFAO!
..
Sick Hillary made Lena Dunham a campaign surrogate. Dunham admitted to molesting her sister, said she wished she had an abortion.
Ooops. Sorry, Anne, just saw yours at 8.19.
I am astonished at the way the media and the authorities bury a story like this.
Lol, good one, Rabz.
But seriously, I’m disturbed by this. I’ve always trusted cops.
Not lazy parasites like Christine Nixon or upper echelon political players but the rank and file guys in the Police Stations I did trust.
We’ve moved a long way in a short time. I think we’re in trouble.
Your first mistake, Annie.
Great.
Drive 50 metres down a bus lane, the fuckers are all over you like yellow on an Irishman’s teeth.
But attempt to ignite a petrol bowser, they have more important things to do.
Idiot.
Government is evil in all its forms.
No worries, Max.
The cops are clearly failing in their duty to investigate a crime.
Cohenite was good enough to post the relevant Acts at 8:39pm.
CRIMES ACT 1958 – SECT 22
Conduct endangering life
A person who, without lawful excuse, recklessly engages in conduct that places or may place another person in danger of death is guilty of an indictable offence.
Penalty: Level 5 imprisonment (10 years maximum).
CRIMES ACT 1958 – SECT 23
Conduct endangering persons
A person who, without lawful excuse, recklessly engages in conduct that places or may place another person in danger of serious injury is guilty of an indictable offence.
Penalty: Level 6 imprisonment (5 years maximum).
And that’s without considering the various Terrorism offences. Perhaps the gentleman’s colour and presumed religion played a part.
A veritable myriad.
The fuzz now side with the malcontents and shake down the Joes. Why?
Oh no!
And
Annie FFS, stop scaring yourself to death!
We’re not in trouble and you’re not going to have a blade meeting your neck from you know who. Just stop this nonsense, as it’s not healthy living and thinking this way.
(Try Sagra, it’s an Italian restaurant in Malvern with a bunch of hot off the boat 457s running the kitchen. These guys really can cook a great dish. I had the fresh pasta with spanner crab meat and it’s better than sex. The owner is a very wealthy private equity dude who, because of his Italian background wanted a freaking restaurant and spent around $5 million doing the place up. It’s a great looking place. Go there, as it will tale your mind off all this nasty stuff)
Gab. you should try it..
Fisky
I’m not blocked. Is there anything you want me to say to her, but I dunno who she is.
Sarah Sea Patrol! She blocked me! What a disgrace.
JC, tell her she’s a real dumbo for me. A thicky!
Michael Scott Kasprowicz?
Oh okay it’s her! Fatty.
Man, she’s put on the kilos over the past few years. She exploded.
I might ask her if she intends on following an exercise regime over the Xmas break.
IT, perhaps you’ve had a lot of trouble with the law.
I never have, but I guess I was raised to respect the Police and the Military.
I now realise that Western Governments are rotten, lousy with infiltration by UN Communists and Muslim Brotherhood operatives.
Civil War is inevitable.
Alternatively we could submit.
Catallaxy has made great progress today.
We now acknowledge that Howard was the worst australian PM.
All government spending is evil.
Welfare is evil.
Deficits and surpluses are evil.
All parts of government are evil.
Many people will die but as righteous people we will endeavour to keep it to a minimum.
2026 has been tough on all of us but we are making progress.
IT reveals that the EM drive is real and can be used to generate wormholes across time.
Good news!
Not one bit. Never had no trouble from jihadibots either, but my eyes are wide open baby.
Senator Sea Lion is a servant of the people. How dare she ban a tax payer as a follower.
To the tower!
The future is 15% company taxes, trillion dollar stimulus, and a total ban on foreigners.
Better than the sex you have?
How’s gerbil worming in that year, oh mighty sage?
Yeah okay, sounds amazing!
Why now?
The ADF has one working sub. They bought a plane that cannot fly yet and costs more than the better competition. It had a general lecturing us about political correctness.
The police have absurd powers and engage in frivolous prosecution with the Crown and are chancer and gamblers in that regard. Your average plod now has to be a prick just to do his job. Firearms checks, RBTs, enforcing licensing and security industry rules…
It may not be their fault but part of their job is to follow orders from the idiots who have mismanaged them.
Fisky,
I’m not going to be rude to her. That’s just a no, no. I’m never rude to anyone.
Here:
See, I showed I care and that’s how you Tweet people.
If we totally banned foreigners, we’d deport half of WA.
I have just had a moment of quiet reflection.
On the whole police have caused me more fascism than Muslims.
I will sleep on this as I am now troubled.
10 perfect vintages in a row.
You’re making it sound as though it’s a bad thing.
In related news a white supremist was quickly apprehended after racially abusing a black man by dousing him in white fire extinguisher foam.
Islamophobia Register Australia and the Register’s President, Mariam Veiszadeh, told WAtoday it was one of the “worst attacks” she had heard of.
“I spoke to the victim last night and it’s obviously been very traumatic ”
Bluddee hell. Wish I was there.
Given all the chatter about turnmerkel being challenged for federal leadership, caliph andrews to be challenged for vicco leadership and shorten listening to the knives being sharpened..
Is it fair that sarah halal-dugong never has her greens leadership ambitions taken seriously.
Someone should ask her why nobody realises it is her turn to be greens leader now.
Is that true… all three are?
Can we not excise WA from the migration zone and tell all the WA lot that thay are no longer standing in Australia?
Dot, 10:36pm
I think you misunderstand my sentence, Dot. Poor syntax. Doesn’t matter.
I believe the world’s problems, and mine, would he reduced by 95% if there were no Leftists and no muslims.
‘Syriana’
If that’s anything like Americana, and I’m guessing it is, the soundtrack should be great! Can’t wait for George and Amal to do a hillbilly acappella nasheed!
Btw I’m predicting the nasheed genre will be the next BIG thing on the U.S gospel charts
Privatise one, deport the other. Simples.
Small Government I can get behind.
No we cannot.
If it were one or the other would the reduction be (.95 X .50 = .4750) 47.5%?
And privately funded EM drives.
Good luck with statism when your citizens can flee to the stars 🙂
That’s below the belt; hehe.
Dave, are you suggesting that an ex-doorman at an Oxford Street bathhouse would make a good cop?
It’s a figure of speech.
Sad about this Footballer.
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/electricity-workers-have-discovered-chad-robinsons-body-in-a-car-at-kenthurst/news-story/c9ea8cc07931b7c3ea9b50c28bbb26e8
Bad appointment by the Turmpster. First really bad appointment.
You tell them Larry.
Trump shows the way. He is going to hire his own security. I hope he rips the CIA to shreds.
That tradie at the service station today should be up for a bravery award.
There is a Balm in Gilead – Mahalia
Best driving song…evah?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zf53Pg2AkdY
The Many Ways Society Makes a Man
Kelly-Anne Conway to work in the West Wing as Special Counsel to the President.
and it is all bullshit.
That tradie at the service station today should be up for a bravery award.
The tradies are doing much better than plod, two interventions on jihadi pyromaniacs while plod has managed to…. eat doughnuts and issue speeding tickets?
Shot hostages!
I wonder what Peter thinks about imposing tariffs with full employment.
why you guys are so bitter. Life is good!
A huge learning day at the Cat! We are finally understanding the material and working out who the enemy is.
Much promise if we apply ourselves.
President-elect Donald Trump, announced Wednesday the head of the newly created White House National Trade Council: Peter Navarro, an economist who supports a hardline approach toward relations with China. Trump also named business mogul Carl Icahn a special adviser to the President on regulatory reform
No stopping the mighty USD.
Bite your tongue, Max.
Real men don’t need Awards.
Especially from tax sponging, incompetent beta male, public officials.
why you guys are so bitter. Life is good!
Sure is! I give government half my wage so they can use that money to groom and indoctrinate my kids, harass me with all manner of rules and regulations whilst banning me from owning all manner of things deemed “dangerous” and at the same time they fail at government 101 – border control.
We are close to a socialist “utopia”, which is why I guess you think things are “good”.
Actually I saw a story on the ABC once that heaps of existing police officers were moonlighting as doormen, bouncers, private security
on the side for extra cash.
So yes?
Until the stock market says it’s enough. It’s not so much the mighty dollar, it’s the mighty stock market.
I dream, in the not too distant future, we’ll see a seamless merger between Catallaxy and Katterlaxy.
I dream, in the not too distant future, we’ll see a seamless merger between Catallaxy and Katterlaxy.
I haven’t seen much agrarian socialism today?
I’m not convinced. Name a pompous Liberal. Turdballs? No pants Fraser? I mean a right wing pompous Liberal. Bueller? Ah, Alexander Downer! The one exception to pomposity being exclusively leftist. Rudd fits right in on the Left.
Yea, it’s the urban one I’m worried about. 🙂
Fmd, Trumpster is hiring a fucker who thinks the trade deficits are bad.