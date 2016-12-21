Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016

Posted on 6:00 pm, December 21, 2016
  1. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    December 23, 2016 at 7:01 am

    Combine Dave;

    And privately funded EM drives.

    Good luck with statism when your citizens can flee to the stars 🙂

    I asked a couple of months ago, if a freighter full of the 21st century equivalent of covered wagons were to arrive in orbit from Wolf 359, would our governments allow us to buy one?

  2. rickw
    December 23, 2016 at 7:04 am

    I asked a couple of months ago, if a freighter full of the 21st century equivalent of covered wagons were to arrive in orbit from Wolf 359, would our governments allow us to buy one?

    No! But people would buy them illegally and get the hell out of here!

  3. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspreeklike
    December 23, 2016 at 7:09 am

    “A faction within the Greens has publicly stated it does not believe in the rule of law or the legitimacy of the Australian state and says it will work to “bring about the end of capitalism.”

    So, if they don’t believe in the legitimacy of the Australian State, how can they continue to draw hefty salaries to sit in Parliament and represent that State? “Sniveling hypocrites” are words that spring readily to mind.

  4. feelthebern
    December 23, 2016 at 7:19 am

    Anyone Victoria Cats who voted for Hinch at the election should be forced to watch his performance on PM Live last night.
    The question has to be asked?
    Was he drunk?
    Or is that really his analytical mind at work?

  5. Mark A
    December 23, 2016 at 7:23 am

    feelthebern
    December 23, 2016 at 7:19 am
    Was he drunk?

    Most likely.

    Or is that really his analytical mind at work?

    What mind?

  6. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 7:27 am

    Service station attendants have a kill switch.

    Should have used it on the damaged import with the cigarette lighter.

  7. Mark A
    December 23, 2016 at 7:32 am

    Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 7:27 am
    Service station attendants have a kill switch.
    Should have used it on the damaged import with the cigarette lighter.

    Luckily igniting petrol is not as easy as some think. Or should I put it, not when you want it to ignite.
    BoN can elucidate?

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    December 23, 2016 at 7:34 am

    Speaking of service stations and immolation…

    Regular unleaded petrol facing crackdown

    AUSTRALIA’S most popular petrol would be phased out within two years under a plan to improve fuel quality standards being proposed by the Turnbull government.

    If there was ever a way to commit political suicide this is it.
    Bye bye Libs, you’re toast.

  9. The Beer Whisperer
    December 23, 2016 at 7:38 am

    WW2 killed off the last German with any courage. Only the dregs and cowards remain.

    That’s just ridiculous, Winston.

    And Europe died in Auschwitz.

    Hitler, still killing Europe 80 years on.

  10. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 7:39 am

    Yes, Boris! Trump is El presidente, Britain is claiming its sovereignty back, winning is addictive!!

    One of the most fun things about Trump winning is…Hillary losing.

    It is as if she is in quick sand, the more she struggles to get out, she deeper she sinks. Recounts? Trump’s vote went up. Pestering electors to abstain voting for Trump resulted in her losing more electors.

    Has that appalling, shambling, evil empress succeeded in anything?

    Her tizzies since her loss have brought more attention on her and her aging, priapic lothario of a husband than if she had just shut up.

    Is it still schadenfreude if the person you are laughing at is a truly horrible person, whose vile inhuman designs you have just escaped from?

  11. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    December 23, 2016 at 7:43 am

    Beery;

    That’s just ridiculous, Winston.

    I’m channeling my favourite Cat, IT.

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    December 23, 2016 at 7:46 am

    Helen at 2:09 ‘Frog opera’ seldom fails to deliver a musical treat, especially if there is more than one species on stage making up the chorus. They even have a conductor. I remember being on a lake one day, in a corner of which the frogs were in full throat. A large black snake slithered into the water, and instantly the music stopped from shore to shore.

  13. miltonf
    December 23, 2016 at 7:53 am

    I wonder if the story about Clinton, the Champagne bottle and the tv is true. Sort of thing you would expect.

  14. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 7:55 am

    Luckily igniting petrol is not as easy as some think.

    I didn’t mean kill the pumps…

  15. dweezy2176
    December 23, 2016 at 7:55 am

    The figures are in .. “Barry” rates as the 5th best US prez to ever………!

    1. Reagan & Lincoln tied for first,
    2. Twenty three presidents tied for second,
    3. Seventeen other presidents tied for third,
    4. Jimmy Carter came in fourth, and
    5. Obama came in fifth

  16. calli
    December 23, 2016 at 7:55 am

    Thanks for the reminder about the “kill switch”, Cheryl. There’s also one outside, either on the servo wall or by the bowsers.

    Which just goes to show – the murderous thug is as stupid as he is wicked.

    No doubt the police, on reviewing the fottage, will pass it on to whoever “regulates” service stations. In my view, the fire extinguisher took an inordinately long time to deploy. A fine will be in the mail.

  17. The Beer Whisperer
    December 23, 2016 at 7:56 am

    I’m channeling my favourite Cat, IT.

    Yes, Winston, but we’re used to that coming from IT 🙂

  18. calli
    December 23, 2016 at 7:57 am

    Arrrggggh! Ron Bower smugging on Seven.

    Something different – he has a pewless church.

    Make of that what you will.

  19. Mike of Marion
    December 23, 2016 at 7:59 am

    dweezy2176
    December 23, 2016 at 7:55 am

    An old ‘un, but a good ‘un!

  20. Tom
    December 23, 2016 at 8:00 am

    My girl Sharri Markson has a new job — Simon Benson’s old gig as national political editor of the Daily Telegraph (Benson has gone to the Paywallian). Sharri has a great snout for news — this morning, Bernardi’s “push” to form a breakaway party was a beatup by a Paywallian journo (Sarah Martin, from memory) and it isn’t anywhere near the launchpad:

    FORMER Prime Minister Tony Abbott has held the man who overthrew him, Malcolm Turnbull, responsible for right-wing Liberal senator Cory Bernardi’s threatened breakaway conservative movement.
    Mr Abbott spoke to The Daily Telegraph yesterday after fevered speculation that Mr Bernardi would start a new right-wing political party to address the concerns of voters he believes are not being heard by the Turnbull government.
    “Obviously, I’m just saying this as a general principle, it is the job of the leader to do everything
    he can to keep the party together,” Mr Abbott said. “My position is it’s better to repair the party we have rather than create a new one.

    Right-wing Liberal MPs close to Mr Bernardi said they had not talked with him about forming a new conservative party and dismissed reports he was planning to launch a breakaway group that would be bankrolled by Ms Rinehart.
    They said it was more likely Mr Bernardi was trying to cause Mr Turnbull a headache in the lead-up to Christmas.
    Apart from George Christensen, no conservative Liberal MPs said they were considering leaving to join Mr Bernardi’s new group. Senator Eric Abetz, a critic of Mr Turnbull’s policies, did not support any move for a new conservative party.

  21. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 8:02 am

    I wonder if the story about Clinton, the Champagne bottle and the tv is true.

    It would just be so delicious if it were true – which is why I am sceptical.

    It seems more likely that some rather milder incident has been embellished in subsequent re-tellings.

    I say seems more likely – but then 2016 has been serving up winningness pretty generously. And Hillary seems incontinent in so many other ways.

  22. dweezy2176
    December 23, 2016 at 8:02 am

    “Arrrggggh! Ron Bower smugging on Seven.Something different – he has a pewless church.”

    Unbelievable, the good pater has left Pepe homeless … & over Christmas!

    (probably figured out that if you keep the congregation standing there is less chance of them sleeping during the sermon .. LOL!)

  23. Mark A
    December 23, 2016 at 8:03 am

    Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 7:55 am

    Luckily igniting petrol is not as easy as some think.

    I didn’t mean kill the pumps…

    Oh, good thinking 99.

  25. Baldrick
    December 23, 2016 at 8:06 am

    Something different – he has a pewless church.

    Pews get in the way when y’all want to sit on the floor in a circle jerk and sing Kumbayah.

  26. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 8:07 am

    the murderous thug is as stupid as he is wicked.

    Awww…cut him some slack.

    He would have come here from some African slum with no education rife with crime and corruption. He would have been allowed in despite the fact that he has no education and his only skill being crime, and now under a legal system where he does not even have to pay the authorities to look the other way.

  27. Baldrick
    December 23, 2016 at 8:11 am

    the murderous thug is as stupid as he is wicked.

    I think you guys are giving him way too much credit. He was probably just trying to refill his cigarette lighter.

  28. Mark A
    December 23, 2016 at 8:12 am

    calli
    December 23, 2016 at 8:03 am
    Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.
    Sorry Cats. It was too tempting.

    A side of you I never expected.
    What and who are they?

  29. dweezy2176
    December 23, 2016 at 8:12 am

    Came across this one on Pickering Post …….. not too hard to agree with the sentiment…….

    Quote from a WWII veteran overhearing someone say that `You can’t bomb an ideology.”:

    “The hell you can’t, because we did it. These Muslims are no different than the [Imperial] Japanese. The Japs had their suicide bombers too. And we stopped them. What it takes is the resolve and will to use a level of brutality and violence that your generations can’t stomach. And until you can, this shit won’t stop. It took us on the beaches with bullets, clearing out caves with flame throwers, and men like LeMay burning down their cities, killing people by the tens of thousands.
    And then it took 2 atom bombs on top of it. Plus we had to bomb the shit out of German cities to get them to quit fighting. But, if that was what it took to win, we were willing to do it. Until you are willing to do the same…well I hope you enjoy this shit, because it ain’t going to stop!”

    Back then, we had leadership, resolve, resources and determination. Today we’re afraid to hurt people’s feelings….and worry about which bathroom to piss in!!!

  30. Mark A
    December 23, 2016 at 8:15 am

    dweezy2176
    December 23, 2016 at 8:12 am
    Back then, we had leadership, resolve, resources and determination. Today we’re afraid to hurt people’s feelings….and worry about which bathroom to piss in!!!

    How true, but what can we do about it?

  31. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 8:17 am

    Hahaha…

    KellyAnne Conway, when asked how she can manage a big job with four kids says:

    “Well I don’t play golf or have a mistress so…”

  32. calli
    December 23, 2016 at 8:18 am

    Zoolander 1, Mark.

    The most stupid people in the Universe.

    Walk Off! with the late and great David Bowie.

  33. Tom
    December 23, 2016 at 8:24 am

    The fake news method for announcing that you’re confiscating bombs and guns from Moozleys before they use them to fuck up the coming Christian celebration (Paywallian):

    Police have raided properties in Melbourne’s inner northwest but have refused to say if the operation is terror-related.

    Victoria Police confirmed this morning they had raided property in suburban Flemington.

    But a spokesman said no details of the operation could be disclosed for security reasons.

    Eric Blair (George Orwell) really was a genius for predicting all this 70 years ago.

  34. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 8:24 am

    I just read about some guy approaching and berating Ivanka Trump in front of her kids on a plane.

    I love how loony lefties demand fascistic methods be used against people they call fascists.

    The declaration that fascism is exclusively a right wing phenomenon is one of the few astute things the left has ever managed: It means they can be as totalitarian as they want with a clear conscience because they can’t be the fascists – they are politically left.

  36. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 8:26 am

    My girl Sharri Markson…

    Tom, is Sharri aware of this new Status? 😉

  37. stackja
    December 23, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Mark A
    December 23, 2016 at 8:15 am
    dweezy2176
    December 23, 2016 at 8:12 am
    Back then, we had leadership, resolve, resources and determination. Today we’re afraid to hurt people’s feelings….and worry about which bathroom to piss in!!!

    How true, but what can we do about it?

    I laugh at the stupids.
    I remember:

    The scene in which Gloves and Sunshine confuse a room full of Nazi sympathizers with doubletalk was not part of the original script, but was invented by Vincent Sherman, who filmed it despite the objections of Hal B. Wallis. Wallis ordered it removed from the film, but Sherman left a small segment of it in, and when preview audiences reacted positively to it, Wallis backed down and told Sherman to put the entire scene back in.

  38. Tom
    December 23, 2016 at 8:32 am

    Sadly no, Annie. I am the thrill Sharri hasn’t yet had.

  39. .
    December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am

    The courts get some things right.

    The NSW CCCA has upheld a decision from the District Court where perjury was sought to be privately prosecuted on the basis of an omission.

    If this wasn’t upheld, our very limited rights to privacy and against self incrimination would be existence in NSW, considering we no longer have a right to privacy.

    …and stemming from a defamation case regarding crap on facebook…mein gott.

  40. Armadillo
    December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am

    This pretty much epitomises the problem. Here is an article from a Pakistani paper written by a Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley. Yikes.

    http://www.dawn.com/news/1303295/west-and-islam

  41. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 8:36 am

    Oh Mother, 8:02am, that’s horrible.

    It seems she’s incontinent of urine also.

  42. Tom
    December 23, 2016 at 8:39 am

    The Trumpenator has appointed Kellyanne Conway as White House Counsel. I’m hoping that clears the way for this babe (Hope Hicks), who masterminded Trump’s ground game, to become the Trump Train’s official spokeswoman for the next four years. Having all those smart chicks running his office is going to drive the left nuts.

  43. Notafan
    December 23, 2016 at 8:41 am

    Don’t know if people have seen the story about the 300 low income earners being evicted from the Wantirna Caravan Park.

    Some own their dwellings ( cabins) but not the land underneath. $30,000 removal cost but lots of the properties are in a very poor state, bits tacked to bits.

    Others live in vans and rely on the amenities block for toilets, showers laundry.

    Meanwhile in Richmond there are unoccupied low rise housing commission flats, a couple infested with pigeons, with the rest appearly quite nice, prime location. African men sitting on a balcony and another groups in the park. occupied units apparently all for African and some long term Vietnamese residents.

    At the high rise across the street all African and Vietnamese children playing in the evening , supervising hijabs on one bench and Vietnamese on the other.

    Seems like once you are in a housing commission property you never have to leave.

    The evictions at Wantirna are scheduled for January 2018.

    Interesting to see if Dan does anything for the Wantirna 300.

  44. Mark A
    December 23, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Armadillo
    December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am
    This pretty much epitomises the problem. Here is an article from a Pakistani paper written by a Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley. Yikes.
    http://www.dawn.com/news/1303295/west-and-islam

    I find it hard to believe this quote “US study shows that only 2.1pc of its sacred texts refer to violence compared with 2.8pc of the New Testament ”
    The sacred texts meaning in the Koran.

    I’m not a Bible basher but have some familiarity with the contents.

  45. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 8:48 am

    Tom, is that the girl we see receiving and escorting the interviewees into Trump Tower?

  46. P
    December 23, 2016 at 8:48 am

    Helen at 2:09 ‘Frog opera’ seldom fails to deliver a musical treat, especially if there is more than one species on stage making up the chorus. They even have a conductor. I remember being on a lake one day, in a corner of which the frogs were in full throat. A large black snake slithered into the water, and instantly the music stopped from shore to shore.

    Reminded me of this song of 1957 with Burl Ives and Tony Mottola on guitar.

  47. Notafan
    December 23, 2016 at 8:50 am

    Dillo

    That bloke is a a senior fellow?

    Good grief.

  48. Tom
    December 23, 2016 at 8:50 am

    Not sure, Anne. I haven’t been watching Fox News lately.

  49. herodotus
    December 23, 2016 at 8:51 am

    Something different – he has a pewless church.
    Make of that what you will.

    He invited some down-and-outers to “take a pew”. They took the lot.

  50. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 8:54 am

    Is it still schadenfreude if the person you are laughing at is a truly horrible person, whose vile inhuman designs you have just escaped from?

    Yes Mother, but it’s schadenfreude towards evil people so schadenfreude is good.

  51. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 8:56 am

    Is it still schadenfreude if the person you are laughing at is a truly horrible person, whose vile inhuman designs you have just escaped from?

    Yes Mother, but it’s schadenfreude towards evil people so schadenfreude is good.

    Terminal prepositions however, are something, up with which I will not put.

  52. calli
    December 23, 2016 at 8:58 am

    But a recent US study shows that only 2.1pc of its sacred texts refer to violence compared with 2.8pc of the New Testament and 5.3pc of Old Testament text.

    A Senior Fellow cites this in an article but does not provide a source. Standards must be slipping at UC Berkley.

    My Bullsh*tometer says FakeNews.

  53. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 8:59 am

    World’s oldest gorilla turns 60…

    I dunno.

    When I read those headlines and all the anguish from when Harambe was taken from us just came flooding back and threatened to overwhelm me.

    Again.

    Vale Harambe! The grandest gorilla. The apex ape. The people’s pithecine. May the softest rains gently light upon your fur, the sweetest fruit scented breezes eddy up your nostrils, and warmest sunsets bathe your face.

    Requiescat in pace, Harambe!

  54. calli
    December 23, 2016 at 9:00 am

    He invited some down-and-outers to “take a pew”. They took the lot.

    It’s an old church. London to a brick the original pews were priceless Australian cedar or silky oak.

  55. Gab
    December 23, 2016 at 9:00 am

    Why has Turnbull placed a fatwa on unleaded petrol? What’s his fucking problem with it?

  56. C.L.
    December 23, 2016 at 9:02 am

    Two violent homosexuals thrown off plane after attacking Ivanka Trump and her children.

    The man’s husband [LOL], Matthew Lasner, later tweeted: ‘My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off’

  57. cynical1
    December 23, 2016 at 9:03 am

    “The hell you can’t, because we did it. These Muslims are no different than the [Imperial] Japanese. The Japs had their suicide bombers too. And we stopped them. What it takes is the resolve and will to use a level of brutality and violence that your generations can’t stomach. And until you can, this shit won’t stop. It took us on the beaches with bullets, clearing out caves with flame throwers, and men like LeMay burning down their cities, killing people by the tens of thousands.
    And then it took 2 atom bombs on top of it. Plus we had to bomb the shit out of German cities to get them to quit fighting. But, if that was what it took to win, we were willing to do it. Until you are willing to do the same…well I hope you enjoy this shit, because it ain’t going to stop!”

    Yeah, the problem is half their army didn’t live in Europe…

  59. Combine Dave
    December 23, 2016 at 9:08 am

    At the high rise across the street all African and Vietnamese children playing in the evening , supervising hijabs on one bench and Vietnamese on the other.

    Seems like once you are in a housing commission property you never have to leave.

    The evictions at Wantirna are scheduled for January 2018.

    Interesting to see if Dan does anything for the Wantirna 300.

    I’m not sure I understand.

    The caravan park is publically owned? Otherwise why would the State government get involved?

    Are those housing commission properties still state owned? Why would Vietnamese need to live there? There has not been any Viet refugees since the 70s (all the Vietnamese I’ve met these days have been gainfully employed with the rougher looking types doing ‘small business’).

  60. C.L.
    December 23, 2016 at 9:09 am

    UKIP’s Gerard Batten destroys Prince Charles:

    Prince Charles warns rising populism has ‘deeply disturbing echoes’ of the ‘dark days of the 1930s’.

    Speaking in a four-minute radio segment recorded for the BBC’s Thought for the Day, the first in line to the throne said it was “beyond all belief” that humanity had not learnt the lessons of the holocaust.

    He raised the plight of refugees and said their suffering did not end when they arrived in new countries.

    “We are now seeing the rise of many populist groups across the world that are increasingly aggressive towards those who adhere to a minority faith,” he said…

    His comments were immediately criticised by a UKIP member of the European parliament (MEP) Gerard Batten.

    “It is unwarranted and unwise for the heir to a hereditary monarchy to criticise democratic politicians whose policies are popular with the general public,” he said.

    “Instead of seeing non-existent phantoms for the 1930s, Prince Charles should recognise that the biggest threat to our liberal democracy is Islamo-fascism.”

    “The pawns of Islamo-facism drive lorries into peaceful crowds, blow up innocent people on their way to work, and perpetrate the sexual abuse of non-Muslim girls on an industrial scale,” he said in a statement.

  61. miltonf
    December 23, 2016 at 9:11 am

    Why has Turnbull placed a fatwa on unleaded petrol? What’s his fucking problem with it?

    Just another way at having a shot at the regular joe. Euro cars generally won’t run 91 octane.

  62. Beertruk
    December 23, 2016 at 9:12 am

    A good bit of news from WA about the Claremont murders.

    Police investigating the historic Claremont serial killings — the nation’s most expensive murder inquiry — appeared last night to have made a major breakthrough with the arrest of a man in Perth.
    It is understood the man, in his 50s, was taken into custody after heavily armed officers from the Tactical Response Group stormed a house in Kewdale, in Perth’s southeastern suburbs.
    Police refused to confirm ¬details late last night, but sources highly familiar with the long-¬running case told The Australian it was very likely the arrest was linked to the baffling Claremont killings.
    It is believed the investigation has intensified since a Perth suburban newspaper reported last year that police believed the person responsible for the murders had also abducted and raped a teenage girl in the year before before the first murder.

    The newspaper said police had established a DNA link showing that whoever killed 27-year-old Ciara Glennon in March 1997 had also abducted the 17-year-old from a Claremont street in February 1995 before sexually¬ -assaulting her at Perth’s Karrakatta Cemetery.
    The Post said police had found a “forensic link” ¬between that rape — after which the victim ran to a nearby hospital emergency department — and Glennon’s murderer.
    Neighbours of the man in Kewdale said yesterday the house was swarmed by police at about 7.30am, yelling warnings at those inside.
    Officers set up a forensic tent in the backyard of the house, where it is -believed the man had lived with his daughter for several years.
    The suspect’s neighbour Jim Sheffield told the ABC he heard a “commotion” from the man’s house.

    “I was out the back … doing some gardening, that was about half past six and I heard a real loud yell and it sounded like a scream,” he said. “Obviously I just thought ‘well something’s going on’ ¬because you don’t normally see those sort of police officers around.”
    Police reportedly told Glennon’s family yesterday that they had made a breakthrough in the case.
    The deaths of three women over 14 months in 1996 and 1997 sparked Australia’s longest police investigation.
    Sarah Spiers, 18, was the first victim after being snatched when leaving Club Bayview in Claremont on January 27, 1996. The secretary called a taxi from a phone booth, but was nowhere to be found when it arrived minutes later at about 2am.
    Jane Rimmer, 23, disappeared on June 9, 1996, after drinking with friends at the Continental Hotel. Rimmer’s body was found that August by a mother and her children near a riding school south of Perth.
    Glennon was last seen on the Stirling Highway on March 15, 1997, shortly after a visit to the Continental Hotel. Her body was found in early April in bushland north of Perth. Her body has not been found.
    Due to each victim’s proximity to taxis at the time, DNA testing was carried out on all licensed taxi drivers in WA by investigators as well as a review of their person backgrounds.

  63. Combine Dave
    #2242194, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:13 am

    “The hell you can’t, because we did it. These Muslims are no different than the [Imperial] Japanese. The Japs had their suicide bombers too. And we stopped them. What it takes is the resolve and will to use a level of brutality and violence that your generations can’t stomach. And until you can, this shit won’t stop. It took us on the beaches with bullets, clearing out caves with flame throwers, and men like LeMay burning down their cities, killing people by the tens of thousands.
    And then it took 2 atom bombs on top of it. Plus we had to bomb the shit out of German cities to get them to quit fighting. But, if that was what it took to win, we were willing to do it. Until you are willing to do the same…well I hope you enjoy this shit, because it ain’t going to stop!”

    Yeah, the problem is half their army didn’t live in Europe…

    Didn’t the Nazis control Europe at the time….

    So the analogy between Islamists needing to be brutally removed from Europe and Nazis seems pretty accurate.

    Made worse by Australia taking the equivalent of the Warren SS and settling them in droves in Melb and Syd (with some spill over to Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast).

  64. miltonf
    #2242195, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:14 am

    Prince of Wales is a great argument for a republic.

  65. feelthebern
    December 23, 2016 at 9:14 am

    Surprised that Clover Moore still allows the Menorah to be erected in Martin Place every year.
    Won’t someone think of the poor Muslims?

  66. Mother Lode
    #2242197, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:14 am

    Terminal prepositions however, are something, up with which I will not put.

    Spot grammar test:

    In the sentence “Mike helped his friend, Jack, off the horse.” is ‘Jack’:

    1) A pronoun
    2) A proper noun
    3) A verb

  67. .
    #2242198, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:15 am

    I asked a couple of months ago, if a freighter full of the 21st century equivalent of covered wagons were to arrive in orbit from Wolf 359, would our governments allow us to buy one?

    The beauty of the EM Drive is that it wouldn’t cost that much to make.

    Sour grapes for lefty gatekeepers that wanted a ridiculous “solar sail” to be subsidised in the billions:

    http://rationalwiki.org/wiki/EmDrive

  68. feelthebern
    December 23, 2016 at 9:16 am

    Wolf 359

    Nothing good happened there.

  69. .
    #2242201, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:18 am

    Mike and Jack are vets attending race 7 at Flemington with a couple of clean tigers full of green dream to put silver out his misery.

  70. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    December 23, 2016 at 9:18 am

    Hillary may have a urinary catheter but that’s no reason to ridicule her. She has LOTS of other worthwhile ridicule subjects.
    There are a lot of people out there with catheters and butt plugs, not always as a consequence of a hedonistic lifestyle.

  71. Combine Dave
    #2242204, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:19 am

    Why has Turnbull placed a fatwa on unleaded petrol? What’s his fucking problem with it?

    It’s part of his desire to make Australia more like Hollande’s France and Merkel’s Germany.

    The Apex gang will be easier to catch if they are forced to hijack shitty dinky little French cars.

  72. Anthony
    December 23, 2016 at 9:20 am

    Mark A
    December 23, 2016 at 8:44 am
    Armadillo
    December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am
    This pretty much epitomises the problem. Here is an article from a Pakistani paper written by a Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley. Yikes.
    http://www.dawn.com/news/1303295/west-and-islam

    I find it hard to believe this quote “US study shows that only 2.1pc of its sacred texts refer to violence compared with 2.8pc of the New Testament ”
    The sacred texts meaning in the Koran.

    I’m not a Bible basher but have some familiarity with the contents.

    Makes it all the more difficult to understand why, why, why do more muslims run around the world slaughtering innocents than any other group of people.
    Islam is the worst, nastiest fucking joke in the history of the world.

  73. stackja
    December 23, 2016 at 9:24 am

    2GB Melbourne arrests ‘Lebanese’ Christmas St Pauls Flinders Street Station

  74. Combine Dave
    #2242208, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:25 am

    In the sentence “Thuy helped his friend jack off the horse.”

    FIFY. Clearly jack (and it’s separable prefix off) is a verb in this case.

  75. Entropy
    December 23, 2016 at 9:25 am

    US study shows that only 2.1pc of its sacred texts refer to violence compared with 2.8pc of the New Testament ”

    I guess he failed to mention who is doing the violence to whom.

  76. Bruce of Newcastle
    December 23, 2016 at 9:25 am

    Prince Charles warns rising populism has ‘deeply disturbing echoes’ of the ‘dark days of the 1930s’

    Latika Bourke left out the best bit of Charlie’s speech. I wonder why?

    Prince Charles Urges Brits To Think Of Muhammad This Christmas, Speaks Out Against ‘Aggressive Populism’

    It’s a mystery.

  77. stackja
    #2242211, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:26 am

    Police raids in Melbourne’s northern suburbs
    Herald Sun – ‎3 minutes ago‎
    VICTORIA Police say overnight raids at a series of properties in Melbourne’s north were related to a possible terror plot in Melbourne on Christmas Day. Commissioner Graham Ashton says there were raids on five properties in Gladstone Park, Flemington, …

  78. custard
    December 23, 2016 at 9:28 am

    At the just ended press conference in relation to Victoriastan police raids:

    4 out of the 5 arrested were Lebanese.

  79. stackja
    December 23, 2016 at 9:28 am

    AFP and Victoria Police execute major terror raids across Melbourne [3aw]
    Date: December 23, 2016 – 9:14AM
    The AFP and Victoria Police have foiled a major terror plot in the northern suburbs of Melbourne.

    The plot was expected to be carried out on Christmas Day at Federation Square, Flinders Street Station and St Pauls Cathedral.

    Police from Kasselholm taskforce conducted raids at properties across Melbourne’s north including:

    Campbellfield
    Gladstone Park
    Dallas
    Broadmeadows
    Police have confirmed seven people have been arrested for terror related offences.

    Five more remain in custody and are being questioned.

    “We believe we have neutralised the threat, it has been dealt with,” says Police Commissioner Graham Ashton.

    Premier Daniel Andrews has thanked all members of the AFP and Victorian Police for their work in stopping the attack.

    “These threats are very real across our city and state.”

    “In this exercise, in this criminal investigation, they’ve done us proud,” the Premier said at Friday’s press conference.

  80. .
    December 23, 2016 at 9:29 am

    This shit is crazy

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCg9ztkQWf0

    I can’t believe nor understand what or why MTV is pulling this shit.

    Actually a good point by McInnes. Kanye voted Trump so he got sent to the nuthouse.

  81. Entropy
    December 23, 2016 at 9:29 am

    Police have arrested seven people in relation to a terrorist plot on Christmas Day, following raids across Melbourne’s north west.

    Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton said police have foiled a potential multi-modal attack at Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral “mostly likely” due to be carried out on Christmas Day.

  82. stackja
    December 23, 2016 at 9:29 am

    police foil alleged Christmas Day ‘terrorist plot’ in Melbourne
    ABC Online – ‎11 minutes ago‎
    Seven people have been arrested in Melbourne after allegedly preparing for a terrorist plot, Victoria Police said. The arrests came after Victoria Police and the AFP raided properties at Flemington, Meadow Heights and Dallas in Melbourne. Victoria …

  83. Leo G
    December 23, 2016 at 9:31 am

    Prince of Wales is a great argument for a republic.

    Prez Chas.?

  84. C.L.
    December 23, 2016 at 9:31 am

    Wow. Prince Charles:

    Normally at Christmas we think of the Birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wonder though if this year we might remember how the story of the nativity unfolds, with the fleeing of the holy family to escape violent persecution. And we might also remember that when the prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina he was seeking the freedom for himself and his followers to worship.

  85. Combine Dave
    #2242220, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:32 am

    Prince of Wales is a great argument for a republic.

    The best argument against a Republic are:

    * Malcolm Turnbull supports it.
    * Dying clown man supports it.
    * ARM.
    * It would add an extra layer of government to an already bloated edifice.
    * Gillard would come back to be our first female El President (called El President in honour of the Cubian presidential system the Australian one will be based on).

  86. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 9:33 am

    Mother, is that a trick question?

    Jack is a person, Mike’s friend.

    They’re just friends.

  87. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 9:33 am

    “Thuy helped his friend jack off the horse.”

    The next sentence would be something like “Thuy had long been jealous of equine rival for his friend’s affections – just because he could make soggy a whole pack of ersatz Jatz with a single…blow.”

  89. Rudiau
    December 23, 2016 at 9:35 am

    Cannot stand this oxygen thief , detestable immitation of a human with the intellect of a cockroach.

    Prince Charles Urges Brits To Think Of Muhammad This Christmas, Speaks Out Against ‘Aggressive Populism’

    If he ever becomes king would be my excuse to vote for a republic.

  90. Entropy
    December 23, 2016 at 9:35 am

    I am sure Elizabeth is hanging around specifically to outlast her gormless idiot of a son. If she picks up a fatal illness all the 00 agents will get their instructions.

  91. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 9:36 am

    US study shows that only 2.1pc of its sacred texts refer to violence compared with 2.8pc of the New Testament

    I suspect the Muslim sacred texts referred to would include earlier apocryphal and unattributable writings.

    Once they got rid of the offending 97.9% you get the text Muzzies around the world are familiar with today.

  92. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    December 23, 2016 at 9:36 am

    Feelthebern;

    Wolf 359.
    Nothing good happened there.

    Give it a chance, it’s a new star – only about a Billion years old, with no planets. This particular souffle hasn’t started to rise yet.

  93. Des Deskperson
    December 23, 2016 at 9:38 am

    Canberra artists are complaining about budget cuts to arts funding:

    http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/canberra-arts-community-shocked-by-unprecedented-arts-funding-drop-20161220-gtf6zy.html

    Canberra the community doesn’t do the arts very well, so the cuts are surely a net gain. Check out the clip with Andrew Barr and alleged comedian Chris Endry, a local leftist who is neither funny, skeptical nor brave when it comes to a politician who is a fellow ‘progressive’.

  94. Beertruk
    December 23, 2016 at 9:40 am

    Makes it all the more difficult to understand why, why, why do more muslims run around the world slaughtering innocents than any other group of people.

    It is my opinion, rightly or wrongly that the Koran, the mullahs and imams legitimize actions and behaviors for islam that most people in the civilised world find abhorrent.

  95. Combine Dave
    December 23, 2016 at 9:41 am

    I can’t believe nor understand what or why MTV is pulling this shit.

    I guess they don’t want 77% of Americans to watch MTV.

    Seems fair.

    I imagine it’s mostly rap videos about caping honkies and banging ho’s by now.

  96. .
    December 23, 2016 at 9:42 am

    Kanye disagrees. He voted Trump.

  99. feelthebern
    December 23, 2016 at 9:46 am

    Winston, Wolf 359 is where the Borg destroyed Starfleet.

  100. calli
    December 23, 2016 at 9:46 am

    Charles is frightened of them.

    He knows he’s a target, so he’ll go the appeasement route.

  102. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 9:47 am

    Kanye said he didn’t vote, Dot.

  103. Tom
    December 23, 2016 at 9:48 am

    Breaking at the Paywallian:

    Police claim to have foiled a Christmas Day terror attack in the heart of Melbourne.

    The threat centred on Federation Square, Flinders St Station and St Paul’s Cathedral.

    Several people have been arrested in Melbourne’s north and northwest. A further five people are in custody.

    Among those arrested, four are of Lebanese background and one is Egyptian.

    Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the alleged attack was an “act of evil”.

    Police said some of those arrested would appear in court today charged with preparing for a terror event.

    It was a joint AFP, Victoria Police and ASIO operation.

  104. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 9:48 am

    Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton said police have foiled a potential multi-modal attack at Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral “mostly likely” due to be carried out on Christmas Day.

    Can you imagine the linguistic gymnastics that would be required of politicians insisting that it was not terror related and that there was no religious motivation.

  105. Armadillo
    December 23, 2016 at 9:50 am

    The author might have been using “The American Muslim” as his source. Debunked here :-

    http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/articles/bible-quran-violence.aspx

  106. Combine Dave
    #2242246, posted on December 23, 2016 at 9:50 am

    Prince Charles Urges Brits To Think Of Muhammad This Christmas, Speaks Out Against ‘Aggressive Populism’

    If he ever becomes king would be my excuse to vote for a republic.

    That’s cuck talk.

    Simply invite King Charles to Australia (as is the norm) and have his motorcade stray into a Western Sydney Islamist rally with inadequate security.

    Problem solved.

  107. cohenite
    December 23, 2016 at 9:50 am

    Mark A

    December 23, 2016 at 8:15 am

    dweezy2176
    December 23, 2016 at 8:12 am
    Back then, we had leadership, resolve, resources and determination. Today we’re afraid to hurt people’s feelings….and worry about which bathroom to piss in!!!

    How true, but what can we do about it?

    Start hard and stay hard.

  108. Beertruk
    December 23, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Normally at Christmas we think of the Birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wonder though if this year we might remember how the story of the nativity unfolds, with the fleeing of the holy family to escape violent persecution.

    I thought that was the whole point.

    And we might also remember that when the prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina he was seeking the freedom for himself and his followers to worship.

    I was under the impression that Mo’s plan when he went to Medina to relieve the inhabitants of their cash and property and to dispense his idea of justice to anyone that opposed him.

  109. Combine Dave
    December 23, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Dying clown man

    Que?

    Red bandana man.

    Look at him now.

    Sad. – Must be cancer

  110. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 9:52 am

    Tom, you’ll be pleased to know Hope Hicks has just been tapped for White House Strategic Communications Director.

  111. Anne
    December 23, 2016 at 9:53 am

    And yes, that is the same girl who’s been receiving the interviewees.

  112. Tom
    December 23, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Tom, you’ll be pleased to know Hope Hicks has just been tapped for White House Strategic Communications Director.

    In other words, she’s Trump’s chief spokeswoman for the next four years.

    Magnificent!

  113. Arky
    December 23, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Someone needs to reach out to Stimpson and get his number or e-mail or something.
    He goes missing like this all the time.

  114. Gab
    December 23, 2016 at 9:56 am

    Police have arrested seven people in relation to a terrorist plot on Christmas Day, following raids across Melbourne’s north west.

    Aged in their 20s, four are Australuan born Lebbos and one is an Egyptian.

    Deport the Egyptian and reintroduce the death penalty for Australian citizens intent on causing terrorism carnage in this majority Christian country.

    They hate this country and nothing will change that once they are released in a couple of years under our ‘soft on terrorists because they are Muslim’ judiciary.

  115. stackja
    December 23, 2016 at 9:57 am

    2GB MT uses the I word!

  116. Gab
    December 23, 2016 at 9:57 am

    Turnbull due a pressed shortly. No doubt Muslim and Islam won’t be mentioned.

  117. Leo G
    December 23, 2016 at 9:58 am

    And we might also remember that when the prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina he was seeking the freedom for himself and his followers to worship.

    Of course, those Medinans who refused subjugation were exiled or slaughtered.

  118. Gab
    December 23, 2016 at 9:59 am

    I’m sure he will later say he misspoke stackja

  119. Combine Dave
    December 23, 2016 at 9:59 am

    Charles is frightened of them.

    He knows he’s a target, so he’ll go the appeasement route.

    Fine.

    Say he responds through appeasement and then gives a mighty speech from his motorcade pulpit on how the west is evil and responsible for GW and for oppressing the Muslim world.

    Then some guys who look suspiciously like SAS dudes wearing fake beards will scream out Allen’s Snackbar! And take him down.

    Problem solved.

  120. Combine Dave
    December 23, 2016 at 10:01 am

    Turnbull due a pressed shortly. No doubt Muslim and Islam won’t be mentioned.

    With his cuck tin ear he’ll announce all Nativity scenes, truck depos and petrol stations across the country to be cancelled due to security concerns.

  121. Rudiau
    December 23, 2016 at 10:02 am

    That’s cuck talk.

    I’m offended, deeply offended efan …. however your solution would negate the need for backing a republic, so I’ll cuck off. 🙂

  122. stackja
    December 23, 2016 at 10:02 am

    Gab
    December 23, 2016 at 9:59 am
    I’m sure he will later say he misspoke stackja

    Or is MT getting nervous?

  123. cohenite
    December 23, 2016 at 10:02 am

    Armadillo

    December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am

    This pretty much epitomises the problem. Here is an article from a Pakistani paper written by a Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley. Yikes.

    http://www.dawn.com/news/1303295/west-and-islam

    It is a terrible article; it is schizophrenic; he says:

    This quick review on key Western ideals hardly shows Islam more in conflict than other faiths. On early democratic rule, it even excels over faiths most linked to the West today: Christianity and Judaism. Why the anger against it then? Some of it is right-wing bias. Personal wears like hijab and long beard by a few Muslims lead to all Muslims being called alien. Most orthodox Jews and Amish buck Western ideals on key civic duties like voting, education, draft or taxes, often with the state’s nod, but are not ridiculed.

    Islam supports democracy, rights and education. But Muslim states hog the bottom ranks in related global indices. Extremism is a bigger problem among Muslims. Literalism is more common among Muslims as is the odd idea that virtue lies in fashioning public life and state affairs exactly as their early leaders did centuries ago even if there is no evidence they desired this.

    The question he poses: Why the anger against it then? is answered partially in the last sentence of the second paragraph of the quote.

    However, his assertion that Islam supports democracy, rights and education. is delusional; or rather wishful thinking. Intellectuals of the left like the author want to believe the best; normally, in a functioning society, this is a commendable approach; but in times of war when your society has an existential threat – islam not global warming – believing in the best on behalf of the source of that threat – islam not global warming – is positively harmful.

  124. cuckoo
    December 23, 2016 at 10:05 am

    There must be a Christmas gremlin somewhere in the ABC. Today they were reporting that the Census authority spent just short of $200,000 to light the Sydney Opera House sails green for two nights, to ‘start a national Census conversation’. No logo, no text, just green light.

  125. Rabz
    December 23, 2016 at 10:06 am

    Facebook ‘fact checker’ who will arbitrate on ‘fake news’ is accused of defrauding website to pay for prostitutes – and its staff includes an escort-porn star and ‘Vice Vixen domme’

    Truly these people are beyond parody.

  126. incoherent rambler
    December 23, 2016 at 10:08 am

    I have bits of my gene pool source splattered across a few different continents and islands. These were men who firmly believed* that they were fighting for the liberty and freedom of their loved ones and country.
    It is sad that the liberty and freedom that they sacrificed their lives for, is now being stolen by seditious and traitorous government.
    Christmas is a good time to reflect on how we came to be where we are.

    *Twas their belief. Revisionist historians might take note.

  127. Gab
    December 23, 2016 at 10:08 am

    Lot of comments from media talking heads saying how surprised they are terrorists exist in Australia. Apparently the police and politicians like Dickhead Andrews are also shocked and surprised.

    I’m not at all surprised. Our judiciary and politicians will ensure more terrorism in the future because ‘racism’.

  128. Baldrick
    December 23, 2016 at 10:09 am

    Police claim to have foiled a Christmas Day terror attack in the heart of Melbourne.
    The threat centred on Federation Square, Flinders St Station and St Paul’s Cathedral.

    Must have been in response from ISIS on their renewed call for a fatwa on laces of worship over Christmas.
    Ain’t multiculturalism grand.

  130. Combine Dave
    December 23, 2016 at 10:10 am

    I asked a couple of months ago, if a freighter full of the 21st century equivalent of covered wagons were to arrive in orbit from Wolf 359, would our governments allow us to buy one?

    No. They would appoint a government agency in charge of discovering the secrets of the tech within and to distribute those to the rest of society. – Private ‘plundering’ would be strictly illegal.

    Decades later they finally open the door to one of the craft. It was voice controlled and coded to English.

    The beauty of the EM Drive is that it wouldn’t cost that much to make.

    If it’s real I suspect it will soon be banned or regulated out of existence. Like private commercial drone use, self driving cars or 3D printing.

  131. stackja
    December 23, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Gab
    December 23, 2016 at 10:08 am
    Lot of comments from media talking heads saying how surprised they are terrorists exist in Australia. Apparently the police and politicians like Dickhead Andrews are also shocked and surprised.

    I’m not at all surprised. Our judiciary and politicians will ensure more terrorism in the future because ‘racism’.

    ‘judiciary and politicians’ may get nervous when voters react.

  132. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    December 23, 2016 at 10:12 am

    Feelthebern;

    Winston, Wolf 359 is where the Borg destroyed Starfleet.

    I didn’t know that.
    What book is that in?

  133. Rudiau
    December 23, 2016 at 10:13 am

    LOL.
    The maestro of english expression, Deadman at work.

    Blame the Russians! [email protected] 31m31 minutes ago
    I see that “up to” and “within” now mean “well beyond” or that “30 minutes” means “forty-eight hours”, you lying arseholes, @Telstra

  134. stackja
    December 23, 2016 at 10:13 am

    The Associated Press [email protected] 15 minutes ago
    BREAKING: Australian police arrest 7 people suspected of planning series of bomb attacks in Melbourne on Christmas.
    http://apne.ws/2hepxFK

    Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Friday the seven had been inspired by the Islamic State group and had planned attacks on Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

  135. .
    December 23, 2016 at 10:17 am

    I don’t think you can ban the EM drive.

    It is a resonating truncated metal cone with some openings and a microwave oven hooked in the other end.

    No doubt, Brandis and Turnbull will whip up some ridiculous delegated legislation to try to make possession of one punishable like a serious violent offence.

  137. incoherent rambler
    December 23, 2016 at 10:19 am

    No dot. They will just figure out a way to apply excise to the use of it.

  138. Beertruk
    December 23, 2016 at 10:20 am

    No logo, no text, just green light.

    Like this?

  139. Combine Dave
    December 23, 2016 at 10:21 am

    Must have been in response from ISIS on their renewed call for a fatwa on laces of worship over Christmas.
    Ain’t multiculturalism grand.

    Depends on the culture norms being accepted:

    + Chinese excessive love of getting their kids educated – good.
    + Vietnameses love of opening small news agents and restaurants everywhere – good.
    + German sausage and beer – yeah okay.

    Not so good –
    + Soccer
    + French cars
    + British whinginess
    + FGM
    + Polygamy
    + Islamists rallying
    + Burkas
    + Car jackings
    + Excessive mosque building (funded from o/s)
    + General ME explosiveness

  140. Beertruk
    December 23, 2016 at 10:24 am

    + Vietnameses love of opening small news agents and restaurants everywhere – good.

    +1
    You forgot the small bakery shops. 😉

  141. .
    December 23, 2016 at 10:26 am

    There is more reason than ever to keep research private. The government are the true IP thieves.

  142. Combine Dave
    December 23, 2016 at 10:28 am

    No doubt, Brandis and Turnbull will whip up some ridiculous delegated legislation to try to make possession of one punishable like a serious violent offence.

    It’s the old uber vs Taxi conflict.

    ‘All those who have invested in regular forms of transport are being short changed by the unsupervised introduction of this new reckless technology.

    As a result a compensatory levy* will be raised, further more to ensure quality only gov certified, CFMEU constructed EM drives will be allowed to operate’

    Bill Shorten PM (2018)

    * Proceeds to go to Musk Industries, GM and the Australian ‘Ship’ building Corp.

  143. struth
    December 23, 2016 at 10:28 am

    You only need 00000000.1percent of the koran to be violent if the statement is to kill all infidels.
    What a meaningless , brain dead, politically motivated non statistic quoted above.

  144. C.L.
    December 23, 2016 at 10:31 am

    A big week for the left.
    A successful terror attack on the ACL and a heroic plot to blow up Christmas.

  145. struth
    December 23, 2016 at 10:32 am

    Premier of Victoria tells tells punters just how much extra the cops are going to cost them to turn the state into a police state after the foiling of a terror attack that was going to occur by the people he imports and supports.
    Our politicians have got to be stopped.

  146. C.L.
    December 23, 2016 at 10:34 am

    Major thanks to police and security personnel.
    The plot involved IEDs. They didn’t know what they were walking into when they raided those five premises. I only hope the animals resisted arrest and were soundly beaten,

  147. Mother Lode
    December 23, 2016 at 10:34 am

    When they put FD on the coins when Charles becomes king, it will not stand for Fidei Defensor, but Fidei Deditio.

    (My latin is non-existent. DEADMAN!!! Translation in aisle 12 – STAT!!!)

  148. incoherent rambler
    December 23, 2016 at 10:35 am

    ABC –

    Jakarta kills three suspected terrorists who were allegedly planning a Christmas attack.

    The Indonesians seem to have better defensive measures in place than we do.

  149. struth
    December 23, 2016 at 10:35 am

    How quickly has the bombing of christians in Australia been killed off?
    Our police confirm they are now a politicized stasi.

  150. C.L.
    December 23, 2016 at 10:36 am

    Yes, Struth … I too was sickened to see that jerk Andrews standing there trying to look innocent.

  151. Infidel Tiger
    December 23, 2016 at 10:39 am

    I hope and pray that Prince Charles is taken out by jihadis.

    William seems a softcock too.

    Thankfully Harry was fathered by one of his loopy mother’s indiscretions.

  152. Philippa Martyr
    December 23, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Prince Charles warns rising populism has ‘deeply disturbing echoes’ of the ‘dark days of the 1930s’

    Great! Does this mean he will abdicate after 8 months on the throne?

  153. Empire GTHO Phase III
    December 23, 2016 at 10:41 am

    Normally at Christmas we think of the Birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wonder though if this year we might remember how the story of the nativity unfolds, with the fleeing of the holy family to escape violent persecution. And we might also remember that when the prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina he was seeking the freedom for himself and his followers to worship.

    The time has come for a polo accident.

  154. JC
    December 23, 2016 at 10:42 am

    I know the Cat has been on top of this Snopes thing, but this trader’s blog header made me laugh.
    Meet the new fake news fact checker

    Snopes Co-Founder Embezzles $98,000, Drops Weight, Leaves Fat Wife And Marries Actual Whore

  155. C.L.
    December 23,

    Notice that Charles calls Muhammad “the prophet.”
    No Christian would call him that. Revelation ended with Jesus Christ.
    There are no more prophets. Muhammad was just L. Ron Hubbard with a camel.

  156. C.L.
    #2242311, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:44 am

    Snopes Co-Founder Embezzles $98,000, Drops Weight, Leaves Fat Wife And Marries Actual Whore

    Might inspire Bill Clinton to finally take the plunge.

  158. incoherent rambler
    #2242314, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:45 am

    Leaves Fat Wife And Marries Actual Whore

    I thought Bill had already done that.

  159. Tintarella di Luna
    #2242315, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:46 am

    I heard on the wireless coming home from picking up my parcels of dead animals that several murderous bloodlustful inhabitants of Melbournistan have been victims of disruption. Malcolm Turnbull turned my stomach as his insincerity seeped through the drone.

    But what of the attack on the headquarters of the Australian Christian Lobby? any explanation yet?

  160. .
    #2242319, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:47 am

    No Christian would call him that. Revelation ended with Jesus Christ.

    Um, what about the book of revelations?

  161. stackja
    #2242320, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:48 am

    incoherent rambler
    #2242301, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:35 am
    ABC –

    Jakarta kills three suspected terrorists who were allegedly planning a Christmas attack.

    The Indonesians seem to have better defensive measures in place than we do.

    Rule of law is expected here. But the law needs to rule out the terrorists.

  162. incoherent rambler
    #2242322, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:49 am

    But what of the attack on the headquarters of the Australian Christian Lobby? any explanation yet?

    Yes. A grateful AFP have issued a thank you note to the perp. for saving them effort of doing it themselves.

  163. .
    #2242323, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:50 am

    That whole bended knee thing puts me off marriage in toto.

    Yuck.

    I can’t imagine Trump doing that.

    Get old, get rich…do shit on your terms.

  164. Snoopy
    #2242324, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:50 am

    I’m reasonably certain that Joh Bjelke Petersen’s old mate Milan Brych invented the EM drive. The last thing the Chinese invented was gunpowder. And that was unintentional.

  165. .
    #2242325, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:52 am

    Pretty funny you’re mocking the EM drive whilst it has been peer reviewed, repeated experiments have shown positive results and it will be tested in space soon.

    You’re not a climatologist are you Snoopy? Do you read or edit Rational Wiki often?

  166. Combine Dave
    #2242328, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:53 am

    That’s cuck talk.

    I’m offended, deeply offended efan …. however your solution would negate the need for backing a republic, so I’ll cuck off. 🙂

    In this age of populist nationalism, a Republic would be fitting.

    I just don’t trust our political elites to pull it off in a way that wouldn’t benefit them and disenfranchise us.

    Plus our presidents would likely resemble Prince Charlie in ideology. Sad.

  167. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2242330, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:53 am

    It’s worth pointing out that David Leyonhjelm has a ripper article on carbon crap today in the Oz.


    Climate change: why can’t Turnbull turn up the heat on Paris?     (Paywalled)

    Once again, the government has been getting its knickers in a knot over climate change. And once again, despite three politically shrewd options to choose from, it is choosing a dumb fourth option.

    The first of the shrewd options is to withdraw from the Paris Agreement and abandon the pledge to force our emissions in 2030 to be 26 per cent to 28 per cent lower than emissions in 2005.

    Zero coverage anywhere else of course.

  168. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2242332, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:54 am

    I’m reasonably certain that Joh Bjelke Petersen’s old mate Milan Brych invented the EM drive. The last thing the Chinese invented was gunpowder. And that was unintentional.

    What about the Cultural Revolution?

  169. .
    #2242333, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:54 am

    Thankfully cucks still pay for and read the Oz. So the elites will get a bit of a lecture about the climate scam.

  170. C.L.
    #2242334, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:55 am

    No Christian would call him that. Revelation ended with Jesus Christ.
    ————————-
    Um, what about the book of revelations?

    I’m going to pretend you didn’t write that, Dot.

  171. thefrolickingmole
    #2242335, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:55 am

    Moderated by the smainator.

    Ill just post the link, Obama leaving poison pills for the Trump mob already.

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/dec/22/nseers-arab-muslim-tracking-system-dismantled-obama

    Funny how he was happy to keep it all through his time though.

  172. Snoopy
    #2242336, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:55 am

    Oh, peer reviewed you say? Well that’s that.

  174. stackja
    #2242338, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:56 am

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2242315, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:46 am

    Just more questions.

  175. stackja
    #2242340, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:58 am

    2GB listener: fight terror with terror.

  176. .
    #2242342, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Dave you don’t even need a head of state as such.

    Just limit the prerogatives and reserve powers so that they are exercised in a ritualised, mechanical manner with built in checks and balances. So the PM would be effectively head of state, without such an appellation.

    Yes well. The establishment would not give up power like that, of course.

  177. .
    #2242343, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Yes Snoopy, peer review is overrated turd but the results have been confirmed repeatedly by various groups.

  178. Tom
    #2242344, posted on December 23, 2016 at 10:59 am

    Muhammad was just L. Ron Hubbard with a camel.

    Correct.

  180. calli
    #2242347, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:00 am

    Oops.

    Now are we surprised?

    Punctuation is everything.

  181. johanna
    #2242348, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:01 am

    More entitled lefty tears, this time about Ivanka’s choice of artwork:

    A group of artists is not happy that Ivanka Trump is featuring their work on the walls of her home.

    The artists, who joined together to form Halt Action Group, have started an Instagram campaign called “Dear Ivanka” to protest President-elect Donald Trump through his daughter, Fox News reported.

    [ … ]

    @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte wrote on Instagram.

    The group’s website includes a statement that mentions Ivanka and the President-elect’s staffers by name.

    “Dear Ivanka, we need to talk about your dad. Racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia are not acceptable anywhere—least of all in the White House,” the message begins.

    “Steve Bannon has no place in the White House. Jeff Sessions has no place in the White House. Talk of a Muslim registry has no place in the White House. Hate has no place in the White House. We refuse to ‘wait and see.’ We look to you as the voice of reason,” the message continues.

    In the comments, people are divided between her making a public bonfire of them or offering them back to the artists for what she paid for them. Option 1 would cost her money, so I favour the second option – not that these wankers would take her up on it.

    They are really putting the pressure on her – first the abuse on the plane and now this. Hopefully she is tough enough to laugh the dirtbags off.

  182. Tintarella di Luna
    #2242350, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:03 am

    Yes. A grateful AFP have issued a thank you note to the perp. for saving them effort of doing it themselves.

    Just more questions.

    So many questions unanswered about the ACL Headquarters splody thingy. One more question could the Melbournistan raids be an attempt to smother the ACL attack? get it off our minds kinda, sorta. Worked a treat.

  183. calli
    #2242351, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:03 am

    She’s tough.

    They’ll start on the grandchildren next.

  184. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2242352, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:06 am

    @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte wrote on Instagram.

    Simples. Get a real job, Alex. Then as Jo suggests – you can make an offer to buy it back. Good luck.

  185. Combine Dave
    #2242355, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:06 am

    Thankfully cucks still pay for and read the Oz. So the elites will get a bit of a lecture about the climate scam.

    That’s the old dead media.

    I get all my news from Trump’s Twitter feed.

  186. Snoopy
    #2242356, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:06 am

    Muhammad was just L Ron Hubbard with a camel.

    And the winged horse he boosted from the Ancient Greeks.

  187. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2242357, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Thankfully cucks still pay for and read the Oz.

    Not me Dot, although I did look at their home page earlier to see what they were saying about jihadi kiddies and the ACL bomber, which was when I noticed DL’s article.

  188. Roger
    #2242358, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:11 am

    Um, what about the book of revelations?

    Revelation.

    Read it and then get back to us, dot.

  189. twostix
    #2242359, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Yes I’ve becone partial to a republic, in better days we could have been something but waves of shit immigration mean we’re a bees dick away from being Brazil, it’s only the frayed thread of tradition and history that’s keeping us closer to old Britain in form and method at the moment.

    There’s a hundred shit “republics” out there, there’s only two good ones we’d be another shit one.

  190. Roger
    #2242360, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Muhammad was just L Ron Hubbard with a camel.

    Joseph Smith is a more accurate modern analogue.

  191. stackja
    #2242361, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:13 am

    Combine Dave
    #2242355, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:06 am

    And

    gab.ai

  192. calli
    #2242365, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:19 am

    Um, what about the book of revelations?

    Forgive me whilst I have a deja poo moment.

  193. twostix
    #2242366, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:19 am

    Right need to abandon the attitude towards artists thay they’re all losers and disgusting. As Orwell said “all art is propoganda”, the right needs propoganda too. The alt-right have done a good job there lots of funny memes and things somebody should give the better meme producers some grants..

  194. Nic
    #2242367, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:19 am

    How quickly has the bombing of christians in Australia been killed off?
    Our police confirm they are now a politicized stasi.

    Sad but true, but doesn’t stop our media from seeking answers to questions though….

  195. stackja
    #2242368, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:20 am

    22:13 I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.

    22:14 Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.

    22:15 For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and maketh a lie.

    22:16 I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify unto you these things in the churches. I am the root and the offspring of David, and the bright and morning star.

    22:17 And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.

    22:18 For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
    22:19 And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.

    22:20 He which testifieth these things saith, Surely I come quickly.
    Amen.

    Even so, come, Lord Jesus.

    22:21 The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.

  197. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspreeklike
    #2242371, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:25 am

    Good comment over on the Oz, about the champagne socialism of the Rhiannon hag

    “Capitalism is standing in line for the latest I – phone. Communism is standing in line for a loaf of bread.”

  198. Nic
    #2242372, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:26 am

    Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton said police have foiled a potential multi-modal attack at Federation Square and St. Paul’s Cathedral “mostly likely” due to be carried out on Christmas Day.

    It’s time to stop ALL appeasement. Stuff them, we should start ramming our culture and way of life in overt ways. Nativity scenes too ‘confronting’? Have one out the front of each home.

  199. Tom
    #2242374, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:26 am

    Thankfully cucks still pay for and read the Oz. So the elites will get a bit of a lecture about the climate scam.

    I’m no “cuck”, Dot. I read the Paywallian because it is the only broadsheet where I can get ethically reported objective news and analysis.

    Today, Resources Minister Matt Canavan, I read, has accused the ABC of publishing “fake news” on the Adani mine. And Environmental Editor Graham Lloyd, a climate alarmist, still delivered this analysis this morning:

    The ABC is beating up old news to further the global anti-coal war against Indian miner Adani.

    Information in the latest ABC “exclusive” revelations is neither new nor confirmed.

    The ABC’s “exclusive” stories about Adani demonstrate the weight of forces still ranged against the Carmichael project.

    A major source quoted by the ABC — the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis — is a self-declared renewable ­energy advocacy whose work on Adani was commissioned by Greenpeace.

    The institute’s mission statement is “accelerating the transition to a diverse, sustainable and profitable energy economy”.

    Another ABC source, Geoffrey Cousins, is a long-time and fierce environmental campaigner and president of the Australian Conservation Foundation.

    That’s the analysis a real independent, tax-funded broadcaster should be delivering for Australians (before it is abolished as an anachronism). It is the country’s biggest news gathering organisation and you can’t believe a word it says because it is captive to the mad Green communist left which will not rest until it destroys capitalism.

    I measure the Australian by what it tells me that I don’t know. It’s miles ahead of the pack and it has the most informed readership in Australian media. I forgive its occasional madnesses, like its reporting of Trump before the election, which it has since corrected.

    You’re not the smartest man in the room, Dot. You talk like a teenage dumbo.

  200. lotocoti
    #2242375, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:26 am

    Curses.
    Trapped in moderation for quoting Oriana Fallaci in response to Chuck’s

    And we might also remember that when the prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina he was seeking the freedom for himself and his followers to worship.

  201. Rudiau
    #2242376, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:26 am

    Premier of Victoria tells tells punters just how much extra the cops are going to cost them to turn the state into a police state after the foiling of a terror attack that was going to occur by the people he imports and supports.
    Our politicians have got to be stopped.

    Stolen, thank you.

