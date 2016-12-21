Liberty Quote
Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016
1,202 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Combine Dave;
I asked a couple of months ago, if a freighter full of the 21st century equivalent of covered wagons were to arrive in orbit from Wolf 359, would our governments allow us to buy one?
I asked a couple of months ago, if a freighter full of the 21st century equivalent of covered wagons were to arrive in orbit from Wolf 359, would our governments allow us to buy one?
No! But people would buy them illegally and get the hell out of here!
So, if they don’t believe in the legitimacy of the Australian State, how can they continue to draw hefty salaries to sit in Parliament and represent that State? “Sniveling hypocrites” are words that spring readily to mind.
Anyone Victoria Cats who voted for Hinch at the election should be forced to watch his performance on PM Live last night.
The question has to be asked?
Was he drunk?
Or is that really his analytical mind at work?
feelthebern
#2242118, posted on December 23, 2016 at 7:19 am
Was he drunk?
Most likely.
Or is that really his analytical mind at work?
What mind?
Should have used it on the damaged import with the cigarette lighter.
Mother Lode
#2242122, posted on December 23, 2016 at 7:27 am
Service station attendants have a kill switch.
Should have used it on the damaged import with the cigarette lighter.
Luckily igniting petrol is not as easy as some think. Or should I put it, not when you want it to ignite.
BoN can elucidate?
Speaking of service stations and immolation…
Regular unleaded petrol facing crackdown
If there was ever a way to commit political suicide this is it.
Bye bye Libs, you’re toast.
That’s just ridiculous, Winston.
Hitler, still killing Europe 80 years on.
One of the most fun things about Trump winning is…Hillary losing.
It is as if she is in quick sand, the more she struggles to get out, she deeper she sinks. Recounts? Trump’s vote went up. Pestering electors to abstain voting for Trump resulted in her losing more electors.
Has that appalling, shambling, evil empress succeeded in anything?
Her tizzies since her loss have brought more attention on her and her aging, priapic lothario of a husband than if she had just shut up.
Is it still schadenfreude if the person you are laughing at is a truly horrible person, whose vile inhuman designs you have just escaped from?
Beery;
I’m channeling my favourite Cat, IT.
Helen at 2:09 ‘Frog opera’ seldom fails to deliver a musical treat, especially if there is more than one species on stage making up the chorus. They even have a conductor. I remember being on a lake one day, in a corner of which the frogs were in full throat. A large black snake slithered into the water, and instantly the music stopped from shore to shore.
I wonder if the story about Clinton, the Champagne bottle and the tv is true. Sort of thing you would expect.
I didn’t mean kill the pumps…
The figures are in .. “Barry” rates as the 5th best US prez to ever………!
1. Reagan & Lincoln tied for first,
2. Twenty three presidents tied for second,
3. Seventeen other presidents tied for third,
4. Jimmy Carter came in fourth, and
5. Obama came in fifth
Thanks for the reminder about the “kill switch”, Cheryl. There’s also one outside, either on the servo wall or by the bowsers.
Which just goes to show – the murderous thug is as stupid as he is wicked.
No doubt the police, on reviewing the fottage, will pass it on to whoever “regulates” service stations. In my view, the fire extinguisher took an inordinately long time to deploy. A fine will be in the mail.
Yes, Winston, but we’re used to that coming from IT 🙂
Arrrggggh! Ron Bower smugging on Seven.
Something different – he has a pewless church.
Make of that what you will.
dweezy2176
#2242131, posted on December 23, 2016 at 7:55 am
An old ‘un, but a good ‘un!
My girl Sharri Markson has a new job — Simon Benson’s old gig as national political editor of the Daily Telegraph (Benson has gone to the Paywallian). Sharri has a great snout for news — this morning, Bernardi’s “push” to form a breakaway party was a beatup by a Paywallian journo (Sarah Martin, from memory) and it isn’t anywhere near the launchpad:
It would just be so delicious if it were true – which is why I am sceptical.
It seems more likely that some rather milder incident has been embellished in subsequent re-tellings.
I say seems more likely – but then 2016 has been serving up winningness pretty generously. And Hillary seems incontinent in so many other ways.
“Arrrggggh! Ron Bower smugging on Seven.Something different – he has a pewless church.”
Unbelievable, the good pater has left Pepe homeless … & over Christmas!
(probably figured out that if you keep the congregation standing there is less chance of them sleeping during the sermon .. LOL!)
Mother Lode
#2242130, posted on December 23, 2016 at 7:55 am
Luckily igniting petrol is not as easy as some think.
I didn’t mean kill the pumps…
Oh, good thinking 99.
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.
Sorry Cats. It was too tempting.
Pews get in the way when y’all want to sit on the floor in a circle jerk and sing Kumbayah.
Awww…cut him some slack.
He would have come here from some African slum with no education rife with crime and corruption. He would have been allowed in despite the fact that he has no education and his only skill being crime, and now under a legal system where he does not even have to pay the authorities to look the other way.
I think you guys are giving him way too much credit. He was probably just trying to refill his cigarette lighter.
calli
#2242141, posted on December 23, 2016 at 8:03 am
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.
Sorry Cats. It was too tempting.
A side of you I never expected.
What and who are they?
Came across this one on Pickering Post …….. not too hard to agree with the sentiment…….
Quote from a WWII veteran overhearing someone say that `You can’t bomb an ideology.”:
“The hell you can’t, because we did it. These Muslims are no different than the [Imperial] Japanese. The Japs had their suicide bombers too. And we stopped them. What it takes is the resolve and will to use a level of brutality and violence that your generations can’t stomach. And until you can, this shit won’t stop. It took us on the beaches with bullets, clearing out caves with flame throwers, and men like LeMay burning down their cities, killing people by the tens of thousands.
And then it took 2 atom bombs on top of it. Plus we had to bomb the shit out of German cities to get them to quit fighting. But, if that was what it took to win, we were willing to do it. Until you are willing to do the same…well I hope you enjoy this shit, because it ain’t going to stop!”
Back then, we had leadership, resolve, resources and determination. Today we’re afraid to hurt people’s feelings….and worry about which bathroom to piss in!!!
dweezy2176
#2242146, posted on December 23, 2016 at 8:12 am
Back then, we had leadership, resolve, resources and determination. Today we’re afraid to hurt people’s feelings….and worry about which bathroom to piss in!!!
How true, but what can we do about it?
Hahaha…
KellyAnne Conway, when asked how she can manage a big job with four kids says:
“Well I don’t play golf or have a mistress so…”
Zoolander 1, Mark.
The most stupid people in the Universe.
Walk Off! with the late and great David Bowie.
The fake news method for announcing that you’re confiscating bombs and guns from Moozleys before they use them to fuck up the coming Christian celebration (Paywallian):
Eric Blair (George Orwell) really was a genius for predicting all this 70 years ago.
I just read about some guy approaching and berating Ivanka Trump in front of her kids on a plane.
I love how loony lefties demand fascistic methods be used against people they call fascists.
The declaration that fascism is exclusively a right wing phenomenon is one of the few astute things the left has ever managed: It means they can be as totalitarian as they want with a clear conscience because they can’t be the fascists – they are politically left.
Flemington high rise perhaps. Multi cult heaven.
Multi agency raids in Flemington and other inner northern suburbs this morning
Tom, is Sharri aware of this new Status? 😉
I laugh at the stupids.
I remember:
Sadly no, Annie. I am the thrill Sharri hasn’t yet had.
The courts get some things right.
The NSW CCCA has upheld a decision from the District Court where perjury was sought to be privately prosecuted on the basis of an omission.
If this wasn’t upheld, our very limited rights to privacy and against self incrimination would be existence in NSW, considering we no longer have a right to privacy.
…and stemming from a defamation case regarding crap on facebook…mein gott.
This pretty much epitomises the problem. Here is an article from a Pakistani paper written by a Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley. Yikes.
http://www.dawn.com/news/1303295/west-and-islam
Oh Mother, 8:02am, that’s horrible.
It seems she’s incontinent of urine also.
The Trumpenator has appointed Kellyanne Conway as White House Counsel. I’m hoping that clears the way for this babe (Hope Hicks), who masterminded Trump’s ground game, to become the Trump Train’s official spokeswoman for the next four years. Having all those smart chicks running his office is going to drive the left nuts.
Don’t know if people have seen the story about the 300 low income earners being evicted from the Wantirna Caravan Park.
Some own their dwellings ( cabins) but not the land underneath. $30,000 removal cost but lots of the properties are in a very poor state, bits tacked to bits.
Others live in vans and rely on the amenities block for toilets, showers laundry.
Meanwhile in Richmond there are unoccupied low rise housing commission flats, a couple infested with pigeons, with the rest appearly quite nice, prime location. African men sitting on a balcony and another groups in the park. occupied units apparently all for African and some long term Vietnamese residents.
At the high rise across the street all African and Vietnamese children playing in the evening , supervising hijabs on one bench and Vietnamese on the other.
Seems like once you are in a housing commission property you never have to leave.
The evictions at Wantirna are scheduled for January 2018.
Interesting to see if Dan does anything for the Wantirna 300.
Armadillo
#2242160, posted on December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am
This pretty much epitomises the problem. Here is an article from a Pakistani paper written by a Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley. Yikes.
http://www.dawn.com/news/1303295/west-and-islam
I find it hard to believe this quote “US study shows that only 2.1pc of its sacred texts refer to violence compared with 2.8pc of the New Testament ”
The sacred texts meaning in the Koran.
I’m not a Bible basher but have some familiarity with the contents.
Tom, is that the girl we see receiving and escorting the interviewees into Trump Tower?
Reminded me of this song of 1957 with Burl Ives and Tony Mottola on guitar.
Dillo
That bloke is a a senior fellow?
Good grief.
Not sure, Anne. I haven’t been watching Fox News lately.
Something different – he has a pewless church.
Make of that what you will.
He invited some down-and-outers to “take a pew”. They took the lot.
Yes Mother, but it’s schadenfreude towards evil people so schadenfreude is good.
Yes Mother, but it’s schadenfreude towards evil people so schadenfreude is good.
Terminal prepositions however, are something, up with which I will not put.
A Senior Fellow cites this in an article but does not provide a source. Standards must be slipping at UC Berkley.
My Bullsh*tometer says FakeNews.
World’s oldest gorilla turns 60…
I dunno.
When I read those headlines and all the anguish from when Harambe was taken from us just came flooding back and threatened to overwhelm me.
Again.
Vale Harambe! The grandest gorilla. The apex ape. The people’s pithecine. May the softest rains gently light upon your fur, the sweetest fruit scented breezes eddy up your nostrils, and warmest sunsets bathe your face.
Requiescat in pace, Harambe!
It’s an old church. London to a brick the original pews were priceless Australian cedar or silky oak.
Why has Turnbull placed a fatwa on unleaded petrol? What’s his fucking problem with it?
Two violent homosexuals thrown off plane after attacking Ivanka Trump and her children.
“The hell you can’t, because we did it. These Muslims are no different than the [Imperial] Japanese. The Japs had their suicide bombers too. And we stopped them. What it takes is the resolve and will to use a level of brutality and violence that your generations can’t stomach. And until you can, this shit won’t stop. It took us on the beaches with bullets, clearing out caves with flame throwers, and men like LeMay burning down their cities, killing people by the tens of thousands.
And then it took 2 atom bombs on top of it. Plus we had to bomb the shit out of German cities to get them to quit fighting. But, if that was what it took to win, we were willing to do it. Until you are willing to do the same…well I hope you enjoy this shit, because it ain’t going to stop!”
Yeah, the problem is half their army didn’t live in Europe…
New communist supremo …
In the Wall Street Journal: How Pope Francis Became the Leader of the Global Left.
I’m not sure I understand.
The caravan park is publically owned? Otherwise why would the State government get involved?
Are those housing commission properties still state owned? Why would Vietnamese need to live there? There has not been any Viet refugees since the 70s (all the Vietnamese I’ve met these days have been gainfully employed with the rougher looking types doing ‘small business’).
UKIP’s Gerard Batten destroys Prince Charles:
Prince Charles warns rising populism has ‘deeply disturbing echoes’ of the ‘dark days of the 1930s’.
Why has Turnbull placed a fatwa on unleaded petrol? What’s his fucking problem with it?
Just another way at having a shot at the regular joe. Euro cars generally won’t run 91 octane.
A good bit of news from WA about the Claremont murders.
Police investigating the historic Claremont serial killings — the nation’s most expensive murder inquiry — appeared last night to have made a major breakthrough with the arrest of a man in Perth.
It is understood the man, in his 50s, was taken into custody after heavily armed officers from the Tactical Response Group stormed a house in Kewdale, in Perth’s southeastern suburbs.
Police refused to confirm ¬details late last night, but sources highly familiar with the long-¬running case told The Australian it was very likely the arrest was linked to the baffling Claremont killings.
It is believed the investigation has intensified since a Perth suburban newspaper reported last year that police believed the person responsible for the murders had also abducted and raped a teenage girl in the year before before the first murder.
The newspaper said police had established a DNA link showing that whoever killed 27-year-old Ciara Glennon in March 1997 had also abducted the 17-year-old from a Claremont street in February 1995 before sexually¬ -assaulting her at Perth’s Karrakatta Cemetery.
The Post said police had found a “forensic link” ¬between that rape — after which the victim ran to a nearby hospital emergency department — and Glennon’s murderer.
Neighbours of the man in Kewdale said yesterday the house was swarmed by police at about 7.30am, yelling warnings at those inside.
Officers set up a forensic tent in the backyard of the house, where it is -believed the man had lived with his daughter for several years.
The suspect’s neighbour Jim Sheffield told the ABC he heard a “commotion” from the man’s house.
“I was out the back … doing some gardening, that was about half past six and I heard a real loud yell and it sounded like a scream,” he said. “Obviously I just thought ‘well something’s going on’ ¬because you don’t normally see those sort of police officers around.”
Police reportedly told Glennon’s family yesterday that they had made a breakthrough in the case.
The deaths of three women over 14 months in 1996 and 1997 sparked Australia’s longest police investigation.
Sarah Spiers, 18, was the first victim after being snatched when leaving Club Bayview in Claremont on January 27, 1996. The secretary called a taxi from a phone booth, but was nowhere to be found when it arrived minutes later at about 2am.
Jane Rimmer, 23, disappeared on June 9, 1996, after drinking with friends at the Continental Hotel. Rimmer’s body was found that August by a mother and her children near a riding school south of Perth.
Glennon was last seen on the Stirling Highway on March 15, 1997, shortly after a visit to the Continental Hotel. Her body was found in early April in bushland north of Perth. Her body has not been found.
Due to each victim’s proximity to taxis at the time, DNA testing was carried out on all licensed taxi drivers in WA by investigators as well as a review of their person backgrounds.
Didn’t the Nazis control Europe at the time….
So the analogy between Islamists needing to be brutally removed from Europe and Nazis seems pretty accurate.
Made worse by Australia taking the equivalent of the Warren SS and settling them in droves in Melb and Syd (with some spill over to Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast).
Prince of Wales is a great argument for a republic.
Surprised that Clover Moore still allows the Menorah to be erected in Martin Place every year.
Won’t someone think of the poor Muslims?
Spot grammar test:
In the sentence “Mike helped his friend, Jack, off the horse.” is ‘Jack’:
1) A pronoun
2) A proper noun
3) A verb
The beauty of the EM Drive is that it wouldn’t cost that much to make.
Sour grapes for lefty gatekeepers that wanted a ridiculous “solar sail” to be subsidised in the billions:
http://rationalwiki.org/wiki/EmDrive
Wolf 359
Nothing good happened there.
Mike and Jack are vets attending race 7 at Flemington with a couple of clean tigers full of green dream to put silver out his misery.
Hillary may have a urinary catheter but that’s no reason to ridicule her. She has LOTS of other worthwhile ridicule subjects.
There are a lot of people out there with catheters and butt plugs, not always as a consequence of a hedonistic lifestyle.
It’s part of his desire to make Australia more like Hollande’s France and Merkel’s Germany.
The Apex gang will be easier to catch if they are forced to hijack
shittydinky little French cars.
Mark A
#2242167, posted on December 23, 2016 at 8:44 am
Armadillo
#2242160, posted on December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am
This pretty much epitomises the problem. Here is an article from a Pakistani paper written by a Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley. Yikes.
http://www.dawn.com/news/1303295/west-and-islam
I find it hard to believe this quote “US study shows that only 2.1pc of its sacred texts refer to violence compared with 2.8pc of the New Testament ”
The sacred texts meaning in the Koran.
I’m not a Bible basher but have some familiarity with the contents.
Makes it all the more difficult to understand why, why, why do more muslims run around the world slaughtering innocents than any other group of people.
Islam is the worst, nastiest fucking joke in the history of the world.
2GB Melbourne arrests ‘Lebanese’ Christmas St Pauls Flinders Street Station
FIFY. Clearly jack (and it’s separable prefix off) is a verb in this case.
I guess he failed to mention who is doing the violence to whom.
Latika Bourke left out the best bit of Charlie’s speech. I wonder why?
Prince Charles Urges Brits To Think Of Muhammad This Christmas, Speaks Out Against ‘Aggressive Populism’
It’s a mystery.
At the just ended press conference in relation to Victoriastan police raids:
4 out of the 5 arrested were Lebanese.
This shit is crazy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCg9ztkQWf0
I can’t believe nor understand what or why MTV is pulling this shit.
Actually a good point by McInnes. Kanye voted Trump so he got sent to the nuthouse.
Prez Chas.?
Wow. Prince Charles:
The best argument against a Republic are:
* Malcolm Turnbull supports it.
* Dying clown man supports it.
* ARM.
* It would add an extra layer of government to an already bloated edifice.
* Gillard would come back to be our first female El President (called El President in honour of the Cubian presidential system the Australian one will be based on).
Mother, is that a trick question?
Jack is a person, Mike’s friend.
They’re just friends.
The next sentence would be something like “Thuy had long been jealous of equine rival for his friend’s affections – just because he could make soggy a whole pack of ersatz Jatz with a single…blow.”
Que?
Cannot stand this oxygen thief , detestable immitation of a human with the intellect of a cockroach.
If he ever becomes king would be my excuse to vote for a republic.
I am sure Elizabeth is hanging around specifically to outlast her gormless idiot of a son. If she picks up a fatal illness all the 00 agents will get their instructions.
I suspect the Muslim sacred texts referred to would include earlier apocryphal and unattributable writings.
Once they got rid of the offending 97.9% you get the text Muzzies around the world are familiar with today.
Feelthebern;
Give it a chance, it’s a new star – only about a Billion years old, with no planets. This particular souffle hasn’t started to rise yet.
Canberra artists are complaining about budget cuts to arts funding:
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/act-news/canberra-arts-community-shocked-by-unprecedented-arts-funding-drop-20161220-gtf6zy.html
Canberra the community doesn’t do the arts very well, so the cuts are surely a net gain. Check out the clip with Andrew Barr and alleged comedian Chris Endry, a local leftist who is neither funny, skeptical nor brave when it comes to a politician who is a fellow ‘progressive’.
Makes it all the more difficult to understand why, why, why do more muslims run around the world slaughtering innocents than any other group of people.
It is my opinion, rightly or wrongly that the Koran, the mullahs and imams legitimize actions and behaviors for islam that most people in the civilised world find abhorrent.
I guess they don’t want 77% of Americans to watch MTV.
Seems fair.
I imagine it’s mostly rap videos about caping honkies and banging ho’s by now.
Kanye disagrees. He voted Trump.
Snapish CL.
… and Bruce.
Winston, Wolf 359 is where the Borg destroyed Starfleet.
Charles is frightened of them.
He knows he’s a target, so he’ll go the appeasement route.
Trump on fire.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/812061677160202240
Kanye said he didn’t vote, Dot.
Breaking at the Paywallian:
Police claim to have foiled a Christmas Day terror attack in the heart of Melbourne.
The threat centred on Federation Square, Flinders St Station and St Paul’s Cathedral.
Several people have been arrested in Melbourne’s north and northwest. A further five people are in custody.
Among those arrested, four are of Lebanese background and one is Egyptian.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the alleged attack was an “act of evil”.
Police said some of those arrested would appear in court today charged with preparing for a terror event.
It was a joint AFP, Victoria Police and ASIO operation.
Can you imagine the linguistic gymnastics that would be required of politicians insisting that it was not terror related and that there was no religious motivation.
The author might have been using “The American Muslim” as his source. Debunked here :-
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/articles/bible-quran-violence.aspx
That’s cuck talk.
Simply invite King Charles to Australia (as is the norm) and have his motorcade stray into a Western Sydney Islamist rally with inadequate security.
Problem solved.
Start hard and stay hard.
Normally at Christmas we think of the Birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. I wonder though if this year we might remember how the story of the nativity unfolds, with the fleeing of the holy family to escape violent persecution.
I thought that was the whole point.
And we might also remember that when the prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina he was seeking the freedom for himself and his followers to worship.
I was under the impression that Mo’s plan when he went to Medina to relieve the inhabitants of their cash and property and to dispense his idea of justice to anyone that opposed him.
Red bandana man.
Look at him now.
Sad. – Must be cancer
Tom, you’ll be pleased to know Hope Hicks has just been tapped for White House Strategic Communications Director.
And yes, that is the same girl who’s been receiving the interviewees.
In other words, she’s Trump’s chief spokeswoman for the next four years.
Magnificent!
Someone needs to reach out to Stimpson and get his number or e-mail or something.
He goes missing like this all the time.
Aged in their 20s, four are Australuan born Lebbos and one is an Egyptian.
Deport the Egyptian and reintroduce the death penalty for Australian citizens intent on causing terrorism carnage in this majority Christian country.
They hate this country and nothing will change that once they are released in a couple of years under our ‘soft on terrorists because they are Muslim’ judiciary.
2GB MT uses the I word!
Turnbull due a pressed shortly. No doubt Muslim and Islam won’t be mentioned.
Of course, those Medinans who refused subjugation were exiled or slaughtered.
I’m sure he will later say he misspoke stackja
Fine.
Say he responds through appeasement and then gives a mighty speech from his motorcade pulpit on how the west is evil and responsible for GW and for oppressing the Muslim world.
Then some guys who look suspiciously like SAS dudes wearing fake beards will scream out Allen’s Snackbar! And take him down.
Problem solved.
With his cuck tin ear he’ll announce all Nativity scenes, truck depos and petrol stations across the country to be cancelled due to security concerns.
Or is MT getting nervous?
It is a terrible article; it is schizophrenic; he says:
The question he poses: Why the anger against it then? is answered partially in the last sentence of the second paragraph of the quote.
However, his assertion that Islam supports democracy, rights and education. is delusional; or rather wishful thinking. Intellectuals of the left like the author want to believe the best; normally, in a functioning society, this is a commendable approach; but in times of war when your society has an existential threat – islam not global warming – believing in the best on behalf of the source of that threat – islam not global warming – is positively harmful.
There must be a Christmas gremlin somewhere in the ABC. Today they were reporting that the Census authority spent just short of $200,000 to light the Sydney Opera House sails green for two nights, to ‘start a national Census conversation’. No logo, no text, just green light.
Truly these people are beyond parody.
I have bits of my gene pool source splattered across a few different continents and islands. These were men who firmly believed* that they were fighting for the liberty and freedom of their loved ones and country.
It is sad that the liberty and freedom that they sacrificed their lives for, is now being stolen by seditious and traitorous government.
Christmas is a good time to reflect on how we came to be where we are.
*Twas their belief. Revisionist historians might take note.
Lot of comments from media talking heads saying how surprised they are terrorists exist in Australia. Apparently the police and politicians like Dickhead Andrews are also shocked and surprised.
I’m not at all surprised. Our judiciary and politicians will ensure more terrorism in the future because ‘racism’.
Must have been in response from ISIS on their renewed call for a fatwa on laces of worship over Christmas.
Ain’t multiculturalism grand.
*places*
No. They would appoint a government agency in charge of discovering the secrets of the tech within and to distribute those to the rest of society. – Private ‘plundering’ would be strictly illegal.
Decades later they finally open the door to one of the craft. It was voice controlled and coded to English.
If it’s real I suspect it will soon be banned or regulated out of existence. Like private commercial drone use, self driving cars or 3D printing.
‘judiciary and politicians’ may get nervous when voters react.
Feelthebern;
I didn’t know that.
What book is that in?
LOL.
The maestro of english expression, Deadman at work.
I don’t think you can ban the EM drive.
It is a resonating truncated metal cone with some openings and a microwave oven hooked in the other end.
No doubt, Brandis and Turnbull will whip up some ridiculous delegated legislation to try to make possession of one punishable like a serious violent offence.
Remember that black church in the South that was torched&tagged with pro-Trump graffiti a week before the election? Well the police have arrested someone.
Shocker!
No dot. They will just figure out a way to apply excise to the use of it.
No logo, no text, just green light.
Like this?
Depends on the culture norms being accepted:
+ Chinese excessive love of getting their kids educated – good.
+ Vietnameses love of opening small news agents and restaurants everywhere – good.
+ German sausage and beer – yeah okay.
Not so good –
+ Soccer
+ French cars
+ British whinginess
+ FGM
+ Polygamy
+ Islamists rallying
+ Burkas
+ Car jackings
+ Excessive mosque building (funded from o/s)
+ General ME explosiveness
+ Vietnameses love of opening small news agents and restaurants everywhere – good.
+1
You forgot the small bakery shops. 😉
There is more reason than ever to keep research private. The government are the true IP thieves.
It’s the old uber vs Taxi conflict.
‘All those who have invested in regular forms of transport are being short changed by the unsupervised introduction of this new reckless technology.
As a result a compensatory levy* will be raised, further more to ensure quality only gov certified, CFMEU constructed EM drives will be allowed to operate’
Bill Shorten PM (2018)
* Proceeds to go to Musk Industries, GM and the Australian ‘Ship’ building Corp.
You only need 00000000.1percent of the koran to be violent if the statement is to kill all infidels.
What a meaningless , brain dead, politically motivated non statistic quoted above.
A big week for the left.
A successful terror attack on the ACL and a heroic plot to blow up Christmas.
Premier of Victoria tells tells punters just how much extra the cops are going to cost them to turn the state into a police state after the foiling of a terror attack that was going to occur by the people he imports and supports.
Our politicians have got to be stopped.
Major thanks to police and security personnel.
The plot involved IEDs. They didn’t know what they were walking into when they raided those five premises. I only hope the animals resisted arrest and were soundly beaten,
When they put FD on the coins when Charles becomes king, it will not stand for Fidei Defensor, but Fidei Deditio.
(My latin is non-existent. DEADMAN!!! Translation in aisle 12 – STAT!!!)
ABC –
The Indonesians seem to have better defensive measures in place than we do.
How quickly has the bombing of christians in Australia been killed off?
Our police confirm they are now a politicized stasi.
Yes, Struth … I too was sickened to see that jerk Andrews standing there trying to look innocent.
I hope and pray that Prince Charles is taken out by jihadis.
William seems a softcock too.
Thankfully Harry was fathered by one of his loopy mother’s indiscretions.
Great! Does this mean he will abdicate after 8 months on the throne?
The time has come for a polo accident.
I know the Cat has been on top of this Snopes thing, but this trader’s blog header made me laugh.
Meet the new fake news fact checker
Notice that Charles calls Muhammad “the prophet.”
No Christian would call him that. Revelation ended with Jesus Christ.
There are no more prophets. Muhammad was just L. Ron Hubbard with a camel.
Might inspire Bill Clinton to finally take the plunge.
Get a load of the ameba kneeling in front to the hooker.
Jeez lord.
I thought Bill had already done that.
I heard on the wireless coming home from picking up my parcels of dead animals that several murderous bloodlustful inhabitants of Melbournistan have been victims of disruption. Malcolm Turnbull turned my stomach as his insincerity seeped through the drone.
But what of the attack on the headquarters of the Australian Christian Lobby? any explanation yet?
Um, what about the book of revelations?
Rule of law is expected here. But the law needs to rule out the terrorists.
Yes. A grateful AFP have issued a thank you note to the perp. for saving them effort of doing it themselves.
That whole bended knee thing puts me off marriage in toto.
Yuck.
I can’t imagine Trump doing that.
Get old, get rich…do shit on your terms.
I’m reasonably certain that Joh Bjelke Petersen’s old mate Milan Brych invented the EM drive. The last thing the Chinese invented was gunpowder. And that was unintentional.
Pretty funny you’re mocking the EM drive whilst it has been peer reviewed, repeated experiments have shown positive results and it will be tested in space soon.
You’re not a climatologist are you Snoopy? Do you read or edit Rational Wiki often?
In this age of populist nationalism, a Republic would be fitting.
I just don’t trust our political elites to pull it off in a way that wouldn’t benefit them and disenfranchise us.
Plus our presidents would likely resemble Prince Charlie in ideology. Sad.
It’s worth pointing out that David Leyonhjelm has a ripper article on carbon crap today in the Oz.
Climate change: why can’t Turnbull turn up the heat on Paris? (Paywalled)
Zero coverage anywhere else of course.
What about the Cultural Revolution?
Thankfully cucks still pay for and read the Oz. So the elites will get a bit of a lecture about the climate scam.
I’m going to pretend you didn’t write that, Dot.
Moderated by the smainator.
Ill just post the link, Obama leaving poison pills for the Trump mob already.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/dec/22/nseers-arab-muslim-tracking-system-dismantled-obama
Funny how he was happy to keep it all through his time though.
Oh, peer reviewed you say? Well that’s that.
Chinese EM drive inventor
Just more questions.
2GB listener: fight terror with terror.
Dave you don’t even need a head of state as such.
Just limit the prerogatives and reserve powers so that they are exercised in a ritualised, mechanical manner with built in checks and balances. So the PM would be effectively head of state, without such an appellation.
Yes well. The establishment would not give up power like that, of course.
Yes Snoopy, peer review is overrated turd but the results have been confirmed repeatedly by various groups.
Correct.
Prince Charles.
Now are we surprised.
Oops.
Now are we surprised?
Punctuation is everything.
More entitled lefty tears, this time about Ivanka’s choice of artwork:
[ … ]
In the comments, people are divided between her making a public bonfire of them or offering them back to the artists for what she paid for them. Option 1 would cost her money, so I favour the second option – not that these wankers would take her up on it.
They are really putting the pressure on her – first the abuse on the plane and now this. Hopefully she is tough enough to laugh the dirtbags off.
So many questions unanswered about the ACL Headquarters splody thingy. One more question could the Melbournistan raids be an attempt to smother the ACL attack? get it off our minds kinda, sorta. Worked a treat.
She’s tough.
They’ll start on the grandchildren next.
Simples. Get a real job, Alex. Then as Jo suggests – you can make an offer to buy it back. Good luck.
That’s the old dead media.
I get all my news from Trump’s Twitter feed.
And the winged horse he boosted from the Ancient Greeks.
Not me Dot, although I did look at their home page earlier to see what they were saying about jihadi kiddies and the ACL bomber, which was when I noticed DL’s article.
Um, what about the book of revelations?
Revelation.
Read it and then get back to us, dot.
Yes I’ve becone partial to a republic, in better days we could have been something but waves of shit immigration mean we’re a bees dick away from being Brazil, it’s only the frayed thread of tradition and history that’s keeping us closer to old Britain in form and method at the moment.
There’s a hundred shit “republics” out there, there’s only two good ones we’d be another shit one.
Muhammad was just L Ron Hubbard with a camel.
Joseph Smith is a more accurate modern analogue.
And
Forgive me whilst I have a deja poo moment.
Right need to abandon the attitude towards artists thay they’re all losers and disgusting. As Orwell said “all art is propoganda”, the right needs propoganda too. The alt-right have done a good job there lots of funny memes and things somebody should give the better meme producers some grants..
Sad but true, but doesn’t stop our media from seeking answers to questions though….
Christmas Reading out. Enjoy!
Good comment over on the Oz, about the champagne socialism of the Rhiannon hag
“Capitalism is standing in line for the latest I – phone. Communism is standing in line for a loaf of bread.”
It’s time to stop ALL appeasement. Stuff them, we should start ramming our culture and way of life in overt ways. Nativity scenes too ‘confronting’? Have one out the front of each home.
I’m no “cuck”, Dot. I read the Paywallian because it is the only broadsheet where I can get ethically reported objective news and analysis.
Today, Resources Minister Matt Canavan, I read, has accused the ABC of publishing “fake news” on the Adani mine. And Environmental Editor Graham Lloyd, a climate alarmist, still delivered this analysis this morning:
That’s the analysis a real independent, tax-funded broadcaster should be delivering for Australians (before it is abolished as an anachronism). It is the country’s biggest news gathering organisation and you can’t believe a word it says because it is captive to the mad Green communist left which will not rest until it destroys capitalism.
I measure the Australian by what it tells me that I don’t know. It’s miles ahead of the pack and it has the most informed readership in Australian media. I forgive its occasional madnesses, like its reporting of Trump before the election, which it has since corrected.
You’re not the smartest man in the room, Dot. You talk like a teenage dumbo.
Curses.
Trapped in moderation for quoting Oriana Fallaci in response to Chuck’s
Stolen, thank you.
Do’h. Environment editor.