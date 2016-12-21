Liberty Quote
Australia’s political class can be as opportunistic as any tabloid.— Chris Berg
Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016
It soon will be.
The government has more than enough power roger. What is lacking is the will to get the job done.
It is up to us to elect new leaders. Clamouring for more state power – it won’t be applied and it will be otherwise be misapplied.
@Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte wrote on Instagram.
Transfer ‘works’ to the bog.
Take photos. Publish.
This is the most important case for the WA Police in a century.
Considering their history of wrongly convicting and buggering things up, it is understandable they are edgy.
I am a bit wary of the settlements. Partly it seems deliberately provocative but then again they buy the land legitimately off the Palis.
I think the UN should stay out of it.
Voters need to keep politicians honest.
In one of the sickest acts in presidential history, Barack Hussein Obama sets up America for a wave of Muslim terror attacks that Democrats can then pin on Trump:
AP: Obama Dumps Registry For Immigrant Men, Mostly Muslims.
Clamouring for more state power – it won’t be applied and it will be otherwise be misapplied.
The whole matter of citizenship needs to be reviewed, dot. We’re presently casting pearls before swine.
JetBlue, the airline in question, booted the harassing ass plus his ‘husband’ and their ‘child’ off of the flight.
The Secret Service who were present, to their credit in this case, let the airline personnel do their jobs without interference.
There is no evidence that Joe Blows on the internet have ever ruined a murder conviction.
None.
Mother Lode:
Fascists are left wing, not of the right. Fascism requires a powerful state. This is not a feature of the right, which elevates the individual’s rights.
Changing how citizenship works would be more monumental as a change than becoming a republic or recasting Federation.
Where is the guarantee this will not be misapplied?
Look at the crap “anti-terrorist” metadata has been used for – fines for owning too many dogs, etc.
The child should be taken away from Ivanka Trump’s abuser and his “husband.”
They are clearly lunatics and the child will likely be abused one way or another.
Special Christmas message from a new hard-left Greens faction:
Rebel Greens faction to fight police, capitalism
SAM BUCKINGHAM-JONES
Journalist Sydney
A newly formed hard-left faction within the Greens has publicly stated it does not believe in the rule of law or the legitimacy of the Australian state and says it will work to “bring about the end of capitalism”.
Formed around federal NSW senator Lee Rhiannon and NSW upper house MP David Shoebridge, the “Left Renewal” faction has published a statement of principles that is at odds with its own party and contradicts the Greens’ national policies in several key areas.
In forming the faction, Left Renewal said the Greens were failing those with liberal beliefs.
“Positions of power and influence within the party are falling to those with liberal politics, who manipulate party processes and abuse their resources to take and solidify their control,” the new faction’s Facebook page says.
and
“We further rejected state- mediated oppression in all of its forms, and recognise that violent apparatuses like the police do not share an interest with the working class.”
Former Greens leader Bob Brown previously has called for Senator Rhiannon to bow out of politics to make room for “renewal”.
From behind the Oz paywall
Hope someone took a back up …
They are communists. They still exist and are the greatest threat to freedom.
They may get 16% of the primary vote next time.
Trump is like Evel Knievel: he wants to achieve peace in the Middle East because everyone told him it couldn’t be done. What’s the saying? Bite off more than you can chew, then chew like hell.
Do these artist bozos not recall the fate of that nobody author who objected to his book being featured by the Oprah Book Club?
Perth Mint swindle and the Mickelburg brothers ring any bells?
GM, happy birthday for yesterday, and yes, I could imagine the effect of your frog opera conductor as she slithered into the water – immediate silence, not even a shiver down a cold back! Very funny.
Fisky – It’s worth expanding because that is a neat bit of diplomacy – he wedged Egypt just perfectly.
So Obama had nothing to do with anything, it was Trump who called al-Sisi and al-Sisi then used his leverage to delay the vote. Egypt wants to keep Israel sweet, since they get gas from them and their armed forces cooperate against Hamas kiddies, but they can’t be seen to be directly stymying the rest of the A-rabs. So al-Sisi gets cover by blaming Trump since he needs
not to be bombed by the USAFUS support after Trump’s inauguration.
Next time lefties say he’s a foreign affairs klutz, link ’em to this one.
Changing how citizenship works would be more monumental as a change than becoming a republic or recasting Federation.
Not at all, dot.
We abolished jus soli in 1986; in light of that what I’m proposing is only an incremental reform that has already been partly instituted by the UK.
As for abuse by the state, you can’t assume that without falling into the slippery slope fallacy. It is a possibility, I concede, but one that can be adequately managed within the necessary legislation.
This is a video posted on the facebook page of a muslim who appears to be one of the ones arrested this morning.
A graduate of illim college by the looks of it too.
A mishmash of easily refuted lies about Christianity. I particularly liked the shot of Rome (one of the far northern countries) and the alleged hiding by ‘State Intervention’ of the mithran story (which is actually Persian not nordic).
The Hidden History of Christmas
A graduate of illim college by the looks of it too.
A little bit of education can be a dangerous thing! 🙂
We modified jus soli. It still exists in a limited capacity.
Doomlord is allowing the troll to post at the Cat again.
Armadillo, happy to embrace that, but surely they can do better than this…
Acts of burying girls alive were banned.
Exactly the same as equal pay for genders, only different 🙄
Good news. Straight from the Chinese
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/12/22/china_em_drive_orbit/
China already testing in space.
America is going to be beaten because of brow-beating nerds who would have thought that travelling on a train would have killed you…and that supersonic travel would kill you, etc.
Tom he is away.
He wrote:
We modified jus soli. It still exists in a limited capacity.
I’ll grant that but my point stands. Back later…
C.L.
Thats the story that got munched by the spaminator earlier on, not sure what set it off.
Amazing how “urgent” it is to shut that down, Trump has a couple of choices.
Ramp it up
Leave it shut and hang the next attack on Obamas neck.
They taught us the meaning and spelling of “misophileterophyles” in kindergarten so I didn’t have to look it up.
Please let me know if im linking too many items, its a habit Im trying to break.
I wonder if the comps will cause bubbles through incorrect programming?
World’s largest hedge fund to replace managers with artificial intelligence
Bridgewater Associates has a team of engineers working on a project to automate decision-making to save time and eliminate human emotional volatility
Bridgewater are just trying not to fall behind
http://phys.org/news/2016-12-parallel-intelligence-intelligent-future.html
Parallel intelligence. Combines AI, VR and repeated simulation.
The em drive would be pretty useless in Danograd.
What’s the point when you have 40k speed limits everywhere (even on vertical mine shafts)?
notafan: thanks for that video link. Christmas banned until 1647? Wasn’t that when the Puritans attempted to ban plum pudding etc.? Evidently Shakespeare was unaware of its prohibition when he wrote Twelfth Night.
Ain’t multiculturalism just grand!
It might be all part of the Doomlord’s end of year pardon scheme.
The rebel Green faction reminds me of the Illinois Nazi’s from Blues Brothers.
nah. Not unless it is delivered to a purple skinned, qwerty, whale loving, ABC fan, CAGW campaigning member of parliament.
Google search:
Hahahaha!
… and who new mistletoe was demonic!
The abuse of reality continues apace.
Mike Baird banned dogs. Then!
Maybe you didn’t get the memo.
Obama ordered NASA to concentrate on “muslim outreach” and faking temperature records for the last 8 years.
Ohh, the heavy task of corrections.
I don’t believe the apostrophe belongs there either, Incoh.
Oops.
The Greens are the Illinois Nazi’s from Blues Brothers.
Finally.
The Greens are Nazis.
Has there been any update on the Leftist suicide bomber who tried to destroy the ACL building in Canberra?
Yeah Fisky. “Move along now. Nothing to see here.”
FFS. What a SCOAMF.
Big week for the gay lobby.
ACL headquarters bombed and the President-elect’s daughter and children assaulted on a plane.
Stackja, check the “Well-earned rest” thread.
Trump –
Maybe NASA will be called to assist?
Well well well looks like the intransigent Shane Dowling is once again before the courts.
Judge orders Worner affair story taken down, extends injunction on stars’ names
Nazis? Where? I hate Illinois Nazis.
Has there been any update on the Leftist suicide bomber who tried to destroy the ACL building in Canberra?
I just got off the phone with the Canberra wallopers after asking when they planned to release some info on the comatose alleged miscreant. Conversation went like this:
“When are you going to release his name?”
“We’re not because he hasn’t been charged”
“Why haven’t you charged him, at the very least for lighting an unauthorised fire?”
“Because we need to interview him before we charge him”
“But you interviewed him yesterday, when your boss said he wasn’t motivated by religion or politics.”
“That wasn’t a formal interview.”
“Well people are saying his name could be Mohammad”
“Why should that matter if his name is Mohammad?”
“Well they’ve just busted a bunch of blokes down here in Melbourne for planning to blow up St Paul’s cathedral on Christmas eve.”
“Yeah, so?”
“Well ‘Mohammad’ is apt to figure prominently in that list of suspects. And the name does have a connection with numerous other unpleasant incidents”
[Pause. Silence. Throat clearing]
“We won’t be saying anything more about the case, OK?”
“Have a merry Christmas, constable.”
Click
There should be able to post the names , free speech and all that.
They should also suffer the consequences via defamation laws.
That’s only slightly better than Camel Doe1 and Camel Doe2.
Demeaning.
Hah! It was a Muslim.
Thanks areff. Good work.
Fisky I am wondering about that too, so many questions and no answers. Apparently the perpetrator is now in Concord Hospital Burns Unit in Sydney.
washer an intention to formally charge, Aren?
Did they have plan to ‘formally’ interview the alleged perp? If so, when?
Tom, the commenter is in automatic moderation. The comment may be made, but it will appear hours after posting.
It could have been a Muslim attacking the ACL, but it’s a pretty odd target for a Muslim suicide bomber. I’d say it was more likely a fanatical hate-filled Leftist (but I repeat myself twice!).
No, Jupes. We don’t know that. It’s just that it could be Mohammad, or Burt, or he might have done because he identifies as the redhead on the matchbox. Who knows? Only the cops, and they’re not talking because the supine press isn’t giving them a hard time for keeping the public ignorant.
New York Times fantasising about China defeating a Trump-led US
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/12/world/asia/if-donald-trump-pushes-on-taiwan-how-china-could-push-back.html
Apparently the perpetrator is now in Concord Hospital Burns Unit in Sydney.
An apparently no reporter has bothered to hang around the hospital and chat up a nurse or two, perhaps even go to the ward and see if a list of patients might be left unattended on a desk.
Think of the political and economic implications of the EM drive.
Shawyer reckons it can be used to propel anything. So if we went nuclear, we could see the end of the use of oil one day. Just charge up your car and away you go.
Looks like we never will run out of oil, just like how we didn’t run out of rocks in the stne age.
The Canberra press is notoriously incurious. Remember when the Lying Slapper’s staffer organised the Australia Day race riot in 2012, and the local press were completely unable to locate this prominent identity until he was stove-piped to the UK a week later.
The ACT Police don’t like asking too many questions either.
Things we were going to run out of –
Rocks, flint, wood, sand, paper, coal, oil, water, food, gas, …
The only thing we will never run out of is the people who say we are going to run out of whatever.
I don’t live far from there and while greengrocering this morning was fantasising about donning white coat and clip board or turning up with a mop and bucket and seeing if I could get into the ICU but can’t make fantasy fact due to circumstances. It really is very strange that no-one’s interested to solve the mystery. Particularly when the temple monkeys have immediately dismissed all motives which immediately spring to fevered minds – must have used a crystal ball.
Mungo McCallum years ago detailed just how thick the ACT coppers are. They bought a patrol boat for the lake and asked for suggestions to name it. An ANU professor won with ‘Platypus’ — at home on the water, can defend itself etc.
Boat was christened and the professor then revealed his joke: Platypus = ‘flat foot’
Tinta: If the car had been parked in the lobby of the Australia Institute, the Greens or GetUp! we’d have all the details by now.
ABC staff would probably have to be paid a Remote Area Working Allowance to leave the inner city and go to Concord.
And the only thing they would do is stop any real reporters getting close to the story.
Fauxfacts journalists have busy schedules writing smirking, condescending stories about Donald Trump’s Tweets – so no, none can be spared to go to Concord.
The first time the world was supposed to run out of oil was 1897, then 1914…..
It could be possible the EM Drive will begin the start of the end of the petroleum age.
A weaker Saudi Arabia is good. They are our ally but they are also blatant backstabbers.
Quite so.
We can’t really run the risk of some unproven allegations resulting in a backlash from controversial, extreme right, conservative, reactionary, tory groups of people.
If I’m reading you correctly Joos buying land privately from Palies and settling there – bad, Qataris doing the same in Oz – good?
What does it run on?
Electricity? So we can have hydrogen fuel cells or nuclear batteries powering this thing?
Can you imgine what a minimally competent Coalition government could do given the current circumstances? Sadly, we have this bunch of turds.
Yes. Dot supports Chinamen when they buy Australian cattle properties but is sceptical of Juice buying land in a non-existent country called “Palestine.”
Mmm.
I like the idea of a nuclear powered GTHO Phase III (in black).
Media playing down frightening attack on Ivanka Trump and her children by homosexual thug:
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/252634/
Holy shit you have tin eyes c.l.
The Israelis are legitimately buying the land.
I explicitly said that, dumbarse.
Yes.
Dave – please name any immigration policy which involves buying land as a pre-requisite.
I don’t understand the twee, illiterate bullshit you are carrying on with today.
Yeah well it’s pretty obvious the constable thinks so and they are obviously hiding something to do with his name.
What is it that they religiously obfuscate?
So when Chinamen buy Australian cattle properties, you agree that it’s “deliberately provocative”?
We all know VERY WELL that if a white Australian had driven a car-bomb into the headquarters of the “Marriage Equality” lobby – you know, like Timothy McVeigh – that it would lead the news for a fortnight and we would already know his name.
Explain how it is provocative.
“Chinamen”
LOL
Victoria Police say they have foiled an ISIS inspired terror attack on Christmas Day in the heart of Melbourne.
Terror plotters allegedly planned to attack Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral.
Heavily armed police raided homes across Melbourne’s north on Friday morning and made seven arrests.
The only thing worse than the ALPBC is the month and a half of 2nd rate staff co-op members that they put on over summer – all the b graders, failures and geriatrics that somehow exist at the staff co-op and then re-appear when the cicadas start chirping. If Googles G can’t make $1.2bn buy 12 months of programming just shut the co-op down till February.
A non-existant Saudi Arabia is even better.
No, I’m pretty sure they go for the neck.
Shane Dowling is certainly having a merry old time of it over at KCA.
Worth a quick visit for a laugh.
Nothing quite says “up yours” like ignoring a court order and posting it on your website.
John64 – court orders possibly external deletion of posts.
LDP has achieved what?
I was asking if you have a problem with settlements in Palestine when you have none with Qataris migration?
Surely Joos have the right to cross borders to acquire land?
I have a bigger problem with our gov failing to release land than I do with the wonderful investment made by the chinese whether from Taiwan or escaping from PRC, Indonesia, Malaysia etc..)
Saw an interview here on US TV with a passenger on the Ivanka Trump flight. He made it quite clear the man was shouting and ranting and that his actions were enough to warrant arrest. He said the whole thing was extremely disturbing.
Forget efforts to water it down; it was a hate-filled, abusive screaming rant.
Not enough Stackja.
How is that a comeback to what I have said?
What has the LNP achieved?
What has Corey achieved?
The ALA?
PHON?
Bob Day?
Your point is what exactly?
As I read it, they require Dowling’s cooperation to do this. I don’t think they will have much success with that.
Dave – Israel has their own wall and it worked and made Israel safer.
The settlements go against this. It is a strange situation because it might end up being a peaceful solution in the end.
I don’t envy the Israeli PM.
Saudis unlikely to survive unaided by USA. Will DT seek changes?
We were told LDP would change Australia. If less talking by LDP advocates. Maybe less expectations.
Perhaps, but it’s no Green (wet) dream – any spacecraft will still require ground Earth Station support infrastructure, just like any other space mission – there are hundreds of satellites in orbit and they didn’t get there by magic – the Space industry is a decades old mature industry, not a Greenoid propeller head fantasyland.
Israel holds elections.
PLO?
There’s nothing about channel 7?
SOG – judge seeking IT advice.
Kerry Stokes happy?
What have you drunk so far today? Have I ever said “yep, the PA is just great”? Yes they do hold elections but they are shams.
You have missed the point. It does that change the fact that the settlements are contrary to the Israeli wall.
Culleton declared bankrupt.
I see they have declared Culleton a brankrupt!
Casual vacancy?
Snap stackja
LDP getting upset?
Endless repeats of Qi and Grand Designs by their two favourite pooves?
From the Oz. Senator Custard has a fine ring to it…..
Will be interesting to see the outcome. Doing something to the site without Dowling’s permission may well be dodgy legally.
They will try to make the replacement non-PHON.
Culleton has 21 days to appeal (and he will).
It’ll be interesting to see if he loses his Senate seat when WA is in caretaker mode as the Governor will have the call on the replacement and not the Parliament.
SOG – don’t know IT law.
Culleton declared bankrupt.
I reckon we will see “but Mr Culleton was never validly a candidate, therefore the PHON ticket is invalid and Colin Barnett and the WA ALP can pick a Senator…”
Good times
Ahem…Beta Hedge
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-22/lockheed-tanks-after-trump-tweets-he-told-boeing-price-cheaper-f-18-competitor-f-35
I love this guy.
bwhaha brilliant.
Reminiscent of –
Jeremy Rifkin, Greenhouse Crisis Foundation.
Who was merely aping –
Paul Ehrlich, professional twat.
From science alert (doesn’t sound like we should be celebrating just yet) –
Of course.