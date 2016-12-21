Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016

Posted on 6:00 pm, December 21, 2016
1,378 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2242434, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:18 pm

    Blowing up public buildings on Christmas Day is a long-held tradition in Australian culture.

    It soon will be.

  2. .
    #2242435, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:18 pm

    The government has more than enough power roger. What is lacking is the will to get the job done.

    It is up to us to elect new leaders. Clamouring for more state power – it won’t be applied and it will be otherwise be misapplied.

  3. Drink-up Socrates
    #2242436, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte wrote on Instagram.
    Transfer ‘works’ to the bog.
    Take photos. Publish.

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #2242437, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    Why did WA Police Commissioner say “anyone who posts anything on social media about Claremont serial killings” could be “held in contempt of court?”

    This is the most important case for the WA Police in a century.

    Considering their history of wrongly convicting and buggering things up, it is understandable they are edgy.

  5. .
    #2242438, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    I am a bit wary of the settlements. Partly it seems deliberately provocative but then again they buy the land legitimately off the Palis.

    I think the UN should stay out of it.

  6. stackja
    #2242440, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    Voters need to keep politicians honest.

  7. C.L.
    #2242444, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    In one of the sickest acts in presidential history, Barack Hussein Obama sets up America for a wave of Muslim terror attacks that Democrats can then pin on Trump:

    AP: Obama Dumps Registry For Immigrant Men, Mostly Muslims.

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration on Thursday officially scrapped the last vestiges of a U.S. registration system for Muslim immigrants. If President-elect Donald Trump now wants to introduce an expanded version of the program, he will have to start from scratch…

    The decision to erase it from the books entirely marks one of President Barack Obama’s last administrative actions on immigration and will at least slow any Trump effort to introduce even tougher requirements, as has been suggested by a top adviser.

  8. Roger
    #2242446, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    Clamouring for more state power – it won’t be applied and it will be otherwise be misapplied.

    The whole matter of citizenship needs to be reviewed, dot. We’re presently casting pearls before swine.

  9. Zatara
    #2242448, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    Obama’s bastard legacy.
    Innocent young family terrifyingly abused in aeroplane by psychopath pervert.
    Airline takes no action.

    JetBlue, the airline in question, booted the harassing ass plus his ‘husband’ and their ‘child’ off of the flight.

    The Secret Service who were present, to their credit in this case, let the airline personnel do their jobs without interference.

  10. C.L.
    #2242449, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    Why did WA Police Commissioner say “anyone who posts anything on social media about Claremont serial killings” could be “held in contempt of court?”

    There is no evidence that Joe Blows on the internet have ever ruined a murder conviction.
    None.

  11. entropy
    #2242450, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    Mother Lode:

    The declaration that fascism is exclusively a right wing phenomenon is one of the few astute things the left has ever managed: It means they can be as totalitarian as they want with a clear conscience because they can’t be the fascists – they are politically left.

    Fascists are left wing, not of the right. Fascism requires a powerful state. This is not a feature of the right, which elevates the individual’s rights.

  12. .
    #2242451, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    Changing how citizenship works would be more monumental as a change than becoming a republic or recasting Federation.

    Where is the guarantee this will not be misapplied?

    Look at the crap “anti-terrorist” metadata has been used for – fines for owning too many dogs, etc.

  13. C.L.
    #2242452, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    The child should be taken away from Ivanka Trump’s abuser and his “husband.”
    They are clearly lunatics and the child will likely be abused one way or another.

  14. Top Ender
    #2242453, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    Special Christmas message from a new hard-left Greens faction:

    Rebel Greens faction to fight police, capitalism

    SAM BUCKINGHAM-JONES
    Journalist Sydney

    A newly formed hard-left faction within the Greens has publicly stated it does not believe in the rule of law or the legitimacy of the Australian state and says it will work to “bring about the end of capitalism”.

    Formed around federal NSW senator Lee Rhiannon and NSW upper house MP David Shoebridge, the “Left Renewal” faction has published a statement of principles that is at odds with its own party and contradicts the Greens’ national policies in several key areas.

    In forming the faction, Left Renewal said the Greens were failing those with liberal ­beliefs.

    “Positions of power and influence within the party are falling to those with liberal politics, who manipulate party processes and abuse their resources to take and solidify their control,” the new faction’s Facebook page says.

    and

    “We further rejected state- mediated oppression in all of its forms, and recognise that violent apparatuses like the police do not share an interest with the working class.”

    Former Greens leader Bob Brown previously has called for Senator Rhiannon to bow out of politics to make room for ­“renewal”.

    From behind the Oz paywall

  15. Helen
    #2242454, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration on Thursday officially scrapped the last vestiges of a U.S. registration system for Muslim immigrants. If President-elect Donald Trump now wants to introduce an expanded version of the program, he will have to start from scratch…

    Hope someone took a back up …

  16. .
    #2242456, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    They are communists. They still exist and are the greatest threat to freedom.

    They may get 16% of the primary vote next time.

  17. Tom
    #2242457, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    Trump is like Evel Knievel: he wants to achieve peace in the Middle East because everyone told him it couldn’t be done. What’s the saying? Bite off more than you can chew, then chew like hell.

  18. Salvatore, Iron Publican
    #2242460, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:34 pm

    @Ivankatrump please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” Philadelphia artist Alex Da Corte wrote on Instagram.

    Do these artist bozos not recall the fate of that nobody author who objected to his book being featured by the Oprah Book Club?

  19. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspreeklike
    #2242462, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    This is the most important case for the WA Police in a century.

    Considering their history of wrongly convicting and buggering things up, it is understandable they are edgy.

    Perth Mint swindle and the Mickelburg brothers ring any bells?

  20. Helen
    #2242463, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:37 pm

    GM, happy birthday for yesterday, and yes, I could imagine the effect of your frog opera conductor as she slithered into the water – immediate silence, not even a shiver down a cold back! Very funny.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2242464, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    Trump derails anti-Israel motion at the UN, which Muslim Brotherhood member Obama was going to support

    Fisky – It’s worth expanding because that is a neat bit of diplomacy – he wedged Egypt just perfectly.

    Egypt delayed a potential showdown vote at the Security Council on the resolution after pressure from the Israelis, a Western official said Thursday. That put off a potential standoff between the US and Israel and prompted what some analysts called unprecedented interference from the US President-elect.

    But the Israeli official told CNN that his country also approached the Trump campaign after it felt that it had failed to persuade the Obama administration to veto the planned vote. The official said that Israel “implored the White House not to go ahead and told them that if they did, we would have no choice but to reach out to President-elect Trump.”

    “We did reach out to the President-elect and are deeply appreciative that he weighed in, which was not a simple thing to do,” the official said.

    Trump called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to discuss the UN Security Council vote, according to a diplomatic source familiar with the call, which was made after the Israelis asked Trump to weigh in.

    So Obama had nothing to do with anything, it was Trump who called al-Sisi and al-Sisi then used his leverage to delay the vote. Egypt wants to keep Israel sweet, since they get gas from them and their armed forces cooperate against Hamas kiddies, but they can’t be seen to be directly stymying the rest of the A-rabs. So al-Sisi gets cover by blaming Trump since he needs not to be bombed by the USAF US support after Trump’s inauguration.

    Next time lefties say he’s a foreign affairs klutz, link ’em to this one.

  22. Roger
    #2242465, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    Changing how citizenship works would be more monumental as a change than becoming a republic or recasting Federation.

    Not at all, dot.

    We abolished jus soli in 1986; in light of that what I’m proposing is only an incremental reform that has already been partly instituted by the UK.

    As for abuse by the state, you can’t assume that without falling into the slippery slope fallacy. It is a possibility, I concede, but one that can be adequately managed within the necessary legislation.

  23. notafan
    #2242466, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:39 pm

    This is a video posted on the facebook page of a muslim who appears to be one of the ones arrested this morning.

    A graduate of illim college by the looks of it too.

    A mishmash of easily refuted lies about Christianity. I particularly liked the shot of Rome (one of the far northern countries) and the alleged hiding by ‘State Intervention’ of the mithran story (which is actually Persian not nordic).


    The Hidden History of Christmas

  24. Roger
    #2242467, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    A graduate of illim college by the looks of it too.

    A little bit of education can be a dangerous thing! 🙂

  25. .
    #2242468, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    We modified jus soli. It still exists in a limited capacity.

  26. Tom
    #2242471, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    Doomlord is allowing the troll to post at the Cat again.

  27. The Beer Whisperer
    #2242472, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    Armadillo, happy to embrace that, but surely they can do better than this…

    Acts of burying girls alive were banned.

    Exactly the same as equal pay for genders, only different 🙄

  28. .
    #2242474, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    Good news. Straight from the Chinese

    http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/12/22/china_em_drive_orbit/

    China already testing in space.

    America is going to be beaten because of brow-beating nerds who would have thought that travelling on a train would have killed you…and that supersonic travel would kill you, etc.

  29. stackja
    #2242476, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:52 pm

    Tom
    #2242471, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:46 pm
    Doomlord is allowing the troll to post at the Cat again.

    Tom he is away.
    He wrote:

    I expect to be out of internet range for the next two weeks.
    Play nicely.

  30. Roger
    #2242477, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:53 pm

    We modified jus soli. It still exists in a limited capacity.

    I’ll grant that but my point stands. Back later…

  31. thefrolickingmole
    #2242478, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:53 pm

    C.L.

    Thats the story that got munched by the spaminator earlier on, not sure what set it off.

    Amazing how “urgent” it is to shut that down, Trump has a couple of choices.
    Ramp it up
    Leave it shut and hang the next attack on Obamas neck.

  32. Rudiau
    #2242480, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    They taught us the meaning and spelling of “misophileterophyles” in kindergarten so I didn’t have to look it up.

    Mark Dice [email protected] 32m32 minutes ago
    Are #MattLasner and #DanGoldstein heterophobes who hate cis gender hetero women? Seems like these two LGBT bullies are heterophobic bigots.

    Blame the [email protected]
    You’re right but I wish you’d shun the ‘-phobic’ terminology of ‘progressives’. They are misophileterophyles: haters, not fearers.@MarkDice

  33. thefrolickingmole
    #2242482, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    Please let me know if im linking too many items, its a habit Im trying to break.

    I wonder if the comps will cause bubbles through incorrect programming?

    World’s largest hedge fund to replace managers with artificial intelligence
    Bridgewater Associates has a team of engineers working on a project to automate decision-making to save time and eliminate human emotional volatility

  34. .
    #2242483, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:02 pm

    Bridgewater are just trying not to fall behind

    http://phys.org/news/2016-12-parallel-intelligence-intelligent-future.html

    Parallel intelligence. Combines AI, VR and repeated simulation.

  35. stackja
    #2242484, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:03 pm

    Man charged after fight outside Sydney CBD licensed premises

    Friday, 23 December 2016 10:40:10 AM

    A man will face court today after a fight outside a Sydney CBD licensed premises this morning.

    About 1.10am (Friday 23 December 2016), a fight broke out between three men outside a licensed premises on George Street

    As a result, one male was hit in the face and knocked to the ground. The two other males were detained at the scene and emergency services were contacted.

    The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

    He has since been discharged from hospital.

    A 29–year-old Potts Point man was arrested and taken to Day Street Police Station. He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm

    He was refused bail and will appear at Parramatta Local Court later today.

  36. incoherent rambler
    #2242486, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:05 pm

    The em drive would be pretty useless in Danograd.
    What’s the point when you have 40k speed limits everywhere (even on vertical mine shafts)?

  37. stackja
    #2242487, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    The Associated Press [email protected] 4 minutes ago
    Man pleads no contest for amputating woman’s finger as part of ritual to commemorate a fellow rap music fan.
    http://apne.ws/2hevwdo

  38. areff
    #2242488, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:07 pm

    notafan: thanks for that video link. Christmas banned until 1647? Wasn’t that when the Puritans attempted to ban plum pudding etc.? Evidently Shakespeare was unaware of its prohibition when he wrote Twelfth Night.

    Ain’t multiculturalism just grand!

  39. Baldrick
    #2242489, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    Tom
    #2242471, posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:46 pm
    Doomlord is allowing the troll to post at the Cat again.

    It might be all part of the Doomlord’s end of year pardon scheme.

  40. Bear Necessities
    #2242490, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    The rebel Green faction reminds me of the Illinois Nazi’s from Blues Brothers.

  41. incoherent rambler
    #2242491, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    Politicians will get message very soon.

    nah. Not unless it is delivered to a purple skinned, qwerty, whale loving, ABC fan, CAGW campaigning member of parliament.

  42. stackja
    #2242492, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    The Associated Press [email protected] 35 minutes ago
    Virginia man charged with attempting to help the Islamic State group in Iraq buy weapons and ammunition.
    http://apne.ws/2hXZeCp

    Google search:

    Lionel Nelson Williams also known as Harun Ash-Shababi

  43. Fisky
    #2242493, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    Hahahaha!

    Washington PostVerified account
    [email protected]
    Analysis: The Berlin attack is no surprise. Experts have warned about trucks for years.

  44. areff
    #2242494, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    … and who new mistletoe was demonic!

  45. dover_beach
    #2242495, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    The man’s husband, Matthew Lasner, later tweeted: ‘My husband expressed his displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off’

    The abuse of reality continues apace.

  46. stackja
    #2242496, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:12 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2242491, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:09 pm
    Politicians will get message very soon.

    nah. Not unless it is delivered to a purple skinned, qwerty, whale loving, ABC fan, CAGW campaigning member of parliament.

    Mike Baird banned dogs. Then!

  47. Zatara
    #2242499, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    China already testing in space.

    America is going to be beaten because of brow-beating nerds who would have thought that travelling on a train would have killed you…and that supersonic travel would kill you, etc.

    Maybe you didn’t get the memo.

    Obama ordered NASA to concentrate on “muslim outreach” and faking temperature records for the last 8 years.

  48. incoherent rambler
    #2242501, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:14 pm

    The rebel Green faction reminds me of the Illinois Nazi’s from Blues Brothers.

    Ohh, the heavy task of corrections.

    The Greens remind me of the Illinois Nazi’s from Blues Brothers.

  49. entropy
    #2242504, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    I don’t believe the apostrophe belongs there either, Incoh.

  50. incoherent rambler
    #2242505, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:16 pm

    Oops.

    The Greens are the Illinois Nazi’s from Blues Brothers.

  51. incoherent rambler
    #2242506, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    Finally.

    The Greens are Nazis.

  52. Fisky
    #2242507, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    Has there been any update on the Leftist suicide bomber who tried to destroy the ACL building in Canberra?

  53. incoherent rambler
    #2242508, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:19 pm

    Yeah Fisky. “Move along now. Nothing to see here.”

  54. .
    #2242509, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:20 pm

    Obama ordered NASA to concentrate on “muslim outreach” and faking temperature records for the last 8 years.

    FFS. What a SCOAMF.

  55. C.L.
    #2242510, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    Big week for the gay lobby.
    ACL headquarters bombed and the President-elect’s daughter and children assaulted on a plane.

  56. Tom
    #2242511, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:23 pm

    Stackja, check the “Well-earned rest” thread.

  57. incoherent rambler
    #2242512, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    Trump –

    “These terrorists and their regional and worldwide networks must be eradicated from the face of the earth, a mission we will carry out with all freedom-loving partners.”

    Maybe NASA will be called to assist?

  58. Tintarella di Luna
    #2242513, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    Well well well looks like the intransigent Shane Dowling is once again before the courts.
    Judge orders Worner affair story taken down, extends injunction on stars’ names

    The Seven Network has been granted an extension of an interim injunction against a website that published the names of two of its on-air stars linked to the sex scandal engulfing chief executive Tim Worner.

    The women were two of four named by former Seven assistant Amber Harrison as allegedly having had affairs with Mr Worner. They were named in a document detailing Ms Harrison’s own sexual relationship with the married television executive.

    In the Supreme Court this morning, Justice Stephen Campbell ordered that the injunction be extended, after the defendant failed to appear. In court documents the women are identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

    The judge also ordered that a person with the “relevant IT skills” be assigned to remove the material, which he described as a “flagrant and obvious case of defamation.”

    However, the removal of the material from the website requires the co-operation of the defendant who Justice Campbell described as “deliberately defiant” of previous court orders, wearing the behaviour as “some kind of badge of courage”.

    Judge Campbell has ordered the defendant to co-operate with the assigned IT specialist to remove the material from the website.

    The website failed to respond to a court order that the offending material be removed by Wednesday night.

    Mr Worner has apologised for his adulterous relationship with Ms Harrison, who made the claims about the four current and former Seven employees in a complaint to the human rights commission.

    All four of the women named have sent legal letters denying any sexual relationship or encounter with Mr Worner and threatened defamation action if their names were made public.

    Seven yesterday announced an independent inquiry into the affair.

  59. calli
    #2242515, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    Nazis? Where? I hate Illinois Nazis.

  60. areff
    #2242516, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    Has there been any update on the Leftist suicide bomber who tried to destroy the ACL building in Canberra?

    I just got off the phone with the Canberra wallopers after asking when they planned to release some info on the comatose alleged miscreant. Conversation went like this:

    “When are you going to release his name?”

    “We’re not because he hasn’t been charged”

    “Why haven’t you charged him, at the very least for lighting an unauthorised fire?”

    “Because we need to interview him before we charge him”

    “But you interviewed him yesterday, when your boss said he wasn’t motivated by religion or politics.”

    “That wasn’t a formal interview.”

    “Well people are saying his name could be Mohammad”

    “Why should that matter if his name is Mohammad?”

    “Well they’ve just busted a bunch of blokes down here in Melbourne for planning to blow up St Paul’s cathedral on Christmas eve.”

    “Yeah, so?”

    “Well ‘Mohammad’ is apt to figure prominently in that list of suspects. And the name does have a connection with numerous other unpleasant incidents”

    [Pause. Silence. Throat clearing]

    “We won’t be saying anything more about the case, OK?”

    “Have a merry Christmas, constable.”

    Click

  61. entropy
    #2242517, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    There should be able to post the names , free speech and all that.

    They should also suffer the consequences via defamation laws.

  62. incoherent rambler
    #2242518, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:33 pm

    In court documents the women are identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

    That’s only slightly better than Camel Doe1 and Camel Doe2.
    Demeaning.

  63. jupes
    #2242519, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:33 pm

    “We won’t be saying anything more about the case, OK?”

    Hah! It was a Muslim.

    Thanks areff. Good work.

  64. Tintarella di Luna
    #2242520, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    Has there been any update on the Leftist suicide bomber who tried to destroy the ACL building in Canberra?

    Fisky I am wondering about that too, so many questions and no answers. Apparently the perpetrator is now in Concord Hospital Burns Unit in Sydney.

  65. entropy
    #2242521, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    washer an intention to formally charge, Aren?
    Did they have plan to ‘formally’ interview the alleged perp? If so, when?

  66. calli
    #2242522, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    Tom, the commenter is in automatic moderation. The comment may be made, but it will appear hours after posting.

  67. Fisky
    #2242523, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    It could have been a Muslim attacking the ACL, but it’s a pretty odd target for a Muslim suicide bomber. I’d say it was more likely a fanatical hate-filled Leftist (but I repeat myself twice!).

  68. areff
    #2242524, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    No, Jupes. We don’t know that. It’s just that it could be Mohammad, or Burt, or he might have done because he identifies as the redhead on the matchbox. Who knows? Only the cops, and they’re not talking because the supine press isn’t giving them a hard time for keeping the public ignorant.

  70. areff
    #2242526, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    Apparently the perpetrator is now in Concord Hospital Burns Unit in Sydney.

    An apparently no reporter has bothered to hang around the hospital and chat up a nurse or two, perhaps even go to the ward and see if a list of patients might be left unattended on a desk.

  71. .
    #2242527, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    Think of the political and economic implications of the EM drive.

    Shawyer reckons it can be used to propel anything. So if we went nuclear, we could see the end of the use of oil one day. Just charge up your car and away you go.

    Looks like we never will run out of oil, just like how we didn’t run out of rocks in the stne age.

  72. Fisky
    #2242528, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    The Canberra press is notoriously incurious. Remember when the Lying Slapper’s staffer organised the Australia Day race riot in 2012, and the local press were completely unable to locate this prominent identity until he was stove-piped to the UK a week later.

    The ACT Police don’t like asking too many questions either.

  73. incoherent rambler
    #2242530, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:45 pm

    Looks like we never will run out of oil, just like how we didn’t run out of rocks in the stne age.

    Things we were going to run out of –

    Rocks, flint, wood, sand, paper, coal, oil, water, food, gas, …

    The only thing we will never run out of is the people who say we are going to run out of whatever.

  74. Tintarella di Luna
    #2242531, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    An apparently no reporter has bothered to hang around the hospital and chat up a nurse or two, perhaps even go to the ward and see if a list of patients might be left unattended on a desk.

    I don’t live far from there and while greengrocering this morning was fantasising about donning white coat and clip board or turning up with a mop and bucket and seeing if I could get into the ICU but can’t make fantasy fact due to circumstances. It really is very strange that no-one’s interested to solve the mystery. Particularly when the temple monkeys have immediately dismissed all motives which immediately spring to fevered minds – must have used a crystal ball.

  75. areff
    #2242533, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:47 pm

    Mungo McCallum years ago detailed just how thick the ACT coppers are. They bought a patrol boat for the lake and asked for suggestions to name it. An ANU professor won with ‘Platypus’ — at home on the water, can defend itself etc.

    Boat was christened and the professor then revealed his joke: Platypus = ‘flat foot’

  76. areff
    #2242534, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    Tinta: If the car had been parked in the lobby of the Australia Institute, the Greens or GetUp! we’d have all the details by now.

  77. Myrddin Seren
    #2242538, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:50 pm

    An apparently no reporter has bothered to hang around the hospital and chat up a nurse or two, perhaps even go to the ward and see if a list of patients might be left unattended on a desk.

    ABC staff would probably have to be paid a Remote Area Working Allowance to leave the inner city and go to Concord.

    And the only thing they would do is stop any real reporters getting close to the story.

    Fauxfacts journalists have busy schedules writing smirking, condescending stories about Donald Trump’s Tweets – so no, none can be spared to go to Concord.

  78. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspreeklike
    #2242539, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:51 pm

    Looks like we never will run out of oil, just like how we didn’t run out of rocks in the stne age.

    The first time the world was supposed to run out of oil was 1897, then 1914…..

  79. .
    #2242541, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    It could be possible the EM Drive will begin the start of the end of the petroleum age.

    A weaker Saudi Arabia is good. They are our ally but they are also blatant backstabbers.

  80. incoherent rambler
    #2242542, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:53 pm

    The Canberra press is notoriously incurious.

    Quite so.
    We can’t really run the risk of some unproven allegations resulting in a backlash from controversial, extreme right, conservative, reactionary, tory groups of people.

  81. Combine Dave
    #2242543, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:54 pm

    I am a bit wary of the settlements. Partly it seems deliberately provocative but then again they buy the land legitimately off the Palis.

    If I’m reading you correctly Joos buying land privately from Palies and settling there – bad, Qataris doing the same in Oz – good?

  82. Combine Dave
    #2242546, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:57 pm

    It could be possible the EM Drive will begin the start of the end of the petroleum age.

    What does it run on?
    Electricity? So we can have hydrogen fuel cells or nuclear batteries powering this thing?

  83. dover_beach
    #2242547, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    Can you imgine what a minimally competent Coalition government could do given the current circumstances? Sadly, we have this bunch of turds.

  84. C.L.
    #2242548, posted on December 23, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    Yes. Dot supports Chinamen when they buy Australian cattle properties but is sceptical of Juice buying land in a non-existent country called “Palestine.”

    Mmm.

  85. incoherent rambler
    #2242549, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:00 pm

    I like the idea of a nuclear powered GTHO Phase III (in black).

  86. C.L.
    #2242551, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    Media playing down frightening attack on Ivanka Trump and her children by homosexual thug:

    https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/252634/

  87. .
    #2242552, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:03 pm

    Holy shit you have tin eyes c.l.

    The Israelis are legitimately buying the land.

    I explicitly said that, dumbarse.

  88. .
    #2242554, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:04 pm

    Electricity? So we can have hydrogen fuel cells or nuclear batteries powering this thing?

    Yes.

  89. .
    #2242555, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:05 pm

    Dave – please name any immigration policy which involves buying land as a pre-requisite.

    I don’t understand the twee, illiterate bullshit you are carrying on with today.

  90. jupes
    #2242556, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:08 pm

    No, Jupes. We don’t know that.

    Yeah well it’s pretty obvious the constable thinks so and they are obviously hiding something to do with his name.

    What is it that they religiously obfuscate?

  91. C.L.
    #2242557, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:10 pm

    So when Chinamen buy Australian cattle properties, you agree that it’s “deliberately provocative”?

  92. C.L.
    #2242559, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    We all know VERY WELL that if a white Australian had driven a car-bomb into the headquarters of the “Marriage Equality” lobby – you know, like Timothy McVeigh – that it would lead the news for a fortnight and we would already know his name.

  93. .
    #2242560, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:12 pm

    Explain how it is provocative.

    “Chinamen”

    LOL

  94. MsDolittle
    #2242562, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:16 pm

    Victoria Police say they have foiled an ISIS inspired terror attack on Christmas Day in the heart of Melbourne.

    Terror plotters allegedly planned to attack Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral.

    Heavily armed police raided homes across Melbourne’s north on Friday morning and made seven arrests.

  95. H B Bear
    #2242563, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:17 pm

    The only thing worse than the ALPBC is the month and a half of 2nd rate staff co-op members that they put on over summer – all the b graders, failures and geriatrics that somehow exist at the staff co-op and then re-appear when the cicadas start chirping. If Googles G can’t make $1.2bn buy 12 months of programming just shut the co-op down till February.

  96. jupes
    #2242566, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:20 pm

    A weaker Saudi Arabia is good.

    A non-existant Saudi Arabia is even better.

    They are our ally but they are also blatant backstabbers.

    No, I’m pretty sure they go for the neck.

  97. John64
    #2242568, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    Shane Dowling is certainly having a merry old time of it over at KCA.

    Worth a quick visit for a laugh.

    Nothing quite says “up yours” like ignoring a court order and posting it on your website.

  98. Stackja
    #2242573, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    John64 – court orders possibly external deletion of posts.

  100. Combine Dave
    #2242579, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    Dave – please name any immigration policy which involves buying land as a pre-requisite.

    I don’t understand the twee, illiterate bullshit you are carrying on with today.

    I was asking if you have a problem with settlements in Palestine when you have none with Qataris migration?

    Surely Joos have the right to cross borders to acquire land?

    I have a bigger problem with our gov failing to release land than I do with the wonderful investment made by the chinese whether from Taiwan or escaping from PRC, Indonesia, Malaysia etc..)

  101. Bruce in WA
    #2242580, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    Saw an interview here on US TV with a passenger on the Ivanka Trump flight. He made it quite clear the man was shouting and ranting and that his actions were enough to warrant arrest. He said the whole thing was extremely disturbing.

    Forget efforts to water it down; it was a hate-filled, abusive screaming rant.

  102. .
    #2242581, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:37 pm

    Not enough Stackja.

    How is that a comeback to what I have said?

    What has the LNP achieved?
    What has Corey achieved?
    The ALA?
    PHON?
    Bob Day?

    Your point is what exactly?

  103. Senile Old Guy
    #2242584, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:38 pm

    John64 – court orders possibly external deletion of posts.

    As I read it, they require Dowling’s cooperation to do this. I don’t think they will have much success with that.

  104. .
    #2242585, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:39 pm

    Dave – Israel has their own wall and it worked and made Israel safer.

    The settlements go against this. It is a strange situation because it might end up being a peaceful solution in the end.

    I don’t envy the Israeli PM.

  105. Stackja
    #2242586, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:39 pm

    Saudis unlikely to survive unaided by USA. Will DT seek changes?

  106. Stackja
    #2242590, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:44 pm

    We were told LDP would change Australia. If less talking by LDP advocates. Maybe less expectations.

  107. egg_
    #2242592, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    The beauty of the EM Drive is that it wouldn’t cost that much to make.

    Perhaps, but it’s no Green (wet) dream – any spacecraft will still require ground Earth Station support infrastructure, just like any other space mission – there are hundreds of satellites in orbit and they didn’t get there by magic – the Space industry is a decades old mature industry, not a Greenoid propeller head fantasyland.

  108. Stackja
    #2242594, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    Israel holds elections.
    PLO?

  109. Combine Dave
    #2242597, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:47 pm

    Shane Dowling is certainly having a merry old time of it over at KCA.

    Worth a quick visit for a laugh.

    Nothing quite says “up yours” like ignoring a court order and posting it on your website.

    There’s nothing about channel 7?

  110. Stackja
    #2242598, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:48 pm

    SOG – judge seeking IT advice.

  112. .
    #2242600, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:50 pm

    Stackja
    #2242594, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:45 pm
    Israel holds elections.
    PLO?

    What have you drunk so far today? Have I ever said “yep, the PA is just great”? Yes they do hold elections but they are shams.

    You have missed the point. It does that change the fact that the settlements are contrary to the Israeli wall.

  113. Stackja
    #2242601, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    Culleton declared bankrupt.

  114. custard
    #2242604, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:52 pm

    I see they have declared Culleton a brankrupt!

    Casual vacancy?

  117. egg_
    #2242607, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:53 pm

    If Googles G can’t make $1.2bn buy 12 months of programming just shut the co-op down till February.

    Endless repeats of Qi and Grand Designs by their two favourite pooves?

  118. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspreeklike
    #2242609, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    Controversial former One Nation senator Rod Culleton has lashed out at a Federal Court judge after being declared bankrupt, in a judgment that could lead to his expulsion from federal parliament.

    Justice Michael Barker found today that Senator Culleton was bankrupt over his failure to pay a $280,000 debt to former Wesfarmers director Dick Lester. However, he granted the rogue MP a stay of 21 days before the orders will come into effect.

    Senator Culleton, who represented himself, yelled at the judge after the order was made for his estate to be sequestrated.

    “You’ve just executed me and I’m bleeding to death,” he said. “You’ve just given away my estate.”

    Justice Barker also rejected an 11th hour bid by senator Culleton to have the hearing reopened.

    Mr Lester issued a creditor’s petition in October against Senator Culleton for the debt.

    It is unclear whether the bankruptcy order will immediately lead to a casual senate vacancy in WA.

    Senator Culleton said in court he planned to appeal the order and threatened to take the matter to the senate.

    From the Oz. Senator Custard has a fine ring to it…..

  119. Senile Old Guy
    #2242610, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    SOG – judge seeking IT advice.

    Will be interesting to see the outcome. Doing something to the site without Dowling’s permission may well be dodgy legally.

  120. .
    #2242611, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    I see they have declared Culleton a brankrupt!

    Casual vacancy?

    They will try to make the replacement non-PHON.

  121. Lysander
    #2242612, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    Culleton has 21 days to appeal (and he will).

    It’ll be interesting to see if he loses his Senate seat when WA is in caretaker mode as the Governor will have the call on the replacement and not the Parliament.

  122. Stackja
    #2242613, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    SOG – don’t know IT law.

  123. John64
    #2242616, posted on December 23, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    Culleton declared bankrupt.

    Gave the Judge quite a spray but he was still given a 21 day stay on the bankruptcy so he can appeal.

    Judge must have been in a good mood. Peace on Earth and goodwill to all men – including bankrupt Senators – and all that kinda stuff.

  124. .
    #2242620, posted on December 23, 2016 at 3:00 pm

    I reckon we will see “but Mr Culleton was never validly a candidate, therefore the PHON ticket is invalid and Colin Barnett and the WA ALP can pick a Senator…”

  125. .
    #2242622, posted on December 23, 2016 at 3:01 pm

    Good times

    Ahem…Beta Hedge

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-22/lockheed-tanks-after-trump-tweets-he-told-boeing-price-cheaper-f-18-competitor-f-35

    Another day, another market-moving tweet from Donald Trump.

    Moments ago, the president-elect, following up on his recent spat with Lockheed over the F-35, which one week ago Trump said its “program and cost is out of control”, continued his crusade on over-budget government programs, when he tweeted that “based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!”

    Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

    I love this guy.

  126. Combine Dave
    #2242625, posted on December 23, 2016 at 3:03 pm

    Electricity? So we can have hydrogen fuel cells or nuclear batteries powering this thing?

    Yes

    bwhaha brilliant.

    Reminiscent of –

    “The prospect of cheap fusion energy is the worst thing that could happen to the planet.”

    Jeremy Rifkin, Greenhouse Crisis Foundation.

    Who was merely aping –

    “We contend that the position of the nuclear promoters is preposterous beyond the wildest imaginings of most nuclear opponents, primarily because one of the purported “benefits” of nuclear power, the availability of cheap and abundant energy, is in fact a liability.”

    “Giving society cheap, abundant energy would be the equivalent of giving an idiot child a machine gun.”

    Paul Ehrlich, professional twat.

  127. Combine Dave
    #2242634, posted on December 23, 2016 at 3:12 pm

    From science alert (doesn’t sound like we should be celebrating just yet) –

    Chief designer of the CAST communication satellite division, Li Feng, told the media that so far their EM Drive only produces millinewtons of thrust (similar to NASA’s version) and to make it functional, they need to get those levels up to between 100 millinewtons and 1 newton.

    The team is allegedly now working on the cavity design of the EM Drive and the position of the thruster, before testing their new versions on their satellites in orbit.

  128. Combine Dave
    #2242637, posted on December 23, 2016 at 3:14 pm

    I reckon we will see “but Mr Culleton was never validly a candidate, therefore the PHON ticket is invalid and Colin Barnett and the WA ALP can pick a Senator…”

    Of course.

