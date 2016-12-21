Liberty Quote
The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a time of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.— Dante
Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016
Heck.
Graeme Bloody Bird was right. There are bully boy pigfuckers in science:
ALP have another moslem in parliament
What you’re looking for Dot is negative mass; even antimatter and dark energy/matter have positive mass so you are looking for something which is way out there; you may as well wish for magic; regrettably.
Look at the field equation with the cosmological constant. Why must the exotic matter have negative mass? Why not just negative pressure or temperature?
Mathematically, there seems to be no reason why it cannot.
I’ve got a message on my computer pushing Asahi super dry beer. Anyone know what it tastes like?
I’m bemused by Rod Culleton’s bankruptcy (which Seven reported just now). He’s on 200k a year and the debt is $280k. Surely some bank would lend him $280k on that equation.
Actually come to think of it there’re so many worthies who could do it – unions, lefty billionaires, greens. That nice Mr Soros might stump up just for the extra disruption it would cause!
It worked for Craig Thompson after all.
Victoria Police say they have foiled an ISIS inspired terror attack on Christmas Day in the heart of Melbourne.
Terror plotters allegedly planned to attack Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral.
Heavily armed police raided homes across Melbourne’s north on Friday morning and made seven arrests.
How long until our largely useless plod have one through fall through the cracks?
Melbourne is full of like minded muslims.
Rule of thumb Bruce is 4.5-8 times pre tax income.
Two fun facts:
1. A boar’s penis is corkscrew shaped.
2. It is shaped that way because orgasms last up to half an hour, and the recipient is a porker. It needs a bit more “grip”.
The abattoir I worked at used to process both the boy bits and girl bits for export to Asia, there was a special machine for washing them.
Victoria Police refusing to investigate man who attempted to set petrol station on fire in St Albans but was thwarted by hero tradie.
I wonder if they would investigate if he was white.
I see Mr Moselmane has a controversial ‘Bethlehem Ghetto ‘ photo as his Twitter merry Christmas photo.
Another palli booster.
Very interesting theory.
Mathematically I’d be rich if the millions I wish I had in my bank account were neatly balanced by millions of negative dollars somewhere else.
Science is a bummer. It is inconveniently absolute in a world that wants it to be relative.
We’ve not seen signs of negative pressure or mass, nor temperatures below absolute zero. I liked tachyons. I wish they were real, but scientists hypothesize something then attempt to prove the hypothesis. So far there hasn’t been any experimental or inferential evidence of tachyons.
I’ve got a message on my computer pushing Asahi super dry beer. Anyone know what it tastes like?
With the old saying in mind, “about matters of taste there can be no dispute”: it’s a crap beer.
I’ve noticed most people who drink it – presumably for health reasons or weight watching – drink it ice cold so they can’t actually taste it.
Yes we have.
http://www.nature.com/news/quantum-gas-goes-below-absolute-zero-1.12146
Bloody. Hell.
If you are not like minded you are not a muslim.
Found the twitter account of one of the charged Melbourne terrorists.
Lots of links to now removed isis YouTube videos.
I love how we have to wait for them to ‘ do something’ before they can be arrested.
The terror tax of billion dollar security expenditures.
Can that be added to the LDP cover charge?
That is non muslims $50,000
Muslim premium $550,000 per.
Qataris are insane and I don’t mean in a good way.
https://twitter.com/al_watanQatar/status/707147643479318530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
..
While I abhor your Lizzie bashing policy, I’m loving your Dot bashing policy.
I feel very conflicted about you right now Johanna.
Be warned Zulu, some Asahi is made under licence in China.
They don’t care but for Christ’s sake don’t get caught filling up with a fag in your mouth.
Police make arrests in Duisburg as search for Berlin attacker continues
After Monday’s fatal truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, suspect Anis Amri remains elusive. Police said they have arrested two Kosovo-born brothers in western Germany suspected of planning an attack on a mall.
Dot – That just means the real absolute zero is actually some billionths of a degree below where we think it is, not that they produced a material with a temperature below it.
I’ve long said the same about “c” which is the speed of light in an absolute vacuum. But you can do better than an absolute vacuum since between Casimir plates the virtual quantum particle pairs are restricted, so the vacuum is actually harder than a simple absence of matter. That suggests if you shoot a laser up between Casimir plates in a vacuum it will go slightly faster than “c”.
But all that means is we’ve been using the wrong definition for “c”, which should be for an absolute vacuum free of Heisenbergian particle pairs, not for a classical vacuum. The same applies to theoretical absolute zero – which should be unachievably free of Heisenbergian quantum oscillations.
BERLIN — He left Tunisia, his family said, with dreams of making money and buying a car. After arriving in Italy, he was a violent inmate who spent time in six jails. In Germany, he was one of some 550 people identified as dangers to the state and placed under special surveillance.
Yet Anis Amri, who turned 24 on Thursday, was able to ignore deportation orders and brushes with the law, roaming freely until he apparently hijacked a truck and rammed it into a Christmas market in Berlin this week, killing 12 and wounding dozens. He remains on the run.
Dot, all the maths, quantum or otherwise requires a compensatory creation of positive energy if negative energy is created; theoretically that doesn’t contradict the first law of thermodynamics but until you can create a separate system from the universe the problem remains; it is a circularity: you need negative energy to create a system where negative energy can be created.
Great week for multiculturalism in Melbourne. A tradie is bashed unconscious, a woman is slashed across the face, a petrol station bomber ion the loose and now five men found to be plotting terrorism with IEDs and guns in the heart of Melbourne.
Great job open borders bleeding heart politicians, judges and magistrates.
So you don’t agree with that, Bruce?
The accused from their yarragrad terror plot must be released on bail, with the proviso that they immediately become employed as janitors and tea ladies at their abc melbournibad headquarters.
The children of the terror families must be placed in the same schools as abc staff kiddies attend.
Because their abc are experts in what islam is, and totally can explain exactly what is nothing to do with islam, closer everyday personal interactions with their abc types must be deradicalising.
Precisely, presumably online filtering, informants, plants, etc. costing oodles.
If they target a Pollie, Canberra’s bubble might wake up.
Dotty loves the fuckers.
But only the rich ones. That bloke with the tiger probably qualifies.
The ABC aids terrorists, John. Putting them anywhere near ABC staffers is like placing Osama within a mosque.
Why does negative pressure imply this?
Experimental results mentioned here imply that they have negative pressure (and I assume act as to have negative gravity).
https://www.mpg.de/research/negative-absolute-temperature
In Australia, crony socialism means big transport unions collude with big training, big government and big truck companies to replace obsolete and deplorable truckies with imported client herds of non-english sign reading truckies.
http://www.therebel.media/angela_merkel_actually_wanted_to_train_migrants_to_be_truck_drivers_ahead_of_berlin_christmas_market_terror
Here’s the thing Bruce. If the matter wasn’t genuinely below “absolute” zero, why are they acting in an exotic manner?
Quantum mechanics defies gravity Dot. We routinely use quantum tunnelling these days.
So far general relativity and quantum mechanics have not been reconciled.
The hypothesis which is to be questioned is if a supercooled atom rises in a gravity field is it because of sub-absolute zero temperature or due to a different reason. Scientists regularly say ‘this must mean this’, but the ‘must mean’ bit is incorrect. I’ve done this myself plenty times.
I did QM five times at university, in chemistry, physics and maths, and I still don’t understand it well. But it works!
🙂
How long until our largely useless plod have one through fall through the cracks?
ASIO have the chief responsibility for monitoring terrorism; they hand over to the plod when an arrest has to be made. But I think they will admit it’s only a matter of time. This reality highlights the failure of our political leadership over recent generations, with only a couple of exceptions. It’s not as if they weren’t warned by public servants about the dangers attached to Lebanese Muslim immigration in the 1970s and indeed Sudanese immigration some twenty years later. If, as Enoch Powell rightly asserted, “the supreme function of statesmanship is to provide against preventable evils”, our political leaders have failed miserably. They can never atone sufficiently for these grievous mistakes by which they have indirectly inflicted terror and crime on the Australian community, but they can at least begin to redeem their reputations by acting decisively now to protect us.
I have a cat in a box I can offer you Dot. Both alive and dead. So I’ll sell it to you for a 50% discount.
Latest on the Culleton Clusterfvck. From the Oz.
Being below absolute zero giving rise to anti gravity effects fits in with the maths of already established field equations that apply to GR, it seems to be an application of Ockham’s Razor.
As much as I like the casimir plate analogy about C, the effect isn’t to extend the limit of a characteristic, it is to actually reverse a field effect.
Bruce:
Mike McCullochs theory of quantum intertia goes a long way to achieving that reconciliation.
Life’s like that, Arky.
Nobody’s perfect, according to your definition of perfect.
BTW, where is Stimpy? I want to wish him a Merry Christmas.
No Bruce. You will want full price and nothing!
Err Bruce, the atoms are not virtual particles. I don’t see how QM applies to masses of atoms being observed to float away from earth’s gravity.
This doesn’t happen in any specific QM experiment, like the quantum eraser for example, does it?
Of course it might. But what explanation is there? “Might be X” isn’t as good as “this means Y, it fits in with already established maths describing the field the particle is likely interacting with”. Negative absolute temperatures fit in with a standard GR model. The extra energy put into the system goes along with what cohenite said about needing an input of positive energy. Like I said I am open to QM explanations but we don’t see the extension of the parameters of a constant, we are seeing exotic field interactions.
Sure, everyone who can save is a crim. FMD.
Sure, anyone who can stump up 50k is a suitable immigrant. Fkn moron.
Only because the practicality of the EMdrive has been thrust upon the Theoretical Physicists.
Bruce of Newcastle;
I don’t remember the story with that name, but the plot was good – they took Neptune and left the rocky core of another gas giant in its place. Too far out from the sun to be of use to us.
Senator Hanson says she has two men in mind as possible replacements.
Custard? 🙂
That’s why it isn’t the only criteria, you squealing douchbag.
This Em drive nonsense is going nowhere.
It is akin to locking Dot inside a locked shipping container with a crate of beer and asking him to make his way to Qatar by widdling against the inside aft wall of the container.
Ain’t going to happen.
December 23 1946
The presence of my children affects me with deep weariness and depression. I do not see them until luncheon, as I have my breakfast alone in the library, and they are in fact well trained to avoid my part of the house; but I am aware of them from the moment I wake. Luncheon is very painful. Teresa has a mincing habit of speech and a pert, humourless style of wit; Bron is clumsy and dishevelled, sly, without intellectual, aesthetic or spiritual interest; Margaret is pretty and below the age of reason. In the nursery whooping cough rages I believe. At tea I meet the three elder children again and they usurp the drawing-room until it is time to dress for dinner. I used to take some pleasure in inventing legends for them about Basil Bennett; Dr Bedlam and the Sebag-Montefiores. But now they think it ingenious to squeal: “It isn’t true.” I taught them the game of draughts for which they show no aptitude. Evelyn Waugh
That’s right dotty, it’s accompanied by your open borders policy, weakening of OSB and love of moslems. I can see support for your brainfart is growing in leaps and bounds.
Be an interesting campaign – “Vote for Custard, or the Sandgroper Cats will getcha.”
Egg:
Indeed.
More nonsense from a bitter RationalWiki reader who wants solar sails and subsidises for Acciona, drives a Prius, hates coal and nuclear power and wants to tax big business.
Senator Hanson says she has two men in mind as possible replacements.
Well if I’m one of them, that would be news to me. But you never know. I have paid my membership dues, filled in the appropriate forms etc. so lets wait and see.
No one will be more suprised than me if something actually happens in my favour. You just never know.