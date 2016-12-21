Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016

Posted on 6:00 pm, December 21, 2016
1,756 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016

  1. egg_
    #2243140, posted on December 24, 2016 at 12:00 am

    A manned fighter surrounded by drones that respond to it’s commands and protect it from incoming fire.

    Counter that and it’s drones vs drones from mother ships – the future.
    There’s already 3D printing of micro drones.

  2. Fisky
    #2243141, posted on December 24, 2016 at 12:01 am

    It’s 2050.

    What’s the state of Europe?

    I believe that the EU is still around in essentially the same structure as it is now, with Germany calling more of the shots. They’re all entangled in this EU, Euro thing that I believe is impossible to ever get out of. It’s a roach motel.

    OK, well you are increasingly becoming the m0nty/John McTernan of predictions so I think the EU is doomed.

  3. JC
    #2243142, posted on December 24, 2016 at 12:03 am

    Banger

    You can’t go to a lunch, leave the starter, main course and dive into the dessert. It’s too piggish.

    “JC, aren’t you eating”

    “I am, I’m just waiting for the pav.”

    It looks bad, right?

    I always make my own decisions, but I really can’t prevent the annoying henpecking.

  4. Top Ender
    #2243146, posted on December 24, 2016 at 12:05 am

    Army, maybe some basic sexual attraction psy will help?

    Not saying it’s the answer, but hey, why not read up?

  5. Arky
    #2243147, posted on December 24, 2016 at 12:05 am

    JC
    #2243139, posted on December 23, 2016 at 11:59 pm
    It’s 2050.

    What’s the state of Europe?

    ..
    Everything East of the Vistula: Russian.
    Everything West of the Vistula: Caliphate.

  6. Top Ender
    #2243148, posted on December 24, 2016 at 12:06 am

    For Army ready Arky damned spellchecker but some Freud there!

