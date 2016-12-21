Well earned rest … or something

Posted on 2:00 pm, December 21, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson

I expect to be out of internet range for the next two weeks. So posts will be very light. Non-existent actually. I have set up all the usual open forums and the like to appear as normal. But … I won’t be around to save people from the spaminator and so on. So try to avoid being spammed – it’s not that hard. If you are spammed one of the other posters might take pity on you and fish you out, but I doubt it.

Play nicely.

Merry Christmas, Chag Sameach, and a Happy New Year to everyone.

This entry was posted in Site News. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to Well earned rest … or something

  1. Confused Old Misfit
    #2240587, posted on December 21, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    Merry Christmas!

  2. Old School Conservative
    #2240594, posted on December 21, 2016 at 2:17 pm

    Thanks for this freedom of expression blog Sinc; Merry Christmas and have an enjoyable break.

  3. Mike of Marion
    #2240615, posted on December 21, 2016 at 2:50 pm

    Have a great “out-of-range” Boss.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2240616, posted on December 21, 2016 at 2:50 pm

    Best wishes Sinc, and thanks for giving us the chance to discuss another very entertaining, and in the US quite astonishing, year.

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2240618, posted on December 21, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    Thank you for your hospitality again this year Sinc and for providing an outlet so that I don’t actually murder any one.

    Nurse says it’s working, but every day is a new challenge.

  6. H B Bear
    #2240633, posted on December 21, 2016 at 3:22 pm

    Onya Snic. Have you delegated your Bird cleanup duties in case of infestation?

  7. Damienski
    #2240648, posted on December 21, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    Good Professor
    My compliments and best wishes to you and yours. May you enjoy Christmas festivities with kith and kin.
    Please accept my thanks for your persistence and perseverance in providing this forum which provides amusement, elucidation, revulsion, bust most importantly, expression – roughly in proportion – from its many and various contributors.

  9. Stackja
    #2240653, posted on December 21, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    Sinc, thank you.
    Thanks to all Cats.
    Merry Christmas to all.

  10. Stackja
    #2240660, posted on December 21, 2016 at 3:45 pm

    Can we get rid of PC in 2017?
    Australia was once free.
    Now we are being stifled by the Left..

  11. custard
    #2240674, posted on December 21, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    Thanks Sinc for hosting a great winning website in a year full of winning moments. So much more winning still required though.

    Happy Christmas to all Cats.

  12. Tom
    #2240682, posted on December 21, 2016 at 4:04 pm

    Many thanks for another year of this, Sinc. Have a great break. Best blog editor in Australia.

    A New Year request: could we view the 2016 Cat web traffic annual report? With two elections (Australian and American), I’m tipping it has been a blinder.

  13. Tim Neilson
    #2240692, posted on December 21, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    Thanks Sinc. Merry Christmas!

  14. calli
    #2240696, posted on December 21, 2016 at 4:16 pm

    Have a happy and blessed Christmas, Doomlord.

    Freedom from the Internet!

    #winningwithextrawinning 😃

  15. a happy little debunker
    #2240699, posted on December 21, 2016 at 4:18 pm

    Hoping you all, keep You & Your’s safe over the silly season.

    Catching up with family can be fine – but sometimes you just wish they’d bugger off sooner rather than later!

  16. Gab
    #2240701, posted on December 21, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    I’ll miss you, you magnificent bald fascist gnome.

    Merry Christmas to you and your family xxx

  18. jupes
    #2240744, posted on December 21, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    Thanks for the blog Sinc.

    Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

  19. johanna
    #2240747, posted on December 21, 2016 at 4:53 pm

    Merry Christmas Sinclair and family.

    Thanks for running Australia’s best site for comments on everything under the sun, and beyond!

  20. hzhousewife
    #2240748, posted on December 21, 2016 at 4:54 pm

    Merry Christmas Sinc, and a Happy New Year to you and your family.
    Thank you for this blog of sanity, much appreciated. May we all keep on WINNING
    in 2017 !

  21. Snoopy
    #2240755, posted on December 21, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    Merry Christmas Sinc and Jacques!

  22. Mark A
    #2240757, posted on December 21, 2016 at 5:03 pm

    Thanks for the blog Sinclair.
    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and family.

  23. Nic
    #2240848, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    A happy Christmas and new year to you too Sinc. Thanks for all your work.

  24. tailgunner
    #2240859, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:31 pm

    Thanks for the blog Sinclair!
    Everyone knows it’s the nerve centre of the coming alt-right Movement that will sweep to power in Australia.
    Merry Christmas and GO TRUMP you Magnificent Bastard!

  25. Turtle of WA
    #2240860, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:33 pm

    A very merry Christmas to you Doomlord.

  26. MsDolittle
    #2240865, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    Yes, thanks for everything Sinc. And thanks to all you Cats for being so entertaining.

  28. Chris
    #2240870, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    Merry Christmas!
    And thanks for hosting us in this terrific discussion. I really enjoy the crowd here.

  29. JC
    #2240871, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:45 pm

    Sinc

    Have a great Xmas and holiday.

  30. vr
    #2240872, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:48 pm

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and the family, Sinc!! Have a lovely trip.

  31. MsDolittle
    #2240877, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:53 pm

    To brine or not brine the turkey? I’m going with Delia Smith’s idea of the foil marque. Suggestions welcome. Christmas Day will be 37 in Melbourne, might as throw myself in in the oven.

  32. PeterTB
    #2240878, posted on December 21, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    Thanks for providing this excellent forum for the silly and the serious.

    Merry Christmas to you and all contributors.

  33. Muddy
    #2240893, posted on December 21, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    Play nicely? You’re asking the controversial, extreme, supremacist, far far far right, to play nicely?

    To echo others, thanks for providing this forum, and in 2017, may all your malcolms be innovative and agile. Agilovation dude!

  34. Megan
    #2240909, posted on December 21, 2016 at 7:41 pm

    Merry Christmas Doomlord. Thanks for the entertainment and education throughout an amazingly interesting and winning year. Enjoy every second of your Well Earned Break. Not as long as the ABC version but some of us have to work for a living.

  35. Rossini
    #2240917, posted on December 21, 2016 at 7:47 pm

    A merry Christmas and a healthy New Year to all posters who help to make this
    such an interesting and informative blog.

    Merry Christmas Sinc and thank you for making this possible.

  36. OldOzzie
    #2240951, posted on December 21, 2016 at 8:34 pm

    Sinclair,

    Thanks for the Site – it’s fun and enjoyable to read, absorb and participate.

    To you and your Family , Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and for a Great 2017.

    Best Regards

    OldOzzie

  37. DtjW
    #2240954, posted on December 21, 2016 at 8:36 pm

    Merry Christmas to you and your family Mr Davidson.
    Enjoy the season and your break, and thank you.

  38. Denise
    #2241002, posted on December 21, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    Hambagahle Baba. Don’t talk to any strange women.

  39. marcus w
    #2241008, posted on December 21, 2016 at 9:59 pm

    Returning from dinner with mu brothers and their families at which I blew them away with my opinions on things and impressed all with my concise paresis of the events (politics/cricket/finance/climate/politics …etc )….all gleamed from my readings from here …..
    What I am saying is …..YUGE thanks to you all . bigger thanks to doomlord…. happy/safe/fun Christmas and holidays to you all… Thank you all. x

  40. john constantine
    #2241011, posted on December 21, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    We wish you a merry Trumpmas, and a happy new Trump.

  41. Amused
    #2241013, posted on December 21, 2016 at 10:04 pm

    Merry Christmas to all.

    Except Malcolm Turnbull.

    F that guy.

  42. Fat Tony
    #2241043, posted on December 21, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    Thanks Sinc – have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year.

    And thanks for the blog – one of a kind….

  43. mareeS
    #2241059, posted on December 21, 2016 at 11:30 pm

    Happy and safe Christmas, Sinclair, to you and yours. Be refreshed in the new year.

  44. Nerblnob
    #2241114, posted on December 22, 2016 at 6:13 am

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year when it comes.

  45. Mark M
    #2241119, posted on December 22, 2016 at 6:53 am

    Ditto.
    Safe travels everyone.

  46. Dianeh
    #2241121, posted on December 22, 2016 at 6:57 am

    Merry Christmas to all Cat bloggers.

  47. Beertruk
    #2241172, posted on December 22, 2016 at 8:41 am

    Thank you and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your family, Mr Doomlord.

    Also a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all the Cat Bloggers and Commentors.

  48. Steve Herczeg
    #2241473, posted on December 22, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    Merry Christmas and get some rest.

    Anyone who can combine a conservative outlook and a Professorship in Economics, with a love of heavy metal and 2000AD, is someone I would love to have a beer with.

    You’re alright by me Sinc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *