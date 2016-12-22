One more Malcolm triumph: Cory Bernardi on brink of Liberal Party split.
Fears are mounting within the Liberal Party that maverick South Australian senator Cory Bernardi is set to split from the Coalition to spearhead the new Australian Conservatives party, with an announcement expected in the new year.
The conservative firebrand and his “very close friend” Gina Rinehart met key members of US president-elect Donald Trump’s campaign team, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, in Washington last month, fuelling fears the senator might have the support of Australia’s richest woman to bankroll the party and dilute the Liberals’ support base.
Senator Bernardi is refusing to comment on his plans, but allies and colleagues of the outspoken conservative say a breakaway Trump-inspired movement is imminent and attempts are being made to convince him to stay within the Liberal Party.
Australia already has a socialist party so doesn’t need a second. We already have a party that actually believes global warming is a legitimate concern, so we don’t need two. We already have a party that thinks public sector spending will drive economic growth, so we don’t need another. An Australian Conservative Party will at least have some sway via its Senate numbers, whereas at present it has hardly any at all.
There is a realignment across the international political frontier led by DJT and it will come to Australia one way or another. The Libs either toss Malcolm or a conservative third force will emerge.
Excellent! This is exactly what Australia needs. The current LNP government is indistinguishable from Labor and even appears to be moving left of Labor.
Fears are mounting within the Liberal Party that maverick South Australian senator Cory Bernardi is set to split from the Coalition to spearhead the new Australian Conservatives party, with an announcement expected in the new year.
Fears mounting?
I thought we were all meant to embrace disruption?
What a load of bullshit. He will never leave. He’s just playing you lot for suckers, harvesting email addresses for profit.
You will never have a conservative party you will ever be happy with. You are fated to die without seeing a pure conservative in the Lodge ever again. This is because you set up impossible standards for a leader to live by. You will wallow in your irrelevance as long as you maintain this ideological intransigence.
I will repeat what I just posted on the open thread:
m0nty, enjoy 8 years of Trump.
mv – picking the lesser of 2 evils is all the option we had in HoR. Turnbull is hamstrung in Senate as planned.
That’s it
I must admit I’m torn by the idea of Cory and a bunch of others splitting to form another party, but at the same time it’s potentially a very exciting prospect. One of the ‘nicer’ prospects of such a split, is that no matter the long term consequences, Maolcolm will go down in history as the leader at the time of the split; the agile, innovative leader who couldn’t even keep the party together.
I joined the AC the day I memberships opened.
No it wasn’t, Pete, and no he isn’t.
The third, and most effective option available to disgruntled Liberal voters, was to withhold their HoR vote entirely. The National Socialist Coalition (Liberal + Labor) now controls the Senate, and has supported, or rejected, legislation as suits them.
It could well take a decade for a Conservative Party in Australia to have sufficient MPs to hold power in its own right. That being said a Conservative Party in Australia could easily and quickly become what the Greens are to Labor – that is, dictating policy direction. Australian Conservatives could give an ultimatum to the current Coalition, saying – you want our preferences and our votes in Parliament, then you follow our direction on the following issues. Thus dragging the Libs and the Nats back to the Centre Right.
The RakeMaster’s leftism goes full retard tertiary.
I’ll file this prediction with “no Republican will win the EC…”. I hope Santa delivers those clown shoes you long for.
Screw them all over by eliminating compulsory voting..
This is the best Christmas present I could hope for, but…
The Cory-party will be as significant as the Greens (about 9%) but it will be another voice in the political milieu, which at present is Labor and Labor-Lite and Labor-full-on-psycho-Communist.
Predictions:
– Fairfax/ABC will call him ‘right-wing firebrand’ and ‘extreme’
– anyone who wants to join will become the Australian ‘deplorables’
– Labor (of all hues) will launch a vicious smear campaign against ‘the racists and bigots and haters’ which Maolcolm will thoroughly enjoy and support.
– The Cory-party will survive for 2 years and then just fizzle out due to lack of energy
– we will forever be enmeshed in a Socialist nightmare, and what’s going on in Victoriastan will spread across the country
– this will only stop when we have someone charismatic and rich enough (like a Trump) to breakthrough, but we live in such a cow-town of a place this will not happen
– gradually the clever, or rich folk who aren’t communists will leave, Rand-like, to the US.
Sigh.
I’m all for it
Still have my doubts over Bernardi but this is the only way forward. The Laborals must be destroyed as a starting point.
The god emperor may have to dig deep and “donate” more money to the party and 53 colleagues to stave off the Christmas break challenge.
Sounds innovative.
Australian Conservative Party – nice sounding name.
It’s now or never for Cory B, I feel, while there is room for minor parties and the Trump influence is strong.
There is a realignment across the international political frontier led by DJT and it will come to Australia one way or another. The Libs either toss Malcolm or a conservative third force will emerge.
Yep, I’m good with that. Fuck all the tin ear pricks.
Which indeed I did. Screw them and their stupid treasonous leftist idiocy.
The Waffler and the preposterous z-grade fluffers he surrounds himself with would know what a conservative belief or policy was if it jumped up and bit them on their cellulite laden arses.
As for Bernardi and the ACP, I’ll believe it when I see it. I fear that too much damage has already been done to our society for the tide to ever turn. Emigration is looking like an increasingly attractive option, especially as I can give them that final big “up yours” by taking all my super with me.
Read the story. It’s a beat up.
Good for you, Rabz.
Unfortunately, many here at the Cat second-preferenced the Lieborals behind the Evangelical Buddhist candidate or some-such, and convinced themselves they had struck a mighty blow for freedom. They actually posted here boasting of their prowess.
Good luck on the move. If it was up to me we’d probably already be in NZ.
Bela Bartok: Spot on the money (IMO).
Probably the only missing feature on the way to ‘fizzle’ is a leadership split in the new party and/or an early high-profile resignation on the usual grounds.
Sadly, given the leadership depth in the Coalition front bench, a conservative split is probably only a way-point in the Turnbull Destruction.
Fitting that Turnbull will join Billy McMahon as an epitome of political excellence – but tragic that the failure of the Liberal ‘Broad Church’ will almost certainly gift Green/Labor two, or three terms to utterly root Australia’s social and economic future for the next 20 years.
Assuming there’s anything left to root by the next election, of course.
The way Turdbull’s going, there probably won’t be much left to stuff.
Thanks MV, I might wait and see what el Trumpo does for the US economy – otherwise it’s Un Zud.
The fush and chups are really good.
How would withdrawing you vote stop MT? All it would have done is allow Labor in instead.
Now where was a rebuttal to this thesis recently? Along the lines of:
* a budget surplus was passed to Whitlam
* no carbon tax like Turnbull
* no immigration from Islamic countries like Turnbull.
I hope there is a split for the sake of a bit of honesty in the Coalition. There is nothing (small l) liberal about the conservatives in the Liberal Party. They are the loony right of centre interventionists, while the Nationals are the loony agrarian socialist interventionists.
The Coalition has been a farce for years. It is time to come clean and enable the voters to vote for who they really think represents their views. Three parties (Liberals, Conservatives, Nationals).
I’ll believe it when I see it. Bernardi, like the rest of the Liberals, is all talk.
I thought Liberals said we didn’t matter.
Many (including me) believe that given the choice of evils, Labor is a better option than Mal.
All he has to do is convince Liberal movers and shakers that he will if they don’t get rid of Malcolm.
I want him gone before Australia Day.
I would agree except for the gay marriage plebiscite issue.
Waste of time, Cory doesn’t have the ticker because he is ultimately still a career politician.
PHON is already Australia’s Trump equivalent. They already have the most sensible policies on:
>climate change and energy
>welfare reform
>islam and immigration
>family law
Why would conservatives look elsewhere?
For Roger and Tel – please keep up. Disruption was abandoned by the party ages ago. Diversity is the new password.
I agree. Letting the lnp be leftist is a long term disaster. Better off having labor short term that ending up in a country with two socialists raving each other expand government.
The Vicious Snake – read by Donald J. Trump
The Liberal Party in its current form is dead.
It takes years to build a new party from scratch.
The only viable alternative is to create a split.
Bernardi started heading in that direction over two years ago.
Here is a political truism:
Rats will abandon a sinking ship out of a sense of survival.
But pigs will not willingly pull their snouts out of the trough.
Especially if the trough has just been refilled.
If enough Textorites had simply withheld their HoR vote, Turdbull would have lost.
Many Liberals who survived, and a lot who lost their seats, would be looking for a new ship.
It’s possible up to fifteen Liberals, and a couple of Nationals would have gone to the ACP.
Simply out of a sense of political survival.
Such a group would have to be accorded “party” status in Parliament.
Which means extra staff, offices and resources.
It’s possible they could also challenge for some of the Liberal Party’s accumulated assets.
Plus access to membership lists, etc.
They would have been a viable political force.
Yes, it would have meant a Shortfilth Government for three years.
But there is a price for everything.
Besides, it would have been hamstrung by the new ACP.
Bernardi would have had three years to consolidate before being up for re-election.
Instead, the Textorites second-preferenced the Lieborals back in – just.
The pigs have their snouts firmly back in the trough for another three years.
The ACP is just one Senator, and a mailing list, and nobody is likely to join him.
It’s over.
Showing their true stripes erecting wind farms, sucking on Joe Public’s teat; Katterites have more cred.
PHON is likely the impetus for the cuckservatives as they see a routing come election time?
Anton
#2241453, posted on December 22, 2016 at 12:53 pm
Snap!
Wallowing in irrelevance is an erstwhile conservative who compromises with irrational socialists.
How can such a person reasonably be regarded as a “pure conservative”? More like a puerile conservative.
I would have to say, albeit with a supplication of angst and brackish retort, that I am incredulous and not privy or even agreeable to the aforementioned bellicose commentary that impugns his Potential Greatness.
The only ones who will benefit from a “new” party are the ALP and The Greens unless preferences are directed to the LNP. We do not need a conservative party. We need a sensible party that is not influenced by the followers of Karl Marx.
How to get that is the question. Currently, particularly in SA, NSW and Victoria all the LNP is is a less organised version of the ALP.
I don’t know about the tale of the snake, but the tale of the scorpion and the frog seems more appropriate for Malcolm
The Scorpion and the Frog
A scorpion and a frog meet on the bank of a stream and the
scorpion asks the frog to carry him across on its back. The
frog asks, “How do I know you won’t sting me?” The scorpion
says, “Because if I do, I will die too.”
The frog is satisfied, and they set out, but in midstream,
the scorpion stings the frog. The frog feels the onset of
paralysis and starts to sink, knowing they both will drown,
but has just enough time to gasp “Why?”
Replies the scorpion: “Its my nature…”
Unless something changes, there’s going to be a whole lot more PHON votes in the next election.
Blokes I know (company directors in Melbourne & such unlikely types) and who would have voted Liberal even if the Liberal party came & bit their balls off while wearing a hammer & sickle bandana, are now committed Pauline Hanson voters, albeit on a “something’s gotta change & who the far kelse can we vote for?” basis.
At the very least this talk will further destabilise lame duck Turnbull. The best outcome would be for Bernardi to actually carry out the implied threat and take the true conservative flank of the Liberal party with him. The new party would steal votes from the Libs, the Nationals and One Nation and would probably neuter any chance the ALA had of making inroads into the electorate! Can’t be a bad thing really as we now have the two major parties operating from centre left in the case of the Libs to much further left in the case of labor. No true right wingers to be currently seen!
Entropy, I had the recent events in Europe in mind. Just thought I would post it in this thread as DJT had been mentioned. Very relevant to Angela Merkel.
Precisely.
Abbott’s steering policy to the Right, whilst Bernardi’s destabilising Lord Waffleworth.
A “flank” of one can’t get things done.
But keep dreaming.
Go Corey ! Go Trump !@
Hopefully, Credlin’s seen her folly in trying to appease the Left under Abbott.
Does the Liberal Party realise how far out of touch they are with the public mood?
Example: In my electorate the sitting member is retiring (old age). The electorate’s central council met to choose a candidate for the seat. The meeting was a farce.
A list of Ten candidates for pre-selection was sent by Head Office in Melbourne. (Never mind what the local electorate wanted).
Of these Ten candidates, Head Office advised that the electorate council could choose from only Two. One of the Two was Head Office’s chosen candidate, and was actually present at the meeting.
This anointed candidate, a person from Melbourne ffs, stood up & addressed a meeting of primary producers & small business operators, dressed (would you believe) in a Three-piece-suit. Most present had never before seen a Three-piece suit.
The candidate, barely able to restrain himself from holding his nose at being in the presence of horticulurists and (ugh) common menswear shop owners, spoke at some length about how “growing lettuce” & stuff like that didn’t matter, that Australia’s future was totally dependent upon inbound tourism, (in an electorate that has possibly never had a tourist visit, ever) and went on & on in that vein.
Then came the sealed envelope (or whatever) informing the meeting that the anointed candidate would be the new member (safe seat y’see) and that the meeting had been a farce.
Every person present – the rusted on core of the LNP in this electorate, left the meeting resolving to vote for Pauline Hanson.
Top work, you Liberal dickheads. Just how far out of touch are you?
ACP, I just think of Australian Consolidated Press.
“Anybody in this country who does not minimise his tax wants his head read.”
Donald Trump had the voters, not the donors. And his effort succeeded because the voters recognised that, once elected, he’d work for them on matters important to them, not for vested interests.
Contrast that with Rinehart, who is very much part of the establishment and a vested interest.
I am sceptical. First about Bernardi and whether he will follow through. And second about the involvement of one so prominent influential donor whose interests are so dependent on government politicies and regulations like Rinehart’s.
There is also a swamp here in Australia that needs draining, but I would not be surprised if it turns out that Rinehart funds quite a few of the fauna found in that swamp: lobbyists, consultants, influence peddlers, etc..
Entropy #2241501, posted on December 22, 2016, at 1:58 pm
Quoted
It is too early IMHO to form a new party.
Better to re-build the conservative way of thinking in a broader movement, possibly cross-party to pick up the softer ALP right wing, maybe some of the independent Senators (supporters of Bob Day f’rinstance) and those splinter parties in the Christian camps.
Maybe there is a simpler solution.
The 53 or so that supported Mal demonstrated that they put their financial interests above the good of country.
Let’s take up a collection to pay them to oust Mal. I am sure that sufficient funds could be raised.
That solves problem # 1.
If Cory has the bottle instead of a “new” party he could resign & align with PHON the base is already established and Pauline can only go upwards given the state of the, and I use the term loosely, “major” parties. Forming another party will only split the “conservative/deplorable vote and aid “mal-odious & “oor wullz”. Mind if Barnaby grew a pair and ousted “mal-odious” he could, hopefully, repair enough of the damage to stop the rot!
The 53 bedwetters are only a part of the problem. The non-parliamentary arm of the Laboral Party is arguably worse – have a look at who is winning pre-selections. Dripping wet SJWs, the only thing that distinguishes them from the ALP is that they aren’t drawn from the unions or ambulance chasing union law firms.
Don’t do it, Cory!
It won’t work. Just forget it.
The attempted carbon tax was the last straw. Only 2 or 3 members in the House of Reps needed to resign from the Liberals/Nationals and form a new party, and Turnbull’s ability to continually ignore the centre-right of his own party and his own caucus is gone. A new coaliution agreement will be needed, and this time it will be far more restrictive than the one the Nationals already have. Bring it on.
Some of the “ideas” being expressed here have convinced me that my grandkids’ Christmas wishlists are not really so outrageous after all.
Personally I think we should get the magic unicorns to unite with the fairies at the bottom of the garden, with Peter Pan as their Leader and nextPM. Tinkerbell as Speaker.
Fisk! Stop with the pessimism!
Get on the Train. The Putsch is Happening!
“Hold it”, says Cory, “The next Liberal makes an anti-Conservative move, the Conservative gets it.”
Definitely he should do what all the great parties do and incorporate his name.
We have had Nick Xenpohon Party. Palmer United Party. Lambie Pambie.
Bernardi Party!
Trump won because he launched a hostile takeover of a major party. Bernardi wants to do a Reverse Trump – splitting away and ending up with nothing.
He will fail terribly if he goes through with this.
Also, Bernardi has a very UnTrumpian persona. He never convinces anyone of anything. He’s a Ted Cruz cookie cutter.
An insurrection in the Liberal party won’t work. It’s the dead wombat.
Stop shagging it!
The Hardy Bernardi Chardy Party!
(Not all Chardonnay is bad, and it can go wonderfully well with Bries and Camemberts, as well as some blues if oaked enough.)
We have a parliamentary system that makes a hostile takeover very hard. On the other hand, splits have historically always failed. There are no solutions. Deal with it.
No joke but this description can just as easily apply to the Coalition as to Labor. Government expands just as much if not more under Conservatives as it does under Labor.
The whole issue is Conservatism itself which is just tradition/religion based collectivist ideology, not really an opposition to the secular collectivists that make up the rest of the left. And yes, they are all leftists as none of them believe in individual rights or limited government or capitalism.
If anything it’s not new parties or politicians that are needed, but more of an intellectual effort that needs to be made to help move mainstream Australian’s to the right. If that happens, the parties will just follow suit.
iampeter supports open borders with Muslim countries, so I’m not sure how his intellectual crusade is going to work out.
I appreciate scrolling up and reading other peoples’ comments is beneath you, Peter, but just this once you might like to check out Salvatore the Deplorable’s comment at 2.39pm above.
Conservatism is more a disposition than an ideology- in particular, a disposition to be skeptical of ideology-based decisions.
The issue is that a change has to start somewhere. Bernardi may simply be the catalyst that sets things in motion and it doesn’t even have to be a new party, all that has to happen is for something to arise that sends that idiot Turnbull and his supporters out the door. Even if it means the loss of a majority, the pain may well be worth the long-term gain.
I read it Memoryvault, I’m not sure I understand your point…?
To be clear, people going to vote for One Nation is not the right direction. Pauline Hanson runs a mini Labor party with a tougher immigration policy. Yes, One Nation is against the CAGW scam but they are not in any other way opposed to big government.
It would be better if those same people voted for the LDP or just put in empty ballots, but then most Conservative voters don’t seem to really be against big government on many issues, which then begs the question as to what a Cori Bernardi party would achieve anyway.
[email protected]
Why would conservatives look elsewhere?
Because loose cannons c/f http://www.clf.org.au
Art [email protected]
I’ll believe it when I see it. Bernardi, like the rest of the Liberals, is all talk
Bernadis’ said nil. It’s media speculation on rumours. But within 2mins visiting clf I hope it happens.
LNP stuffed Qld, One Nation will stuff LNP. Howard stuffed the liberals, Abbott saved them, Turnbull will destroy them. Fischer fucked the Nationals, Joyce might be their saving grace if he McEwans Turnbull.
True blue Libs can’t/won’t vote One nation but would vote Conservative if given the opportunity.
Utopia federal coalition, Conservatives in the middle, One Nation to the right and Nationals in between.
Keep Bernadi, Hanson and Joyce in Canberra and fuck Turnballs and his usurpers off. (list coming).
Droves of LNP and 20% of Labor voters will turn the next Qld parliament on its ‘head.
Loose cannons will eventually/ already have, go bang.
Ms Smugness from Griffiths will have to put up with being premier because Ms Say Nothing’s got AG sown up.
Conservatism is more a disposition than an ideology- in particular, a disposition to be skeptical of ideology-based decisions.
+1
I know, that’s exactly what it is, but that in itself is also a perfect reason of why we don’t need anymore of it and a breakaway Conservative Party will not achieve anything different than what’s happening today.
Politics is about ideology and you are either an individualist, supporting rights protecting government or you’re a collectivist in one form or another. Conservatives not wanting to be ideologues have by default gone down the path of least resistance, which is always leftist collectivism, because it doesn’t require much thinking or effort to fight for handouts and bigger government.
I argue that what’s needed is an actual individualist ideology to counter the left. And I think we agree that Conservatives won’t provide that.
Exactly.
But, because the backbench rabbits believe in nothing, they won’t move on the suicide bomber leading them until just after there was time to install a credible alternative.
Meanwhile, the FMIC will have a picnic covering the great Lieboral split of 2017.
You’re reaping what you sowed, rabbits.
Good and hard. Pauline Hanson for PM.
Fisky, for the record I don’t support open borders (I don’t think anyone does in fact and it’s more of a straw man to avoid debating the actual issues). My issue with the kind of closed border approach a lot of Conservatives are advocating is that like all big government initiatives it will not work.
Just like the HRC has never prosecuted a single skin head or actual racist under 18C (not that it would legitimize it if it did), so the immigration policies that you or One Nation are proposing will not stop any actual terrorist attacks.
In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if setting this precedent with immigration laws would achieve “unintended consequences”, such as keeping people like Mark Steyn out of the country for “security purposes”.
In short it will backfire badly.
So we’re back to the actual issue: big government, a bloated welfare and regulatory state that is drawing in all the wrong people and destroying our culture such that even third generation kids would rather identify with 7th century barbarians than the West. Can’t fix this with any kind of immigration reform.
Hey monster, how are those 350 EC votes for Clinton coming along, you electoral genius you?
My issue with the kind of closed border approach a lot of Conservatives are advocating is that like all big government initiatives it will not work.
This is bullshit. Conservatives want strictly CONTROLLED borders where who comes , goes, stays and leaves is subject to strict enforcement. You love open borders and the free movement of people like most clownfaced socialists.
CONTROLLED borders are not meant to eliminate terrorist attacks. They will however effectively ensure we are not importing potential threats to those already existing from moslem scum already inside the country.
Your straw man arguments are pretty transparent.
Yes, iampeter you do support open borders, and main reason for that is you are an autistic randroid who has weird opinions.
If Cory is serious he will join PHON. All the conservative (ie non alp/greens) parties need to get together. There was a recent talk in Sydney where the PHON, ALA and the Christian Democrats got together but nothing was resolved about uniting. Egos can’t get in the way – ah fuck, did I say that.
Nobody with an ounce of political nous is going to go anywhere near PHON until they’ve demonstrated they can hold it together for at least twelve months. So far they’re not off to a glorious start.
They will however effectively ensure we are not importing potential threats, adding to those already existing from moslem scum already inside the country.
This is Bill Shorten’s Wet dream.
Yet another new populist (in this case conservative) minor party to steal votes away from the LNP and PHON, guaranteeing an ALP-Greens coalition win.
If Bernardi leaves the LNP he needs to either run as an independent or join PHON (which as flawed as it, is the only other party around that can force the LNP back to the centre).
Anything else is failure.
Pauline needs an elder statesman like Cory to join to aid stability.
Weird.
Maintaining borders ensuring security of person and property rights is one of the few duties left to the libertarian state.
Only a big government statist would argue otherwise.
More stranger than fiction facts.
Works fine in Japan, Taiwan and SKorea etc.
This is Bill Shorten’s Wet dream.
That’s not enough reason the keep breathing life into the jelly backed LNP. They need to be destroyed and a new Conservative Coalition emerge well right of centre , one that knows how not to waste taxpayer money.
Combine Dave
#2241663, posted on December 22, 2016 at 5:06 pm
Pauline needs an elder statesman like Cory to join to aid stability.
There is no way they could work together, Pauline’s ego won’t let happen, th PHON organisation is a shambles.
And I don’t believe CB is a man to lead a political party, he lacks everything a political leader needs.
I just can’t warm to him, reading his pamphlets but they don’t sound convincing. Saw him a few times and the same thing, just has no appeal as a party leader.
Having said that I don’t mean that our current leaders are any better, but they had the fortune to take over a proven functioning party machine.
Quite different from building one from scratch.
This is either an attempt to force Bernardi’s hand, or an attempt to stop him, or both.
We shall see. So far the Australian Conservatives have been all mouth and no trousers.
We shall see.
Mal: “I call your defection and raise you my resignation from parliament.”
“If you challenge me I will burn the house down.”
Nothing is going to happen.
Leo G’s point regarding conservatism bein a disposition: +1
It is resisting impatience.
You have a choice with new ideas:
1) You can charge headlong to some final stage (our friends on the left are very fond of this); or
2) You can proceed more by increments. And at each stage you are able to assess if the changes made have been according to expectation, represent improvements, or even whether the outcome changes the circumstances and changes the final objective.
The left decided to completely subsidise single motherhood. Now we have durry-puffing pokie wrenching baby-poppy slatterns who give rise to new useless disfunctional generations. Now it is impossible to turn it back.
If instead the welfare was more measured, targeted, and the mooching tendency identified when on a smaller scale, not only would it have been possible to manage the mooching out, but the culture which perpetuates more and more would not have taken root.
Problem is that conservatism is slow when the answers seem so obvious.
Probably why progressivism is so appealing to the young and those lacking in real world experience (like Fearfacts and their ABC)
Fuck.
Then we really are fucked.
Great. Then in 30 yrs time Australia will indistinguishable from Europe’s socialist cucks.
With our capital cities resembling Mumbai.
I have clarified in other threads here, I believe, that the border should be secured and anyone who is not a criminal or carrying a disease or something should be processed in a timely and efficient manner. This seems to make me an “open border supporter” though, whatever that even means.
My point is that irrespective of ones position on the immigration issue, what are we going to do about our bloated government that just keeps on growing regardless of who is in office? It’s kind of a big elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about and focusing on immigration is a great evasion of both having actual alternative ideas to the left and acknowledging the culpability of the Conservative movement in that growth of government as well.
Depends on what you mean by “works fine”? To me a country working fine would be one where individual rights are protected regardless of ethnicity, language, sexual preferences, etc. Is that what you mean is working fine in these countries?
As I said, at the talk where the PHON, ALA and CD speakers were meeting the ALA was represented by Dr Peter Kelly. He was a very impressive speaker and dealt with the fractured nature of the conservative vote in Australia; part of this is the rugged individualism and pig headedness, not to mention way out conspiracy theories as personified by that prick Culleton. The conservative side of politics seems less able to channel the extremes compared to the left where the misanthropy and destructiveness of alarmism and multiculturalism is rampant but accepted within the parameters of the mainstream left. A compliant media helps, in fact the media is the extreme of the left and now uncontrolled.
A definitive policy statement is required; currently the policy statements of the PHON and ALA are pretty good in total. But a media outlet is essential and that would require some rich bastard/bitch stepping up to the plate.
Workers Party II, sans Singo.
Then we really are fucked.
We are already fked Dave. I’m thinking in the context of mitigating the worst.
iampeter
Depends on what you mean by “works fine”? To me a country working fine would be one where individual rights are protected regardless of ethnicity, language, sexual preferences, etc. Is that what you mean is working fine in these countries?
Thus speaks an internationalist.
Go for it, I Furkan Derya.
Well Japan may not have experienced any Islamic terrorism but their humanitarian intake hasn’t been free from some of the issues experienced in Europe.
If I was PHON, I would be preparing for an election. The Liberals are self-imolating day by day.
Oh, and the other thing the young with their wits addled by University education thinking conservatism is a its own ideology is that they think conservative Muzzies in Tehran are essentially the same as Australian conservatives who think Free Speech should be unabridged.
They see conservatives as ‘old fashioned’ and ‘mired in the past’ because they compare it to their latest fad.
And reactionary? Well conservatives simply don’t go along with their brain farts so they are made out to be the problematic ones.
Those nations don’t discriminate, their strict and human rights respecting immigration policies are applied equally to all.
This wouldn’t make the MSM if they didn’t have good leaks to go on. Of course this won’t help.
What the liberals need to do is slowly claw back more senate seats over the next 2 terms, which should be easy because half senate elections without prefresnces will see at least 1/2 the cross benchers wiped out at the next election, and possible half again at the one after.
Ms Rinehart.
Fairfax.
Topless pictures of Andrew Bolt on page 3.
Fears? Hopes more like. The Liberal party is a fraud from its name on. It is our enemy, and needs to be croaked.
Topless pictures of Andrew Bolt on page 3.
Even better if Bolt can ride a horse, as Putin did.
Old School Conservative, the rebuttal was Prof. David Flint’s article in the Daily Telegraph, December 15: “Malcolm Turnbull the worst PM since Sir William McMahon? That’s most unfair – on McMahon“.
Or whatever. Like I said, immigration is not the essential issue and any issues with immigrants is a symptom of the actual problem which is big government. I didn’t even bring up immigration, it was brought up by another poster because that’s all he and a lot of other Conservatives care about.
My point is that our issue is big government and Conservatives have greatly contributed to this. What is the point of Bernardi breaking away to form his own party without first addressing the lack of alternative ideas to the left?
I really hope Bernardi does this.
The Greens are polling 16%. You need 6% to retain a seat in the Senate in the half elections.
Name a conservative or libertarian party that regularly polls more than 6%.
The pic of Putin on a horse is photoshopped.
I’ve seen the original. He was really riding a bear.
Bear back!
People do not really understand the practicalities of a new Conservative Party. If Bernardi forms the Australian Conservative Party, he will probably get a few members in the Senate and a few members in the House of Reps. And they will resign from the Liberals/Nationals. And Turnbull will not have a majority of the floor, unless a deal is done with the new ARP. That deal is likely to be much more restrictive on Turnbull and Cabinet than the Nationals’ agreement. Turnbull will either accept what is offered, or – 30% chance? – resign, as he is too important to be constrained.
Politicians are not in the habit of resigning from established parties that have just won an election. Unfortunately, to most of them politics is a game of survival, not principles.
Unfortunately, to most of them politics is a game of THEIR survival, not principles.
FIFY.
Fair point.
If the BernardiCons really did step out, I’d want to see them differentiate themselves, clearly and brutally, from the skirts under which they still hide. If they lit the metaphorical match and burned the Laboral (Rotting Corpse) Party to ashes, dissolved those ashes in acid, froze the liquid in a block and buried it 2kms under Mt. Erebus in Antarctica, then, and only then, would I grudgingly consider accepting them as genuine. Maybe. On a good hair day.
OR, if that didn’t happen, I could just tell myself that I don’t deserve any better, and that I should simply be grateful for whatever scraps of mouldy bread get thrown my way.
Tough choice. But it is a CHOICE.
Fuck this – here’s a set of conservative principles:
Lower and fewer taxes
A shedload less regulation
No state funded media monster(s) purveying fake news and quality j’ism
No incentives to reproduce at the expense of others, or to “abort” your progeny at the expense of others
No public schools
No free tertiary education (and no loans)
No taxpayer funding of the yaartz
Opening up Northern Australia to harness all the frigging water there, for starters (and yes, hippies, that means dams and irrigation)
Massive cuts in the cost of electrickery, including short term coal fired stations and long term nuclear reactors
Eradicating local government with a view to reducing how overgoverned we are and trying to stimulate competitive federalism
GST equally distributed back to the jurisdictions as they raised it
Etc, etc, etc.
More contributions welcome.
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/12/22/australian-conservatives/comment-page-1/#comment-2241616
JimD
Why don’t you look at policy instead of labels. People are supporting PHON because of policies, they don’t care that they are not textbook conservatives or utopian libertarians. Which PHON policies are you opposed to?
A welfare system based on the principle that welfare is a safety net, not an alternate lifestyle.
A central Government with defense and foreign policy as it’s sole responsibilities.
Free Abelour for all self funded retirees.
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/12/22/australian-conservatives/comment-page-1/#comment-2241653
Cohenite
The problem with the splinter conservative/right parties is they are based on academic and ideological ideas. Egos are a consequence ofvthis. Hanson is a fighter, which is what we need in times of crisis. Unless you just want a “conservative” label with your carbon tax, open borders and gay marriage
Unless C.B. gets a few publicly fairly well known people to his party, it’s pretty hard.
Like Memoryvault says, it’s hard to see any of them giving up their secure and very well paid jobs and perks, for a jump into the unknown. Husbands/wives of said politicians particularly may not be supportive of spouse taking such a step.
They are probably waiting for a signal, a particular poll that says do it, but really it should come from the heart that this is what their goals/motivations are in life. As Pauline Hanson has done, to her credit. It takes courage.
Therein lies the heart of the matter, Candy. Principles over pragmatism.
Right or wrong, agree with her or not, Hanson has stood for what she believes in for going on nineteen years now. The only other politician with that level of commitment to principle that I know of in the last thirty years (at least), is the WA Labor Senator who resigned earlier this year over SSM. All the rest have been careerists looking out for numero uno.
Just prior to the last federal election, I had a decent chat with Jim Savage of PHON at a local market. He’s been at this for a long time too, and seemed like a straight-forward kind of bloke. Policies aside, I’m concerned about the organisational side of One Nation though. Are they a long-term alternative? I’m not sure. They could be a useful short-to-medium term splinter party, but beyond that?
There is nothing and no-one that appeals to me right now, in the whole, broad, political spectrum. My only certainty is that the Laboral (Putrid Flesh) Party must be DESTROYED.
THE LIBERAL PARTY IS DEAD. BURY THE CARCASS. MOVE ON.
Bernardi is not the (political) Messiah.
It’s good to see PHON doing Asian outreach at last, but I suspect the personality of Hanson herself is going to be an impediment to this going very far.
Lower taxes: LDP policies are good here. My preference is for a 10% GST, 2% LVT and 5% royalty tax – under balanced budgets and a TABOR – with a view to see those rates fall to half the rates over 20 years. Spending ought to be capped and in a balanced budget. No other taxes. No fiscal equalisation but you get an averaged amount for your shire, state etc.
Absolutely no state journalism. The ABC and SBS are obsolete, short of other objections.
Paying people to reproduce, or subsidise abortions, is really intrusive and it is odd that these are not treated with more suspicion.
No public schools – give them to the local property owners. They have an incentive to keep them tip-top.
There are far too many people at university, in useless courses.
If the arts are funded, so should porn, golf, yachting and overseas trips. It is a lifestyle choice and good art makes money on its own.
Northern Australia absolutely should be developed. I would consider directly governing the NT from Canberra and having the Minister rule it like a free market fiefdom.
We absolutely should allow nuclear power. It is just insane to think that over time, there will be no increase for demand of intensive, energy dense power sources. It is simply progress.
Local government I disagree with. It is an organ of the state government. Statists will simply use high ranking public servants like council administrators. How do you consolidate this with the conservative principle of subsidiarity?
Agree about equal distribution.
I think sunset clauses and more review of delegated legislation might be real hopes, along with the implementation of a CIR used only to strike down bad laws.
Rabz, not a bad start. Get rid of the senate and state upper houses, ditch local government and replace it with a tender-based service provider with acute limitations on what they can do, subject unions, lobby groups and political parties to the C&C Act and tax regimes, take to the public sector with a flamethrower (especially fascist douches like the HRC), withdraw from the UN and assorted other WOFTAMs and de-ratify every treaty, croak welfare and let people self-insure for illness and unemployment, pillage the plethora of resources and actually make some loot……….there’s a lot of work there if anyone ever has the bottle to take it on.
what if Cory is actually working at taking some such as T.A. and supporters with him into the ACP?
Will produce a instant party nearly as powerfull as the residual libs AND hold the balance of power in the lower house!
He is not aiming at a single person upper house consertative party!
Slightly off-topic, but stop funding tertiary teacher training and return to the old, old system of teaching apprenticeships.
Tony Abbott may be a great bloke, but politically, for me, he’s a plaque on the crematorium ‘memory wall.’
Are you really sure you want to get rid of the Senate? There would be practically NO supervision of delegated legislation unless there is a minority government.
My own experience with PHON so far tells me they are far from a credible political party.
Stories around James Ashby and his influence on Pauline are probably on the mark.
Culleton and his future are the next thing for PHON it will be interesting to see how the high court rules .
Jeebus, Ashby and Pauline are an item? Getoutadhere.
Are you really sure you want to get rid of the Senate? There would be practically NO supervision of delegated legislation unless there is a minority government. Like they’re supervising now. Most of those mongs have an even more demented agenda than the current PM. Two words- Jaqui Lambie.
The constitution needs to be re-jigged so it severely limits the authority of the commonwealth, particularly in crafting legislation and raising revenue.
I totally agree. Delegated legislation in particular should be constrained, sunset clauses are a good way to deal with this.
For a person who loves small gov you certainly love multiple layers of government. Next you’ll be campaigning for another executive layer atop the senate/PM and for more local government – a more intrusion/meddling layer has never existed.
I take it back. This is perfect.