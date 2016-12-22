A van is driven into the Australian Christian Lobby building with a number of gas canisters set alight that burns down half the building. I completely agree with the police, there is absolutely no reason to suspect any motivation of any kind whatsoever related to politics, religion or ideology. From the latest report in The Oz.

The head of the Australian Christian Lobby has accused ACT police of “prejudicing” the investigation into a van explosion outside the group’s headquarters, saying an announcement it was not politically, religiously or ideologically motivated “just doesn’t add up”.

ACL managing director Lyle Shelton also said he still had unanswered questions following phone calls with the police and was unconvinced by their “quick” conclusions.

ACT Policing has determined after a “very short” conversation with the 35-year-old driver of the van — who was undergoing medical treatment at the time — that the incident was not motivated by political, religious or ideological reasons. Inquiries continue “to fully understand the circumstances” surrounding the explosion, which occurred at around 9.35pm last night.

The man is in a critical condition in Canberra Hospital.

“While obviously I have deep respect for the police and the job they do, I’m not convinced you can come to that conclusion so quickly. There are just too many coincidences,” Mr Shelton told The Australian.

“When I questioned them (the police) on the phone they said ‘of course you can’t unequivocally rule out that this was a targeted attack’ but they have come to this conclusion nonetheless.

“We don’t even know this guy’s name. Apparently he gave some statement when he was grievously injured last night and now he’s in a coma. I can’t see how you can say ‘case closed’ after a guy who is obviously suffering terribly has made certain statements where there hasn’t been an opportunity for a full interrogation of him.

“To me it just doesn’t add up.”

ACT Policing said the man, a local resident and Australian national who was not previously known to them, “appears to have ignited gas cylinders within the vehicle, causing an explosion which damaged the vehicle and building”.

He then walked himself about 4km to Canberra hospital where he presented with serious burn injuries.