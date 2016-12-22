A van is driven into the Australian Christian Lobby building with a number of gas canisters set alight that burns down half the building. I completely agree with the police, there is absolutely no reason to suspect any motivation of any kind whatsoever related to politics, religion or ideology. From the latest report in The Oz.
The head of the Australian Christian Lobby has accused ACT police of “prejudicing” the investigation into a van explosion outside the group’s headquarters, saying an announcement it was not politically, religiously or ideologically motivated “just doesn’t add up”.
ACL managing director Lyle Shelton also said he still had unanswered questions following phone calls with the police and was unconvinced by their “quick” conclusions.
ACT Policing has determined after a “very short” conversation with the 35-year-old driver of the van — who was undergoing medical treatment at the time — that the incident was not motivated by political, religious or ideological reasons. Inquiries continue “to fully understand the circumstances” surrounding the explosion, which occurred at around 9.35pm last night.
The man is in a critical condition in Canberra Hospital.
“While obviously I have deep respect for the police and the job they do, I’m not convinced you can come to that conclusion so quickly. There are just too many coincidences,” Mr Shelton told The Australian.
“When I questioned them (the police) on the phone they said ‘of course you can’t unequivocally rule out that this was a targeted attack’ but they have come to this conclusion nonetheless.
“We don’t even know this guy’s name. Apparently he gave some statement when he was grievously injured last night and now he’s in a coma. I can’t see how you can say ‘case closed’ after a guy who is obviously suffering terribly has made certain statements where there hasn’t been an opportunity for a full interrogation of him.
“To me it just doesn’t add up.”
ACT Policing said the man, a local resident and Australian national who was not previously known to them, “appears to have ignited gas cylinders within the vehicle, causing an explosion which damaged the vehicle and building”.
He then walked himself about 4km to Canberra hospital where he presented with serious burn injuries.
“Local resident”. “Australian national”. But does he have a name and what does it say on his facebook page? And are there any clues picked up that might prevent future events of this kind or is it entirely a random event, like being hit by a meteorite? Very mysterious, I have to say. Whoever is being protected, it’s not the public.
ADAM BANDT ADDITION: A man without a sense of irony:
Mr Bandt said: “By desperately trying to link this incident with politicians despite the police saying it wasn’t politically motivated, the ACL has just destroyed its last shred of credibility. I’m disappointed that Lyle Shelton keeps trying to make political mileage out of this, but it does tell you a lot about the way these people work.”
It certainly tells you alot about the way at least some people work. We will all be fascinated to find out how it happened since it seems to have been a crime entirely without a motive.
ACT police now equal Victorians for PC claptrap. How can this be? What sort of government do these places have giving guidance to police?
Oh, wait a minute ….
Until the MiniTru has determined the correct history of this event, to speculate would be double plus thoughtcrime.
I thought the police habit was to release the names of a suspect, so that good citizens could assist them with their enquiries.
What’s the odds on him being a ‘Mo? I’d offer twos on.
What Habib said.
He’s not a suspect, IR, he’s a victim of a carbon-based fuel source.
I wouldn’t think he was Islamic.
I would think he was a marriage equality advocate.
Has Roz Ward been accounted for?
Amazing. So the ACT police don’t know the man’s name, but they know that he is an ‘Australian national’, and a ‘local resident’? If he walked 4km from the crime scene to the hospital, how do the police know if he was the perp? Did he confess to a crime? If so what did he confess to? If not, when will he be charged, and for what offenses? Etc. etc. If this was in fact a terrorist act, the police will have some explaining to do, I think. Or maybe it was just an early NYE prank by a drunken yobbo? A pity that parliament isn’t sitting!
Tottenham NSW?
Philippa,
+1
No motivation related to religion eh?
Seven just reported that the suspect had a long standing hatred of religion.
Must be FakeNews.
Obviously just a person living Kevni style that collects gas cylinders as a hobby. Just chose a quiet spot for the night and turned on the gas for a cup of tea, and then everything went wrong.
The only legitimate reason I can think of is if it was a failed (so far) suicide attempt where his parking at those offices was a genuine coincidence.
Or Possibly a camper pulled up with a cook stove gas leak in the back?
Outside of that it stinks of political theater and an attempt to protect certain people.
Id be guessing he wasnt meant to be where the “earth shattering kaboom” went off and its a Darwin award candidate.
What Philippa said.
Slothful induction – the coward’s retreat from reality.
Blame the Russians. Or Tony Abbott.
My bet the perp is one of the QWERTY 2% who is really bitter and twisted he couldn’t tie the knot under the Mistletoe and Marriage Act on Christmas Day.
In that case he wasn’t planning to run out of gas any time soon.
A photo in one of the news items shows the entire floor of the van stacked with BBQ gas bottles.
It’s obviously a protest against Fracking, targeted at disrupting the energy supply for the ACL’s sausage sizzle. It’s microwaved sangers this Christmas I’m afraid children…
I guess the police are over cautious as well as being PC. They can’t really afford to **** up identifying a motive and release it to the press until they are 100% sure.
That’s why they said “No comment”.
Right?
If the incident was not politically, religiously or ideologically motivated, then what’s left?
It’s was an unfortunate accident which just happened to occur in the early hours of the morning outside the offices of the Australian Christian Lobby?
Yeah right.
I watched the live press conference this morning on ABC24. It was ridiculous and the press gallery knew it.
And the van had no registration plates so no ID was possible ?
False flag or our own media are that dumb……..
Canberra resident.
Comatose.
Incapable of handling slightly complex equipment.
Uses public health system.
Yep, a card carrying member of The Greens who preferences Labor second.
What a shame the perp had all the van windows wound up so that no one could hear him scream ALLAHU AKHBAR!!! ALLAHU AKHBAR!!! as he slammed into the building.
If it walks like a duck,quacks like a duck,looks like a duck it probably is not politically or religiously or ideologically a duck.
Given that The Australian Federal Police Association is next door at number 6, my bet is that the attacker, in an intoxicated state, attacked the wrong address.
I thought the police habit was to release the names of a suspect, so that good citizens could assist them with their enquiries.
I have noticed that police and/or the medias seldom release perpertrator descriptions now too. Probably a bit inconvenient when so many perps share similar characteristics and the public might notice certain patterns…
Mushrooms! 😣
Would I be called a conspiracy theorist if I said I suspected that maybe in Canberra Hospital they might be undertaking seriously body-altering surgery whereby the 35-year old man leaves hospital as a 22 year-old woman. Is that worth considering? or am I now just being silly?
still
If he was an angry, white, conservative male, whose name was Jeremy, we would know about it. The fact we don’t is proof enough.
I have no idea if you’re right, Leo. But that’s the most plausible explanation I’ve read to date.
A pissed-off AFP officer, with some almighty grudge against the Association, real or imagined, writes himself off with a bottle and a half of Wild Turkey, and tries to take out the HQ.
And misses.
It would certainly explain the AFP’s reluctance to release details better than any other theory advanced so far.
Most likely a Muslim.
May be a Lefty.
Unlikely to be someone with a grudge against a particular religion e.g. someone molested by a priest. They would more likely attack a specific church rather than the ACL.
Release his name you arseholes.
The canberra town council will ensure the local vops are PC and follow the cultimultural guidlines . Muslims are peace lp]oving valuable welfare recipients ,and the crime rate amogst african welfare recipients is too low to be counted . We czn ot interfere with the uncommunist world domination plan .
Forget Trump the clever left will sort him out .
Having just left police employment, tho not as a copper, I would like to categorically state that you mob are terribly cynical, misinformed, biased, one sided, and so bloody right.
Whatever the truth the ACL is understandably worried something else might happen.
To work there would be a little frightening right now? I hope the police are in tune with that and their duty to protect citizens.
Bizarre stuff.
The reports I heard this morning (on JJJ news) stated that the individual believed to be responsible had driven a van up to the building and then taken steps to ensure that the gas canisters contained within were ignited, resulting in the subsequent damage to the office.
He had been briefly interviewed in his hospital bed at a later time, where the investigating officers had determined that there was “no reason to suspect any motivation of any kind whatsoever related to politics, religion or ideology”.
WTF?
no reason to suspect any motivation of any kind whatsoever related to politics, religion or ideology”.
Perfectly understandable. It’s just the sort of casual activity that people engage in from time to time just to pass the time. Yeah right.
If you aren’t offended by that ridiculous statement from the police then they are correct. You are stupid.
So nothing to see here. We can be sure he wasn’t white, male, straight or Christian.
Ed. Can we discuss Yet another betrail by Malcom Turnbull’s government in seeking to allow metadata to be accessible for civil suits, read copy right trolls?
I wonder if the police were aware of this character because he had been making noises, sending letters etc to the police, on Facebook, whatever, about blowing up some building in Canberra, and they just ignored him. So they are just anxious to keep the matter quiet now. ? something like that?
candy – as I posted on the open thread, all those donuts and big macs aren’t going to eat themselves.
We are mushrooms.
Kept in the dark and fed on bullshit.
How does the guy manage to walk a fair distance, apparently injured, and not get picked up by the police ? Surely the first cop at the scene would realise this is a bit more than a traffic accident and all local resources deployed to find the driver who was clearly not at the scene.
Unfortunately it appears police senior command throughout the country are more intent on being PC than actually giving the public some confidence. However perhaps WA Commissioner might be exempt as he has made some supportive non PC comments relating to Leak and Aboriginal treatment of children.
If the Police are so able to rule out certain motives you would think they could actually let us know a credible one instead.
Derryn Hunch on PML tonight seemed to be quite certain that the Canberra bloke was a failed suicde, with no other attached motives. Perhaps the fellow s already known to the AFP, I believe an AFP building is very close to the ACL building.
Very easily. The Keystone cops here are world famous incompetents.
Great. Hunch being one of the universe’s most legendary contraindicators.
I must admit I’m ambivalent on this. It is tough to condemn anyone who attempts to blow up Canberra although he must be upbraided for doing such a poor job.
Little point speculating on motive. Just about every activist group in a modern Western democracy despises Christians.
I bet the dumb prick loaded his stolen van with gas cylinders and a twenty liter plastic container of petrol and then “Ram Raided” the building…. Unfortunately for dumbass his twenty liter plastic drum of petrol burst open on impact, the fumes ignited and burned the friggin’ crap outta him.
…. I bet ya.
He managed to walk a great distance and not be picked up by the cops because he was under the speed limit?
“Whoever is being protected, it’s not the public.”
We know. And we are over it.
Very Good !
struth
#2242031, posted on December 22, 2016 at 11:29 pm
He managed to walk a great distance and not be picked up by the cops because he was under the speed limit?
Just another underprivileged mentally ill yoof.
Magistrate: No conviction recorded!
What colour was the bomber before he caught on fire.
I wonder if we discover Green Party connections?
Two days later and the MSM seem to have a distinct lack of curiosity. And content to wait for the authorities to provide them its version of events.
When I first saw the Commish’s statement I thought BS! I think many people now take what the authorities say with a grain of salt. Not motivated by politics or religion. Tosh!.
FFS grow some balls and tell it like it is or you will have locals arming themselves seeking retribution. And that will be a very scary time on the streets.
Down here in Victoriastan you can’t drive on the roads in Melbourne cos of the congestion from trams and bike lanes, plus the lack of trafiic light co-ordination. You can’t drive on country roads without destroying your tyres or undercarriage &/or massive delays due to roadworks. You can’t get a job other than in government. You can’t scratch your arse without having to pay a license fee, comply with some stupid regulation, or getting fined. You can’t walk the streets without fear of abuse o attack for being a WASM and you the cops are too busy being in LGBTIQWERTY marches or picking up jaywalkers. Sleeping in you home is becoming risky too.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Cats.
This attack is apparently not politically or religiously motivated and yet WA police put together a task-force to find a man who allegedly threw a beer bottle at a muslim woman.
It’s clear where their priorities are.
That from the deputy leader of the no-shred-of- credibility Greens, a faction of which has just publicly vowed violently to fight police and capitalism and to oppose the rule of law.
Innocent lives are at risk. Gas bottles and gas should not be freely available at camping goods stores and Bunnings. Gas and gas bottle control is essential, as is licensing of all who want to buy gas and gas bottles.
While it would help if 7.30 Report ran a piece on the evils of this murderous trade and Billy the Goat watched it, a Royal Commission is not necessary. Action Now!
Bandt’s lack of compassion for others who have been terrorised. Very revealing for those who care to look.
Any bets on whether this bloke was touched by a priest as a boy?