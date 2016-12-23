Oh please, Prime Minister

It has to be conceded that LaTingle has fallen out of love with the PM to a degree. But in the Fin today, there are plenty of laudatory bits.

Check this out:

There’s been little criticism, as there was in the past, about things being held up in the PM’s office or of administrative dysfunction, no matter how much focus there is on the disparate views within the Coalition. “That’s right, [chief of staff] Drew Clark and I track carefully the time it takes to get things decided, and if something has not been dealt with promptly enough, we find out why and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

This must be a joke.

Consider the VET-FEE HELP fiasco. It might have been Labor’s dopey policy but the Coalition government faffed around for literally years before the rorts and fraudulent activity were brought to any end.

According to the recently released Auditor-General’s report (note convenient timing), the ATO was still releasing TFNs to vocational colleges – a key element of the fraud – until three months ago at which time the Minister directed this activity to cease. This has led to a cool $2.2 billion being transferred from the taxpayer to dodgy college owners never to be recovered.

And then there is the rorting in the Family Day Care sector – adding to a lost $1 billion over two years, all under the watch of the Coalition government. Blind Freddy could see the scope for fraud particularly as the government payments go directly to the provider but remedial action was delayed. In all likelihood, the rorts are still going on, the Commonwealth having outsourced compliance to the states. The key policy features remain intact.

And then there are various reports that the government is sitting on – come on Drew Clark if you are supposedly keeping track, get a wriggle on – including the failure of the government to respond to the Productivity Commission’s report on the workplace relations framework (ask Cash’s office and the full suite of Yes, Minister excuses will be provided).

There is also the failure to release the PC’s report on agriculture regulations which is embarrassing for the Nationals, in particular, as it carves into the egregious rent-seeking going on in some sectors, most notably sugar.

And the list goes on. What the hell is happening in respect of higher education changes? This has been around since the 2014 Budget, completely unresolved. Where is the government heading with school funding? There are literally dozens of outstanding items.

“That’s right, [chief of staff] Drew Clark and I track carefully the time it takes to get things decided” – give me a break.