The lone wolf social media group

I mentioned some time back that ISIS would perhaps hold off its rampaging until after the American election was finally settled, which only finally occurred this week. So whether a coincidence or part of a deliberate strategy, there does seem to have been a decided uptick in terrorist activity. We now have this, ISIS Puts Out Holiday Attack List Of U.S. Churches.

The Islamic State published the names and addresses of thousands of churches in the United States and called on its adherents to attack them during the holiday season, according to a message posted late-night Wednesday in the group’s “Secrets of Jihadis” social media group.

It is a genuine issue why governments refuse to level with the public. Sure they are responsible, sure they have been completely wrong about the nature of the problems our civilisation faces, but that is no reason to pretend the problem doesn’t exist or that lying about its nature will make things go away.