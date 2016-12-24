Liberty Quote
Nothing can be more abhorrent to democracy than to imprison a person or keep him in prison because he is unpopular. This is really the test of civilization.— Winston Churchill
Christmas Eve 2016
Merry Christmas everybody!
Happy Hanukkah to New Zealand. You great pile of shit.
And who isn’t looking forward to the delights of Christmas cracker jokes?
What did Adam say the day before Christmas?
It’s Christmas Eve.
)`*•👏😍🍷🍻)`*•👏😍🍷🍻
´*•…¸.(*•.¸.•*) ¸…•*`
.¸. I’m dreaming of a White Christmas..
🍷*•.¸ . .¸. 🍷..¸..¸
•*’ (¸.•*´`*. 🍺🍸🍷 •.¸)`*•😍🍷
¸*’ (¸.•*´`*
What does Miley Cyrus have at Christmas?
Twerky.
😀
A ling distance 6th. Merry christmas from Krabi in Thailand
Loved the song – great choice for Christmas Eve. The incarnation is a wondrous thing.
Have yourselves a Merry Little Christmas, everyone. May you be blessed with all the best possible blessings.
Merry Christmas to all.
Just beautiful, Sinclair. I will use it to mend fences with lefty (but Christian — still hasn’t joined the dots about the left’s hatred of Christianity) stepdaughter, who I haven’t spoken to since Trump was elected. Thank you.
Merry Christmas , Bon Noel et Bon Natale to All Cats ,whether you are a practicing Chrisrian or a Callathumpian,enjoy your Liberty while you still have it . And a Happy and productive New Year In spite of ruddbull and shortass ,and that green of the Christmas .( di Natale }
Hello and Merry Christmas to everyone.
Merry Christmas to all. So lucky here, Santa delivered gifts under the magical tree right before squally weather hit, hope he’s not blown off course later in the night. Hope everyone has a beautiful day tomorrow, take care and may love be abounding. We are blessed.
I wonder what interesting news the MSM are intending to sneak out tonight?
Pentatonix Carol of the Bells is great.
Mary, did you know? Yes, she did.
Merry Christmas all.
Christmas is the season, but Easter is the reason.
This song is lovely.
I have heard it in a couple of shops this year and it’s been a delightful change from Mariah Carey.
This is also delightful, but in a different way … Merry Christmas!
And Happy Hanukkah too
For all cats and kittehs.
Enjoy
It is now officially Christmas Day in Australia AEDT.
Merry Christmas to ALL Cats, regardless of whether we agree or disagree.
We all agree on one thing at least – life is beautiful.
Merry Christmas to all Cats, Sinc and Jacques, I hope the day brings joy your way.
It seems to me that people are going out of their way to wish each other “Merry Christmas” this year, feels good. Might just be an extension of “winning”. 😀
Beautiful! But I like the original by Mark Lowry who wrote the song…. so full of passion!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXmfkFoX-PE
Here is my Christmas present to all Cats, a searchable collection of this site’s Liberty Quotes.
http://pastebin.com/dl/Q7HFyMbs
Download it and open in your browser. Tested in Firefox and Chrome.
Feliz navidad, prospero ano y felicidad. xxx