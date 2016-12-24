Christmas Eve 2016

Posted on 6:00 pm, December 24, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson

24 Responses to Christmas Eve 2016

  1. Anne
    #2243820, posted on December 24, 2016 at 6:20 pm

    Merry Christmas everybody!

  2. Anthony
    #2243824, posted on December 24, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    Happy Hanukkah to New Zealand. You great pile of shit.

  3. Baldrick
    #2243830, posted on December 24, 2016 at 6:35 pm

    And who isn’t looking forward to the delights of Christmas cracker jokes?

    What did Adam say the day before Christmas?
    It’s Christmas Eve.

  4. Anne
    #2243835, posted on December 24, 2016 at 6:40 pm

    )`*•👏😍🍷🍻)`*•👏😍🍷🍻
    ´*•…¸.(*•.¸.•*) ¸…•*`
    .¸.  I’m dreaming of a White Christmas..
    🍷*•.¸ . .¸. 🍷..¸..¸
    •*’ (¸.•*´`*. 🍺🍸🍷 •.¸)`*•😍🍷
    ¸*’ (¸.•*´`*

  5. Anne
    #2243839, posted on December 24, 2016 at 6:42 pm

    What does Miley Cyrus have at Christmas?

    Twerky.

    😀

  6. Diogenes
    #2243893, posted on December 24, 2016 at 7:37 pm

    A ling distance 6th. Merry christmas from Krabi in Thailand

  7. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2243958, posted on December 24, 2016 at 8:31 pm

    Loved the song – great choice for Christmas Eve. The incarnation is a wondrous thing.

    Have yourselves a Merry Little Christmas, everyone. May you be blessed with all the best possible blessings.

  8. Rossini
    #2243964, posted on December 24, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    Merry Christmas to all.

  9. Tom
    #2243988, posted on December 24, 2016 at 8:59 pm

    Just beautiful, Sinclair. I will use it to mend fences with lefty (but Christian — still hasn’t joined the dots about the left’s hatred of Christianity) stepdaughter, who I haven’t spoken to since Trump was elected. Thank you.

  10. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2244005, posted on December 24, 2016 at 9:16 pm

    Merry Christmas , Bon Noel et Bon Natale to All Cats ,whether you are a practicing Chrisrian or a Callathumpian,enjoy your Liberty while you still have it . And a Happy and productive New Year In spite of ruddbull and shortass ,and that green of the Christmas .( di Natale }

  11. Splatacrobat
    #2244010, posted on December 24, 2016 at 9:22 pm

    Hello and Merry Christmas to everyone.

  12. hzhousewife
    #2244021, posted on December 24, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    Merry Christmas to all. So lucky here, Santa delivered gifts under the magical tree right before squally weather hit, hope he’s not blown off course later in the night. Hope everyone has a beautiful day tomorrow, take care and may love be abounding. We are blessed.

  13. Tel
    #2244055, posted on December 24, 2016 at 10:19 pm

    I wonder what interesting news the MSM are intending to sneak out tonight?

  15. JohnA
    #2244113, posted on December 24, 2016 at 11:22 pm

    Mary, did you know? Yes, she did.

    Merry Christmas all.

    Christmas is the season, but Easter is the reason.

  16. Philippa Martyr
    #2244116, posted on December 24, 2016 at 11:27 pm

    This song is lovely.

    I have heard it in a couple of shops this year and it’s been a delightful change from Mariah Carey.

  17. Philippa Martyr
    #2244120, posted on December 24, 2016 at 11:30 pm

    This is also delightful, but in a different way … Merry Christmas!

  20. Memoryvault
    #2244142, posted on December 25, 2016 at 12:23 am

    It is now officially Christmas Day in Australia AEDT.
    Merry Christmas to ALL Cats, regardless of whether we agree or disagree.
    We all agree on one thing at least – life is beautiful.

  21. Brislurker
    #2244143, posted on December 25, 2016 at 12:27 am

    Merry Christmas to all Cats, Sinc and Jacques, I hope the day brings joy your way.

    It seems to me that people are going out of their way to wish each other “Merry Christmas” this year, feels good. Might just be an extension of “winning”. 😀

  22. Chris M
    #2244151, posted on December 25, 2016 at 12:56 am

    Beautiful! But I like the original by Mark Lowry who wrote the song…. so full of passion!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXmfkFoX-PE

  23. Andrew M.
    #2244154, posted on December 25, 2016 at 1:17 am

    Here is my Christmas present to all Cats, a searchable collection of this site’s Liberty Quotes.
    http://pastebin.com/dl/Q7HFyMbs
    Download it and open in your browser. Tested in Firefox and Chrome.

  24. Gab
    #2244156, posted on December 25, 2016 at 1:19 am

    Feliz navidad, prospero ano y felicidad. xxx

