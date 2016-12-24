The West in self-destruct mode

I wonder if the West has the intelligence and raw sense of survival needed in this day and age. The soft sentimentality of stupidity on the left allowed the Americans to elect Obama. One of his parting gifts, and it won’t be the last:
The United States has allowed the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law, in a striking rupture with past practice.
In doing so, the outgoing Obama administration brushed aside Donald Trump’s demands that the US exercise its veto and provided a climax to years of icy relations with Israel’s leadership.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered several diplomatic steps in retaliation, including recalling his nation’s ambassador to New Zealand, which had jointly proposed the resolution. . . .
Friday’s resolution was proposed by nations in four different parts of the world: Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela. It is the first resolution on settlements to pass in 36 years, Malaysia’s UN Ambassador Ramlan Bin Ibrahim said.
There is, however, this:
Given the world’s widespread opposition to settlements, the action will be almost impossible for anyone, including Trump, to reverse.
Nevertheless, Trump vowed via Twitter: “As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th.”
An additional feature from The New York Times:
Israeli diplomats believe they were misled by the U.S. during a meeting last week between high-ranking Israeli and Obama administration officials in which the U.S. side offered reassurances about its efforts to support Israel but declined to explicitly state that the U.S. would veto such a resolution if it came up. The Israelis told their counterparts that “friends don’t take friends to the Security Council,” the official said.
No one should be misled by anything said by the man who promised if you like your health insurance, you can keep your health insurance. You do despair at a civilisation that seeks its own destruction.
Israel should boycott NZ. No Advanced pharmaceuticals or medical devices developed in Israel. On the plus side Palestine will be keen to export as many jihadis as NZ can take. Fuckwits.
I also see Congress is proposing defunding the UN. I would go further and tell them they have no status in the US and can either pay full freight on the rent and be fully subject to US laws relating to terrism and incitement or leave within 6 months.
Reminder of 1930s appeasement.
Israel is probably the last and only power in the middle east against radical Islam. Obummer is a Muslim and has done all he can to help radical Islam prosper. If Trump doesn’t turn it around we all better learn to “Kiss carpet”
Trump may not be able to overturn this motion but he should be able to veto enforcement of the motion.
Obamas values and actions are certainly not fully in accord with those which the American Republic was developed on to become, very arguably, the freest, richest and most powerful nation on earth. Indeed he appears to want to dictate or control how citizens should live.
Yes, US defunding of the UN and those other nations that receive US funding and supported/moved this motion would go a long way in addressing this useless organisation and its supporters.
Sounds like the NZ government is a bit like ours. Virtually the right wing of the Labor Party.
The cowardice of Obama is on full display. He hides behind the fake appearance of an abstention when he really wants to join the group thought mobsters in voting Israel out of existence.
Unfair. The ones in self-destruct mode are the Left, who’ve increasingly adopted core doctrines which are self defeating and unsupported by reality.
I wonder how long before Obama converts (if not already)?
OBAMA the Muslim – HIS OWN WORDS
Australia and the UST should replace the ANZUS treaty with a USTAU treaty.
NZ- wow. If the new PM to the left of Key?
Everybody is still underestimating Trump.
Bullshit.
NZ has always been different.
Clearly America is not in self-destruct mode. It has just elected Trump as President. To the American people – we salute you!
An article has just appeared at Breitbart at what Trump can do to avenge the anti-Israel vote. Well worth a read.
Jordan and Syria?
UN resolutions are ineffective, no lives will be lost from this action. Deleting the database of potential jihadi that the Kenyan was happy to benefit from for 8 years is designed to cost thousands of lives. I’m used to stunts like when Bowen’s last act as Treasurer was to dramatically increase FBT on cars so that the industry could be closed down in the early weeks of the A666ott regime, but this is on a scale that even I hadn’t credited the Left with.
Obama is doing everything in his power to create havoc for the incoming regime – spite being the motivation.
I look forward to the NZ sponsored resolution calling for the Russians to withdraw from “Kaliningrad” and the Poles from Pomerania.
It’s good actually. The UN just made itself irrelevant in a way that will show just how irrelevant it truly is.
This will force the issue, Israel will confront Islamofascism and defy the UN, while Europe’s left wing governments drown in Islamofascist migration. The politics will change rapidly with that violent influx of alien culture. Europe’s citizens will increasingly reject the lefts immigration agendas, political representation will change. Trump upon gaining office will set his own agendas that will influence the world, etc…
Within a few years Muslims will be fleeing Europe and a much different reality will exist…. The UN will barely be mentioned anymore…. Israel will be seen as an example of dealing with Islamofascism, just as Australia’s stance on border security is being held up as a valid example of rejecting “asylum seekers” and illegal immigration.
Reality makes a fool of the UN eventually…. Usually after most of the money has been spent though.
And people wonder why some on the right in the US think Putin is a better leader and rate him higher than Obama.
Those on the left don’t accept or understand that a substantial portion of Islam is at war with the West and just as dangerously some on the right don’t accept or understand that substantial portion of the left is at war with the right. I still hear calls for “unity” and “understanding” and “working together” and “meeting halfway” etc etc.
The election of Trump is only a minor setback to the advance of the left and the ruin of the West.
People are ignorant of history and have short memories. We won’t last to 2050.
But wait . . . there’s more. France is hosting a conference to bring about peace at last, on January 15th, only five days before Obama returns to his life as a regional non-entity.
Jerusalem Post
All this nonsense might result in a worthwhile solution. Israel could finally be prompted to annex Judea and Samaria, or at least all of area C.
UN is like guns. It does not actually do anything, countries do. In this case, all 15 of them. Shame.
Israel will never annex areas A or B as it will give votes to over a million Arabs. Not Israel has the guts to enforce the law even over area C.
Israel might annex parts of area C containing settlement enclaves. The Iaraeli law is effectively already enforced in places like Maaleh Adumim.
I thought the Kiwis were on our side.
I have read somewhere in Israeli press that Israel was fearing NZ would do something like this just to leave some legacy at UNSC.
Shame.
You can usually start a blue by claiming that there has been a Palestinian State since 1947 – It’s called “Jordan.”
I doubt that MT would behave like this. Abbott certainly won’t. But then Australia has a large and vocal J*wish community. NZ doesn’t (except for their outgoing PM – but it might be anti-Semitic to suggest that he should for once remember his roots).
Zulu, that’s my response also. Why are we interested in creating a another Arab state when there are plenty already.
That’s a hell of a legacy fuckwits.
This is an example of the diplomacy of small, irrelevant countries trying to play with the big boys at the UN. Australia did it too – we spent all that money lobbying and finally being selected to join the UNSC for two years. Wow. While it might make foreign ministers feel important, in reality it is just pathetic theater played by the self-aggrandizing but ineffectual diplomatic community.
This style of diplomacy is well past its used-by date and it’s another reason to be optimistic with the coming Trump Presidency. He has signalled that he won’t play stupid diplomatic games and has already committed two diplomatic sins: he has spoken to the President of Taiwan and stated that he will move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Let’s hope he keeps sticking it up ’em.
Worked with a few ex-NZ Army field hands in the boom. Had a few conversations about matters as a lot of ex-ADF members are field hands as well. They all jumped after Helen Clark turned the NZDF from a war fighting force into a UN Peacekeeper focused type army and gutted it’s funding. Those who were around for the scrapping of the male only arms corps were even more scathing of the direction the NZDF took after that.
I am reliably informed our Army despite scrapping the gender restrictions have a fitness test that no female has passed yet (Unlikely to unless standards dropped from what I have been told) and up to 30% of males can’t pass for Infantry anyway.
On the UN resolution, I know NZ have always been a bit more independent in their Foreign outlooks but they are in some odious company there…
Frankly, I don’t know why they don’t just annex Judea and Samaria and be done with it.
And while they’re at it, Jordan could probably do with a face lift as well.
The Kiwis like to claim their foreign policy is “independent”, but they are actually marching in lockstep with the Leftist/Muslim Zombie Bloc at the UN. They exhibit no independence whatsoever.
I will go to my grave eternally disappointed if I never get to witness that monstrous concrete UN box being either imploded or toppled into the East River.
One lives in hope.
Empathetic to the Leftoids as the stomach fell when KRudd got in with wall-to-wall ALP State Govts, but as I said to Robbie Mac at the time – the State Govts would all fold like cheap suits under a Carbon tax, which they did.
We need a Tim McVeigh to blow up the UN.
/NADT
And while we are at it, Russia voted FOR this resolution while the US abstained. Yet you condemn Obama but praise your beloved Christian conservative Putin. Hypocrisy isn’t it?
Worst thing is this disgrace being put up by Un Zud, which supposedly has a liberal/consevative government that the local halfwits are encouraged to emulate. Outside of not completely batshit insane tax, welfare and weapons policies, they’re yet another Labor Lite. That said I’m still considering jumping the ditch, as this dump’s not even Labor Lite, it’s Greens by proxy.
Yep.
The NZ and the Australian Governments are not on the side of their populations.
Our Major Political parties support the UN, Global Elites and the Muslim Brotherhood in their quest for depopulation and global Communism.
Australia and the UST should replace the ANZUS treaty with a USTAU treaty.
What does the T stand for?
Fuck the middle east. Who cares about a bunch of desert full of people who have been fighting each other for thousands of years? Everyone else should pull out all military and aid, ban all immigration from the middle east and let them continue to squabble amongst themselves.
Oil.
BorisG, I am happy to give up my car and rely on shank’s pony if it meant dealing with no more moddle easterners.
Boris G, if Trump releases the pent-up demand for mainland US oil exploration, pipeline construction (across Canada) and shale oil extraction, then OPEC (already on life support) will finally die – and GOOD RIDDANCE.
The world can survive on oil from elsewhere.
Then we can support Israel’s right to exist, while the terrorists are starved for funds.
One country in the Middle East has nuclear weapons, and the determination never to be over run -“never again.”