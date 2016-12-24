The West in self-destruct mode

I wonder if the West has the intelligence and raw sense of survival needed in this day and age. The soft sentimentality of stupidity on the left allowed the Americans to elect Obama. One of his parting gifts, and it won’t be the last:

The United States has allowed the UN Security Council to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law, in a striking rupture with past practice. In doing so, the outgoing Obama administration brushed aside Donald Trump’s demands that the US exercise its veto and provided a climax to years of icy relations with Israel’s leadership. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered several diplomatic steps in retaliation, including recalling his nation’s ambassador to New Zealand, which had jointly proposed the resolution. . . . Friday’s resolution was proposed by nations in four different parts of the world: Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal and Venezuela. It is the first resolution on settlements to pass in 36 years, Malaysia’s UN Ambassador Ramlan Bin Ibrahim said.

There is, however, this:

Given the world’s widespread opposition to settlements, the action will be almost impossible for anyone, including Trump, to reverse. Nevertheless, Trump vowed via Twitter: “As to the UN, things will be different after Jan. 20th.”

An additional feature from The New York Times:

Israeli diplomats believe they were misled by the U.S. during a meeting last week between high-ranking Israeli and Obama administration officials in which the U.S. side offered reassurances about its efforts to support Israel but declined to explicitly state that the U.S. would veto such a resolution if it came up. The Israelis told their counterparts that “friends don’t take friends to the Security Council,” the official said.

No one should be misled by anything said by the man who promised if you like your health insurance, you can keep your health insurance. You do despair at a civilisation that seeks its own destruction.