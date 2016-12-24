Merry Christmas to you all, speaking of which, what happened 2017 years ago that began the count?

I picked up from Andrew Bolt how our Multicultural Commission sends out Christmas cards that deliberately don’t mention Christmas. But even so, I do notice that they are wishing others “A Wonderful New Year”. I can only presume they are referring to the New Year that begins the week after Christmas, on the first day of January, and not any of the other calendar years that have existed and continue to exist.
Once upon a time, we would say that the year is AD 2017 [AD being Anno Domini, the Year of our Lord]. We would compare that with, say, the year of the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 B.C. [B.C. being “Before Christ”]. But whatever else the coming year may be, the count starts with the birth of Jesus, which we are celebrating tonight and tomorrow, even if in yearly terms the timing is out by a year or two. There are other calendars around, and there are different years we are up to in all of those calendars. But this one is ours, and it has more or less become the calendar across the world and accepted by all cultures. This is in no small part because it is the only solar calendar around – which, as it happens, Julius Caesar picked up from Cleopatra while sailing down the Nile in around 47 B.C. That is why it was the Julian calendar, which was replaced in the sixteenth century by the Gregorian Calendar, named after Pope Gregory XIII.
Let me wish each and every one of you a very happy Christmas. We will discuss the New Year in a week’s time.
Same to you, Steve, and all Cats.
I heard Malcom Turnbull being interviewed this morning on 2GB. I didn’t hear the beginning of the interview, so he may have said it then, but I noted at the end when he was wished a Merry Christmas, he didn’t reciprocate. He seems to be in-tune with his sidekick, Julie Bishop.
Merry Christams to you all – up in Sydney, relaxin with beer in my mate’s backyard, playing some tunes and with his cat poking around on the table.
He’d better not try and sample some of my beer. Christmas cheer only extends so far, after all.
Merry Christmas , Steve and everyone .
If you wish to annoy the PC types who refer to the Common Era (CE) or Before the Common Era (BCE), ask them what event demarcates the two eras.
They tie themselves in knots trying to avoid using the word “Christ”.
Merry Christmas to all.
Thank you Mr. Kates for some great work in 2016.
So you guys don’t subscribe to all that BCE business?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_Era
Merry Christmas Steve.
Thanks for your posts this year, they have been a joy to read.
Sundown tonight is also the start of the eight days of Chanukah in the year 5777.
Merry Christmas for the year 2017 AD or CE, whichever puts a glow in yer heart.
Dry Bones, cartoonist laureate of Israel
‘And from the fruits of the palm trees and grapevines you take intoxicant and good provision. Indeed in that is a sign for a people who reason.’
I think God said this, or someone pretty close to him. Xmas cheer from Surah An Nahl.
A wonderful Christmas to all.
Twas the night
Before Christmas
When all through the house
Not a creature was stirring
Not even a mouse
And the PC plonker brigade were out
and about, lurking here, lurking there, to ensure
the word “Christmas” would never air”
Christmas…Christmas…Christmas….CHRISTmas.
CHRISTmas
From Mandalay in Myanmar, Steve l wish you a very merry Christmas.
To Christians l wish you well in celebrating the anniversary of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.
To all non-Christians l wish you peace and goodwill to your fellow man in the true Christian spirit.
“Christmas”
Apologies all – bloody iPad.
The cards clearly state refer to the Festive Season (aka Holiday Season) which extends from US Thanksgiving to New Year of the Gregorian calendar including Hanukkah, Christmas and West African Kwanzaa.
The recipients are being wished to have a happy and peaceful US secular holiday season. It appears the Multicultural Commission don’t know which culture they are commissioned to serve.
CE/BCE – something I get rid of as the agnostic editor of a journal working for an atheist editor-in-chief born in the erstwhile USSR. We are happy to have BC/AD in our Instructions to Authors – barely a murmur of dissent. It is all modish drivel, driven by the usual suspects (who are signalling not their virtue but a hollowed-out form of dull progressivism).
Merry Christ Mass to all.
A storm in Sydney dampening all outdoors.
Merry Christmas to all, and Hannukah Sameah to all as well!
Bucketing down in Sydney.
Storm raging here in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.
Elle – north west storms too.
Beautiful weather here in Perth!
Oops! Forgot to disguise word more.
Stackja – Low, dark clouds. Creepy. Hope Santa can find his way through it all. 🙂
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! See you on the other side of the(home-made by me) Christmas pudding. Hope Santa is good to all of you and that in 2017, my deepest wish to see the Usurper banished into the outer darkness, is achieved post haste.
WA getting rain up north.
Merry Christmas to you and yours, Steve.
And my sincere thanks to you for being a courageous and sane voice in a mad world.
Be sure to wish all muslims, neckbeards and militant atheists you see a merry christmas.
There was no reference first calendar year in the Julian Calendar until what is now referred to as the 6th century AD (or CE). I think the Byzantine Calendar from 691 AD was the first to count years from a standard reference year (but with a 6,200 year offset). In that case, it was notionally the Biblical creation that began the count.
“Once upon a time, there was a secular nation that wanted to forget about Christmas. They did not even like the smell of it. And so they had their scholars and think tank johnnies try to get people to use CE for Common Era and BCE for Before Common Era.
It was intolerable, you see, to simply date everything by reference to Christ’s birth … This is the sort of thing we should just laugh at, and if it catches on, we should start saying that C.E. just stands for Christ’s Empire, which is two thousand years established and still growing strong.”
Merry Christmas.
For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
Isaiah 9.6
Boambee John #2243770, posted on December 24, 2016 at 5:28 pm
Chuckle.
They can’t even recognise that the same dating principle is still in use – dates are reckoned from the ascendency of the most powerful Emperor/King.
Ellen, I like CE = Christ’s Empire. May I use it generally, please?
Merry Christmas everyone, thanks for the enlightening discussions and the laughs.
Two days ago, I saw a Sikh taxi driver having a pleasant and animated discussion with his passenger in the front seat.
Who happened to be Santa. In full rig.
Now that is multiculturalism.
Not to forget the Base 60 numeral system borrowed from the Sumerians. Sexagesimal.
From Wikipedia.
The length of the tropical year in Neo-Babylonian astronomy (see Hipparchus), 365.24579… days, can be expressed in sexagesimal as 6,5;14,44,51 (6 × 60 + 5 + 14/60 + 44/602 + 51/603) days.
The average length of a year in the Gregorian calendar is exactly 6,5;14,33 in the same notation because the values 14 and 33 were the first two values for the tropical year from the Alfonsine tables, which were in sexagesimal notation.
Merry Christmas to all Cats, Sinc and Jacques, I hope the day brings joy your way.
It seems to me that people are going out of their way to wish each other “Merry Christmas” this year, feels good. Might just be an extension of “winning”. 😀
Merry Christmas all. Only 26 days to President Trump’s inauguration. Hallelujah!