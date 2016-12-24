Liberty Quote
Science is competent to establish what is. It can never dictate what ought to be.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: December 24, 2016
747 Responses to Open Forum: December 24, 2016
Not this little black duck.
I only buy V8s.
This is what used to make me laugh. If you were involved in agriculture, the mantra was “No – one owes you a living. You have no call on the public purse. Cut your costs, get more efficient, learn to compete for markets, or get off the land and make way for someone who can compete.”
As you say, if you were in Adelaide or Geelong, you had a job for life.
..
No it isn’t. I agree.
I never said it was.
The situation we were in with the car industry was this:
In the 1940’s we and our allies believed in was important to have a vehicle manufacturing industry here.
For strategic reasons.
The cheapest, easiest way to get one was to use old Chevy dies to make rebadged Chevs.
Which we did.
This industry eventually grew into the bloated, inefficient, subsidised, unionised nightmare we see ending today.
Along the way of course, a subsidised, protected industry crowded out any possibility of a real, decent, efficient, good car industry arising here. Maybe such an industry never would have occurred without government intervention. I don’t know. It doesn’t matter. That is not the situation we are in now.
Over the years it was coddled and regulated and during the good times it didn’t seem to matter. Who cares what the costs are when tariffs are 30% and everyone is flush?
The question is, how do you extricate yourself from this mess? You can’t keep pretending the outside world isn’t there. You can’t expect consumers to pay a huge premium for a shit, out of date product that continued to use bits of obsolete jigs from its international parent companies. Germans have finished with a car model so we rejig their old shit to make Commodore and sell it at a premium. Absolute shit.
The government rewarded this crap for so long how do you get yourself out of it?
Well, you probably can’t.
But you can learn the lesson and vow to reduce costs to industry, de-regulate, take on the unions at every opportunity and ensure your energy and labour markets are competitive.
And take every chance you get to explain to voters why you need to do this.
Privatise everything.
How many low cost schools will never be built because they can’t compete with “free” education subsidised by the state?
Learn the fucking lesson.
Stop celebrating the demise of the textile or car industries and LEARN THE LESSON.
Dismantle the state monopolies on education and health.
Break the union hold on key industries and sectors.
Explain why you need to do this.
Break the cosy nexus between big business and big labour and big politics.
There is your creative destruction.
Lots of people here have antiquated, autarkic tendencies. Autarky doesn’t work, folks. It’s been tried several times and it uniformly results in backwardness and misery.
On the other hand, Zulu, it’s a universally recognised fact that cockies are inveterate whingers.
LOL good one Old Salt.
See even you can make jokes if you try hard enough.
Mark A the big money is in bedsheets, not smalls.
OCO, you mightn’t owe anyone in Adelaide a job for life, but you sure are paying for them.
Fucking link, Fisky, brings up Brad fucking Pitt movie. I want to go to their offices and punch the perpetrator in the face, for unsolicited mugging of my time.
Bluddee hell, drove through Lakemba today and lived to speak of it. Even let a moozley into the traffic at the corner of Roberts rd and Wangee Ave (look it up). Only realised after I’d let him – skull cap and weird, he even gave me a wave.
That’s Christmas for you. It is wonderful to catch up with family and friends, though. Get to meet the new great nephew tomorrow.
spacechook off/
Is likely that, just like the US manufacturers, they are being outsold by the ‘cheap and cheerful’ Koreans.
Well Arky, it’s been broken, so we can start afresh, but even the Liberal leader would not allow any large scale manufacturing without giving unions monopoly rights. Best to let the shit hit the fan to enable someone to come in and do it right.
Simply put, the unions must be starved to death so that manufacturing can commence again without the union vulture lurking over its rebirth.
Doesn’t pass the sniff test, Fisky. You can do better.
Manufacturing will recommence with robots. Labor, unionised or not, need not apply.
Over on Drudge , reports that liberals are stocking up on food and arming themselves. What is the shelf life of their preferred organic sustenance? Person with a big shit eating grin wants to know.
If you consider a Hyundai SUV ‘motoring’ – mum must be making the decision in a land of cucks.
Guardian Australia throws Lowenstein under a bus and Israel threatens to deport him
http://antonyloewenstein.com/
Thanks, testicles. The winning just keeps on happening.
Arky
#2243784, posted on December 24, 2016 at 5:42 pm
Fuel’s so cheap nowadays that big block enthusiasts needn’t bother with gas conversions.
Pretty much, yeah, egg. I believe the preference favouring SUVs is primarily female-driven. We’re a long way from the era when the-then boss of Chrysler solemnly declared his company would never sell a car that wasn’t roomy enough for a man to wear his hat in.
A fact usually remarked on by those who have never grown so much as a petunia in a pot themselves.
But Tom, I’m a propagandist, not a journalist!
Ms Dolittle at 3:54. Only this minute taken my Triggs out of the oven. Quite difficult to tie down and truss to begin with, and resisted being stuffed. The end result after baste, baste, baste a beautiful tan all over, moist and wings folded back in beatific repose. While cooling off, sitting under a CWA tea-towel to keep the blowies at bay. It looks a bit like a shroud with these tasteful words printed thereon:
Honour to God
Loyalty to the Throne
Service to the Country through Country Women.
Wow, is red wine lethal or what?
At least now I know what I’m going to be buying in the Boxing Day sales: a laptop.
What a surprise: the Kenyan censored, intimidated and bullied government scientists and bodies to get his way on global warming.
From Grace Collier, The Australian:
..
..
The reason car manufacturing is dead and building isn’t, is because we can’t import a completed building.
So those of you jumping up and down in happiness at the demise of manufacturing, my question to you: what point is it?
The industries that can be off shored are, the ones that can’t be taken offshore continue as inefficient rip offs.
You still pay too much.
You ignore the cause and celebrate the demise, but the inefficiencies and rip offs in the economy remain. You learn nothing.
You gain nothing.
Meanwhile, youth unemployment stays high, the social climate becomes a little bit shittier every year, and governments continue to try to kick things down the road by importing more people to build over priced housing for.
Meanwhile, the green idiots plot the final destruction of industries that rely on base load power.
Arkers, it’s Christmas, pal. Cheer up.
Bah.
Exactly right… what’s the best known and biggest selling car of all time? Oh yeah, the Volkswagon… product of a pure free market economy, libertarian government, with open borders and excellent trading terms with pretty much the entire world at the time. And then later came the Marshal Plan, the primary purpose of which was to ensure that not one red cent of subsidy went to German industry.
LOL.
A BMW M5 chassis with a Corvette engine subsidised by Joe Public at $10k a piece and fuel just over a dollar a litre?
Heaven.
Or the mass market cuck gutless six version hauling 1.8 tonne with a tosser ‘SV6’ badge?
Now going back to the drawing board importing modified Opels with a turbo 6, just for the added reliability.
Korean SUVs – the VW Kombis of the Noughties.
(Sans kitchen sink).
German Police Officer facing Criminal charges for calling Angela Merkel “insane”.
To reiterate: It’s a crime in Germany to criticise the Chancellor.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/746883/Angela-Merkel-Germany-police-refugee-migrant-crisis-AFD-Berlin-terror-attack
Reviews: two bad movies that turned out OK. There we were sitting on a 777 heading for Vancouver, going Canada Air (because direct flight) not Qantas. Abysmal movie choice so I settled on ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ and ‘Florence Foster-Jenkins’.
Ab Fab enticed because of Johanna Lumley and fashion and PR. In the event, it was a mix between Satyricon and Look How Fat They’ve All Become (except Pats of course who was still wonderfully true to character). Saffy had married an African man from Gabronne and what a delight it was to hear Pats try to come to terms with Gabronne and Africa in one concept. Saffy’s failed union had produced a thirteen year old daughter who was as subject to influence as most calculating thirteen year olds are, to be sure. Edina and Pats were the grannies running out of cash in their world of PR (where all the old faves in the original make their swansong and occasionaly transgendering appearances) and they persuade little sweetie to take them on daddy’s cc to Juan les Pins to escape various problems at the office to do with fashion icon Kate Moss. Bubbles is there for the trip. Merry japes along with tired old themes conclude the sorry piece, but the ending, inflecting ‘Some Like It Hot’, and featuring Pats at her best, is worth waiting for.
‘Florence’ starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant, got some very mixed reviews and I was reluctant to watch, but as I had forgotten to pack my book for a fifteen hour flight, I was stuck. Set in wartime 1944, Streep played a syphilitic New York patroness of the arts, filthy rich and intensely interested in operatic singing and music as a substitute for the virtual loss of her life at 18 on honeymoon with the infected rotter, who then died leaving her alone and very slowly dementing. Hugh Grant was the never-was-much-good-at-acting actor who knew his limitations and had married Flo for an easy life provided he encouraged her unwarranted ambitions to be an opera singer. From this unlikely beginning a tale of sadness, sweetness, tenderness and genuine love emerges. Hugh Grant is an admirable cad who isn’t one really, the young piano player who reaches the acme of his classical pianist future playing for Florence’s truly awful arias is a genuine hero at the end, and Flo’ dies happy in the arms of her bereft true love. I wept tipsy tears for them all. Like mine, a true story.
A Peculiar Crew: firstly there was the small blonde rather like Mimi in ‘Ullo ‘Ullo. Except straight short hair, but that same dopey perky look, and she was very, very pink, almost albino in that light. She bounced up and down in front of me a few times although I was never quite sure why. She bounded off and took all youth in the crew with her. I never saw her again. The geriatrics moved in. One in particular stood out, even in that crowd. She was a whisperer. She was also very aged, with one of those turkey-gobbler necks not just her chin, so much so that I felt I ought to jump up and help her in her wavering over the drinks pouring. You always had to ask her to repeat what she was asking you and even then you were no wiser as she mumbled around her trolley to herself. Then there was the headmistress. She served Hairy his meal and wine and a generous serve of port, but when it came to me she said a small one for you Mrs. Ape, and it wasn’t a question. All because before dinner I had been leaning over Hairy in his little cubicle and petting him a bit, and telling him to watch the Florence movie, until she stern-eyed me back to my own little box opposite his. At the conclusion of the flight they announced that it was ‘a retirement flight’ for one crew member. Not all of them? I wondered later to Hairy, but he said it was just the public service mentality of Canada, still dere in flight, dey never dismiss anyone just let dem fade gently away on da breeze.
HAL and fun: Hairy tells me the acronym HAL for the recalcitrant computer in the movie 2001 comes from going one step up in the alphabet for each letter, thus IBM. We caught a much smaller plane for our onward flight from Vancouver to Calgary and there were only ten business class seats, where we had HAL all to ourselves, with someone else serving the thirty other passengers. HAL was Canadian, and spoke in a total monotone, especially when making his announcements. He served our meal robotically too, in a manner reminiscent of Kryton in ‘Red Dwarf’, with punctilious precision and fevered concern, bringing mine too late, and muttering short flight as he whisked it away half-eaten. It had been difficult to eat anyway because the Captain had forewarned of turbulence, and as we descended in the last fifteen minutes we hit it badly, what the Captain had called those downsloping winds from the Rockies, and the wings rocked from side to side as the clever man sped and swooped left and right and beat them at it, landing us safely at the end of a hair-raising ride in.
As we all exhaled our held breath HAL got on the PA and said in his droll tones ‘that was fun’.
Only the children believed him.
We threw ourselves into the Airport hotel at Calgary and slept for twelve hours, but not before we hit the bistro for a meal and a drink. Mrs. Mum, our accompanying surrogate grannie, took the children up to bed while Hairy chose Grizzly Paw Rutting Elk Beer (an Indian company) and I decided on a Best-Last Show Pony Pale Ale. For we were in Canada for Christmas. At last.
Today we caught the airport bus up to Banff, arriving in a snowstorm at the Banff Springs Fairmont Resort, Cinderella’s Castle deep in the Rockies, where one could immediately imagine being Jane Russell meeting up with Bette Davis, so grand and 1940’s is the entrance to this magic. Christmas trees everywhere inside, and outside the firs all lite with fairy lights, and people arriving from all over the world to be here at the wonderul time, truly merry about it, everyone so friendly. We’ve just eaten in Fairmont’s German chalet restaurant down the hill (the drive you there and back through the snow, getting heavier now) , a magnificent elk head over the fireplace, which was burning its fragrant cedar logs. Before this we had drunk hot chocolate and = roasted marshmallows on the snowy side terrace with the children over a smoking cedar brazier, drinking hot chocolate beside Santa’s sleigh as the snow falls. I ordered a German cheese fondu for you Gab, although I wasn’t absolutely sure you’d like it, but I know you would have liked the ambience and the view, looking through small paned 1940’s chalet windows at a snowy pathway lit softly and looped with red Christmas bells, simply awaiting Bing Crosby to stop his singing and start romancing some high society dame in a secret assignation just outside.
It’s only the 23rd for us, but it is the 24th for Cats and Kittehs in Oz. Merry Christmas Eve to all.
Gab, as promised I will write a full snow account of our White Christmas Day (Boxing Day in Australia) when it has happened here.
Lizzie, my sis is back in Oz as she said it was -27 at their digs in the Canuckistanian Rockies.
I can’t even comprehend that type of cold.
Service to the Country through Country Women.
Better to get the oven over and done with today and I am saving my CWA tea towel for best tomorrow. Doc was extremely helpful when I had to take a call re: minido’s seat number on the boxing day plane to Noosa (first world problem). By the time I arrived back in the kitchen he had entirely scrubbed clean the baking tray I’d been hoping to make gravy in. Clean as a whistle. Never criticise those that are honestly just trying to help. God bless him. I might add he managed to find the iron and pressed all the serviettes as it’s Ethel’s day off.
A relative of the 3 wise Melbournistan men lashes out, outside a Melbourne courthouse.
Anne
#2243826, posted on December 24, 2016 at 6:24 pm
German Police Officer facing Criminal charges for calling Angela Merkel “insane”.
To reiterate: It’s a crime in Germany to criticise the Chancellor.
You have no idea what else is a crime, both in Germany and Austria.
A couple of month ago a policeman was charged for jokingly making a Nazi salute.
His partner policeman dobbed him in.
Yes, Ms D, making gravy works best in a really grotty, post-bake baking dish. Hard to improve on a nice dark brown (and thinnish) gravy that results after a leg of lamb has been well cooked.
The Cat is a constant source of information, entertainment, humour and scroll finger exercise. Long may it be so.
Merry Christmas to all of you. All of you. All of you.
His partner policeman dobbed him in.
Where was Merkel from, again? Oh, yes, East Germany. It was a way of life there, dobbing each other in.
Thanks Mark, You too. Thanks Mark, You too. Thanks Mark, You too.
Forecast minus 10 below here today, Rabz, but in the event turned out to be a balmy minus 8.
Tomorrow predicted to be a quick blizzard and high wind chill to minus 15 but going to be what they call a Bluebird Day, sunny and only minus 13 on Christmas Day itself.
It’s cold outside but OK if you are rugged up. Getting late here now, and Hairy has moved from Youtube Chrissy toons and on to the harder stuff (King College Choir, Cambridge). Time for bed, I’d say.
Great to be in touch with youse all. MERRY CHRISTMAS. MERRY CHRISTMAS.
WINNING!!!
The Toyota Corolla.
I am up keeping the iron ore rolling out of the Pilbara, Merry Christmas everyone!
I hope you are going skiing Lizzie, one of life’s treasures.
I’m guessing no one spotted the hypocrisy of fascist punishment for fascist symbolism.
If Merkel is reelected Germany will complete what Hitler started.
Just a more inclusive, larger group targeted for annihilation.
Ahhh yes, the Japanese automotive industry… another product of open borders that has remained staunchly independent of government protection throughout it’s proud and world beating history.
Until I went to Banff – and stayed at the Fairmont – I refused to believe any place on the face of the Earth was named Banff.
Mark, Mark, Mark, there’s a designated thread for this sort of comment. It has Bon Bon jokes.
Hey, that just reminded me of another joke.
Locally assembled until the AE112 Series II in 1999.
A relative of the 3 wise Melbournistan men lashes out,
Nah, nah, clearly she was having difficulty finding her way. This happens when you have a bag on your head.
How do we know it’s not a Dalek?
Love your work, Tel.
Unfortunately I think many here are unaware of the missing /sarc tag.
Daleks are more intelligent.
How do we know it’s not a Dalek?
Exterminate. I don’t think she actually said that but I’m sure it was implied.
I’m going to midnight mass at 9pm tonight. Should be a cracker turn, eh! (That’s a bomb joke, OK)
The Chinese could probably churn out Hilux clones for $20k drive away should they choose, crushing the Japs.
Non-unionised manufacturing chez calli today. The final ladder stitches put in a German mohair teddy bear – I challenge a surgeon to do better. Its beady little boot button eyes are now peering over the top of a Christmas stocking. No breaks, no cuppas, just a few quick glances at the Cat.
The Glazed Ham is resplendent in its coating of cumquat and mustard juiciness, studded with that wonder of the spice isles – fat, aromatic cloves.
Happy Christmas to all Cats and Kittehs. May you find your flensers just where you left them, and your gunpowder always dry. And Peace on Earth to all!
Or else! 😃
At least it isn’t a gay couple.
Modern manger set goes viral: ‘Hipster Nativity’ selling out fast
How on earth could the Magi make it from Iran to Jerusalem on Segways? Although I like that Joe is taking a selfie on his iPhone. The solar panels on the roof of the manger must be where all the electricity comes from for these gadgets.
And Peace on Earth to all!
Peace to men of good will. That means not you ISIS.
Is JC around?
Has he bought Boeing shares yet?
Sold Lockheed Martin?
Old School Conservative
#2243286, posted on December 24, 2016 at 7:13 am
The gallant protectors of our way of life in the two great wars were at least given arms, training and leadership. Today we are given platitudes and lies.
It’s time for real, honest, hard leadership to emerge from the dross of sentimental power-grabbers we call the Federal parliament.
Oh geeze.
Those awful, unfunny Narional Lampoon Vacation movies with that Chevy Chase moron.
How I hate this time of year.
MV, there’s no need to be subtle around here, but you get my point: the two biggest car companies Toyota and Volkswagen have indeed gone through periods of national “autarky” and pulled out of that and grown. They have also both been the beneficiaries of various types of protection and subsidy over the years.
Clearly there must be some difference when compared to (as an example) British Leyland. The outcome was different: Toyota and Volkswagen are still strong, while British Leyland died a slow and sad death that was finally a relief to all concerned. I believe the universe is not entirely random, there must have been a policy difference to cause this outcome.
Thing is, you can’t just say “autarky always fails” because British Leyland was at all times open to world trade… they were shipping to Australia, the US, all over the place. They just made shit cars, that was their main problem (actually the Mini was good, but they never really took advantage of that).
They are NOT leaders!
None show the slightest hint that they even KNOW that there are Principles of Leadership.
They are SUPPOSED to be REPRESENTATIVES of the electors.
Most are merely Marxist PARASITES.
Is SBS showing that stupid Dinner for One thing again?
Only one pair of Erkos to be seen.
Sad.
It could be worse Arky.
In Germany it seems to run non-stop on every channel – for about 24 hours.
They didn’t, this is a modern scene. People sending gifts don’t deliver in person anymore, there’s an app for that.
Tel, it is a mystery.
We’ve had all these car manufacturers fail, despite massive government subsidies over the years, while Kenworth became an international success, in the same market environment, without (as far as I know) a single cent of taxpayer’s money.
Autarky and industry subsidy are not the same thing.
I would assume most cases of autarky exist behind a subsidy wall or more usually an embargo and would be rare?
Hey my laptop still works! After an hour drying out and draining, the only bits that’ve died are two of the wetter USB sockets. After half a glass of French shiraz I’ll take that.
December 24 1954 [Jamaica]
Oh how nice it would be, just for today and tomorrow, to be a little boy of five instead of an ageing playwright of fifty-five and look forward to all the high jinks with passionate excitement and be given a clockwork train with a full set of rails and a tunnel. However, it is no use repining. As things are, drink will take the place of parlour games and we shall all pull crackers and probably enjoy ourselves enough to warrant at least some god-damned fuss.
The news from home is mainly concerned with disaster, floods and gales and houses collapsing. I am very lucky to be here in the warmth and so I will crush down the embittered nausea which the festive season arouses in me and plunge into gaiety with an adolescent whoop. Noël Coward
Should the term not be “Autoarky”?
Au contraire! They have Serenity on SBS 2 at 8:30 PM. Reavers, yum!
Seeing that everybody is breakingoutthe booze, Merry Christmas to all from Krabi. Nothing like sitting in a bar at thebeach, still 32 degrees now (only 4.45pm) listening to frosty the snowman, letit snow, and i’m dreaming of a white christmas on rotation.
The kids are off organising a day on the water for us tomorrow. It looks like a picnic lunch on James Bond Island …
Sorry wrong thread
Bruce, I watched “Riddick” last night.
I didn’t know they had made a third film.
Outside of wartime, I doubt there are any examples of “autarky” that deserve the name.
However, if you are talking about trade barriers in general then basically what government does is transfer money from one group of people to a different group of people. This might happen by different mechanisms… for example a tariff barrier causes the price of some goods to go up and thus consumers pay a higher price. Money flows away from consumers of the protected goods towards producers of the protected goods.
However a direct subsidy slurps tax money and dumps it straight into the hands of certain industries which is kind of similar in effect to tariffs when you look from a distance, although the details might change. Perhaps higher prices on consumer goods hit the poor and middle classes, while higher taxes often disproportionately get paid for by high income people (who aren’t necessarily wealthy if they also have a lot of non-tax-deductable expenses and perhaps are only earning high income for a short time period while they are at their peak, e.g. sports stars).
There are various indirect subsidies, for example the Japanese get pushed to not keep old cars too long (only a few years). This is a mechanism for artificially boosting local demand. On the other hand 100 year mortgages on real estate are considered reasonable.
Ahead of their time – the whole world now drives front wheel drive shitboxes.
Well the problem is this:
Subsidy of manufacturing was wrong, but so are all the other sneaky types of subsidy in other sectors.
Green wedges that push up real estate prices.
Legislated barriers to entry into trades and professions.
Taxpayer funded education, medicine and transport.
Union control of whole sectors.
If you only remove those subsidies to some sectors, of course they collapse, leaving behind the most entrenched problem sectors that cannot be off-shored.
MV – I don’t know why but I can never get into the Riddick fillums. Although Pitch Black has the most marvellous crash-land-on-a-deserted-planet sequence. The crash landing towards the end of Serenity is rather good too.
BTW Russia voted FOR the anti-Israel resolution while the US abstained. Yet you condemn Obama but praise your beloved Christian conservative Putin. Hypocrisy isn’t it?
Zulu: maybe so. But even if that were the case and those people attempted to grow said petunia, they wouldn’t complain incessantly about it. A cocky would, regardless of whether it bloomed or carked it.
Re autarky, it seems there are several experts who have very, very recently discovered the concept and want to tell the bugger who drew their attention to it exactly what it means. Great googling, guys. A+.
Tel, I think you need to read what I wrote and try again.
What shits me most is the unbridled happiness of some here at unemployed seamstresses, meanwhile we all pony up to watch Tony Jones sneer at us on Monday nights.
It really pisses me off.
Start celebrating when my taxes no longer go to indoctrinate the masses.
Until then, if you aren’t ripping shit out of it, shut the fuck up.
At the very least stop gloating over ordinary decent people caught up in changes beyond their control.
Has Russia ever vetoed an anti-Israel resolution? Why you expect them to do now?
well, if Unions ultimately depend on its members. if members like to become (eventually) unemployed, is it government’s business to intervene?
oco, you weren’t the first one to discuss the concept of autarky, open vs closed borders. The argument has been going for about 300 years, do get over yourself.
Former Soviets still not like Israel? Surprise? No!
It’s a not well known factoid that Russia has about 20 million Muslim inhabitants, of which about 2.5 million are in Moscow.
The first tenet of strategy is don’t fight two wars at once.
Who said it was a surprise? But deserving condemnation – yes.
Actually Putin is currently on good terms with both Bibi and Iranian mullahs. I am not a fan of Putin by any means but it takes some skill…
MrsDo;
The main reason for pan gravy is to clean the baking pan – hint from my mum a long time ago.
Best advice Evah!
I’ve had Boeing forever in my investment portfolio. It’s the one I never value or even look at much.
Why?
Tel, many years ago I read a first year economics book. there is one sentence still with me, more or less word perfect. Of course at the time I was a grain grower wool producer, so it was memorable. “tariffs are a tax on exporters”.
Serious question.
Wifey was cooking a hunk of pork to take to her sis’s Xmas lunch tomorrow. Why you throw a party and then other people to cook for you… I have no idea, but there you go.
She was carrying the hunk of cooked meat from the barb to the kitchen and the nimbus spilled pork fat leaving a freaking trail on the blue stone paving outside.
How do you get it out?
Splendid travelogue/movie review, Lizzie. At this time of year, too much is never enough.
Is it Anthony or Antony Loewenstein? I know he writes ‘Antony’ but you honestly can’t trust him to spell his own name correctly.
Incidentally, fun Adam Ant fact: did you know that My Israel Question started off as a (very) short story? It ran to only a few words, reproduced thusly:
The book’s title is also spelt My Isreal Question on half of the first and only print run of the bestseller, so that’s a grand total of two copies for each spelling. Ant hedged his bets.
OK, enough jokes. I have it on unimpeachable authority that the final draft of My Israel Question handed into Melbourne Uni Press by Anth had to essentially be rewritten by editors before it could be published. It was, according to my excellent source with insider information, so poorly written. MUP had to do a LOT of work on it before it was fit to publish. A remarkable, memorable amount of work.
Remember that Ant was only ever a cadet journo at the SMH before he…er…resigned. Or something. Something went wrong for some reason and Ant the professional writer went solo.
Remember those Chinese journalism students with the dodgy English that we were talking about earlier? They would have given Anth a run for his money, I reckon.
Thanks for that, Tel. And again, please address what I actually wrote, not whatever provides you with an opportunity to embark upon a dull, lengthy discourse that I’m pretty sure nobody bothered to read beyond the first few lines. I certainly didn’t.
Blair used to terrorize the living shit out of him. Ant would only have to breath and Blair would be torturing him. Good reason to of course.
JC, I may or may not have been a party to that.
Merry Christmas everyone.
Still helping churn through the largest winter grain harvest ever for Australia. A dream run so far with the weather and lack of breakdowns.
Only need another two weeks to finish so the looming weather system coming over the NW of the country is a concern.
May even have time for a beer or three in Kyneton in the new year.
Is the paving sealed? If so, a quick pressure wash will fix it. Unsealed, you’ll need a specialist cleaner.
Or…it’s a memory of Christmas 2016 that you can chuckle over.
See? The complaining never ends!
Yes it is. You can’t trust Russia. People think “fake news” is just a DNC excuse for Hillary crashing and burning. Russian state media puts out fake news so the mugs can’t tell what is real and what isn’t.
…and what shits the rest of us is that you are misrepresenting the rest of us. Now shut the fuck up.
I think it’s unsealed, Calli. so basically she ruined it. That’s what you’re saying.
Rarely watch Their ABC 7pm news, but did tonight because I was at a mate’s place for dinner. Second or third up, a five-minute green left propaganda blast from the country shopper industrial complex about the death of some country shopper at Manus Island, with the billion-dollar megaphone given to communist agitator Ian Rintoul to allege the Immigration Department is negligent (which it isn’t). The ABC’s idea of balance was to include a one-paragraph statement from the Immigration Department regretting the country shopper’s death. The other 4.9 minutes were given to anti-government agitators. Totally unethical.
All the best for Christmas, 132andBush.
No, she hasn’t ruined it. She has made it your home.
I had unsealed sandstone paving that had cab sav spilled on it. Looked like a crime scene. Magnificent! 😃
Calli
Sure, she made it our home, but she still ruined the pavement outside. I have it power washed every three months as I can’t stand even a speck of a stain. Now it’s wrecked.
The myth that Japanese industry policy helped Japan, particularly in auto manufacturing:
http://www.econlib.org/library/Enc1/JapanandtheMythofMITI.html
Thanks Zulu.
You too.
Been a hell of a season over here. Huge
Arky, you shouldn’t be teaching teenagers. Your job very possibly aggravates whatever irks you moreso than any other vocation could. It’s not the yoof of today that are the problem; it’s you. You’ve turned into that grumpy old man who teens throughout the ages have adored needling and winding up.
Find another job. I’m not kidding.
Hahahaha JC is funny. He’s going to have the strop with his Mrs for the rest of the night, I can tell.
Kyneton, you say, 123andBush? That tells me you’re stripping rye grass, oats and barley as well as broadacre wheat. I carted hay in south-west Victoriastan in 40-degree heat one February. I suspect the Indians are doing it now because all the other imports won’t. Glad I’m not.
Here ya go, JC.
Apparently ammonia is your friend. And turps.
Naaa OCO, I don’t get openly stroppy about shit like that.
Thanks Calli. I might get some ammonia and try it out….. or get her to.
JC, I suggest engine degreaser. No, not the one that’s safe for frogs. The other one.
Not quite, Tom.
Horsham area is my next destination.
Kyneton is the home base for a bloke I want to have a few beers with.
Merry christmas cats. It’s been a great year. Have too much fun tomorrow.
Good idea Snoopy. I’m going to try some bleach and if that doesn’t work, I’ll get the power wash dude to fix it after the hols. I don’t like looking at that sort of stuff during the festive season. -:)
Because Trump has now tweeted his intention to cancel the JSF (F-35), and asked Boeing to develop an Advanced Super-Hornet (FA-18) as a replacement (knowing full well that they already have it). That’s a guaranteed sale of 2,000 plus units just to the US military. Then there’s at least another thousand probables to countries like Australia, who were tied into the JSF program. Party time at Boeing.
JC
Whatever you use throw some bi carb soda on as well.
That’ll guarantee a good visual effect and make it LOOK as if it’s working.
Can’t you just replace that paver?
You could, but you’d have to replace a large number of them and would look like crap. They’re big square pavers.
I saw it cascading out and told her. For some unfathomable reason she didn’t stop where she was and try to adjust the alu pan she was using by putting it on the ground. She walked all the way back while it was dripping. All the way back!
JC, you’ve been hit with the karma stick ! Merry Christmas !
ok, granted, hard to be outraged when they follow their long established policy. Actually I am not outraged so much by their universal opposition to settlements (that is understandable) but that they single out Israel on the backdrop of this Middle East mayhem.
Could at least UK Tories under May/Johnson abstained?
Shame.
My laptop, which was soaked with French shiraz, is doing quite odd things. Works for a while then the screen goes blank or the mouse stops working. It’s pissed as a newt.
Alas poor laptop.
Not exactly.
Actual Trump tweet:
Result:
First and foremost, Trump is a businessman.
Vaultaire
It hardly moved the stock. To be honest, I reckon the Trumpster is bullshitting and just using the threat as a cudgel. Possibly the market thinks so too, which is why the stock hardly tweaked. In fact it’s a few pennies down in the past five days.
https://www.google.com/finance?q=NYSE%3ABA&ei=uUdeWOn0L8Og0AT-zJmYBA
You know that pork is going to taste absolutely delicious tomorrow. It’s a given.
“Everybody out!”
You should be happy she did not get burnt. Seriously.
And lots of i Xmas love to you Hzwife.
Don’t get me wrong… I’m not annoyed with her. She’s a female after all and don’t expect much. I lover her death and she could wreck the entire house for all I care.
————————————-
And in fact wish all my blog pals etc a great Christmas.
Never thought of that Boris. Very true, which is why she should have asked me to take it in.
..
That would be a turn around, Space Cadet Dotty.
Someone misrepresenting what you say.
And who is “All the rest of us” name them.
Do they also think they are going on an interstellar trip powered by a microwave in an odd shaped bin? You idiot.
and a Merry Christmas to you too JC !
FMD
Actually, refreshingly good pedigree.
..
I am the best maths teacher you will ever know online or anywhere.
I will admit to being a very average infantry digger.
I will admit to having not been the best fitter.
But I know of no one else who can teach maths like me. Even on my worst days when I couldn’t give a fuck I was shit loads better than anyone else.
That sort of response ought to make him more pissed off at Lockheed. I bet the pentagon guys that negotiated the deal must be shitting themselves after reading what she said.
I’m with you on this. The US amb is the biggest poseur there is. The righteous indignation about genocide, but has done nothing about the killing of half a million in Syria, the genocide against Christians in the ME etc.
Students for years have lined up at lunch to get me to help them because they can’t understand what the fuck other teachers are on about.
They complain if they can’t get into my classes.
Find another mode of attack, that one won’t fly.
All true, but the point is that he just drove down the price of the F-35 with a two sentence tweet that he probably wrote on the tee box waiting for Tiger Woods to hit away.
And he doesn’t get into office for 27 more days.
Merry Christmas, JC! Hope 2017 is a splendid year for tradng profits.
Good to see empathetic blokes still in the job.
Thanks vr. Merry Xmas to you too and family.
I reckon 17 is going be full of surprises.
What happens in Europe, US trade policy, tax policy, congress and Fed reactions. Too hard to predict.
Qudos to you Arky.
Merry Christmas to all Cats. And to the out-of-range Sinc.
Tucker Carlson gets stuck into a leftist bint.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQChY2py2u4
I’m ditching the Arky character. Sick of it.
Too much of a softcock.
This Reverend character is the go.
Gotta change the puppy too.
Zatara, you can’t “drive down the cost” of money already spent. The F-35 is still not operational, and has cost nearly $400 billion in development (money already spent). Even if they manage to get it serviceable without spending another cent, and even if figure out how to actually build them for nothing, and then sell 2,000 units (looking increasingly unlikely), that’s an amortised development cost of $200 million per plane.
The only way to “drive down the cost” would be to sell more units. Countries are cancelling, not increasing their orders. So it ain’t gunna happen.
The order will go to Boeing, who already have a replacement ready for production.
Oh for the love of God. Talk about something you actually know about, MV. You’re going to come a cropper here AGAIN if you keep at it.
Which I’m sure you will, but will be pleasantly surprised if you decide not to.
Puddings done and ready. Turkey and pork stuffed and ready to go. Sweet potato casserole, crumbed cauliflower and spicy potatoes ready for frying.
Presents wrapped and under the tree, driving the littlies crazy as they try to work out who has the three-part pressie, or that tubular one that no-one can identify, or who has the huge flat box that must surely be ‘full of toys’. Carols in the background; tuneless but enthusiastic voices chipping in from time to time.
I love Christmas.
And tonight, I love that I’ve done all the preparation today so that tomorrow, I can enjoy this beautiful, holy day to its fullest.
Happy, blessed Christmas to all our Cat family.
Visiting Yarragrad with mrs Comnenusus family. Very pleasant. I caught up for lunch with a mate at George Colombaris Hellenic Hotel in Williamstown. Fantastic food.
Seriously I knew we were in wealthy leftyville in Williamtown. Yep the giveaway – everyone is white. No frickin diversity in wealthy Leftyville. No sir, they are housed in dormitory suburbs and brought in to clean the office, make the coffee and serve the food in the city whilst wealthy lefties are at work. Heaven forbid that any of these ‘diverse’ multicultural people actually intrude on the last urban vestiges of the white Australia policy still alive and well in places like Williamtown.
Seriously, Canberra is more diverse than Williamtown. FMD, Armidale and Uralla in Barnaby Joyce’s electorate are more diverse than Williamtown.
Serenity is marvelous, as is Chiwetel Ejiofor. The baddies always get all the best lines.
Merry Christmas Cats.
I hope you all have a safe and merry Christmas. For the religious, let it be holy and joyous. For the rest let it be merry.
Stay safe, drive carefully and enjoy the relatives even if you hate them.
If unsealed, try a degreaser sprayed liberally and then a combo of high pressure water and elbow grease. Worked for me.
Arky is dead.
Not sure about the aircraft side, but the satellite side runs on the smell of an oily rag IME.
Might be some belt tightening coming up on that business line.
Arky is dead
Well, that’s spoiled my Christmas.
Arky, I wasn’t bullshitting when I wrote what I did above. I meant it. And I came to that conclusion based on a combination of the things you say here wrt your general disposition when it comes to the world, the shock of the new, life coming at you fast etc PLUS the things you’ve moaned about students here in the past.
If you are indeed a teacher, it sounds to me like you either haven’t been one for very long at all and are shocked, SHOCKED! that teenagers will be rebellious, disrespectful of their elders, badly behaved etc. Or you’ve been a teacher for far, far too long. Your statements that I’m the best teacher ever!! They’ll never get better than me! are pretty much the universal calling card of a failed and/or twitter and bisted teacher. Just sayin’. I’m sure you’ve seen this from colleagues you haven’t thought much of.
Think about it. If none of the above is the case, then I’d be a bit introspective about how and why it is I’m giving to others the perception that I’m putting out. If I were you, that is.
JC, I love where Tucker sanitises her Tweet expletive by substituting faeces.
She screams “not what I said” like she’s caught him in a lie. Lol. Clueless.
And I love her argument summation: “You are a sexist pig!” (Muted) 😀
OCO.
You couldn’t find your arse with both hands.
Spare me your advice, insect.
Ok then. Tough it out big guy. Stop being a whiny, pussy bitch who uses the thread as your fucking gratis therapy session, you lame-arse Tony Soprano wannabe.
Just trying to catch up: Arky is now Steve and Reverend whatshisname was Arky’s sock puppet. Why are people addicted to trolling? I run a simple alias (my real nickname since I was born) to protect my professional earning capacity. But trolls think it is clever if they can deceive people about the identity of their sock puppets.
A Merry Christmas to all; and Lizzie, enjoy Banff in the snow. Very fond memories of many years ago. Bears and all.
Enjoying your writings on Banff etc Lizzie.
We did that run about 10 years back but in summer. Would almost be better in winter from your description.
There is something wrong with your brain.
Take a break, bloke.
Yeah, yeah, OCO. Whatever you say.
Everybody knows you’re the smartest kid on the block.
Perhaps you’d like to bookmark my post so you can rub my face in it, when the time comes.
Like last time. Hehe . . . chortle . . . snort.
The only Rev I know is the Reverend Horton Heat
Watching carols by advertising light!
A merry Christmas to you, Macbeth. It’s always a pleasure to see you posting here. For those who don’t know, Macbeth is the oldest Cat.
I’m not attempting to deceive anyone Tom.
Hence the posts above.
Reverend, I’m shocked. Shocked.
Shocked Bruce?
Why?
The last time? And which time would that be? There have been far too many times to keep account of, MV. If I bothered saving the link to every comment when you made a worthless, dunderheaded prediction that turned out to be dead wrong, I’d have a file the size of a Wikileaks data drop. Lucky for you.
OTOH, Google. Unlucky for you.
If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re mis-informed.”
So said…..
Says the guy as he changes his persona.
Self-perspective. You’re not exactly blessed with it, are ya, Arks?
The last time Memoryvault went out on a limb, it was to furiously deny he had ever predicted an Aboriginal Revolution and slander anyone who claimed otherwise. Oops!
I have plenty of perspective.
And I like what I see.
I changed my pseudonym and gravatar.
What were you saying before?
” the shock of the new.. Blah blah fart fart blither…”
Hey shithead, if a change in pseudonym and that tiny picture throws you off, maybe you need help dealing with the modern world.
Don’t look at me though, I couldn’t care if you live, die or grow some funky fungus up your arse.
Visiting Yarragrad with mrs Comnenusus family. Very pleasant. I caught up for lunch with a mate at George Colombaris Hellenic Hotel in Williamstown. Fantastic food.
I go to the one in Brunswick, the food is excellent!
John C
You must have missed the muslims in and around Williamstown’s two massive housing commission high rises , one is on Neslon Place and must have the best views in Melbourne .
They don’t seem to dine in the local restaurants but they can be seen at the beach.
Though Willi is definitely the postcode for luvvies.
One of my children (not a luvvie) lives there. I love it.
The time you claimed you’d bookmarked my post “for posterity” (your words not mine) so you could rub my nose in it when I was proven wrong.
It was back when you and others were claiming the Libs and the Nats had Turdbull “on a short leash” (hehe) – again, your words not mine, and he wouldn’t / couldn’t do anything stupid (snort), and I said you were wrong and listed what would happen next under our new National Socialist Coalition of Liberal/Labor. Which has progressed as outlined ever since (snort).
Go on OCO, be a man. Post the link you claim you had.
You know you want to. Or at least you wanted to.
I dunno, fisky. I reckon we were onto something when MV started brandishing his child abuse record in a desperate attempt to distract us from investigating further into whatever it was that we had stumbled upon.
Funnily enough, I’ve completely forgotten about whatever it was that prompted cuttlefish MV to squirt out that most peculiar shade of ink in an attempt to lure us away from whatever he thought we were onto. To give the cuttlefish his due, I guess it worked, then. Although I do recall not being especially interested in whatever it was that MV was so fretful of.
Yep. Not very original seeing as I just said pretty much exactly that to you, but meh. Keep lamenting the demise of Cobb and Co and all those lost jobs way back when, T Rex.
Merry Christmas, and a Happy New year to Nature’s gentlemen and the ladies on the Cat,
and to whoever it was who objected to my Afrikaans call sign – “Geseede Kersfees.”
Excellent:
Not too tough when they’re confronting men rather than little old ladies in church, are they?
Meanwhile in the Territory:
Another day, another stolen motor vehicle.
A stolen Blue Honda Jazz, CC 32 YZ has been seen driving on Vanderlan Drive, last seen heading east on McMillans onto Bagot. Seven persons are believed to be on board wearing gloves and masks. A member of the public took a picture on her phone and a bottle of rum was thrown at her. Fortunately the rum and the bottle ended up inside the vehicle and did not cause injury.
Please, for your own safety do not approach this vehicle or antagonise the occupants, but do report any sightings on 131444 or if an emergency situation on “000.”
Duty Supt Rob Burgoyne
What would you know about jobs?
It is abundantly clear from your blithering crap you have never produced a thing of value in your whole worthless existence. Your type gets by slithering about cock gobbling anyone in authority and sliming your way through life doing the minimum possible.
Yeah, I know you.
Oh dear! Memoryvault caught in a blatant lie!!
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/10/05/wednesday-forum-october-5-2016/comment-page-2/#comment-2165206
And this has precisely what to do with a debate about a tweet by a President-elect regarding the purchase of a fifth generation fighter aircraft, thirty years later, Fisky?
Oh, I get it. You’ve got nothing intelligent to say about the current topic (as usual) so adopt the Fatuous Four/Alinsky tactic of changing the subject completely.
By the way, Arky. This faux-superiority complex shtick you’re attempting to pull with your new wanky sockpuppet. Not convincing. Not even remotely. You’d best get a new act, ‘cos this one’s just pathetic.
It’s not good to lie, Memoryvault! Jesus hated liars, so you should stop lying at once.
From the link by CL. What countries are there where your brothers would be taken away, never to be seen again?
Nah, this is the real me.
I really am superior.
To your ilk at least.
Go on, big mouth.
Describe the last time you did a days hard work.
Tell us all about it.
You can’t, because you haven’t.
You gravatar keeps changing.
Great icon, IMO.
Joe, fact check – true. The death of unions will be the most glorious suicide ever.
He may look like a testicle but he can cook. I am on salad duty tomorrow and making one of his grain salads that always goes down well.
Wow:
Hey, let’s put a Muslim in charge of security at our only nuclear site.
GREAT IDEA.
Lucas Heights security boss Anthony Haddad charged over ‘official secrets’, gun.
guys it is festive season after all. Be kind to each other!
Gosh I wish I could write seven whole words without a typo.
Ah well, still have a warm glow from watching Serenity.
Good stuff.
Oh come on
#2244070, posted on December 24, 2016 at 10:40 pm
By the way, Arky. This faux-superiority complex shtick you’re attempting to pull with your new wanky sockpuppet.
Yeah Arky. What on earth is wrong with you. Pay attention and he may even consider giving you lessons on true-superiority.
Mrs MV was watching Seven News earlier. Apparently there are over 400 Victorian and Federal police, plus officers from ASIO, directly involved in this.
Somebody’s taking it seriously.
Had a little bit to to with the clothing industry in a former life.
Lots and lots of outworkers doing piece work, typically the most recent wave of immigrants, Vietnamese and Turks back in the 80s.
I’m not sure it’s such a huge loss, but I dont think many of those men and women are working in Coles either .
http://www.abc.net.au/7.30/content/2011/s3296986.htm
Outworkers
Scotch o’clock here in the Wild West…..
That won’t work there. There’s potentially a free bottle of Bundy for anyone willing to take the risk. Territorians are just such a people to take such a risk. Police warning fail.
Why not? They seem to be in charge of security everywhere else.
Not actually much Mr Haddad could do. I’ve been through security at Lucas Heights several times, they’re about the same as any other company.
The nicest thing about ANSTO is the kiddies have no idea about the place, except booga booga. So they are attracted to it like moths. You’d get more excitement out of a petrol station than Lucas Heights.
Er, MV. A Super Hornet isn’t a fifth generation fighter. Like I said, stick with what you know.
Yeah, nah. Bored now, Arks. You’re boring. Laters.
Anthony doesn’t sound like a Muslim name to me.
Yeah.
I thought so.
No. You never have done anything worth a pinch of shit have you?
Confirmed.
I will never let you forget it either.
Carols in the Domain hosted by a midget atheist and a no talent bum’s no talent bastard son.
No, OCO, it’s not. However, the Advanced Super Hornet, which isn’t in production, but could be tomorrow, is. If it were to go into production – which it almost certainly will due to the lack of alternatives to the F-35 – it will almost certainly be given a new designation – probably F-36 or some such.
Boeing refer to it as the Advanced Super Hornet because it is based on the same air frame.
Carols in the Domain..should be prosecuted for false advertising.
MV, your obvious last minute googling/Wikipediery isn’t fooling anyone.
I remember when carols by candle light used to have carols and candles.
Sounding increasingly pathetic, Arks. Bring it. Doesn’t phase me.
Beauty. They have two homosexuals on stage playing happy families.
What a country.
For the record:
Asked to describe the last time he did a hard days work, here is OCO’s response:
..
..
I should feel bad.
I now realise I was arguing with a fifteen years old girl all day.
Memoryvault,
For openers, lets agree that Trump has certainly not “tweeted his intention to cancel the JSF (F-35)” as you claimed.
Don’t be rediculous. You have absolutely no idea what has been paid into the program to date. None. You quote $400 billion, that’s the estimate for the full production run. Not money already paid.
Further, since you have absolutely no idea what the actual final bill will be how can you possibly claim it can’t be altered from current estimates? Answer- you can’t and it can. Thus it is more than possible that the price will in fact be driven down as per the Lockheed CEO.
No, they don’t. The F-18 Super Hornet which has been in production for many years isn’t what is being discussed as an alternative for the F-35. The alternative F-35 will be a Super Hornet Plus (or some catchy name) based on the F/A-18 airframe and extremely extensively upgraded. As the required systems to do so will either need to be built from scratch or extensively modified the aircraft will not be ready for production for many years.
As to Boeing getting a contract, the market value of Lockheed stock has dropped exactly 1.27% since Trump’s tweet while Boeing’s increased 0.22%. If you honestly think you have outsmarted all of the industry analysts and investment professionals who didn’t bite on the cancellation possibility then by all means go sell the house and buy Boeing. Who knows, you could be right and I honestly bid you the best of fortune.
* A side note for those interested, 179 F-35s have been delivered and are flying as of Oct 2016.
Merry Christmas cats and kittehs.
28 glorious degrees here tomorrow, so,
Breakfast of crosoints jam and chantilly cream
Church
Gifts
Then
Slip, slop and slap.
A cold lunch on the beach followed by a game of beach cricket.
I am the umpire.
☝🍒🍹🍻🍾🏏
Whatever you say, OCO.
The fact that I’ve been posting on the subject for over a year is neither here nor there.
Church in the morning.
Night all.
A Christmas story from Andrew Klavan
Whenever things like this happen, you need to ask yourself “What would The Donald do”?
Covering the pavers in gold is the obvious answer. Stain gone. However, you may need to invest in a quality pair of sun glasses for days with minimal cloud cover. It’s Melbourne, so it won’t be a major problem.
Oh.
OCO.
I have copied that quote of yours so I can remind you anytime of what an unproductive child you are.
Here it is again.
You will see it quite often now.
It has been great.
Chat any time Sugartits.
..
Nah.
On second thoughts.
I won’t hold you hostage to today’s stupidity.
Would be uncharitable.
Start anew tomorrow.
Maybe overnight you will remember something significant you have ever done.
I have been to evening Mass. Happy birthday Jesus.
Nice big pile of presents under tree. Other people doing the cooking tomorrow.
Bliss.
Yes, Zatara. It will be a “Super Hornet Plus”, based on the F/A-18 airframe. But, contrary to the rest of your post, it has already been done, and is ready for production. It unfolded like this:
Boeing and Lockheed both competed for the contract for the new fighter. Boeing’s offer was based on an upgraded version of the F/A-18. They lost. Lockheed – the winners – started to develop the F-35. About five years ago it started to become obvious that the F-35 was a dud. Boeing saw an opportunity, dusted off the plans for their version, and have been developing it ever since.It is ready to go.
The US has nowhere else to go, and the other countries (like Australia and Canada) only have a choice now between the the Advanced Super Hornet, the French Dassault Rafael, and the British Typhoon.
Thank you all for the jaw agape entertainment this year. My highlight remains the cat live forum during the US election .
Best of wishes to you all ( 1 per person ,not one per sock puppet.)
Cheers
Look, Arks. It seems something that I said to you today has greatly upset and angered you – to the point that it seems you’re pledging to post some junk about me repeatedly that doesn’t bother me in the slightest yet will make you appear nothing short of unhinged if you keep it up. You really would be best advised not to get yourself trapped in these kinds of mental cul-de-sacs. Know why I’ll never get myself whipped up into such a lather over the petty conduct of someone else? I simply don’t care enough about the interactions I have on here. It’s all good sport and I don’t take nothing personal, like.
You may consider adopting a similar approach.
I’ve opened my Christmas present to myself quite early – one has that privilege. A bottle of Abelour, and a copy of a book by some navy bloke, of the biographies of the pussers, that the Collins Class Submarines were named after.
My compliments to the author, and a damn fine piece of literature, indeed.
WRT to the F-35’s stealth capability, gravity detectors*, still in the development stage but operational, are being designed to detect them. making stealth obsolete.
*Quantum gravity gradiometer
I have it power washed every three months
JC has his stones washed every 3 months. That’s a fetish. I want to know why he wasn’t carrying the “hunk” of meat for his wife?
MV, the Boeing competitor to the F35, which during the competition was the X35, was the X32, not the F18 or a variant thereof. The X32 was possibly the ugliest aircraft made in the last 30 years or more so NO WAY was it going to win. Look it up. It had lots of problems and was a tailless delta but because of the problems was to have a separate horizontal stabiliser in the production version.
Egg, “stealth” is to Defence procurement budgets, what CO2 is to climate science grants.
Utterly meaningless, but necessary if you want to tap into the big bucks.
Advanced Super Hornet
Boeing and Northrop Grumman self-funded a prototype of the Advanced Super Hornet. The prototype features a 50% reduction in frontal radar cross-section (RCS), conformal fuel tanks (CFT), and an enclosed weapons pod.[38][39] Features could also be integrated onto the EA-18G Growler;
Not disputed, Eyrie. Now go and look at what has happened since then.
MV, the Boeing competitor to the F35, which during the competition was the X35, was the X32, not the F18 or a variant thereof. The X32 was possibly the ugliest aircraft made in the last 30 years or more so NO WAY was it going to win. Look it up. It had lots of problems and was a tailless delta but because of the problems was to have a separate horizontal stabiliser in the production version.
Seriously ugly.
this is a healthy approach, OCO, but may I suggest that since some people take it more personally, maybe you should think twice before posting something that can hurt. not usual abuse, that is very common here, but something more personal like you did earlier today.
Like in Wikipedia, address, dispute and criticise the statements and actions, not the person.
Merry Christmas!
Aircraft used to have names like the Spitfire, the Hurricane, the Mustang, the Thunderbolt, the Meteor, the Sabre and the Mirage. When did they start sounding like clues in a crossword puzzle?
For a long time, Russian aircraft had the advantage of superior short-range R-73 heat-seeking missiles that could be targeted via helmet-mounted sights: the pilot just had to look at an enemy plane to shoot at it. Importantly, the plane did not even have to be pointed at the target.
Why have an on-board pilot?
Memoryvault,
No, it hasn’t and no, it isn’t.
Further, no, the Hornet did not compete with the F-35 in the acquisition process.
Thanks but I don’t require your version of the process and the status thereof as I was directly involved in it then, as I remain now.
Merry Christmas
The cool names have all been used up and are having to be recycled. Hence the Eurofighter Typhoon (2nd aircraft with that name) and the F35 Lightning (3rd)