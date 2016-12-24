Liberty Quote
Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!— Ronald Reagan
-
Open Forum: December 24, 2016
The best interpretation on Bernardi’s behaviour is that he is pulling an Iran nuclear program style stunt. Always looking like declaring, but never quite doing so in order to attract aid money/ sanctions relief.
I’d love to be proven wrong, but I feel that the BernardiCons would need to burn enough bridges that the damage was visible from space, and grab the headlines in a yuuuuge way, thus differentiating themselves from their long-established parent party. As others have noted, that would require leadership. If there is no leader to follow…
The Iranians will end up with the bomb, so Bermardi’s cause isn’t hopeless?
Sorry Tel, but I just can’t see it. What leverage?
Last election over 90% of Liberal voters voted “above the line” for the Senate.
In other words, they voted for the party, not the man.
Bugger all “leverage” in that.
So the unfortunate Sudanese bloke “detainee” at Manus, murdered by the eeeebil A666 Regime (ie died of natural causes in Manus while not under any detention at all: I take it he will be the last straw? St Malcolm won’t have the sack to stand up to TheirABC? It seems likely that when one dies the policy gets watered down. Now there’s been an intolerable 3 deaths in 3 years – it’s clear that we must return to the policies that never saw a death in detention (as opposed to 1300 at sea).
Memoryvault
#2244495, posted on December 25, 2016 at 6:09 pm
Why on earth would any MP’s, currently occupying the Treasury benches, voluntarily give up having their snouts in the trough?
Precisely.
I take most of us here are past teen age (30 even, not the Kittehs of course) and still I see some incredible naivety displayed regarding politicians.
There was only one, that I recall who had the decency to resign once he realised that parliament is not the place to initiate change.
To my shame I can’t remember his name, ‘Tony …’ he had a bad car accident later, lib. member. It will come to me as soon as someone mentions his name.
Bernardi was unable to get a parliamentary secretary position under Tony Abbott., but nevertheless will split the Liberals and triumphantly win a dozen seats. I don’t think so!
Bernardi was sponsored by Nick Minchin, one of, if not the best coalition member in the last 20 years. Bernardi has been to a number of climate sceptic functions; he has presence and a good public persona and speaking ability; he recognises islam for what it is, also multiculturalism and thinks global warming is bullshit.
Ted Cruz grows a pair.
H/T Old Ozzie on the Trump thread.
Finding some leadership shouldn’t be difficult.
Look at the current crop – Turnmerkel, Bull Shitten, Dan of the caliphate, Sir Baird of pantywaste.
It only takes 1 person who can show confidence in their message and a belief in their convictions, failing that they can do it Japanese style and just stand on a minivan for 2 hours screaming their name.
All that cohenite, but he needs to mongrel-up to cut through with the proles.
There was a WA Senator who resigned before the last election over the SSM debate. He was Old School Labor, but a man of principle. Politicians with principles are few and far between now.
I too, regret that I don’t remember his name.
Finding some leadership shouldn’t be difficult.
Then where are the leaders? And what will motivate someone to stick their head up above the parapet? Are humans natural risk-takers? It’s safer to blend in with the crowd. Mediocrity goes unnoticed when all around you are just as mediocre.
Carpe Jugulum
#2244508, posted on December 25, 2016 at 6:22 pm
Finding some leadership shouldn’t be difficult.
Look at the current crop – Turnmerkel, Bull Shitten, Dan of the caliphate, Sir Baird of pantywaste.
I pointed that out yesterday Carpe, but all of them had the good luck to parachute into a position supported by a functioning party machine.
Bernardi and Co. have to start from scratch.
Not an easy tasks.
We need to cut Bernardi some slack. Having a go is admirable and infinitely superior to pompous cynical bitching and looking for reasons for him to fail.
“Kerensky isn’t perfect – lets destroy him”.
“Fuck, where did those Bolsheviks come from”?
If perfection was the key to political success, the Labor filth would have no votes. It’s all about front.
Joe Bullock, IIRC, replaced by Pat Dodson.
I don’t remember his name
Joe Bullock.
Snap Zulu
Actually, the problem with Bernardi is simply that he is going to throw away whatever minor influence he has. He has virtually no chance of winning a seat.
MV, Joe Bullock, and replaced by someone I don’t have much time for even after working with and never an issue with people of ATSI background in my role.
Drink-up Socrates
#2244513, posted on December 25, 2016 at 6:34 pm
If perfection was the key to political success, the Labor filth would have no votes. It’s all about front.
I thought we all agreed that he is a good man but lacks FRONT
And as far as Kerensky is concerned I think a few sailors and army types with guns were involved.
You surely not suggesting the same?
Thank you, Zulu and Custard.
Yes, that was the man.
Great minds, custard..
Thanks, Rockdoctor.
And as far as Kerensky is concerned I think a few sailors and army types with guns were involved.
You surely not suggesting the same?
Kerensky was destroyed well before the sailors had their go. Factionalism destroyed him.
Do not put words in my mouth, know nothing.
I thought we all agreed that he is a good man but lacks FRONT
Nope. Not agreed – he is defined by his front.
Drink-up Socrates
You sure did by your belligerent behavior.
Merry Christmas
Rockdocter maybe it’s his Irish half you have a problem with?
Speaking of Kerensky, he married a Brisbane heiress – Nell Tritton – and spent some time living in the city after she became terminally ill.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/12/24/politician-pictures-berlin-christmas-market-attacker-racism/
Hamburg Justice Minister (Green) prevented publication of pictures of the Christmas Market suspect for 12 hours due to fears that it would generate racist comments on Facebook.
Mark A
That would have been Tony Staley I think.
Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
Ruthm
Thanks that’s the man. Only remember him from my dad’s recollection of worthy politicians and according to him there were not many.
Things would be interesting if it’s found a Turkish surface to air missile did for the Russian plane.
My best guess is that PHON will be the party to go to if you want to register a protest vote against the establishment.
All of us (I’m sure) want to see the pendulum shifted to the right. The weird thing is though, it attracts some voters from the left who like what Hanson has to say. As incoherent as it might be.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/12/24/germany-set-ministry-truth-ahead-2017-federal-election/
Now it is becoming scary. Merkel going full Nazi with a Ministry of Truth before next election.
What the hell happened in Germany when we weren’t watching?
custard
#2244534, posted on December 25, 2016 at 7:18 pm
The weird thing is though, it attracts some voters from the left who like what Hanson has to say. As incoherent as it might be.
Not at all, this is where the delineation of left/right is wrong, the only party members who are too rigid to change their vote according to issues are the greens.
Both libs. and labor are more flexible, maybe not flexible enough to change vote on all policies but on some, yes.
The weird thing is though, it attracts some voters from the left who like what Hanson has to say. As incoherent as it might be.
Not that weird, actually, given that her policies on immigration, housing, foreign investment, manufacturing and increasing the old age pension reflect old/unreconstructed Labor views.
Snoopy
Be a damn sight more ‘interesting’ if it was a Stinger SAM supplied by the CIA to the rebels in Syria ?
( Cue the accusations of a Russian ‘false flag’ operation at this point ).
Bingo. They already have a clear brand, and world events are moving votes in their direction. I think Hanson could get around 8-10% at the next election (although I doubt they’ll go much higher). Bernardi has no chance of competing on this terrain.
My early guess is that the Black Sea crash was caused by shoddy maintenance to an old piece of Soviet junk (a TU-154, Russia’s version of the B727). No talk of foul play.
Ninety-two souls lost. The Third World (Columbia, Russia) are doing their best late to tarnish what still looks the safest year in the history of air travel.