The legacy of Obama: Donald Trump

The Democratic Party Death March
Part of the reason Democrats got stuck with Hillary Clinton as their standard-bearer, the reason they couldn’t put forward someone who would do a lot better against Trump, is because of decisions they made long ago about their basic priorities.
Democrats have yet to face up to the fact that they chose a bad candidate who ran a bad campaign. They’re still busy trying to blame Russian hackers and fake news on Facebook, and pretty much anything other than the real reasons for the election result. But even when they get around to blaming the Clintons, they’re going to take a very long time before they get around to identifying the real architect of their recent destruction: Barack Obama.
In the middle of the year, President Obama took to the Journal of the American Medical Association to basically admit that Obamacare has failed in all its stated objective and to describe how we’re going to need a whole new round of government controls to “fix” what his previous “fix” broke. Yet for the sake of this boondoggle, Obama convinced Democrats to burn up all of their political capital.
That’s why I argued that Trump’s victory is Obama’s real legacy.
The Death of (left) Liberalism
We’ll start the countdown with #5, a continuation of a long-running story, but one that reached new milestones this year: the ongoing death throes of “liberalism,” as the American left slips back toward its totalitarian roots.
The message from two years ago, when I became a reluctant draftee in the Culture War, was that the left’s version of that war is targeting everyone. The story of last year was that Political Correctness is turning back onto the universities that spawned it, and being a traditional liberal in good standing won’t protect you.
This trend at the universities continued in 2016 and hit a new milestone when Emory University reacted to the supposed crime of pro-Trump chalk drawings by vowing to use security camera footage to track down and punish the wrongthinkers.
That’s about as true (and as false) as saying Obama was a result of the G W Bush disaster.
Bush broke the USA, and Trump’s sure as hell not going to fix it.
I’ll post the same message here as I shot to Rob T re that article. I agree that Trump is Obama’s legacy but in the sense intended, rather in the sense that Trump has won not by running on capitalism and individual rights but on promising to use government to “make America great again”. From white identity politics to protectionism and even nationalism, Trump ran on a big government lefty platform and won big.
And as we saw from the Republican primary there weren’t really any individualist or capitalist candidates as such (Cruz maybe the closest).
So eight years of Obama has helped move American mainstream politics considerably to the left, such that Republicans have abandoned even a pretense of been an alternative to leftists. This is Obama’s actual legacy.
I think you will find that the Republicans who are taking over a growing number of states are not running on the Big State agenda. That will produce serious conflicts in the Republican camp but if Trump is serious about protecting the Supreme Court, lower taxation and deregulation (especially re energy) then there can be more good than harm under a Trump presidency. The Democrat alternative is not viable.
Clearly the best think President Bozo has ever done.
I think that is partly true. One issue not much discussed has been the effect of Obamacare. Today there was news that 94% of the jobs added during Obama’s presidency were part time. Obamacare penalises businesses which employ people for more than 29.5 hrs per week. And is collapsing.
On the other hand he resisted a lot of green crap until very recently. So that is why it is only partly true. A Gillard would have been even worse than Obama.
The thing with this is the recent doctrines of the Left are the issue. They are becoming increasingly screwy. Importation of an invading army of fascists. Emasculation of the energy generation sector and causing of blackouts and horrendously high electricity prices. Massive imposts of red and green tape. Minimum wages that can’t be supported. Punitive taxes. Huges increase in public sector worker numbers and their salaries.
Together those doctrines produce Venezuela. The horror is that even in Venezuela’s misery about half the population still looks to the government to look after them. It’s crazy.
Social Engineering Exhibit A.
Can we start taking votes on the single worst Obama initiative of his woeful 8 years?
I would put the Cairo Speech of 2009 as probably his worst action, the most appalling piece of verbal statecraft by any Western leader in decades. It really did incite the mob on Arab street and lead directly to rise of the Muslim Brotherhood and finally ISIS.
Obama’s Cairo Speech was basically a unilateral concession in the face of Islamists. It was quickly followed by the Iranian regime’s fixing the 2009 election in favour of Ahmadinejad, and a bloody crackdown on the opposition, which Obama did nothing about. However, Obama furiously opposed Mubarak and did everything he could to puff up the Muslim Brotherhood. And we know what came next.
The Cairo Speech was the original sin of Obamism, which sparked the catastrophic murder spree by Islamists all over the world.
well, and I always said that Obama was JWBush’s legacy.
Actually Obama’s current ratings are much higher than Bush’s at the same point in his presidency.
A few quotes from Obama’s disgusting Cairo speech
If he were actually a card-carrying member of the Muslim Brotherhood (not just a Leftist stooge), I doubt he would have changed that speech by so much as a tittle.
Who wrote the Cairo speech for Obama?
Obama ratings like HRC’s ECV? I am skeptical of any polling especially about Democrats.
Liberty quote.
Trump just appointed Carl Icahn. I think he’s serious about shaking up big government.
I thinks it’s extraordinary that the Dems ran with Clinton- is that really the best that they could come up with? Jimmy Carter has more credibility.
That is a view from your eco-chamber. I heard an interview with Alexander Downer, who is not known to be leftist and he was saying mainstream America will vote for Clinton. He’s got it wrong but not that far off.
What killed her candidacy was a successful propaganda about her corruption (via Clinton foundation) for which she is only herself to blame (email server etc), plus the fact that she is a dreadful campaigner.
Snubbing Netanyahu days after inauguration was the telegraph of how Barry was going to play with the middle east.
Playing the vag card – unfortunately, this one was past its use by.
Didn’t someone say (was it Barbara Bush?) that America doesn’t need another Clinton or another Bush. These self styled royals are not meant to operate in a republic.
The Kennedys are another example.
Why did it take eight years for so many to realise what we could see in the instant of his selection as candidate, even before inauguration: the hope he had was bad, the change he wanted to effect was bad.
His election twice indicated that the left’s job was substantially done, that America, like most western democracies, had been done over by the decades of work they’d put in at every level.
That job has been done here too.
Once again the system will cough up a duplicate of the above comment due to its own dysfunctionality and the Curse of The Moderation.
Herodotus – USA voting can throw up some strange choices. Carter, for example.
I missed early mentioned Carter.
I’m not a big fan of Carter and I know he’s very old now (I guess around 90) but he strikes me as having integrity which Clinton does not.
Barry who? Never heard of him. Must have been a nobody.
That Trump is the result of Obama’s legacy is hardly an original observation.
Never ceases to amaze me that people who admit to being totally wrong about Trump proceed to pontificate about Trump and his extraordinary win as if they had a fucking clue and in the process rob Trump of the credit he deserves for winning the impossible. Yet not one of these “expert” talking heads can name another candidate who could have beaten the Clinton, Bureaucracy, MSM, Social Media, Republican, Establishment, Hollywood, Billionaire Donor, Foreign Pressure juggernaut.
It was the bad candidate, it was Obama, it was a bad campaign yada yada yada bull shit. IT WAS TRUMP, IT WAS TRUMPS PERSONALITY, IT WAS TRUMPS STYLE IT WAS TRUMP and no other candidate could have done it.
Until “expert” fuckwits understand this, they are no experts at all, just overpaid over exposed fuckwits.
It’s one thing to blame the previous President, even after nearly two terms.
It’s another to blame the guy who was in charge two Presidents ago.
And you know it. You know exactly how ridiculous you sound. But that’s what being a troll’s about.
Incidentally, is Smufti Numbers or Grigory? I'm honestly not sure, they're both as ridiculous as each other. I'm leaning towards Numbers myself, as Smufti seems to make the same tired old clichee'd arguments we've been hearing since Bush was re-elected in 2004
I’m still waiting for “Smufti” to deny that he is that unhappy warrior “1735099” – I’ve posted before that he was, and he’s never denied it.
Not sure why the above post says it’s from ‘ulky’. It’s from me.
I’m still waiting for “Smufti” to deny that he is that unhappy warrior “1735099” – I’ve posted before that he was, and he’s never denied it.
If he is Numbers, the why the hiding behind another false pseudonym? Numbers was never banned, as far as I know. So why the change of moniker?
It can’t be that he became tired of being mocked for his stupidity, and therefore thought that if he lied to us about his identity and created a new persona he’d be accepted here – could it?
What a loser. Doesn’t even have the courage to use his own well-accepted persona. Has to lie and pretend to be someone else.
Coward.
I believe the spud peeler of blessed memory was in fact banned. If my rapidly deteriorating memory is correct, it was on a thread where he started off by saying the diesel fuel rebate should be ended because he once got stuck behind a wide-load carrying mining equipment. His subsequent comments became even less coherent, to the point where Doomlord had to blow the dust off the banhammer.
From the second link above……”If I were to come up with one idea for how the left could cripple itself over the long term, it would be: teach your young adherents that ideological debate is an abnormal trauma and that it is a terrible imposition to ever expect them to engage in it. It is a great way of raising a generation of mental cripples. And that is exactly what they have set out to do….
The most powerful historical precedent for this is the totalitarian creed of the Soviet Union—a dogma imposed, not just by campus censors or a Twitter mob, but by gulags and secret police. Yet one of the lessons of the Soviet collapse is that the ideological uniformity of a dictatorship seems totally solid and impenetrable—right up to the moment it cracks apart. The imposition of dogma succeeds in getting everyone to mouth the right slogans, even as fewer and fewer of them understand or believe the ideology behind it.”
This was written in October 2105. Here’s the conclusion…”If 2014 was the year the Politically Correct left tried to impose its orthodoxy on everyone, and 2015 was the year it turned against its ideological homes in the Democratic Party and the universities, then it is possible that 2016 will be the year when some of its targets begin to fight back.”
Guys like iampeter (6.14pm) are desperate to convince themselves that no-one’s awake to them: desperate to assure us that the pitch-fork bearers aren’t coming for dopes like him; that somehow he’ll be safe from the day of reckoning. iampeter and his ilk are just the latest manifestation of clowns like Mussolini and Ceaucescu….on the balcony of his lofty ivory tower shrieking that the deplorables can’t possibly be coming for him! What a F*ckwit!