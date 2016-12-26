And if you’re going to the movies

We have been going to the pictures and if you are looking for a movie to see, let me make a couple of recommendations, and one to perhaps avoid. All of these are “Hollywood” so are not going to send you home depressed with the state of the world.

The film we all agreed was the best of the bunch is “The Fencer” (R/T 96% for critics and 73% audiences; iMDB 7.3). I don’t intend to tell you the plot of any of these, but I will say that this one actually gives you a sense what it was like to live in a communist country in the 1950s.

And then there is “Rosalie Blum” which I will pair with “La La Land” since they are the same story, kind of, told in different ways by different cultures. Rosalie Blum is French and La La Land is American, both use time cleverly and both are about people who are lost and found. Rosalie is (R/T 100% for critics and 75% audiences; iMDB 6.8). La La Land (R/T 93% for critics and 90%; audiences; iMDB 8.9).

There is also the new Star Wars, of course, which we will miss unless you tell me otherwise.

Enjoy the break. It’s a big year coming up.