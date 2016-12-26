Make your own comments

  2. Whalehunt Fun
    #2245232, posted on December 26, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    No. A fair share is zero of the lying bs artists. Ship them all back so they can be used as cannon fodder in the Syrian army and good riddance to the filth.

  3. Rev.Archibald
    #2245236, posted on December 26, 2016 at 9:20 pm

    How many are Qatar taking?
    Enough, enough, enough already of this crap.
    Temporary protection visas for everyone from now on.
    Once your bombed out homeland is sorted, off you go back where you belong.
    If it is good enough for aboriginal children to have to stay with their parents regardless, then it is good enough for refos to go back to their people once out of danger.
    This whole shit fight has completely undermined the original intentions of the refugee conventions.
    Eventually public opinion on refugees will sour completely.

  4. Token
    #2245243, posted on December 26, 2016 at 9:25 pm

    “Fair” – did any word or concept kill in the 20th than that malignant fallacy?

  5. Token
    #2245244, posted on December 26, 2016 at 9:26 pm

    That is not a “fair” request to make

