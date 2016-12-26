Liberty Quote
Capitalism is essentially a system of mass production for the satisfaction of the needs of the masses. It pours a horn of plenty upon the common man. It has raised the average standard of living to a height never dreamed of in earlier ages. It has made accessible to millions of people enjoyments which a few generations ago were only within the reach of a small elite.— Ludwig von Mises
Make your own comments
Idiots.
No. A fair share is zero of the lying bs artists. Ship them all back so they can be used as cannon fodder in the Syrian army and good riddance to the filth.
How many are Qatar taking?
Enough, enough, enough already of this crap.
Temporary protection visas for everyone from now on.
Once your bombed out homeland is sorted, off you go back where you belong.
If it is good enough for aboriginal children to have to stay with their parents regardless, then it is good enough for refos to go back to their people once out of danger.
This whole shit fight has completely undermined the original intentions of the refugee conventions.
Eventually public opinion on refugees will sour completely.
“Fair” – did any word or concept kill in the 20th than that malignant fallacy?
That is not a “fair” request to make