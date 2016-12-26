Liberty Quote
Balancing the budget is a little like protecting your virtue: You just have to learn to say “no.”— Ronald Reagan


Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
Good morning from thailand
Well!
My favourite tune from George Michael:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JX_zmcVE0Wc
One of the best pop voices of all time.
Less than an hour to the start of the Sydney to Hobart.
Good morning.
*yawn and snuggle*
*silence*
6th Battalion A.I.F
Livestream coming soon
8th!
neuf
Sad so many died to save Europe from Germany. Now we have Merkel.
May the Trump be with you.God I love pissing off lefties with his win.
12th man!
George Michael was a sleazy poove with a patchy musical career.
I am mourning Rick Parfitt, of Status Quo. Interesting how nobody has a bad word to say about him. OK, we have to allow for the “not speaking ill” convention, but still. One and all say that he was a really nice bloke, as well as a party animal extraordinaire.
Heavy partying tends to bring out people’s real personalities. Some are mean and aggressive, some are not. Rick was in the latter category, and also outlasted that unshaven boofhead by 15 years, despite having far more fun that most people could reasonably expect.
Oh, and calli, if you are reading, I commented at the end of ye olde fredde about plants. Your comments would be most welcome.
Already got it open Stackja. Plus the Tracker page on another tab.
It’s my one big sporting event of the year, since they destroyed Bathurst.
Can I vote present like Barack Obama?
Good!
Good morning to all on the Cat..
Reposted from the old fred:
2500 potential ISIS hostages. What could possibly go wrong? What an inviting target to use to wring concessions from the West.
With any luck when this happens the Russian Air Force will use cluster bombs and kill them all, ISIS protesters, goats etc. They will be doing us a favour.
Yes!
Senator Ted Cruz has responded to the UN’s anti-Israel resolution to say that the US should withdraw its funding of the UN. With the US contributing 22 percent of the UN budget, that’s a fair bit of stick with which to beat the UN champagne socialists around the head. I would not put it past Donald Trump to make good Cruz’s threat.
Hang on. wasn’t Miss Piggy once lauding that other “poove” and great musical genius. Neil Armfield? Can someone remind us if that’s correct?
To follow on from the roo car posts on the old thread, it was interesting in the cab back to Don Meuang , ..
Road only marked for 2 lanes, looks wide enough for 3, so three lanes form, no agro, no yelling, and when road narrows, everybody just zippers no muss no fuss, ditto on the offramp, 1 lane marked, wide enough for 2 cars, so 2 lines of traffic form.
The only agro we saw on the ‘road’ was on our progressive christmas lunch, soup course on Pho Island (2 minute noodle cup), main course on Railey Beach (chicken maryland piece on a skewer ) and desert on East Railey (mango stickey rice), and that was between a long tailed boat operator and a private speedboat.
Who today is neutral?
Ronery was posting comments up to 40 minutes ago (to say nothing about the insane ranting on Xmas day). He’s now wishing everyone good morning, Tony N style, when it’s afternoon? Fmd. Just sad.
Ronery
I want you to follow the instructions on this website and get yourself tested.
Question one?
What day was it yesterday?
All you need to know about George Michael
He was a bog standard homosexual with a great voice.
Great hair too.
Personally I couldn’t care less who he rooted .
Still morning up here in Joh Bjelke countrry, JC.
Wouldn’t want to rot the curtains you know.
Zulu’s in WA – it’s breakfast time there.
JC:
Pfft, CL started it!
He said I was an immoral, macho, mindless follower for saying this:
It’s an outrageous insupportable slur. I can’t let it stand I tell you.
The year 2016 in a nutshell.
23 science facts we didn’t know at the start of 2016*
I especially like number 2 (I suspect it was chosen for that reason) and number 8. Although I knew number 20 since I have lots of such things already (my mum uses them for artworks).
* Mercifully almost free of climate crap (no. 15 is technically correct due to summer an el Nino)
GM was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, son of a Greek Cypriot restaurateur.
From ye olde fredde:
johanna
#2244786, posted on December 26, 2016 at 11:43 am
Unperturbed, Mr Turnbull told the Wayside Chapel lunchers and volunteers: “We’re celebrating today the birth of a man who came to live with us, the son of God, with a message of unconditional love and sacrifice … Reach out, give the person next to you a hug.”
I think that Leak summed that up pretty well in today’s cartoon.
Spot of facechooking, since it’s the festive season. I went outside just now to cut a few of the giant kangaroo paws growing in the back yard for indoor vases, and disturbed a tiny honeyeater hovering and slurping away. What a wonder they are.
The paws look magnificent in the heavy glass vase – more than a metre tall and sculpural as all get out. My modest townhouse looks like something out of a designer magazine. To think that people in Europe pay a fortune for these things. I’ve probably got a few hundred dollars worth of flowers in the loungeroom, for nix.
I also harvested flower stems from that very common small blue succulent that I don’t know the name of. The stems are pink, the flowers are pink, and the unopened ones are an aqua green shade.
They have lasted three weeks already (with water changes and snipping of ends) and add a very Japanese aesthetic to my humble abode. They tend to the horizontal off the main stem, and look like bonsai. I have seen these sorts of arrangements in magazines, yours for lotsa money.
They lift my spirits every time I look at them.
Get out into your gardens, Cats and Kittehs. You might be pleasantly surprised at what there is which would brighten up your home. 🙂
Ignore the naysayers, Anne. I like Wham too.
Vaultaire
R0nery’s been commenting for the past 48 hours without a break. He was annoying everyone on the other thread with mindless drivel… At 12.19 pm he wishes everyone good morning. That’s not the moron’s first comment of the day… it’s like his 467th.
That doesn’t seem strange to you? Okay. I’m guessing you’re after the 5K he begged you to take. That’s fine, he offered so you should take it, but at least be honest about the reason.
Good morning from Bali!
Liberty Quote
The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a time of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality. — Dante
Wrongly attributed, I’m afraid.
Dante placed the morally neutral at the mouth of hell, since they were not so wicked as to deserve a place in it, but this fate was miserable enough:
Shaping up to be a very interesting 2017.
Included is that it’s possible to live a normal life without 90 percent of your brain. But we’ve known that for yonks. Just look at all the Labor and Green voters getting about.
Ten minute gun fired.
I reckon NATO only exists because of inertia, and that without it the US would just completely ignore Germany and France.
What has Trump said about NATO?
Eddy’s in Bail, Diogenes is in Thailand, Lizzie’s in Banff.
It’s the Cat Hijra!
And it is only 8:50 am here 🙂
He wants US military largely out of Europe.
Euros are incapable of defending themselves.
However, there is a slight risk they might offend an invading army.
Sydney to Hobart away
What a pathetic little man you are.
Still bitching about “wifey” staining your sacred pavers with spillages when carrying the Christmas roast? What a charmer.
I note above that some blokes here are claiming that the reason that they let an old lady with arthritis struggle with big bags of potting mix or compost or even groceries is because they are too scared to assist in case some SJW whinges at them.
Pussies. Bullshit. You clearly haven’t got the courage of your convictions. You are so scared that some SJW might have a go at you, you just back off. Cowards.
For the record, I am far from alone for thanking anyone (male or female) who helps me or lets me go first.
Anyway, enough, watching the Sydney to Hobart start. My home territory.
LOL. Wagga boy Michael Slater wishes Pakistani fans a Merry Christmas at the MCG while handing out gift cards from a Santa sack. They accept with good humour. Thank God for cricket.
One comment at lunch yesterday was interesting, Pirate Peres’ wife and fellow bleeding heart, Lisa Wilkinson, shitting herself that her son was in Berlin, at the tine, unaccounted for. Hopefully the penny is dropping .
Nic, wasn’t she in Paris at the time of the Bataclan massacre?
ASIO should be looking into this family. 😯
Anne, that was Stefanovic.
Oh, remember also, after 911, Pirate Pete thought Bin Ladin was some kind of victim .
No chance. Lefties are the stupidest people ever born. Trust me.
And Aaqib started his shift by wishing viewers a merry Christmas too. Hope this isn’t being streamed live to Abbottabad or he might have some explaining to do.
The Santa Monica Observer is reporting that George Michael succumbed to HIV/AIDS. If true, for the rest of the media it must be the affliction that dares not speak its name. The Santa Monica Observer’s website is down, I’d guess from too many hits.
Santa Monica Observer GM story back online.
You sure, Nic?
I seem to remember someone here making fun of Bandana man pushing the chiffonier up against the door.
When he’s not insulting and complaining about his wife, JC is claiming to speak on behalf of “everyone.”
Can’t imagine why anyone would take this jerk seriously.
They weren’t born, Tom.
Please tell me they were moulded.
I’m pretty sure Anne, though am happy to be corrected.
Spotted in Ruby Hamad’s defence of Lena Dunham:
that would have to be one of the more exciting starts to the Sydney-Hobart.
True.
I wonder if the owner of Perpetual Loyal would be interested in buying an unfurling spinnaker that actually worked?
How did they get the scoop? Sounds to me like presumption being reported as fact.
I guess just about everyone jumped to that conclusion. I did. OTOH, I understand that with the current antiretroviral drugs available, HIV is these days more of a condition that needs managing rather than a death sentence. Correct? Under what conditions would someone – HIV+ and presumably getting the tippety-top best care available – die? Not taking their medication? Lifestyle factors? Drug side effects?
He could have simply had a massive heart attack. Far from unheard of in a man his age. Best not jump to conclusions.
Last Christmas, I gave you my heart. But the very next day…
I think they were in Paris during the Charlie Hebdo massacre. There have been so many attacks they’re all blurring together.
Some lefties are waking up though, e.g. Margo Kingston. One I know ended up handing out leaflets for the ALA.
Johanna needs to face up to his nastiness, rudeness and frankly unfeminine behavior.
This comment is hardly ladylike. I’d expect it from a fat boorish male.
Leaving that aside…
Miss Piggy made a comment about George Michael, who’s not even in his grave yet… referring to him in a derogatory – “that poove”.
Let me remind her that she once used Neil Armfield’s sexual orientation in defending SSM. It was basically like
In a nutshell that was his argument. Yes “his”, because ladies don’t behave like she does.
Compared to Miss Piggy complaining enviously about Elizabeth, I’m pretty tame. Another example of the fat troll’s inconsistencies. No sense of humor, none.
In the deep south folks turn their clock ahead an hour, and declare that it is now “afternoon”.
Lol.
“People still die of AIDS. It can’t be ignored at a societal or individual level,” Professor Grulich said.
I see the BOM (Fake News division) is forecasting consecutive 40C in Sydney to end the year. That seems unlikely; Sydney CBD rarely reaches 30 although Penriff gets quite hot. This follows our “record high minimum temp” of 27C on a day my app said it was 30C overnight.
They should merge the BOM with Centrebet. That way when they predict 54C in Longreach or back to back 40s in Observatory Hill we can bet on unders.
Don’t try and cover up for your bum chum, Basil. Ronery was on the previous thread all MORNING posting stupid shit. Undeterred, he posts a morning greeting on the new thread. I didn’t backhand the useless moron because of change in the hour count. Go pour drinks and stop trying to start a new stoush, you depressed loon.
I see upthread that JC has posted a link to a dementia website.
At least he still remembers where to find it.
You’re probably right, Nic.
That Today Show is a rich target for ridicule.
Trying to help your little pal, Basil.
Here’s one for you.
Loved your Xmas eve diary note explaining how you try to deal with loneliness. It was very brave of you coming out that way, Baz.
Twitter very ANGRY at claims homosexuals get HIV more easily than straights! Fury and seething!
This is why the MSM is doomed (Santa Monica Observed — H/T Ubique):
NOT ONE account of his death this morning mentioned that he had long had the virus that killed him. No news organisation can survive when it treats its audience with such contempt — 90% of the media are doing just that: keep ’em in the dark and feed ’em on bullshit.
“Poof died on AIDS complications” is hardly earth shattering news. Ranks up there with “obese man has suspected heart attack.” I’m baffled by the interest in speculating out loud.
Sad so many died to save Europe from Germany. Now we have Merkel.
She is Honecker’s revenge. Commos always repay insult in blood.
“The fashionable idea that Merkel will pick up the torch from Obama and become defender-in-chief of western liberal democracy looks like wishful thinking.”
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/comment-2016-was-the-end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it-so-whats-next/ar-BBxyLp8?li=AAgfLCP&ocid=AARDHP
According to their guardian from the article above.
“When Africans consider the US in 2017, the self-appointed champion of democracy, they may feel blessed. Next time a western politician complains about Robert Mugabe’s depredations in Zimbabwe, the ready reply will be: just look at Donald Trump”
Hurry! ‘Science enthusiast ‘ Alan Alda at the Press Club on ABC24. NOW!
Feminazis? Yeah.
They’re annoyed that the men brought the AIDS to the ladies and the ladies brought it to the other ladies.
A lie, courtesy of a pathetic little man who complains about his wife when he knows she isn’t aware of it.
Go scrub your pavers, and do make sure that you don’t notice if “wifey” is doing any heavy work in the meantime.
Exactly.
Governments spend billions on Safe Sex advertising campaigns but when a teachable moment comes around suddenly it’s too immoral/shameful to reveal (insert role model’s name) died of a sexually transmitted disease.
Honecker? That’d be the the mass-murderer of all those Berlin Wall jumpers, pictured here pashing post-Stalin commo tyrant Leonid Brezhnev. Ewww.
Sorry, I’m referring to Tom’s post at 1:53pm.
Johanna is now embarrassed about her argument in support of SSM because she knew Neil Armfield and by her accounts Neil’s a pillow biter.
All her arguments are based on knowing/referencing authority figures, which somehow is supposed support her points. Sad.
I bet she’d even deny most of her comments are facebook sludge too.. Like this one.. Facebook sludge and taunting/abusing people. Sad.
The irony.
I read the Australian today. Wow what a seriously poor opinion page today.
First up the Cat’s own Henry Ergas. What Henry abjectly fails to understand is that his, and my former, confidence in free trade has seriously damaged the Western World. It has increasingly seen enormous wealth concentrated into the hands of the few. The few spread some of that wealth to the elites who pushed for mass immigration despite little if any genuine labour shortage if their other policies of massive welfare were wound back. In short the few paid the elites in the media, entertainment, arts, academia, the education sector, public sector, lobby groups and government to advocate for cultural destruction of the western world by destroying the largely white, nominally Christian, working and middle classes West.
In their place these elites wanted more super cheap labour to do the cleaning, serve the coffee and introduce more exotic cuisine and entertainment that the cosmopolitan elites enjoy in their wealthy, ell policed and largely secure inner city suburbs. All the time these new people were driving down wages and destroying the working and middle classes. Once wealthy and pleasant, or at least tidy working class areas of the west are destroyed. Think Detroit or Birmingham.
In short Henry can write that Trump’s policies will devastate the rust belt. Wake up Henry, the policies you and previous followers like me advocated have already devastated the rust belt. It’s called the rust belt for a reason.
Unions and socialism were undoubtedly a huge factor in making the rust belt as well.
Henry, Trump won the rust belt precisely because your policies have destroyed the lives and communities the people who populated these areas. What they probably really want is dogmatic destructive ideologues like you to leave them alone. Anymore policy help from your ideology will most definitely not be welcome.
Then I read the piece by Galston. I guess the WSJ is still upset Trump won and is under the illusion that Putin wants to be Trump’s puppeteer. Putting America first should not put Allies last argues Galston on the morning after Obama threw old ally Israel under the bus. Truly you can’t make up this level of stupid. Like Ergas, the WSJ is going to have to come to grips with the fact that the US President is going to put America first, and I, like many Australians, want a government that will put Australia first. Not global greenhouse emissions regimes or TPP that does not protect IP from wholesale Chinese theft to be repackaged and fenced back, like all stolen goods, at cut price rates.
And then I read Bryan Patterson. Seriously what an offensive article that was so subtle in its anger and denunciation of religious extremist Trump supporters, who are just like ISIS extremists – one provocation away from mass violence in the name of religion. And all religion, including real Islam, follows the golden rule according to Patterson because the Dalai Lama said so. Seriously what an ignorant fool. Why not just allow violence to be used in Australian elections seeing how he believes violence and intimidation never works. I mean seriously you can’t make up this level of stupid. It is precisely because violence and intimidation are so effective that they are outlawed as a means of pursuing political power in civilised countries like Australia.
All in all, why would you bother buying the Australian with this level of reality avoidance on the opinion page. A collection of writers unable to come to terms with the fact that reality has mocked their continuing faith in failed ideas. It is time for fresh thinking, not reinforcement of ideas that have demonstrably failed and caused so much human misery in the process.
Interesting list; no 15 about shrinking sea ice is problematic or at least temporary. Antarctic sea ice has had a turn around from record highs 3 years ago to near record lows now. This is great news for alarmist models which had been predicting a decrease for some time; they still get the spatial pattern of the sea ice decline wrong though.
Younos Khan -Gaaaawn!
JC carefully avoids telling us whether his “wifey” reads his comments here. “I bet she’d” … if in fact she did.
All mouth, no trousers.
Cohenite
Weren’t they trying to peddle the bullshit that record high temps in the arctic was gerbil warming related, when in fact it was the jet stream displacing cold air and sending it to Greenland, North America and Russia?
Well stated, John C..
Send it to Henry.
Johanna seems obsessed with my private life and whom I live with.
Unfortunately the same can’t be said of Johanna, who lives alone and spends most of her time drinking and eating. And then more drinking.
test
Wild Oats XI grabs the lead.
Currently rocketing down the coast at 20+ knots.
8+ nautical miles ahead of where she was in 2012, and going 8+ knots faster.
Did somebody mention the possibility of a new race record?
Oh Lord, now the MOM, who tries to peddle the “Gold Coast gentleman” shtick is “testing”. This has the makings of a really good thread. Really good. The loons are out in full force.
I didnt know that JC and Johanna split up and are now engaged in a bitter divorce.
I mean guys, get over it, it’s boring. You don’t like each other. Fine. Move on.
John C
Stop it. The imagery would send normal people to the Hotline.
As for stopping it, I try to ignore her rants and then she does what she does best. Taunt people.
JC – This one from yesterday is fun. Note the timestamp on the NOAA/ERSL graphic.
Cohenite, I wouldn’t take any of that data literally. Antarctic is is at its expected level. A lot of datasets have flatlined – possibly defunded for showing the “wrong” result. So for examplethis Chart is completely wrong and suggests negative anomaly where none exists.
That’s very funny Bruce. Gerbiling seems on the descent now. Everyone’s aware of their tricks.
In a model free trade works the best. Politicians, diplomats and their big business mates never implement free trade as described by the model though, and it is the politicians, diplomats and their big business mates that always seem to benefit, not the ordinary scmuck. Problem is, you would find that a restricted trade policy supposedly for the benefit of the ordinary scmuck for some incredible reason mostly benefits the politicians, diplomats and their big business mates.
What’s with boxing day? Why not wrestling day?
JC
then become the great untaunted!
Seriously you two are carrying on like a couple in an old and bitter marriage.
Too funny – a single, lazy speculative cast, suicide hook on a light line, and it worked a treat. I had a feeling it might, what a stupid little man!
JC yet again proves he needs help. Or does he just crave attention ?
Criticises another forum member for number of posts without realising he is the most frequent poster here.
However criticising somebody, repeatedly, for saying it is morning, which was a WA fact, truly shows he has run out of excuses to start an argument.
He needs a bit more drama in his life hence his Facebooking about the paver saga.
How can an adult be so juvenile ?
It is time for fresh thinking, not reinforcement of ideas that have demonstrably failed and caused so much human misery in the process.
One suspects that the importance lies not in the idea itself, but the person or people who propose the same?
Houston, I think we found the problem –
The rust belt only ever produced dirty, crusty, rusty old junk … that cool dudes invented computers to magic away … 🙄 …
Being an anonymous blog, I can only ever read JC, johanna, Lizzie and other characters, as just that, characters invented to have running personal dramas at the cat to draw in regular readers, like the average soap opera formula. Especially as so many of them seem to be drawn out of the same writers poison inkwell.
Muddy
You are probably right. But what we know is that the elites will adjust their tune to remain in positions of power, wealth and or influence even as everything goes 180 degrees in the opposite direction. They will resume their real positions after a suitable time, just like after the Cold War ended. International socialists never give up, they are always moving stragically forward even if they have to let wealthy industrialists reap the benefits whilst they do away with the borders that prevent international socialism winning easily.
Of course the international capitalists never understand that they are selling the socialists the rope the latter will use to hang former. The unbounded greed of these internationalists blinds their vision and forces away people who believe in markets.
From the OOF:
Waltz Away Dreaming
Magnifique.
Masterful RnB on MTV Unplugged
+100
It was the job of academics to make sure that never happened, but instead they destroy anyone who tries to fix it.
Yes, I do hate Academia, more than Ballarat boys hate the Catholic church.
Great to see you Mick!
I wish you’d drop in more often; always agreed with your comments. So smart.
This place is mess.
CL has gone full port. Globalist Dot doesn’t even pretend anymore and
JC & Johanna are completely feral.
Many of us decry the fact that the AGW models do not accurately predict the future. Likewise free market models are incapable of reflecting the messy reality of the world. Like the AGW scam these inaccurate so called free market models should be dumped and new thinking introduced.
John Comnenus.
My thoughts, which probably verge towards conspiracy theory, are that in order to create a place for oneself where one makes many of the rules (and rewards) to suit, one needs to offer something, real or imagined. You might offer yourself as a ‘saviour’ who has just the right solution to fix Problem A. If Problem A isn’t a big enough problem, then you indirectly enlarge whatever faults exist (or get others to do so). If there are no problems to provide a solution to (the solution being yourself), then you need to break something (again, indirectly), thus Problem B, and then offer to ‘fix’ it. The trick, however, lies in never actually fixing or resolving anything, because if you did, you would do yourself out of a job at that university/in that government department/as an ‘expert’ on Problem A or B on morning television etc. It’s simple but ingenious.
OK.
Ask them if they agree that any targeted funding for HIV/AIDS funding for gay men should be discontinued and just applied to the general health budget, given there is no special added risk for horses-hooves.
Luckily for Jagger he was ‘experimenting’ with Bowie before the AIDs epidemic?
Talented Artistes are often ‘queer’ and not just in the sexual sense.
Yet JC is personally known to, at the very least, DB and Monty, ‘in the flesh’.
I assume then, that he is the puppet master of Lizzie, Johanna and ‘other characters’ .
#everybodyisasockpuppet
My favourite tune from George Michael:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JX_zmcVE0Wc
GM doing Roxanne is better.
Can’t wake me up because I’m gone, gone.
That is exactly right. You can’t divorce policy and personnel. So when thousands of Far Left creeps in the establishment started praising open markets after 1991, that should have been a sign something was up.
Three years is not a climate trend.
The alarmists are always quick to point that out, unless they see a tiny bit of warming.
Annie
MOM is 5’1, angry at the world his own kind weren’t interested, which meant he had to mail order. He poses as a gentleman developer all the way from exotic Gold Coast hinterland. He promised he wouldn’t come back here because people weren’t enthusiastic about his chronic plussing.
JC, I enjoy reading the odd anecdote from Cats.
Anyway, if you have a problem with them why don’t you instead comment on John Comnenus’ excellent post at 2:19pm.
No, cause you’d rather continue with your little girlie slaps at Johanna.
Sad.*
*Trademark Catallaxy.
Liberalism has become completely unhinged, a massive bait and switch. The decline of liberalism is not the fault of some horde of haters and bigots who have allegedly sprung from nowhere, but of liberals themselves. No one forced liberals to associate themselves with stupid and unpopular policies like open borders. They did that of their own accord and now we are seeing the decline of liberalism as a result. Sad.
Annie
Go do some cooking.
Like the AGW scam these inaccurate so called free market models should be dumped and new thinking introduced</em
It's happening: Brexit, POTUS Trump…….. soon Frogxit, Italexit etc. Electorates are leaning to the right more and more. Merkel is looking wonky. The ME may be entering a more stable period. I think however the "new thinking" will throw up more than a few uncertainties. We are in a transition period with many significant outcomes still unclear. The fate of China in particular during this period will have a major bearing on Australia's future. Not too happy with that mainly because uncertainty tends to favour the incumbents of office which takes the pressure off the LNP to make the changes we need to see ie lower taxes, smaller Govt and less spending.. If Australia keeps heading down the high spending, high taxing Scandinavian welfare model path, within 10 years we are stuffed beyond any hope IMO.
Italics fail.
Wow!
I don’t know what “plussing” means, JC.
Is it constant unprovoked, dishonest, puerile attacks without substance or merit?
By the way, I remember when someone linked to your photo in an article.
Throwing stones at people’s appearance may not be your best strategy. 😉
You know nothing about me, although fantasising about me does seem to help you to find a meaning in life.
Just keep lying about what people said and trashing your wife in public.
Stay classy, JC.
Wild Oats rocketing along at 24 knots, 10 knots faster, and 16 nautical miles ahead of where she was back in 2012 when she set the existing record. There’s currently about 30 boats all ahead of the old record, so it’s a fast race all round.
24 knots. I remember years back, when maxis first came on the scene in a big way, two TV talking heads debating whether maxis could ever go faster than 18 knots. Consensus was no.
The alarmists have invented a new term for this: Arctic Amplification where a weaker Jet Stream allows the Polar Vortex to head south and make frigid lower latitudes while the Arctic itself warms up. However this is wrong; the Jet Stream is not weakening but is affected by low solar activity which tends to block the Jet Stream which can have such diverse affects as colder English winters and warmer Moscow summers. All natural.
Merkel is dead frau walking.
The twelve deaths of Christmas have put paid to the fat frau-cow.
I was going to make a pavlova, JC, but it’s raining.
Annie
I’ve never been in article with my pic. It’s bullshit.
The plussing is about the fucking idiot coming on here and always +1ing people’s comments. The only times he tried to go it alone was when he went so hard peddling white supremacy that he logically arrived at deporting his Asian wife and family. He’s bitter ever since. The fucking moron.
Johanna
Trust me, the least known about you the better drawing from historic experience. But what we do know is that you’re an envious taunting fat drunk with a personality disorder.
Then make a cheesecake instead, Anne.
For some reason I have an overwhelming desire for some cheesecake.
Chilled, with clotted cream.
………Living alone terrorising the neighbourhood and blogs like this one.
Johanna, it’s no accident Canberra cats refrained from inviting you drinks. You suspect that right?
There is no need to dump models, econometric or climate. You just need to be aware of their lmititations, that they are a simplified version of the world n Oder to reduce chaos and get some output when you adjust inputs. These outputs are not factual, they are not holy writ.
The models are a useful tool, they are not an oracle. The underlying assumptions required to reduce the chaos and allow a result to be produced influence the outputs. Trouble arises when people put more faith in them when they should, and treat output as the Final Say.
Policy makers would do better with real life experience and understood their own limitations, and the limitations of their models.
In real life, climate models can’t deal with the chaos and complexity of the atmospher and it interaction with the sea, the land and the sun as the assumptions pretend. In real life, econometric models do not reflect the political economy. People just don’t consistently act as the assumptions pretend.
Makka,
I agree – I am suggesting that the new thinking needs to be done on the part of academics and opinion page writers.
On the upside all dynamic and nonlinear systems are most creative the closer they come to the point of destruction. To avoid being destroyed the ‘attractors’ that hold the system together need to be strengthened. I think Trump intuitively gets this and hence is going back to the nation state in its traditional institutional role, less government, stronger markets, patriotism (as opposed to nationalism), a focus on delivering for the people not an abstract idea and more freedom as the attractors to hold the US together as they go through major change. I suspect this will work well.
Countries that destroy the negative feedback loops represented by the nation state and pursue unchecked positive feedback loops of unconstrained internationalist change will probably explode. In chaos theory or non linear dynamics positive feedback loops drive change whereas negative feedback loops hold the system in place. A healthy system has an array of positive and negative feedback loops in operation at any point in time.
The internationalists are all positive feedback loops and no negative feedback loops. Unconstrained positive feedback loops creative explosive instability that will destroy a system. I think the EU illustrates this well.
Baked or whipped, Vault? Plain Lemon or something exotic?
Yes.
It’s well known that high humidity is death to the pavlova.
Everybody said So Real was Jeff Buckley’s prophetic death song. And his back catalogue isn’t nearly as large as George Michael’s. Certainly, what there is is rather less cheery, more angsty and hence more death-y. Still, there’s gotta be a few George Michael tracks that work alongside his departure.
Not fussed on the method, Anne, but I prefer traditional to exotic.
(Says the man who has never made one in his life. I make garlic prawns to die for, though.)
JC makes firends wherever he goes, His incisive comments about people he has never met is one of his more appealing features.
Others claim that it is the winsome and engaging way that he slags off his wife that won them over.
Ent, the computer models need to go because politicians and pressure groups are always going to do this. They have weaponised the climate models we have. These cannot be made safe again. They must be thoroughly discredited and decommissioned entirely.
George Michael’s family have released a statement.
Apparently he choked on a shilling in his Christmas pudding.
No suspicious circumstances.
It was always his destiny to choke on someone’s pud.
I see the relatives are playing well today, considering that they are trapped inside due to the weather.
Was definitely you. You were furious that someone had posted it.
It may have been from a Résumé or Profile of yours.
Although why you would include such an unattractive photo of yourself is baffling.
The photo was horrific, like the picture of Dorian Gray. The one under the blanket in the attic.
Have you been in a car smash?
I didn’t ever buy a George Michael album, but didn’t object to his saturation of the airwaves and successful promotion as a cultural icon.
Better George Michael than elitademics like waleed the denouncer.
Trouble is though that safe schools are now set on churning out a convoy of boys that take industrial quantities of random anonymous cock up their trumpets, just like George did.
It took massive investment of talent and treasure to develop the one last shot in the locker that is the multi-drug antiretroviral cocktail treatment for AIDS, and refusing to condemn use of this treatment as a party drug, to extend the party window of virus carriers is suicidal for society.
Who knows what other hideous diseases could have been controlled with the investment that AIDS demanded?. To then throw the win away by letting George slip into the grave without saying he made bad choices that killed him is political correctness with a big cost.
The left’s beloved castro would have locked George Michael up as soon as the test showed positive.
Last pictures of George Michael. Not looking too well. Taken in September.
That’s it, Vault, next Pot-Luck party you’re it for Appetisers. 😉
See if you can get some Agapanthus “Guilfoyle” to plant near the kangaroo paws. They are the best of the best, brilliant indigo and gentian on towering, strong stems. Beautiful in the garden and superb in a long, tubular vase. Lambley Nursery mail orders. Underplant with Hemerocallis “Kosciusko” and you have a glorious, long lasting Summer display.
/gardenclinic
I never quite understood why we needed them in the first place. Back fifty years ago, in high school, we learned that climate was cyclical – thirty years warming, followed by thirty years cooling. These cycles, in turn, fitted into 150 year cycles of warming and cooling. Just why one needs a complex computer model to explain a rather mundane sine wave, eludes me.
Early this morning my time, I got an email from the Muslim family that used to be neighbours. It wished me Christmas blessings and said they missed me. I was one of three recipients, the others also being neighbours.
Of course, I know it’s really all taqqiya and they want to chop my head off, but on the surface it looked like a kind, friendly message from a middle Eastern country.
I remember seeing the father and two young sons playing soccer in their garden and using sticks to poke the ball down when it got stuck in a tree. If I hadn’t known they were Muslims, I’d have thought they were a normal family enjoying themselves. Devious buggers these muzzos.
Explains why their ABC is using 2 y.o. plus Antarctic footage.
Footage of glacial ice calving into the sea is the equivalent of steam from power station cooling towers for their low info audience.
I don’t get the female obsession with him before he was forced out. Ok, so his songs were sexy. But how in the world could his excitable female fans not have twigged that he was singing to other blokes but never them?
Supermodels galore
All three lead yachts pulling 25 + knots now.
Rumour has it the Wild Oats crew are taking turns, water skiing.
He looks quite plump, Ubique.
I thought he’d look gaunt, more like Bill Clinton.
Because he was singing to them?
Oh really
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2854367/Brooke-Shields-reveals-thought-love-George-Michael-relationship-80s.html#ixzz4TuwqzmFt
Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook
Oh yea…
I live alone, buying a Xmas present for previous bottle of cheap plonk she bought the previous bottle.
Oh hang on, that’s Johanna.
As I said, borderline personality disorder.
——————-
Annie, you’re dreaming , or making shit up. I don’t a pic on the web. None. If I did you’d think I was a dreamboat.
Go make a cheesecake. Italian style is the best.
Who knew? Populism is popular. In fact, it’s the essence of democracy. Which is why the left’s heads are exploding, bless their totalitarian hearts. A splendid Boxing Day read at Quadrant Online:
Damn iPad
As I said last evening. Johanna bought her empty bottle of cheap plonk , a cheap bottle of plonk as an Xmas presie .
How is that any different to Rick Parfitt having three drug and alcohol-induced heart attacks and dying of an infected shoulder beause he was too drug-wrecked and weak to fight it?
And how many thousaands have died because people like Parfitt made drug use ‘cool’?
George Michael was a man with human frailities, one of which may have cost him his life.
That is all, you malicious clowns.
He was quite good looking in his Wham years. Who pays attention to the lyrics?
There is a lot of material on the Internet about homosexual lifestyles leading to a reduced life expectancy of between 20 – 30 years with some of the research based on obituaries in gay magazines. The reduced life expectancy is by accounts not just due to HIV/AIDS, but also to all sorts of diseases contracted through exchange of bodily fluids with multiple sexual partners. Despite the terrible effect on health, it’s clear the media (and indeed the medical profession) gives the subject a very wider berth.
Yet everyone knows that being a gay man is all about teh commitment.
/why we need SSM
Get your hand off it, George. Unless, when you’re speaking of ‘commitment’, you’re referring to the ability to have multiple partners you are attracted to yet never intend to commit to.
Until Michael came out, one wouldn’t have known going by his productions.
AFAIK trawling in loos is what pooves do – The Parrot beat him to to it by a few years.
Re the ‘sanctity’ of loos – what of wymminses fetish for being laid on the floor of (mens) restaurant dunnies*?
*Ewww.
Public sex is apparently a female fantasy (breaking taboos) – hence the dufi regularly caught bonking trollops atop old castles and like, casually caught by tour groups (a recent post here) – doh!
LOL. Just scrolled back and into a brawl. 😃
Nah. Pinched myself and I’m me. An invention would be far more exotic. And thinner.
On cheesecake, the Japanese version is great.
IIRC Bowie was openly Bi; relatively early demise.
…a n d I can’t help but read you as an illiterate verballing, angry Dot.Zero. Feel better now?
Of course not.
You’ll just have to make up more shit to keep being shitty about, because that’s just you, Arky.
big baby parts
I don’t mind having to eat two serves, Calli, so I can do a fair comparison.
Actually, srr wasn’t so far out about soap operas. My brother arrived at the door absolutely rotten shortly after lunch. His partner is away visiting family, so he goes on a terrible bender every year in his absence. Fortunately my kids are all adults and get it, whilst the littlies are too young to understand.
Strong coffee was my only tactic. And kindness.
Gay men are anything but.
Celebrity pouves have always used fine-bred fag hags to boost sales among heteros. Most of them love money even more than boys’ bottoms.
No it’s not, CL. I detest hypocrisy and lies and ruling classes run by people who have the morality of sewer rats. Michael was an insider who benefited from three decades of sickening hypocrisy about AIDS, where the proletariat was told they were phobes if they didn’t go along with the fantasy that promiscuous homosexuality had nothing to do with infection rates.
Some reports now out saying George Michael had AIDS and died of complication arising, including pneumonia.
This report says a lot more including up to 500 sexual partners over seven years; 25 marijuana joints a day, and a recent addiction to crack cocaine.
Well that made sense.
Of course, it was splendid marketing – thanks SONY!
Just looks like a fat old Greek bloke in the pics, not emaciated like Bowie, et al.
JC and Vault, please post recipes for Italian and Japanese Cheesecakes, respectively.
———————
George Michael may have had “frailties”, whatever you mean by that, but he was merely an entertainer. I doubt there was a hidden agenda to divert the youth.
While we were bopping to the benign Wake me up before you Go Go this is what your children are exposed to today:
https://youtu.be/4z-ln7SEvT0