Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
Hehe, like the death of Princess Diana, the meeja make people feel like they’ve known a famous person – and are in a position to judge same.
Many thanks, Lizzie. A lovely read.
Anne, you okay? You seem frazzled. Anything wrong, hun?
Thank, Andrew M.
My favourites: Ayn Rand and Mick of Gold Coast. 😉
Didn’t she have an Asian lady working in her Takeaway shop?
I think I’ll be alright, Gab. Bit frazzled, yes.
The Cats have been very unruly today, squealing, scratching, climbing up the curtains.
It’s all I could do to get them back into in their baskets.
I’m glad you’re here.
Something to lift your spirits, Anne. 😀
I blame indigestion.
She had 14 staff in the fish & chip shop.
[They possibly exist, but…] …I’ve yet to meet a small business operator in fast food/hospitality/anywhere you have to actually do some %$&*ing work plus deal with the utterly charming %$&*ing public, who gives a toss if the staff are wasps, calithumpians, or martians.
I differ from CL in that I have no problem with individuals casting harsh judgement on the man. Whether judgement of that nature is reasonable in light of the poor choices those individuals may have made in their own lives cannot be known, unless they feel like sharing. And that’s a matter they need to reconcile with themselves.
However, it’s certainly not the media’s job to be making up the story. Ever. It was and is totally disgusting and wrong when they did and continue to do it to Trump, and it would be the same if they were doing it to George Michael.
And at least Trump is big and bad and – crucially – alive enough to respond (and in fact outgun, but that’s another matter) to the slimebag fourth estate when it’s at its slimiest.
That’s excellent, Gab!
It’s perfect because I’m just waiting for CL to come back and double down on not apologising for his uncharacteristic hostility towards me.
Really, Anne? Someone disagrees with you and your feathers get all unruffled? that’s not like you. Too many Christmas spirits yesterday?
Record Atlantic crossing speed in the Titanic’s day?
Lizzie: Thank you for the Christmas in Banff. We all
feelwish we’d been there.
BoN;
Magnetic Field Lines?
Aren’t they just a symbolic representation of a magnetic field?
Don’t know. Find out and get back to us. Ta.
Right. So Hanson’s position is that Australia is in danger of being swamped by Asians, but she actually didn’t mean that to sound as if she was troubled by this. In fact, she’s all cool with Asian-swamping because of people she hired?
Yes, Anne. We’re on for Friday.
I would never do that. If that’s how it seemed, my apologies.
ANYWAY …
I see Sydney is in for a few warm days. Enjoy.
Just to put it in perspective egg, our two new $1.5 billion (each) Canberra class warships couldn’t keep up with them.
Does anybody know if Pauline Hanson ran over OCO’s pet dog or something?
Gab, it was CL.
CL!
I’m broken. 🙁
We still on for Thursday, CL?
You’re quite forgiven.
And there was Peace on the Earth, again. 😀
Good to go for Thursday, Gab. 🙂
That’s it!
You’re both dropped!
Flibbertygibbets!
Such a shame and this fred is only 6 hours and 42 minutes old.
In other news Ayer’s Rock has waterfalls running off it after, no doubt climate change, induced heavy rainfall.
After a lifetime of unquestioning loyalty to the fat Ho Ho man in the red suit; he repaid me by coming into my house on Christmas Day and blowing-up my hot water service and my dishwasher.
Loathsome fat fraud; you have betrayed us all by becoming a double agent for the retailers. Begone with your smelly reindeer. Never darken my chimney again. I am done with you.
OCO, I wasn’t basing my judgment on recent media reports which, as usual, were hysterical garbage. I was simply observing that his known and openly declared homosexuality, without any suggestion that it was accompanied by chastity, gives us reason to suppose that his early death might well have been a consequence of what someone above described as a failure of risk management. That’s one way to put it. A likely and predictable consequence of a lifestyle choice is another. And ‘just deserts’ is a third. Take your pick.
Am I being judgmental? You bet I am.
Excellent, CL. I’m taking you possum hunting.
(No, that’s not a euphemism, you naughty people).
Has everyone had too much “relative”time? over Christmas ?
Seems everyone is a bit “tired and emotional” ……great fun to watch …Thanks all
The anti-Asian stuff from Hanson has aged very badly. Asians are pretty highly regarded by Australian natives. It was bad at the time but, now … well; the Asia-focused immigration programs of the 1990s now look like the good old days. So she has a problem, not least because her detractors will try to push the idea that Muslims are just the latest in a long line of unwelcome newcomers. This is the debating trick that needs to be countered by Hanson – something she isn’t capable of doing. Does that matter? Not today, no. The media no longer controls these things. Her public probably thinks she was a doofus in the 1990s but that she’s on a winner now. All’s forgiven.
Hard to find a reference, but IIRC the Titanic was cruising @24 kt when she hit the ‘berg and was comfortably setting a speed record, but not it’s official intent – she was easily capable of 27 kt, I believe.
A French ship at the time was said to be faster, using all steam turbines (Titanic’s centre prop was (low pressure) turbine driven from a record 4th expansion stage) – Titanic’s triple expansion piston engines being deemed more efficient.
I can’t believe my uncle doesn’t know the difference between a subsidy and a deduction. He claims they are one and the same. So frustrating.
Yes except when it comes to buying property in Australia and supplying us with submarines. Even the government and Bill Shorten agree with Hanson on her (often mis-quoted) 1990’s comments.
Thanks but why didn’t you just say that in the first place.
well Gab, possums do have fur …
‘Cause I’m looking up references.
Self reflection is always a worthwhile thing, Annie. Good for you.
It’s good to see some of you are getting all your anti Hanson out in the open and done with. She has a big year coming up in 2017 and will need all your support. Turnbull needs to be shocked into resignation.
… mmm … y e s , they do …
New LGBTI guidelines:
I disagree. I know whenever I meet a LGBTI person I always ask how they are hanging; this enriches the conversation as a merry exchange usually follows dealing with whether I am talking about testicles or tits.
It’s happening for the first time evahhhh, and so vigorous that it’s cutting all sorts of interesting shapes into the rock!
Basil, not for nothing, but don’t you recall when you posted that swill about not hiring “brown-skinned” people wanting them deported? The comment was rubbed off the Cat. Also, you weren’t even man enough to carry it on your own blog… You rubbed that out too when I copied and pasted the comment at your unread blog. You’re posing as a SJW diversity honker now? Impressive, Baz. Impressive turn around… LOl. You bonehead, go pour drinks.
According to this Titanic’s speed was 22.5 knots on impact.
The details on the iron rivets is interesting. Only 5mm of flex before failure.
So, a shovel-fed, low-pressure boiler driven, 100 year old, steam-powered passenger ship could leave the Australian Navy’s latest and greatest purchase wallowing in its wake.
Ain’t progress grand?
Makka, go see the timeline, as it’s the other round. I was peddling airlines the day after the erection. The Omaha troll went into airlines a about a week or so ago, which can only lead to one conclusion. Mr Integrity obviously reads the Cat, stole my idea and never gave me attribution. 🙂
Yes airlines are a great idea… provided the oil price doesn’t sky rocket.
What anti-Asian stuff?
One Nation’s Shan Ju Lin defends Pauline Hanson, says she fears Chinese Government will ‘take over’
On the other hand Ms Hanson is partly right that our Asian immigants forming ghettos. Nice ones. I was at Strathfield station yesterday admiring the Korean restaurant advertising. I’d’ve been salivating except I was already stuffed to the eyeballs with Christmas lunch.
Ms Ju Lin looks to be a fine candidate – who correctly identifies that the problem is not Asians but ideologies. I hope she wins.
Cunard’s Mauretania held the Blue Riband from 1909 to 1929 at 26.06 knots (48.26 km/h)
… yeah, with all going on in Stasiland, I’m surprised ‘Christmas stress’ is still keeping the real stress out of the conversation … or am I … 😉
MOM, wants me to paste those comments he posted about my ethnic background and my work. What a worthless sack of shit. When he gets the same medicine he goes around squealing like a teenage girl. You can’t get a sadder more worthless bunch than the fan club and 5’1″ MOM is the top pick. Fish in a barrel with these angry white supremacist morons.
egg
top speed of the Titanic
Yeah, still rather quick for a ‘berg field, but good moonlight apparently and standard practice under such conditions.
Apparently, she was trying to beat sister ship Olympic’s previous time, not set a record.
Right. So Hanson’s position is that Australia is in danger of being swamped by Asians, but she actually didn’t mean that to sound as if she was troubled by this. In fact, she’s all cool with Asian-swamping because of people she hired?
Can we please stop commenting on a 20 year old comment.
She has said more stupid thing recently.
I’m sure most of us have said something stupid or wrong a very long time ago and haven’t publicly apologised for it.
Winston – You are referring to the stellarator I think?
I’ve often seen reference to magnetic field lines, especially regarding the solar magnetic field and stuff like aurorae. If you look at solar prominences they have linelike features too. But the report you look to be refering to says this:
That just suggests they are talking about isomagnetic field strengths, which would act like lines if something wanted just that field strength. Although since the stellarator is basically a oddly warped closed tube we’re actually talking about a twisted cylinder of isomagnetic field strength which the particles presumably follow. You can read the wiki like me. I don’t know what the difference between a stellarator and a tokamak is, although I could look them up.
Mark A
#2245155, posted on December 26, 2016 at 7:22 pm
Ta.
According to Nat Geo 24 kt and agrees with stuff I’ve read saying Smith had her up to said speed at one stage (she had officially averaged 21 kt on the run); IIRC she could do 27 kt with over pressure, but still within design safety limits, but still not as quick as the Mauritania?
Oops, sorry Winston I got my links mixed up. The quote about the magnetic field lines is what that particular link says but it isn’t from the report you were talking about, which I think is this one:
Germany’s twisty new nuclear fusion machine just passed a critical test
If you are trying to keep fusing particles with a temperature of around 100,000,000 K doing their thing then you don’t want them bouncing off the sides losing temperature.
Still quick by most of today’s ships, nuclear aside, I believe.
Dr Beau, yours was exactly the kind of comment I don’t take issue with. If people wish to read about the known circumstances of his death, combine this with what is known of his life, and arrive at their own conclusions, I’m fine with that. I also agree that ‘being judgemental’ is a perfectly reasonable and normal way for social creatures like humans to determine who they will and won’t associate with. It irritates me when someone is accused of ‘sitting in judgement’ of another or others, as if that’s something we shouldn’t be doing. Everyone is doing it to everyone else all the time. Don’t judge me unfairly – that’s a reasonable expectation. But don’t judge me at all? No, nobody gets to escape the judgements of others.
I was specifically referring to the media’s responsibility to report only upon known facts and not make things up as they go along. That they frequently shirk this responsibility is a cause for great concern. But if they are reporting George Michael’s death in a responsible way, ie. not inserting suppositions if facts have not been established, then that’s a good thing.
Zyconoclast
She’s still peddling the insane bullshit in support of a people’s bank. She’s also protectionist.
I don’t understand what good she can do. Close up all immigration, support industry protection and run an interest free banking system. What could go wrong?
Whether Asians or Muslims, Hanson’s basic concern is the subversion of our culture and its traditions by Left-Progressives through the tool of mass immigration.
Roger
Leave out ref policy, why do you oppose legal economic immigration to Australia and how has it gone wrong?
Yep. Until she ditches that socialist brain farting I won’t be voting for PHON, but Australian deplorables have had bank-bashing propaganda shoved into their brains for so long it’s understandable, so I hope she does well. Her policies for deep-sixing climate crap more than make up for the populist bank bashing (I say this as an investor with lots of big four shares).
MERRY CHRISTMAS! 🙂
PH was far from the only person at the time who believed the degree of immigration was excessive. I don’t know where you get the idea that Aussies reckon Asians are great. I’d suggest in Western Sydney they see a huge amount of drug and property crime from the SE Asian community. We like St Victor Chang and our gyno. We don’t like the Cambodian guys openly dealing heroin at Cabramatta station.
Aussies also aren’t that delighted about ANY foreigners that live here decades and don’t bother to learn a word of English. This includes Asians.
We’re not that delighted about people who share absolutely no common interests with us. We can talk about cricket with the subcontinentals. What can we talk to a Chinese or Vietnamese person about?
I think you’re confusing “these people don’t have the significant disadvantage of yelling Allahu Akhenaten and self detonating at Flinders St” vs “There’s really very few of them and we think they’re great and it’s wonderful when they compete at auctions against my daughter and son in law.”
Bruce
We know she’s a people’s banker and an over the top protectionist. How in hell would her anti-gerbill warming stuff not overwhelm this aspect of her economic policies? She’s an opportunistic political troll. That’s all.
A group of Chinese warships led by the country’s sole aircraft carrier entered the top half of the South China Sea on Monday after passing south of Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said of what China has termed a routine exercise.
I have a lot of time for Ms Hanson as a bogan who wants to champion ordinary Aussies who the elites ignore. If she teaches them a very hard lesson that will be just peachy. That goes for the ALP and the Libs, who’ve both gone elitist, albeit in different ways.
A nice big VB enema would be an excellent way to focus Canberra kiddies’ minds on real Australia.
Has it ever entered you head that a population the size of Texas living on a continent the size of the US may be following policies that ratchet up the cost of housing other than immigration?
Texas has 22 million people and it’s housing cost is a fraction of ours? Ever wondered why? Incidentally Texas also has large inward immigration.
But it’s them crazy Viets.
By the end of the century, Australia will be a vast majority of Asians.
Well, it is quite easily her most notorious statement, so simply brushing it off as being dated doesn’t cut the mustard. The question remains – does she still believe this, and if not, when did her opinion change and why? It really does need to be addressed, because now she’s essentially saying we are in danger of being swamped by Muslims. I do happen to think this is correct and an important point that needs to be more widely digested. However, given Hanson’s past statement regarding Asians, she can be (not unreasonably) cast as an opportunist, a one-trick pony whose line is ‘Australia is in danger of being swamped by [insert target group here]’.
I’m just not at all convinced that she ought to be the standard-bearer of the argument for limiting Islamic immigration. I’m concerned her associating herself with this will detract from an otherwise worthy and important debate that needs to be had in this country. Her party seems to be on the exact same trajectory as the last time – yes it’s looking like it’ll have some more electoral success, but the wheels have already started falling off in Canberra and she’s got that neo-Oldfieldian creep James Ashby calling the shots when it comes to party strategy. It doesn’t look as though PHON is shaping up to be a durable political force. It shouldn’t be at the forefront of making the case for limiting Muslim arrivals here.
From JC at 7:20 pm:
“same medicine”? Yeah, sure. You kicked it off boof, hooking into me for having an Asian born wife and continuing on that path, here … courageously, every time I have posted since. Why, just this afternoon, I posted the single word “test” and you were out of the barriers within 2 minutes like Uncle Joe’s horse Radish in your oh-so-excitable urgency to have a go at me, from the safety of your anonymity.
What do you expect from me in response, hero? A kiss on your chubby li’l cheeks? Ace it up with the pretend hurty feelings, do grow up – try being a man.
And write those last two sentences of gibberish again, in common English.
Good letter in the Australian today:
Zipperhead
Any prediction going past 30 years is crystal ball gazing. Shut up.
ZK2A;
I think we’ve found Stimpy.
…or Arky on a fermented apricot bender.
JC – The banks are adept at looking after themselves pretty well. They’ve survived years of APRA going full on bank bashing ‘way beyond Basel. So if she can nuke gerbil warming crap that is an advance. Returning retail electricity prices to 8c/kWh and wholesale to 3 c/kWh and you’ll boost Australia very nicely thankyou. Then there’s the export industries: gas and coal. I just hope she doesn’t get infected by Alan Jones’ agrarian socialism.
I favour protectionism in certain strategic industries, like oil refining. The sort of industries where one Chinese torpedo could screw our entire country. But mostly I don’t like protectionism.
I voted ALA and SFF, whose policies were better than hers. But she’s got the people.
Trip down memory lane …
– Arthur Calwell, ALP, Minister for Immigration under the Chifley government.
Australia is in danger of being swampied by [insert danger here] …
“prompting him to throw a beer bottle at her, which then shattered on her back.”
Someone armor plated, anyway.
MOM
I didn’t kick anything off you lowlife. I might be mistaken but Fisky was the one who found your obvious disconnect.
It still holds, you post white sumpricist crap and you have not only an Asian born wife, but you also dragged over the extended family.
Hypocrisy much?
Now fuck off and stew somewhere else. Your betters are having a debate.
I voted ALA and SFF, whose policies were better than hers. But she’s got the people.
Quite so, BoN. The only way to “trump” the right wing is o become more right wing.
Labor know this in reverse.
Have arrived in Inle Lake Myanmar. Despite the transportation issues, rip offs and bald faced lies, it is quite pleasant just sitting on the porch watching the long boats cruise by. A lovely was to spend Boxing Day. Life is good.
What’s SFF Bruce?
From JC at 8:12 pm:
You are demonstrably semi literate and ill mannered. Attempting further discussion would clearly be a waste of my time.
JC – Close to half of Australia’s population are in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane: over 11 million. All three are on the coastal plain squeezed between the Great Dividing Range and the Pacific Ocean. Texas is flat as a pancake mostly.
Of course we have higher housing costs. Even before pollie stupidity.
Anyway a lot of the house price inflation is due to a higher ability to pay. Median family income in the US has been mashed flat for 8 years by Obama. It’s still below 2007. Plus a long culture in Oz of wanting your own patch. If you’ve seen the flaming hoops that real estate agents put tenants through these days, in ordinary rentals, you’ll understand why people desperately want their own house. Real estate people are scary and 6 monthly anal-probe-level inspections are insane.
BoN,
You want to talk bogans, you should see the russians around here . No 1 son can understand them and they cruder than any aussie.
Texas has 22 million people and it’s housing cost is a fraction of ours? Ever wondered why? Incidentally Texas also has large inward immigration.
States refuse to release enough land to make prices easily accessible. Planners are concentrating populations into ever smaller land parcels. Immigration on top of organic domestic population growth combined with the aforesaid conditions keeps supply short where State stamp duty and GST revenues are pumped up nicely. In the absence of sensible Govt land management policies why shouldn’t the focus be on ridiculously excessive immigrant numbers? The infrastructure of our cities is choked enough.
+1
It is disappointing that an inarticulate yobbo like Hanson are the lunch of ALA candidate Bernard Gaynor.
He is far more articulate with a much higher IQ.
BoN;
Yes thanks for that clarification.
I remember some idiot in the 70’s who claimed to have been abducted by Aliens who had a craft that moved through space by ‘gripping’ these lines of force – somewhat like a ladder. I was a bit surprised by the articles verbal use of the term, and assumed I was reading it badly.
She’s got the votes.
ALA didn’t appeal to any actual voters.
ALA either subsume into PHON or disappear. PHON, if it attracts enough calibre people, is capable of lasting more than one election cycle.
If it is going to scare the fuq outta the LNP, then ON must not only attract votes, but keep them.
Currently it is attracting votes in the most unlikely places, for Two reasons:
1/. ON present as the only alternative party likely to attract a critical mass of votes.
2/. The LNP is so “in touch” with the mood of the Aussie public, that even party rusted-ons are changing their vote.
I have a lot of time for Ms Hanson as a bogan who wants to champion ordinary Aussies who the elites ignore. I
I think Bruce of Newcastle sums up the Hanson appeal there.
Also funnily enough she is the most polite and “ladylike” compared to Labor and Green ladies who are just simply abusive, kind of rough sounding ladies. And her clothes and style are very nice and appropriate, better than J. Bishop who is overdressing and striving for youth. Just imo.
JC – Furthermore mortgage law screws the real estate market in the US.
Remember during the GFC there was a big wave of underwater homeowners who handed the keys into the bank, were absolved their mortgages then reborrowed and bought new houses?
That was because of the bonkers US law which let them do it. So the banks and the mortgage investors like Fannie and Freddie ended up with all these houses the keys had been handed in for. So they sold them at knock down prices. Predictably prices were smashed and the crash fed on itself as more mortgagees worked out they’d save $50,000 by ditching their current house and buying a bank owned house down the street.
Here our law is different. You are responsible for the whole of the mortgage irrespective of the value of the asset. If you can’t pay you are bankrupted, which sucks big time suckyness in Australia. So Aussies underwater don’t hand their keys in (which would be bankruptcy). Instead they put their house on the market and work their bums off to keep up to payments. So when you get a recession in Australia house prices don’t ever go down much – they plateau. And instead the time on the market blows out to a year or more.
Law, and geography, JC.
It isn’t; islam does the job nicely; all PHON is doing is saying look at that; the case makes itself; you have to strangle logic to make the pro-islam ‘case’.
Milton – Shooters, Fishers & Farmers. They added the ‘Farmers’ bit recently, I forget why. Their climate policies were pure climate realist and the rest of their platform was pretty good too when I went through their policies on their website before the Federal election.
+1
Roger
Leave out ref policy, why do you oppose legal economic immigration to Australia and how has it gone wrong?
I don’t, JC; provided it is economically justified and applicants are properly screened, which screening includes their propensity to assimilate. My wife is just such an immigrant.
Various commenters,
The left so-called progressives were keen on mass immigration of south and east Asians in the 1980s/1990s, imho, because they thought this process would speed the change of the culture of obsolete Australians (h/t john constantine).
They lost much of that enthusiasm once the south and east Asians showed too much enthusiasm for business and capitalism, becoming in effect the successors to Whitlam’s “f###ing Vietnamese Balts”. They then changed to support of Muslims, possibly after coming across Winston Churchill’s comments about Mohammadens and their culture.
Here was a group that was reliably willing to leech off the taxpayer while demanding ever more changes to the culture of obsolete Australia, Nirvana for the left!
Getting Australia’s capacity for homesites all confused with the visual impact of looking at the standard mercator projection map is the exact same thing as assuming that a company with a few billion shares on issue is a bigger and better company than one with only a hundred million shares on issue, without looking at market capitalisation.
Look at the population density map of Australia instead. This shows us without a shadow of a doubt that people only consider Australia to be habitable within a narrow band of certain parts of the coast.
The mass importation of demographic transformation has selected for people that prefer to live in high density socialist settlement plantations, rejecting rugged independant small government frontier types.
Even Texas has its Australian analogues.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Texas_Panhandle
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Llano_Estacado
Without the Texan megacities, it looks just like the great Australian big sky country check this population density map.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Llano_Estacado#/media/File:Texas_population_map2.png
+1
+1
…you have to strangle logic to make the pro-islam ‘case’.
Dr Bogan did that up thread, implying that Islam was benign because he once had decent Muslim neighbours, FFS (and I’m not easily given to profanity).
It’s quite normal for there to be widespread speculation about the unexpected death of someone famous. Earlier this year this was very much the case with the death of the performer formerly known as Prince. Just because GM was openly homosexual should not and will not preclude such speculation.
Just tried to Send the NZPM a note objecting to his SC resolution. I got a note saying it thought I was spyware and to go away. What a joke. Lets not take the mail. That will make it Go away!!
Hello Cats.
Fucking awesome!
Spirit of Texas Top Fuel Hydro 274.92 MPH @ Parker, AZ – YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCuaXkSGcRM
274.92 MPH = 238.99 Knots.
Ha!
It’s fun to watch.
At DRUDGE –
RED CHRISTMAS IN MEXICO: DECAPITATIONS AND A MASS SLAYING…
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/L/LT_MEXICO_VIOLENCE?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2016-12-25-15-51-50
Palestinian Terrorists Target West Bank, Eastern Jerusalem Following UN Anti-Israel Vote
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2016/12/25/palestinian-terrorists-target-west-bank-eastern-jerusalem-following-un-anti-israel-vote/
http://www.populationlabs.com/maps/Australia_Population_Map.png
Affordable housing?. This little mallee town is famous as the birthplace of Peta Credlin and even sub eighty grand houses aren’t seen as affordable.
https://www.domain.com.au/sale/wycheproof-vic-3527/house/
A magnetic field, like an electric field, has at any point a direction and a strength. You can stick an imaginary arrow at each point, making the arrow point in the direction of the field, and making the length of the arrow proportional to the field strength. By starting at a point and integrating, you can find a curve which has at each point the arrow at that point tangent to the curve. This is a ‘line of force’.
For an electric field, the force is just that and tells you the actual force on a unit positive charge. For a magnetic field, it’s more complicated, but the direction tells you where a little magnetic compass would point.
All this makes sense until you are told that there are 4π ~ 12 + 4/7 lines of electric force coming out of a unit charge. Which makes most people wonder what ~4/7 of a line looks like.
Most engineers and some physicists take care not to ask this question.
Life is fraught with peril. Elder son presents a Lenser LED Torch amongst yesterday’s swag of loot. Just the ticket for the crepuscular angler. On reading the instructions there comes this sobering message: “In case of commercial usage, the user of the flashlight must be instructed according to the national regulations for health and safety and the rules of practice.” I am not a commercial user but I think I will go to Torch School anyway just to be on the side of caution.
Of course I’m sure, MOM. Count the times you’ve joined the rest of the degenerate fan club to create a flame war. Always with the crowd, hey MOM, you filthy creature. Now look at you, when the same thing happens to you, you’re squealing like a stick swine.
Granted I’ve posted about it because you’ve frantically denied her ethnic background after being challenged on your inconsistency. And yes, I am courageous, whereas you’re a embittered swine.
I was mocking you. A few weeks ago you promised not to post here again (because you’re not appreciated) and today you were “testing”. Testing LOL.
A man doesn’t deny the background of his spouse, MOM. It should be a lesson you should never forget.
I’ve noticed that most people who complain about the odd word missing or a misspelling never made it past 10 grade. What grade did you get to? 🙂
Yeah but the three biggest cities in Texas are Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas, which are all in unbounded plains, as are the next two biggest: Austin and Fort Worth. It’s only when you get down to El Paso is there a city which is bounded – and then only on one side by the Rio Grande, not two.
The other large cities in Oz are Adelaide (a socialist crudhole) and Perth (mugged by the mining crash) – and both of them have geographical boundaries that Texan cities don’t have.
John do you use Telstra webmail?
How is that any different to Rick Parfitt having three drug and alcohol-induced heart attacks and dying of an infected shoulder beause he was too drug-wrecked and weak to fight it?
Get back to us when “Safe Schools” sanctions Parfitt’s lifestyle as “Alternative”…
Correct.
And a xenophobe — a very risky strategy for running an anti-establishment party. Sooner or later, the left, using the FMIC as a megaphone, will come up with sound argument — as opposed to the left’s usual strategy of smear, smear, smear — to seriously damage her.
What is propelling her forward for now is she has Jo Bjelke-Peterson’s rat cunning. But, intellectually, she’s as dumb as dogshit.
It was the foundation stone of Hanson’s career, and it will always put a lid on her support. Also, she’s spent the last 20 years being a professional candidate, collecting taxpayer funding all the time. So she is vulnerable to the charge of being an opportunist.
From my Navy days…
Ship speed has little to do with capability, unless it is operating in a hunter-killer role. So burst speed in destroyers, frigates, and HK submarines is very important.
But for an aircraft carrier it is of little consequence, depending to a degree on the role it is in. Then again, the need to get on station is of consequence. For a tanker, the essential element is whether it can keep up with the designated speed of the convoy. For an amphibious assault ship, can it get the attack force to the beaches in time?
Somewhere I have the story and pix of a US Navy aircraft carrier at immense speed, limited only by whether the bearings and shafts would burn out. So?
Mad. Ladies and gents!
The Greatest Show On Water: Top Fuel Hydros
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOHpFhC7Pmo
Yipee!
Thanks Bruce don’t think they’re down here in Vic. They did well in Orange eh.
That’s not a given, Bruce. Interest deduction in one form or another has been an allowable deduction since for ever.
Bruce, if that somehow proves it’s an overheated market, you would to show why ours didn’t collapse like the US’s.
Mortgage law in the US is largely state based. You can’t walk from your debt in every state and mortgage delinquencies were equally as bad in those states where you can’t walk.
Bruce, the Fed caused the GFC and then weaknesses in the lending system caused some of the market to fall over.
Anne at 6:16pm,
thanks for the feedback.
I have not found any quotes by “Mick of Gold Coast” in this quotes database. Unless “Mick Ellis” is the same person?
I have also noticed that every quote I can retrieve has a Public flag on it set to Yes, and there are some quote ID numbers missing from what is otherwise a consecutive sequence. I guess it is possible that some quotes are only shown to logged in users and I can’t get them as I have never registered an account here. I am only guessing that is what the “public” flag means.
If I ever make an account and try harvesting the quotes again some day, perhaps I will find out if there is a difference between registered versus unregistered users.
In the meantime you still have 430 quotes to choose from.
2/. The LNP is so “in touch” with the mood of the Aussie public, that even party rusted-ons are changing their vote.
I didn’t vote LNP last election for the first time in 30 years. Saw another comment that they are to the left of Hawke which I think is true.
She also reiterated the same point within the last 12 months!
Steve – News this month of the Supercar street circuit the promoters are after here in Newcastle:
Supercars revised Newcastle circuit announced as city gears up for final
As a bogan of the outer suburbs I think it is wonderful, since they’ve mapped out the circuit in the most progressive Green-Left bit of Newcastle. 😀
The progs aren’t happy.
Various gay couples today (hey, it’s Sydney) have openly scoffed at a heart attack being the root cause.
Childless whites.
Here’s an interesting measure of a civilisation’s degeneracy — and Australia is No.1, while the USA is far more healthy.
Wow!!! Putin saying the same stuff Srr has been saying for a year or more.
Putin calls out the West on Satanism, Relativism, Peedoffilia and Global Enslavement!
On Globalism: In such a uni-polar unified world there is no place for sovereign states.
Such a world needs merely vassals.
If this link doesn’t work it’s over on VOAT . Co
https://vid.me/ZWnk
It was the foundation stone of Hanson’s career, and it will always put a lid on her support. Also, she’s spent the last 20 years being a professional candidate, collecting taxpayer funding all the time. So she is vulnerable to the charge of being an opportunist.
Hanson is like Trump – Teflon coated.
A significant enough proportion of the electorate is so pissed off they don’t care about her alleged foibles or policy shortcomings.
She will attract the protest vote like a lightning rod. That’s why the LNP is already running scared in QLD. Translate her 20% primary vote support there into a national senate vote and you have PHON overseeing the national political agenda from the upper house in the next Commonwealth parliament.
Breathtaking level of moronicity. You probably can’t even work out WHY you’ve been a fuckwit.