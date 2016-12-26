Liberty Quote
Nothing can be more abhorrent to democracy than to imprison a person or keep him in prison because he is unpopular. This is really the test of civilization.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- rickw on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Stackja on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- C.L. on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- John Comnenus on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- John Comnenus on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- John Comnenus on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Delta A on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- John Comnenus on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Tel on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Rebel with cause on Scarey – 63% of Russians think dissolution of Soviet Union was a negative
- calli on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Stackja on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- cohenite on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Zippy The Triumphant on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- The Beer Whisperer on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Stackja on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- cui bono on Make your own comments
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- johno on Make your own comments
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Zippy The Triumphant on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- incoherent rambler on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Stackja on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- Zippy The Triumphant on Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
-
Recent Posts
- Make your own comments
- Scarey – 63% of Russians think dissolution of Soviet Union was a negative
- Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
- And if you’re going to the movies
- It almost makes you think things are normal again
- Christmas Eve 2016
- The legacy of Obama: Donald Trump
- Merry Christmas to you all, speaking of which, what happened 2017 years ago that began the count?
- Do we know anything yet about the Canberra arsonist?
- The West in self-destruct mode
- Open Forum: December 24, 2016
- Oh please, Prime Minister
- The lone wolf social media group
- No reason to suspect any motivation of any kind whatsoever related to politics, religion or ideology
- Australian Conservatives
- Holiday reading. The thoughts of Karl Popper
- Wednesday Forum: December 21, 2016
- Well earned rest … or something
- No let-up in the stupid destructiveness of government energy policy
- Trump will be president
- Monday Forum: December 19, 2016
- Roundup Dec 19
- Debt in the MYEFO
- Not sure, but how many of these have a state monopoly provider which outlaws competition?
- Liberal (in the American Sense) Ideological Complex
- Asset lottery makes it a merrier Christmas for some
- The left steals everything so why not an election
- Cross post: John Adams We must resist the war on cash
- Gerard Henderson’s media watchdog
- Fake news and real totalitarians
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
543 Responses to Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
« Previous 1 2 3
« Previous 1 2 3
Previous story:
Sunrise and Kochead get their arses handed to them on a plate.
See the “What did you get from Santa?” post. 😂
Sunrise and Kochead get their arses handed to them on a plate.
See the “What did you get from Santa?” post. 😂
Definitely got their arse handed to them!
Leak.
The left’s beloved castro would have locked George Michael up as soon as
the test showed positivehe saw Wham!.
I fixes it!
Only part of the story. The banks got into trouble in housing loans due to the requirements of the Community Reinvestment Act, a product of the Clinton administration which Bush tried but failed to repeal. The Act mandated loans to “minorities” (i.e. blacks and hispanics) none of whom could offer he security or ability to repay. Lots of bad housing loans were being made that never had the prospect of repayment. These were bundled up with other loans and sold off as a single security in the process called securitisation. They were sold as AAA rated securities to other banks all over the world. The truth was that only some of these loans were AAA, they were mostly the dud loans to minorities. The banking system, and the markets, performed their job flawlessly. The shed risk and kept the reward. The rating agencies failed. Australia avoided the worst as our banking system was suspicious of new products, fairly risk averse after one of the major almost fell over in the 1980’s, and had adequate capital ratios.
‘
I’ve been killin zombies by the thousand in virtual reality in the garage. Phew I’m sweating like a machine
Of course you know what zombie apocalypse seems to be a metaphor for? 🙂
WTF? Is it powered by unionists or something?
marxism in action
For us non spacechookers why did kochead and sunrise get their arse handed to them?
Israel’s ambassador the United States says his country will share evidence with President-elect Donald Trump that the Obama administration was behind a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned Israel’s settlements in Palestinian territory, though the ambassador did not offer the evidence when pressed in a CNN interview.
Rickw
I’m ready whenever they come, as long as I’ve got guns, unlimited ammo and they haven’t and can only walk. Otherwise I’m probably cactus.
Ze rubs the lotion onto Ze’s skin.
Zippy – Yes, and the mistress gets her own toilet.
Victoristani speed limits are part of the design. Speed limited near whales.
no shit
Janet Yellen can’t find the natural interest rate
The ‘Triggered’ 12 Days Of Trumpian Christmas
Hahahaha, cue lefty brain explosions 💥
Click on the ‘comments’ link – trigger warning.
Ayres Rock big wet.
Climate change?
Tell him that by not killing him and taking all his stuff, by his definition you are subsidising him 100%.
If that cluebat doesn’t hit him, have a beer to commiserate a lost cause.
But, of course, Josh Gelernter in NRO:
This is just pathetic but now pretty much par for the course for contemporary ‘conservatives’, which brings to mind the following:
It appears we are entering stage 5 re ‘transgender rights’.
h/t: VoxDay
might explain some of ze recent surge in chinese SAT achievement
Chinese education giant helps its students game the SAT
…
The company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU.N), has regularly provided items from the tests to clients shortly after the exams are administered. Because material from past SATs is typically reused on later exams, the items New Oriental is distributing could provide test-takers with an unfair advantage.
New Oriental has put some of the exam items on its Chinese website
Yes JC, Malcolm Roberts believes the banks are pushing alarmism hard; and he is right.
Does this mean Roberts is anti-Semitic: No.
Did Bolt drop him because of his inability to distinguish between thinking the banks are pushing and profiting from alarmism and being anti-Semitic: yes.
Does this mean Bolt is sometimes a fuckwit and manifests his close relationship with the msm deadshits: yes.
Now, let me say this slowly: Roberts is NOT anti-Semitic.
Stackja
#2245466, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:07 am
Ayres Rock big wet.
Climate change?
Nick Cater in The Australian sums it up in
Since Davos, only the climate remains unchanged
There is nothing like an approaching disaster to save experts from irrelevancy. At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, 750 economists nominated climate change as the top threat to civilisation this year. Everything else appeared to be going pretty much to plan. Britain would remain in Europe and Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential election.
“The major political legacy of the billionaire Donald Trump could be to drive the Republican Party so far to the right that it becomes unelectable for a generation,” David Smith wrote at Economy Watch.
Cas Mudde, an assistant professor described as an “authority on right-wing politics”, predicted Trump would “implode and disappear leaving virtually no institutional trace”.
In New Zealand the experts were anticipating a victory for the “Jackzit” — the removal of the Union Jack from their national flag — in a vote to decide its design. Most MPs were in favour of removing the British ensign, the New Zealand Herald reported. Australian commentator Peter FitzSimons egged them on: “We need you to lead the way on this one.”
A vote to leave the EU seemed about as likely as Leicester City winning the Premier League. “It is between Arsenal and Manchester City,” said soccer coach Harry Redknapp. “Leicester will probably start to fall away and I’ve put them down to finish sixth.”
In February the editorial writers at The Age reassured their readers that Americans would see sense. “Mr Trump is not fit to lead the vibrant democracy that is the United States, a beacon of liberty and the rule of law, a haven for migrants, and a vital engine of global economic growth.”
March, however, brought the first signs of Trump-induced panic. “Impeach Trump!” thundered New York’s Daily News. “It’s not too early to start.”
At a Pittsburgh energy convention, South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill announced a $250,000 prize for the best scheme to make Adelaide the world’s first carbon-neutral city. His vision of the sunlit uplands failed to lift the enveloping gloom.
Alexander Burns wrote in The New York Times he feared Trump “might become a kind of zombie candidate, damaged beyond the point of repair, but too late for any of his rivals to stop him”.
In May the city of Leicester came to a standstill as soccer fans celebrated their team’s premiership. Scott Lemieux assured readers of New Republic it should not be seen as an omen. A Trump win “would be a big upset — maybe not Leicester City winning the Premier League big, but big”.
Meanwhile, John Harrison at the Brisbane Times weighed the prospects of another unlikely candidate. “Pauline Hanson is yesterday’s heroine,” he wrote. “Glenn Lazarus can look forward to another term in the Senate.”
In Britain, the storm fronts were merging to form a supercell of anxiety. Brexit would be “potentially disastrous for the global fight against climate change”, philosophy professor Benito Muller wrote in the Financial Times.
Bank of England governor Mark Carney predicted a Brexit vote could plunge Britain into recession. International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde forecast post-Brexit panic: “We have done our homework and we haven’t found anything positive to say about a Brexit vote.”
Jessica Irvine tried to calm Sydney Morning Herald readers with the assurance that Brexit was “unlikely to happen”.
In June the residents of Leicester were celebrating again, along with most of the country, as Britons voted to leave the EU.
Liam Young in The Independent could hardly believe their stupidity. “The Treasury, the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organisation and numerous leading economists would all need to be proved wrong on the economic question if we are to avoid financial ruin.”
In July, Hanson was elected to the Senate along with three of her One Nation chums. Lazarus received less than 1.5 per cent of the vote.
Clinton, the cognoscenti assured us, was still on track. “It should be glaringly obvious,” Hank Berrien wrote in The Daily Wire, “that running Trump might well be the one way to ensure Clinton a victory in November”.
At their convention the same month, Republicans defied conventional wisdom to make Trump their presidential nominee. Trump failed to pivot as expected.
“Bizarrely, Trump has begun pivoting ideologically — towards the right,” black Muslim sociologist Musa al-Gharbi wrote in The Huffington Post.
“This kind of pivot is not only totally unnecessary, but is obviously counter-productive for a general election bid.”
In September, Damon Linker assured readers of The Week that “the conventional wisdom has calcified: Donald Trump is going to lose to Hillary Clinton … But the conventional wisdom is wrong. Trump isn’t merely going to lose. He’s going to lose in the biggest popular vote landslide in modern presidential history.”
Meanwhile, Weatherill briefly realised his ambition to make Adelaide the world’s first carbon-neutral city when a storm shut down the windmills and plunged the city into darkness.
In October, GQ editor Jim Nelson brought us good news about Trump. “He will lose this election badly, by which I mean poorly. Exceedingly poorly.”
He would lose “completely and definitively”, Jim Warren wrote in the Toronto Sun. “Trump will go down in history as the worst Republican presidential nominee ever.”
Kim Beazley called the result on Sky News. “ She is presidential, he is a narcissistic buffoon,” the former ALP leader said. “She’ll not win in a landslide in the primary vote, but she could well win in a landslide in the electoral college.”
The year ended tortuously for the expert class. Trump in, Britain out. In the UK shares are up, unemployment is down and the economy grew faster in the second half of the year than it did in the first. In Wellington the flag flies unaltered atop the Beehive. Redknapp has been appointed manager of Jordan’s soccer team, which lost 5-1 to Australia.
As the expert class pack their cases for Davos, there is no sign yet of the coming climate catastrophe. Never mind, there’s always next year.
Nick Cater is executive director of the Menzies Research Centre.
Feminist SJW and ‘all I want for Christmas is an abortion’ advocate Lena Dunham turns into a beached whale, or something.
Bolta can’t help being MSM.
Of course, court cases didn’t help.
Zippy The Triumphant
#2245469, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:09 am
might explain some of ze recent surge in chinese SAT achievement
Chinese education giant helps its students game the SAT
…
The company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU.N), has regularly provided items from the tests to clients shortly after the exams are administered. Because material from past SATs is typically reused on later exams, the items New Oriental is distributing could provide test-takers with an unfair advantage.
New Oriental has put some of the exam items on its Chinese website
Zippy The Triumphant
Nothing new there, I was doing exactly the same thing in late 60s when studying for SAT here in OZ.
Love the Seven Facebook hammering. Makes me want to join a gun club. Might investigate in the New Year.
Suppose a gang of ten guys comes around; the gang takes half his stuff and then decides not to kill him. What actually happened there is each individual gang member could have taken more, so that’s a subsidy of 50% per member. Total subsidy received is 500% and your uncle surprisingly ends up better off than before, even though half his property has been stolen.
I know this because I did the ALP course in accounting.
The Sunrise troll is fantastic. Maybe channel 7 and Kochead should take note that their followers are deplorable gun owning, meat eating and probably conservative voting people.
Nick Cater has an entertaining op ed in the $Oz today. For more winning, google:
SINCE DAVOS, ONLY THE CLIMATE REMAINS UNCHANGED
NICK CATER
Great summary by Cater. Why anyone takes any notice of the IMF, rating agencies, central banks etc on the economic impact of political events they oppose. They are clearly incapable of giving dispassionate advice. Rather they give advice to support their advocacy. This is just an abuse of their position that is clearly intended to influence democratic decision making by the people based on OMG FAKE FORECASTS.
Either that or the IMF et al really have no idea.
More winning for the lady who decided to sing at the Trump inauguration.
Apparently she says I’ll sing for Trump and her album goes straight to number 1. The Left are terminally stupid people.
“I don’t know why people would think this is a hoax. It’s not like there’s a pattern.”
JC – IMF is trying to stop another ‘Great Depression’.
We now know FDR did not help USAeconomy.
Love the Seven Facebook hammering. Makes me want to join a gun club. Might investigate in the New Year.
You should! Nothing like taking action in protest that is both fun and useful.
The Obama score card:
/Ace.