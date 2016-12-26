Monday Forum: December 26, 2016

Posted on 12:00 pm, December 26, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. stackja
    #2245436, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:55 am

    School principal’s private loo brings whiff of acrimony
    EXCLUSIVE, BRUCE McDOUGALL, The Daily Telegraph
    December 27, 2016 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    A MAJOR stink has erupted at one of the state’s top public schools after its principal built a private toilet inside her office so she didn’t have to use the staff bathroom that was just 2m across the corridor.

    Education chiefs have now launched an investigation into the ensuite development authorised by Cheltenham principal Susan Bridge and financed partly with parents’ donations.

    Previous story:

    Calls for intervention over Sydney girls’ school gender neutral language policy
    JULY 20, 2016 11:55AM
    Liz Burke
    news.com.au
    @lizeburke
    A LEADING Sydney girls’ school’s decision to eliminate gender-specific terms from its teachers’ vocabularies has prompted calls for sackings and government intervention at the exclusive institution.
    Teachers at the prestigious northwest Sydney school, Cheltenham Girls High School, have been asked to stop referring to students as “girls”, “ladies” and “women”, and use only gender-neutral language, The Daily Telegraph today reported.
    The request was put to teachers at a staff meeting earlier this year discussing the implementation of the Safe Schools anti-bullying program, the newspaper reports.

  2. Bruce in WA
    #2245437, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:13 am

    Sunrise and Kochead get their arses handed to them on a plate.

    See the “What did you get from Santa?” post. 😂

  3. rickw
    #2245440, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:31 am

    Sunrise and Kochead get their arses handed to them on a plate.

    See the “What did you get from Santa?” post. 😂

    Definitely got their arse handed to them!

  5. stackja
    #2245442, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:36 am

    President Obama says he would have beaten Trump
    Washington Post – ‎1 hour ago‎
    President Obama said in an interview released Monday that he would have beaten Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “if I had run again.

  6. stackja
    #2245443, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:37 am

    Obama Blames The Media For Trump’s Landslide Win In Rural America
    Daily Caller

  7. stackja
    #2245444, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:40 am

    It wasn’t a merry Christmas in Chicago
    Hot Air – ‎6 hours ago‎
    While we’ve been watching this story unfold throughout the year with growing alarm, the city with some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation is finishing up 2016 with the highest murder rate seen in decades.

  8. The Beer Whisperer
    #2245445, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:53 am

    The left’s beloved castro would have locked George Michael up as soon as the test showed positive he saw Wham!.

    I fixes it!

  9. Will
    #2245446, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:59 am

    (the repeal of) Glass Steagall allowed more trading. No bank was in trouble because of trading. They got into trouble in the most traditional areas… the lending business or securitized loans. Incidentally securitization was strongly advanced by the SEC after the S&L crash as a way of reducing the number and size of non-liquid loan portfolios. Securitization allowed banks to take a reduced haircut on their capital for loans.

    Only part of the story. The banks got into trouble in housing loans due to the requirements of the Community Reinvestment Act, a product of the Clinton administration which Bush tried but failed to repeal. The Act mandated loans to “minorities” (i.e. blacks and hispanics) none of whom could offer he security or ability to repay. Lots of bad housing loans were being made that never had the prospect of repayment. These were bundled up with other loans and sold off as a single security in the process called securitisation. They were sold as AAA rated securities to other banks all over the world. The truth was that only some of these loans were AAA, they were mostly the dud loans to minorities. The banking system, and the markets, performed their job flawlessly. The shed risk and kept the reward. The rating agencies failed. Australia avoided the worst as our banking system was suspicious of new products, fairly risk averse after one of the major almost fell over in the 1980’s, and had adequate capital ratios.

  10. stackja
    #2245448, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:01 am

    The Queen supported Brexit’, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg …
    http://www.express.co.uk › News › UK
    7 hours ago – NEW evidence has emerged that the Queen was the most high profile supporter of Brexit but the BBC decided not to reveal it.

  11. rickw
    #2245449, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:03 am

    I’ve been killin zombies by the thousand in virtual reality in the garage. Phew I’m sweating like a machine

    Of course you know what zombie apocalypse seems to be a metaphor for? 🙂

  12. The Beer Whisperer
    #2245451, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:04 am

    Just to put it in perspective egg, our two new $1.5 billion (each) Canberra class warships couldn’t keep up with them.

    WTF? Is it powered by unionists or something?

  13. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2245453, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:25 am

    The banks got into trouble in housing loans due to the requirements of the Community Reinvestment Act, a product of the Clinton administration which Bush tried but failed to repeal. The Act mandated loans to “minorities” (i.e. blacks and hispanics) none of whom could offer he security or ability to repay.

    marxism in action

  14. John Comnenus
    #2245454, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:37 am

    For us non spacechookers why did kochead and sunrise get their arse handed to them?

  15. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2245455, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:38 am

    Israel’s ambassador the United States says his country will share evidence with President-elect Donald Trump that the Obama administration was behind a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned Israel’s settlements in Palestinian territory, though the ambassador did not offer the evidence when pressed in a CNN interview.

  16. John Comnenus
    #2245456, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:39 am

    Rickw

    I’m ready whenever they come, as long as I’ve got guns, unlimited ammo and they haven’t and can only walk. Otherwise I’m probably cactus.

  17. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2245457, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:40 am

    Teachers at the prestigious northwest Sydney school, Cheltenham Girls High School, have been asked to stop referring to students as “girls”, “ladies” and “women”, and use only gender-neutral language,

    Ze rubs the lotion onto Ze’s skin.

  18. Stackja
    #2245458, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:42 am

    Zippy – Yes, and the mistress gets her own toilet.

  19. incoherent rambler
    #2245459, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:47 am

    Just to put it in perspective egg, our two new $1.5 billion (each) Canberra class warships couldn’t keep up with them.

    WTF? Is it powered by unionists or something?

    Victoristani speed limits are part of the design. Speed limited near whales.

  22. Baldrick
    #2245462, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:54 am

    Sunrise and Kochead get their arses handed to them on a plate.

    Hahahaha, cue lefty brain explosions 💥

  23. Baldrick
    #2245464, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:59 am

    John Comnenus
    #2245454, posted on December 27, 2016 at 7:37 am
    For us non spacechookers why did kochead and sunrise get their arse handed to them?

    Click on the ‘comments’ link – trigger warning.

  24. Stackja
    #2245466, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:07 am

    Ayres Rock big wet.
    Climate change?

  25. The Beer Whisperer
    #2245467, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:07 am

    I can’t believe my uncle doesn’t know the difference between a subsidy and a deduction. He claims they are one and the same. So frustrating.

    Tell him that by not killing him and taking all his stuff, by his definition you are subsidising him 100%.

    If that cluebat doesn’t hit him, have a beer to commiserate a lost cause.

  26. dover_beach
    #2245468, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:08 am

    But, of course, Josh Gelernter in NRO:

    A Conservative Defense of Transgender Rights:

    On the American political spectrum, conservatism is the mind-your-own-business ideology. I know smoking is unhealthy, but I enjoy smoking, and my health is none of your business. I know motorcycles can be dangerous, but I like the wind in my hair; whether or not I wear a helmet is none of your business. I realize that fireworks can blow up before they’re supposed to, but they’re fun and my fingers are none of your business. Don’t tell me what sort of car to drive, or what kind of light bulb I can buy, or what kind of milk I can drink, or how to raise my kids.

    This is just pathetic but now pretty much par for the course for contemporary ‘conservatives’, which brings to mind the following:

    Stage 1: “Mark my words: if the extreme left had its way, they’d foist X upon us! These nutjobs must be opposed at all costs.”

    Stage 2: “Omigosh, now even thoughtful, mainstream liberals favor X! Fortunately, it’s political suicide.”

    Stage 3: “X now exists in 45 out of 50 states. Fellow conservatives, we need to learn how to adjust to this grim new reality.”

    Stage 4: “X isn’t so bad, really, when you think about it. And you know, sometimes change is good. Consider slavery…”

    Stage 5: “Hey, I was always in favor of X! You must have me confused with a [paleocon, theocon, Bible thumper, etc.]. But everyone knows that mainstream conservatism has nothing to do with those nutjobs…”

    It appears we are entering stage 5 re ‘transgender rights’.
    h/t: VoxDay

  27. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2245469, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:09 am

    might explain some of ze recent surge in chinese SAT achievement
    Chinese education giant helps its students game the SAT

    The company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU.N), has regularly provided items from the tests to clients shortly after the exams are administered. Because material from past SATs is typically reused on later exams, the items New Oriental is distributing could provide test-takers with an unfair advantage.

    New Oriental has put some of the exam items on its Chinese website

  28. cohenite
    #2245470, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:11 am

    JC

    #2245340, posted on December 26, 2016 at 11:10 pm

    Cohenite

    Is this true?

    Yes JC, Malcolm Roberts believes the banks are pushing alarmism hard; and he is right.

    Does this mean Roberts is anti-Semitic: No.

    Did Bolt drop him because of his inability to distinguish between thinking the banks are pushing and profiting from alarmism and being anti-Semitic: yes.

    Does this mean Bolt is sometimes a fuckwit and manifests his close relationship with the msm deadshits: yes.

    Now, let me say this slowly: Roberts is NOT anti-Semitic.

  29. OldOzzie
    #2245471, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:12 am

    Stackja
    #2245466, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:07 am
    Ayres Rock big wet.
    Climate change?

    Nick Cater in The Australian sums it up in

    Since Davos, only the climate remains unchanged

    There is nothing like an approaching disaster to save experts from irrelevancy. At the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, 750 economists nominated climate change as the top threat to civilisation this year. Everything else appeared to be going pretty much to plan. Britain would remain in Europe and Hillary Clinton would win the US presidential election.

    “The major political legacy of the billionaire Donald Trump could be to drive the Republican Party so far to the right that it becomes unelectable for a generation,” David Smith wrote at Economy Watch.

    Cas Mudde, an assistant professor described as an “authority on right-wing politics”, predicted Trump would “implode and disappear leaving virtually no institutional trace”.

    In New Zealand the experts were anticipating a victory for the “Jackzit” — the removal of the Union Jack from their national flag — in a vote to decide its design. Most MPs were in favour of removing the British ensign, the New Zealand Herald reported. Australian commentator Peter FitzSimons egged them on: “We need you to lead the way on this one.”

    A vote to leave the EU seemed about as likely as Leicester City winning the Premier League. “It is between Arsenal and Manchester City,” said soccer coach Harry Redknapp. “Leicester will probably start to fall away and I’ve put them down to finish sixth.”

    In February the editorial writers at The Age reassured their readers that Americans would see sense. “Mr Trump is not fit to lead the vibrant democracy that is the United States, a beacon of liberty and the rule of law, a haven for migrants, and a vital engine of global economic growth.”

    March, however, brought the first signs of Trump-induced panic. “Impeach Trump!” thundered New York’s Daily News. “It’s not too early to start.”

    At a Pittsburgh energy convention, South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill announced a $250,000 prize for the best scheme to make Adelaide the world’s first carbon-neutral city. His vision of the sunlit uplands failed to lift the enveloping gloom.

    Alexander Burns wrote in The New York Times he feared Trump “might become a kind of zombie candidate, damaged beyond the point of repair, but too late for any of his rivals to stop him”.

    In May the city of Leicester came to a standstill as soccer fans celebrated their team’s premiership. Scott Lemieux assured readers of New Republic it should not be seen as an omen. A Trump win “would be a big upset — maybe not Leicester City winning the Premier League big, but big”.

    Meanwhile, John Harrison at the Brisbane Times weighed the prospects of another unlikely candidate. “Pauline Hanson is yesterday’s heroine,” he wrote. “Glenn Lazarus can look forward to another term in the Senate.”

    In Britain, the storm fronts were merging to form a supercell of anxiety. Brexit would be “potentially disastrous for the global fight against climate change”, philosophy professor Benito Muller wrote in the Financial Times.

    Bank of England governor Mark Carney predicted a Brexit vote could plunge Britain into recession. International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde forecast post-Brexit panic: “We have done our homework and we haven’t found anything positive to say about a Brexit vote.”

    Jessica Irvine tried to calm Sydney Morning Herald readers with the assurance that Brexit was “unlikely to happen”.

    In June the residents of Leicester were celebrating again, along with most of the country, as Britons voted to leave the EU.

    Liam Young in The Independent could hardly believe their stupidity. “The Treasury, the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organisation and numerous leading economists would all need to be proved wrong on the economic question if we are to avoid financial ruin.”

    In July, Hanson was elected to the Senate along with three of her One Nation chums. Lazarus received less than 1.5 per cent of the vote.

    Clinton, the cognoscenti assured us, was still on track. “It should be glaringly obvious,” Hank Berrien wrote in The Daily Wire, “that running Trump might well be the one way to ensure Clinton a victory in November”.

    At their convention the same month, Republicans defied conventional wisdom to make Trump their presidential nominee. Trump failed to pivot as expected.

    “Bizarrely, Trump has begun pivoting ideologically — towards the right,” black Muslim sociologist Musa al-Gharbi wrote in The Huffington Post.

    “This kind of pivot is not only totally unnecessary, but is obviously counter-productive for a general election bid.”

    In September, Damon Linker assured readers of The Week that “the conventional wisdom has calcified: Donald Trump is going to lose to Hillary Clinton … But the conventional wisdom is wrong. Trump isn’t merely going to lose. He’s going to lose in the biggest popular vote landslide in modern presidential history.”

    Meanwhile, Weatherill briefly realised his ambition to make Adelaide the world’s first carbon-neutral city when a storm shut down the windmills and plunged the city into darkness.

    In October, GQ editor Jim Nelson brought us good news about Trump. “He will lose this election badly, by which I mean poorly. Exceedingly poorly.”

    He would lose “completely and definitively”, Jim Warren wrote in the Toronto Sun. “Trump will go down in history as the worst Republican presidential nominee ever.”

    Kim Beazley called the result on Sky News. “ She is presidential, he is a narcissistic buffoon,” the former ALP leader said. “She’ll not win in a landslide in the primary vote, but she could well win in a landslide in the electoral college.”

    The year ended tortuously for the expert class. Trump in, Britain out. In the UK shares are up, unemployment is down and the economy grew faster in the second half of the year than it did in the first. In Wellington the flag flies unaltered atop the Beehive. Redknapp has been appointed manager of Jordan’s soccer team, which lost 5-1 to Australia.

    As the expert class pack their cases for Davos, there is no sign yet of the coming climate catastrophe. Never mind, there’s always next year.

    Nick Cater is executive director of the Menzies Research Centre.

  30. Baldrick
    #2245472, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:13 am

    Feminist SJW and ‘all I want for Christmas is an abortion’ advocate Lena Dunham turns into a beached whale, or something.

  31. Stackja
    #2245473, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:16 am

    Bolta can’t help being MSM.
    Of course, court cases didn’t help.

  32. OldOzzie
    #2245474, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:17 am

    Zippy The Triumphant
    #2245469, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:09 am
    might explain some of ze recent surge in chinese SAT achievement
    Chinese education giant helps its students game the SAT

    The company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU.N), has regularly provided items from the tests to clients shortly after the exams are administered. Because material from past SATs is typically reused on later exams, the items New Oriental is distributing could provide test-takers with an unfair advantage.

    New Oriental has put some of the exam items on its Chinese website

    Zippy The Triumphant

    Nothing new there, I was doing exactly the same thing in late 60s when studying for SAT here in OZ.

  33. calli
    #2245475, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:26 am

    Love the Seven Facebook hammering. Makes me want to join a gun club. Might investigate in the New Year.

  34. Tel
    #2245477, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Tell him that by not killing him and taking all his stuff, by his definition you are subsidising him 100%.

    Suppose a gang of ten guys comes around; the gang takes half his stuff and then decides not to kill him. What actually happened there is each individual gang member could have taken more, so that’s a subsidy of 50% per member. Total subsidy received is 500% and your uncle surprisingly ends up better off than before, even though half his property has been stolen.

    I know this because I did the ALP course in accounting.

  35. John Comnenus
    #2245478, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:31 am

    The Sunrise troll is fantastic. Maybe channel 7 and Kochead should take note that their followers are deplorable gun owning, meat eating and probably conservative voting people.

  36. Delta A
    #2245479, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:34 am

    Nick Cater has an entertaining op ed in the $Oz today. For more winning, google:

    SINCE DAVOS, ONLY THE CLIMATE REMAINS UNCHANGED

    NICK CATER

  37. John Comnenus
    #2245480, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:36 am

    Great summary by Cater. Why anyone takes any notice of the IMF, rating agencies, central banks etc on the economic impact of political events they oppose. They are clearly incapable of giving dispassionate advice. Rather they give advice to support their advocacy. This is just an abuse of their position that is clearly intended to influence democratic decision making by the people based on OMG FAKE FORECASTS.

  38. John Comnenus
    #2245481, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:36 am

    Either that or the IMF et al really have no idea.

  39. John Comnenus
    #2245482, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:40 am

    More winning for the lady who decided to sing at the Trump inauguration.

    Apparently she says I’ll sing for Trump and her album goes straight to number 1. The Left are terminally stupid people.

  41. Stackja
    #2245484, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:42 am

    JC – IMF is trying to stop another ‘Great Depression’.
    We now know FDR did not help USAeconomy.

  42. rickw
    #2245485, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:42 am

    Love the Seven Facebook hammering. Makes me want to join a gun club. Might investigate in the New Year.

    You should! Nothing like taking action in protest that is both fun and useful.

  43. C.L.
    #2245486, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:43 am

    The Obama score card:

    … during Obama’s eight years in office, Democrats lost more than 1,030 seats in state legislatures, governorships, and the U.S. Congress — not to mention the 2016 presidential election.

    /Ace.

