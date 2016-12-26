Monday Forum: December 26, 2016

  1. JC
    #2245783, posted on December 27, 2016 at 4:46 pm

  2. JC
    #2245785, posted on December 27, 2016 at 4:49 pm

    Gab

    In that sentence… “without doubt” I left out Sumner.

  3. Leigh Lowe
    #2245787, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:05 pm

    Top Ender:

    Among the people advising the Trump team are the Canadians who rejected the Joint Strike Fighter and one of the world’s foremost air defence analytics groups — Air Power Australia — founded by Peter Goon and Carlo Kopp.

    TE, anyone describing Carlo & peter as ‘foremost analytics’ has been had.

    I did flight training with one of those chaps back last century.
    Unless he has really picked up his game, I would tend to agree.
    It probably says “Foremost Defence Aviation Analyst” on his business card.

  4. Aussieute
    #2245788, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    When countries use social media as their “Source of Truth” to conduct due diligence … we know things are not looking good.
    Fake news prompts Pakistani minister to tweet nuclear threat aimed at Israel

  5. Percy Blakeney (Sir)
    #2245789, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    lotocoti wrote:- “The strike aircraft are carrier compatible and the rest should be within the naval aviation purview anyway.”

    China has a carrier we don’t.

    And why has no one illuminated Turncoat’s horrific blunder with undesigned diesel French subs, likely unavailable to the RAN for decades? (Union approval pending)

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2245792, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:25 pm

    Aussieute – The MENA countries (and the Stans) are fertile ground for such things.

    Conspiracy theories in the Arab world

    Recall that polio still exists in Pakistan because excitable jihadi kiddies keep offing the nurses vaccinating people, because some imam or other told them it was a plot to make Muslim men infertile.

  7. calli
    #2245794, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:28 pm

    In Indonesia, Christians push back.

    The decision comes as Christian groups reported Ahok’s chief attacker for blasphemy.

    Hardline cleric Habib Rizieq is accused of saying that Jesus is not God’s son.

    The Christian groups say this is a highly insulting statement that fits perfectly with the legal definition of blasphemy.

    Well, someone had to do it.

  8. .
    #2245795, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    Among the people advising the Trump team are the Canadians who rejected the Joint Strike Fighter and one of the world’s foremost air defence analytics groups — Air Power Australia — founded by Peter Goon and Carlo Kopp.

    If they’re amateurs, the professionals must be a special kind of retarded.

  9. memoryvault
    #2245796, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:31 pm

    Quite the contrary. You have made false claim after false claim and provided no evidence to support them. I called you on some of them.

    Zatara, you’re splitting pedantic hairs, and you know it. The F-35 program is dead. Dead for the same reasons as the F-22 died. Massive cost overruns plus endless time delays plus failure to deliver the goods as promised. Plus one, even more compelling reason: Trump can’t start his Presidency being seen as less tough on Pentagon waste, than Obama was, when he took over.

    Apart from the Marines, nobody in the US military even wants the things now. The Navy, especially, have expressed a preference for the Advanced Super Hornet. Other countries originally signed up for the F-35, are now evaluating the Advanced Super Hornet, amongst others. For us, the bottom line is, it’s the Hornet, the Typhoon, or the Rafale.

  10. C.L.
    #2245797, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:32 pm

    The decision comes as Christian groups reported Ahok’s chief attacker for blasphemy.

    Good luck with that.

  11. C.L.
    #2245798, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:36 pm

    F22 is a straight interceptor, close air and gound attack are not part of its capability. It’d be like engaging in a dogfight with a warthog. F35 is coming along nicely, the STOL variant’s been operational for some time. They’ll probably be the last gen of manned combat platforms, remotes are really kicking on, the X47B from Northrop has been launched and retrieved succesfully from a carrier, and shows great potential. Airframes are capable of manouvers and g loads that’d send a pilot into a coma, and drones are cheaper to build and operate, with bigger fuel and ordnance loads. AA measures also make manning aircraft unattractive, multi gigawatt lasers chopping your plane in two at a range of 20+NM isn’t appealing. Railguns also reduce the need to launch missiles.

    Thanks, Habib. Sounds like manned fighter jets are on the way out – which makes perfect sense.

    There is also Prompt Global Strike, which is likely to obviate a lot of traditional air force activity.

  12. thefrollickingmole
    #2245800, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:42 pm

    Habib

    How would drones be made “jam proof”?
    They would have a problem with the 1/2 second delay if satalites were used and any suitably advanced force would be sure to jam the crap out of whatever signal is sent from an earth based station.

    Im sure very clever people are working on the problem (multiple bands etc) but it does seem fairly dodgy.

  13. Notafan
    #2245803, posted on December 27, 2016 at 5:57 pm

    What does it mean when muslim protestors chant allah akbur outside the courthouse in Jakarta?

  14. Notafan
    #2245804, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    Interesting discussion about manned fighter aircraft becoming obsolete.

    Given that waleed has denounced drones as not fair and the islamist preference for digging on in densely populated civilian areas what is next for ground battles?

    It hasn’t been started explicitly but I assume ‘fsa’ evacuated Aleppo because they ran out of weapons and the propaganda war, despite being a western media success story, didn’t generate the necessary cash and hardware.

    I can only think many lives could have been spared if Obama/Clinton/Kerry had stopped aiding and abetting the islamists a couple of years ago.

    No final tally on the massacre of East Aleppo?

  16. beertruk
    #2245806, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:12 pm

    No final tally on the massacre of East Aleppo?

    Unfortunately Nota, I do not thing any one will ever find out the true tally. It will just be a gestimation.

  17. thefrollickingmole
    #2245807, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:18 pm

    For those who want to experience the sensation of your life draining away and wishing for the sweet, sweet release of death to hurry onward Id recommend this piece by one of Australias leading writers..

    First something to trigger the grammar nazis.

    Many of my friends children are now adults.

    then some gobledegook.

    I imagine there would be very few of us, whether migrant or Indigenous, born into the working-class or the bourgeoisie, who do not know of a mother, a grandmother or a great-aunt whose life was not compromised by the injunction to be a mother.

    Now we play “guess the sex of the writer”

    My partner, Wayne, has always been clear that he didn’t desire children. Like many of us, he is hungry for more time, and when he gets it, he works on our garden.

    Ill take “Things that never happened for $1000 Joyce”…

    “You know,” she finally said, “one of the things I treasure about my friendships with people who don’t have children is how they don’t think my own children are the centre of the universe. You do that. You love my children but when it comes to education or community, you always remind me of the bigger picture, you ask how all children or youth will be affected.”

    She took my hand.

    “I am very grateful for that.”

    Her words are one of the loveliest of gifts I have ever received.

    Christos Tsiolkas is an Australian author and commentator whose books have been turned into acclaimed films and television series.

  18. beertruk
    #2245808, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    Apart from the Marines, nobody in the US military even wants the things now.

    Its a wonder that the Marines didn’t stick with the AV8 Harrier. Proven technology.

  19. memoryvault
    #2245810, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:22 pm

    Interesting discussion about manned fighter aircraft becoming obsolete.

    Decades ago I read a short story set in a future of robotic armies. It was the End Times and the Armies of the East, and the Armies of the West, had gathered on the Plains of Meggido for the Last Great Battle. Both armies consisted entirely of robots.

    The armies fought for days, until, in the end, all of the robots and robotic tanks and drone aircraft on both sides, had been destroyed. At that point the clouds parted, and all the broken robots were lifted up to heaven, while Man could only stand and watch, dumbfounded.

  20. calli
    #2245811, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    Good grief, TFM.

    That’s a lot of words to say “I’m gay and Greek and don’t want kids”.

  21. Notafan
    #2245812, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    Oh i don’t think SAA committed any massacre in East Aleppo when the rebels fled.

    Christians being free to celebrate Christmas openly, massed in the streets, suggests that the propaganda was a massive fail.

    Also the mention by representatives of Aud to the Church in Need that East Aleppan men had evacuated leaving their women and children to be cared for by Assad is suggestive that they did not really fear a massacre and no massacre occured.
    The media reports claiming a massacre of east Aleppans was imminent simply stopped on the 17th December.


    On the other hand

  23. Habib
    #2245814, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:41 pm

    Shitfaced tourists leave a horrible mess at parks around Coogee, so everyone is collectively punished. This place makes a Tunisian squat toilet appealing in comparison.

  24. John Constantine
    #2245815, posted on December 27, 2016 at 6:42 pm

    The ultimate drone is capable of indefinite deployment on station at the potential target, is capable of self replication, draws upon enemy logistics for supplies and can strike at short notice from inside enemy defences.

    In short, Wahhabi meat drones are the ultimate weapon and the left is subsidising them.

