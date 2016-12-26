Monday Forum: December 26, 2016

Posted on 12:00 pm, December 26, 2016
1,021 Responses to Monday Forum: December 26, 2016

  1. Aldrydd
    #2246080, posted on December 28, 2016 at 6:10 am

    Hey Cats, does anyone have any recommendations on things to do in London? Have done the traditional “tourist” things on previous trips, looking for something else… Thanks 🙂

  2. Tom
    #2246081, posted on December 28, 2016 at 6:18 am

    Plunging the dagger into AbbottSatan’s back, Napping Lord Waffle said only he could provide the leadership Straya needed. Except where it is needed (Paywallian lead story):

    Malcolm Turnbull faces a war on two fronts with aggressive campaigns from the ACTU and One Nation aimed at unwinding his January 1 pension changes that will cut payments for more than 330,000 Australians.

    ACTU president Ged Kearney said the union movement was prepared to force the issue to an election showdown while One Nation warned the move was a “sleeper issue” that could destroy the Prime Minister’s leadership.

    The battle over the Age ­Pension follows a demographic analysis of 8508 voters in Newspoll surveys from October to ­December showing a seven-­percentage-point drop since the July 2 election in the ­Coalition’s primary support among those older than 50.

    Analysis prepared by Labor from information obtained at Senate estimates hearings shows that of the top 15 electorates where part-pensions will be cut entirely, 14 are Liberal-held seats. They include Mackellar, Cook, Menzies, Deakin, Corangamite, Flinders, Gilmore, Chisholm, Bradfield, Lyne, Robertson, Goldstein, ­Berowra and Mitchell.

    Gillardesque. Clueless.

    As Baldrick says: Stupid. Fucking. Liberals.

  3. stackja
    #2246083, posted on December 28, 2016 at 6:28 am

    Random Thoughts, Looking Back Thomas Sowell

    Black adults, during the years when I was growing up in Harlem, had far less education than black
    adults today ­­ but far more common sense. In an age of artificial intelligence, too many of our
    schools and colleges are producing artificial stupidity, among both blacks and whites.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2246084, posted on December 28, 2016 at 6:48 am

    Steven Hawyard has put together Thomas Sowell in Pictures.
    Definitely a keeper.

  5. Mike of Marion
    #2246085, posted on December 28, 2016 at 6:48 am

    Have had 30mm of rain since 0900 yesterday here in Marion.

  6. Herodotus
    #2246086, posted on December 28, 2016 at 6:53 am

    “Isn’t it time a “Two State” solution was dead and buried?”

    It has been dead for a long time, but gets trotted out for Pali Activist Agitprop purposes.
    The truth is that the Palis want one state, including Israel, but devoid of Israelis.

  7. stackja
    #2246087, posted on December 28, 2016 at 6:59 am

    Watership Down author Richard Adams dies, aged 96 – The Telegraph
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk › Culture › Books › News
    2 hours ago – Richard Adams, the author of Watership Down, has died aged 96, his daughter has said.

  8. stackja
    #2246088, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:00 am

    Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher Dead at 60
    E! Online – ‎1 hour ago‎
    E! News confirms the Star Wars actress had a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday, about 15 minutes before the plane was scheduled to land.

  9. stackja
    #2246089, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:02 am

    Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States
    ABC News – ‎3 hours ago‎
    Social media may have contributed to a series of possibly related incidents in which groups of people, many of them teens, fought and created disturbances at shopping malls in at least nine states, according to authorities.

  10. calli
    #2246090, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:02 am

    Tom, Leak has the Wise Men experiencing buyer’s remorse.

    They paid full price, and now it’s sale time.

    Leak should have kept it until Jan 6. That’s Epiphany, when the Magi visited Jesus. But then the memory of Sale Frenzy would be forgotten.

  11. stackja
    #2246091, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:06 am

    Herodotus
    #2246086, posted on December 28, 2016 at 6:53 am
    “Isn’t it time a “Two State” solution was dead and buried?”

    It has been dead for a long time, but gets trotted out for Pali Activist Agitprop purposes.
    The truth is that the Palis want one state, including Israel, but devoid of Israelis    .

    “The Jordanian civil war of September 1970, also known in the Arab world as Black September, was an attempt by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the more radical Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine to topple Jordanian King Hussein and seize control of the country.

  12. calli
    #2246092, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:07 am

    Just to be crystal clear…

    I do not feed Indian mynahs. Evah.

    😃

  13. Tom
    #2246093, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:09 am

    Have had 30mm of rain since 0900 yesterday here in Marion.

    Mike, you must be in a rain shadow: Adelaide city had two and a half inches. And all that lovely Gaia that was never going to fill our dams again is heading for Melbournibad. We’re still dozens of inches below the long-term average after the drought, so we have a lot of catching up to do. Send it down, Huey!

  14. calli
    #2246094, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:11 am

    Have you been down to the Barrier and Greenwich, Aldrydd?

  15. Tom
    #2246095, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:13 am

    Tom, Leak has the Wise Men experiencing buyer’s remorse.

    Thank you, Calli. I knew I could count on your wisdom/knowledge to bring me up to speed. Alas — occupational hazard — I’m a dilettante.

  16. stackja
    #2246096, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:16 am

    Woman accused of spitting on police officers
    Published: 6:08 am, Wednesday, 28 December 2016
    A 30-year-old woman is due to appear in court after allegedly kicking, biting and spitting on police officers in central Queensland.
    The Koongal woman is accused of assaulting six officers after she was arrested on Tuesday in Rockhampton for stealing a car.
    She allegedly began kicking the window of the police vehicle before booting a female constable in the chest.
    She then spat at two other officers and battered them on the arm, police say.

    Colourful character?

  17. Aldrydd
    #2246097, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:17 am

    No Calli, I can put them on the list. Off to Wales to see family next week, but into London for the day tomorrow. Thanks heaps 🙂

  18. stackja
    #2246098, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:22 am

    Pardon the interruption: Clinton allegation may force Obama to act; Clinton to admit
    BY DAVID WEISBERG, CONTRIBUTOR – 12/27/16 01:00 PM EST

    [via Drudge]

  20. stackja
    #2246100, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:26 am

    calli
    #2246092, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:07 am
    Just to be crystal clear…

    I do not feed Indian mynahs. Evah.

    The noisy miners in my street insisted the Indian mynahs move out.

    The noisy miner is a bird in the honeyeater family, Meliphagidae, and is endemic to eastern and south-eastern Australia. Wikipedia

  21. calli
    #2246101, posted on December 28, 2016 at 7:28 am

    Grennwich is great – plenty to see if you like mucking around with boats, the Observatory where you can see the instruments and stand astride two hemispheres (😃 ), lots of nice shops and the pub has a covered beer garden. The Barrier does tours – great for the engineering fans.

    The boat ride down is good – the Thames boatmen give an excellent commentary (make sure you tip them, they are worthy). See the piers where they chained the pirates. The City takes on a completely different aspect from the river.

