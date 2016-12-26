Liberty Quote
It is largely because civilization enables us constantly to profit from knowledge which we individually do not possess and because each individual’s use of his particular knowledge may serve to assist others unknown to him in achieving their ends that men as members of civilized society can pursue their individual ends so much more successfully than they could alone.— Friedrich von Hayek
Monday Forum: December 26, 2016
Thanks, Gab. Will give it a look-see.
Johanna – Yep, they are. I liken this to sewerage engineering which thankfully I’ve not had to do. I spent most of one Christmas eve literally up to my nipples in black sludge trying to keep a water treatment plant running until the fitters came on shift in the morning, but thankfully it wasn’t a sewerage plant and there was no smell. And I served a couple years in the AAR, which was enough for me to learn that I would be better at sewerage engineering than infantry. But both professions are damned fine and better than what would happen if you didn’t have them.
I welcome lady soldiers, if they wish to serve. The final two pics in most recent TWIP are ace:
Awesome lady!
Yep, that figures.
..
Et tu Bruce?
Surely not infantry?
You know they can’t train at the same level as men.
Johanna,
I think most of the South African countries should be boycotted, including South Africa itself.
Their ‘big men’ shitheads just take the money.
But maybe ‘we’ should go into Belgium/France/Germany/wherever and blow the shit out of awful fucks that are supplying these ‘big men’.
Arky – I think it’s fair to say that Capt. Ben-Yehuda is a better soldier than I was.
And I’m 190 cm and 100 kg, so always had to tote the section heavy weapons.
Bruce, would you have wanted to train alongside chicks, remember what being in an infantry section in the bush was like?
Also: How many of them do they have to burn through and break to get one or two examples to point to and say: “Ta dah! Equality!”?
World map of Australia’s 2016-17 Foreign Aid budget.
Figures are in AU$millions.
Palestine – $43.6M
Pakistan – $47M
Middle East and North Africa – $51.8M
I’m not so critical of soup kitchens as I am of African missions.
For one thing, they don’t involve people putting themselves in harm’s way to “help” others, even when it is demonstrably a waste of time, money and effort. Working in a soup kitchen is not the same as going to some disease-ridden midden far from home and help. A soup kichen is classical Western charity, not the same thing at all as flying in to some dump in the Third world and then (hopefully) flying out again at the end of your stint of do-gooding, feeling virtuous.
There is not any evidence that I know of which indicates that the extistence of soup kitchens encourage people to become homeless or poor. There is plenty of evidence that Western aid, including missionaries, not only makes no appreciable difference, but actually makes things worse.
Baldrick,
I pray to God that the Trump Administration withdraws all funding to the UN and forceably relocates the entire crap to Mogadishu.
Palestine should be wiped off the map.
I don’t.
Firstly it is important to understand that female soldiers are not there to increase combat capability, they are there because lefty doctrine (political correctness) states that females are the equal of males and can do any job that males can do. Of course this is utter rubbish, particularly when it comes to jobs that require physical strength such as infantry.
Even more importantly for the feminists, they are there so that women can be eligible to do the top jobs in the defence force, which traditionally (and quite rightly) go to combat soldiers.
In the case of Israel, they used female infantry soldiers in the War of Independence in 1948. However when the IDF was formed soon after, they banned female soldiers from combat duty because they were a distraction to the male soldiers and in many cases the Arab soldiers fought harder against women. There was also a battle which the IDF didn’t want to see repeated where Israeli female soldiers were mutilated.
This ban was lifted in the ’90s, not by the IDF mind you, but by the courts. To manage females in the infantry, the IDF created a single unit comprising males and females – the Caracel Battalion. This is an operational unit which patrols the Sinai border but does not get involved in major operations such as invasions of Gaza or Lebanon. Those jobs fall to all male units.
That’s not to say that females cannot perform individual acts of bravery such as that displayed by Captain Ben-Yehuda, quite obviously some of them can. Conversely it doesn’t follow that because some do perform well, therefore female soldiers enhance combat capability. They do not.
This is definitely true of the Tiger and Panther tanks.
Not so of the German equivalent to the Sherman, a tried and tested design which was better than the Sherman in most respects – Panzer IV.
Did sub 1 at Holsworthy alongside chicks. They were OK.
I’ve said several times before that I would want the ladies in their own units so that the tactical skill set can be best used. It’d be interesting to learn from Kurdish experience, as their ladies have been in the hot zone for some time and have amassed renowned battlefield credits.
Thank you Johanna
The London Array wind farm, Thames Estuary, would make a nice day trip.
Tanks are especially horrible if the enemy has them, and you don’t.
Hammer, nail, head, BoN. The Israeli Caracel Battalion referred to in the above article is an all woman unit of the Israeli Army. The Israelis aren’t stupid. Problems of disparity of strength and endurance between men and women in combat roles only become an issue when attempts are made to try and combine them.