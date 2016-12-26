Monday Forum: December 26, 2016

Posted on 12:00 pm, December 26, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson
1,269 Responses to Monday Forum: December 26, 2016

  1. dover_beach
    #2246480, posted on December 28, 2016 at 3:57 pm

    Thanks, Gab. Will give it a look-see.

  2. stackja
    #2246481, posted on December 28, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    Fourth case of measles in Sydney visited multiple suburbs while infectious, NSW Health warns
    The Sydney Morning Herald – 34 minutes ago

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2246482, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    They are horrible things.

    Johanna – Yep, they are. I liken this to sewerage engineering which thankfully I’ve not had to do. I spent most of one Christmas eve literally up to my nipples in black sludge trying to keep a water treatment plant running until the fitters came on shift in the morning, but thankfully it wasn’t a sewerage plant and there was no smell. And I served a couple years in the AAR, which was enough for me to learn that I would be better at sewerage engineering than infantry. But both professions are damned fine and better than what would happen if you didn’t have them.

    I welcome lady soldiers, if they wish to serve. The final two pics in most recent TWIP are ace:

    Captain Or Ben-Yehuda of the Israeli Defense Forces has cemented a legacy that will endure well past her lifetime. The young, decorated IDF Captain was in charge of a company of soldiers when they were violently attacked by nearly two dozen terrorists near the Egyptian border.

    Captain Ben-Yehuda was in charge of the Caracal Battalion which was stationed near the Israeli / Egyptian border. Three suspicious vehicles quickly approached the battalion’s position and Captain Ben-Yehuda along with a driver went to check them out.

    As they approached the first vehicle, nearly two dozen armed men opened fire on their position in an ambush attack. Both Captain Ben-Yehuda and her driver were immediately shot in the volley of gunfire.

    Despite suffering from a gunshot wound, Captain Ben-Yehuda managed to get on the radio and call for backup, administer first aid to her driver and return several magazines worth of gunfire back at her attackers.

    At this point it was obvious the IDF was going to be able to push back the armed group, and medical personnel wanted to evacuate Captain Ben-Yehuda to treat her gunshot wounds. However, she was unwilling to leave the battlefield until all of the fighting was done.

    For her actions and bravery, Captain Ben-Yehuda was awarded Israel’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor.

    Awesome lady!

  4. Andrew
    #2246483, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    Vicpol anecdote –

    2 uninformed cops

    Yep, that figures.

  5. Rev. Archibald
    #2246489, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:10 pm

    I welcome lady soldiers, if they wish to serve.

    ..
    Et tu Bruce?
    Surely not infantry?
    You know they can’t train at the same level as men.

  6. OneWorldGovernment
    #2246493, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    memoryvault
    #2246474, posted on December 28, 2016 at 3:51 pm

    Oh, and while I admire the motives of those who go to godforsaken hellholes in Africa to try to do some good, I am reminded that well-meaning people have been doing this for at least 150 years with no discernible results.

    I agree, Johanna. I think these things fail for the same reason that soup kitchens for the homeless (usually men), are probably counter-productive and don’t really accomplish anything lasting or meaningful.

    Johanna,

    I think most of the South African countries should be boycotted, including South Africa itself.

    Their ‘big men’ shitheads just take the money.

    But maybe ‘we’ should go into Belgium/France/Germany/wherever and blow the shit out of awful fucks that are supplying these ‘big men’.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2246494, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    Arky – I think it’s fair to say that Capt. Ben-Yehuda is a better soldier than I was.
    And I’m 190 cm and 100 kg, so always had to tote the section heavy weapons.

  8. Rev. Archibald
    #2246496, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:22 pm

    Bruce, would you have wanted to train alongside chicks, remember what being in an infantry section in the bush was like?
    Also: How many of them do they have to burn through and break to get one or two examples to point to and say: “Ta dah! Equality!”?

  9. Baldrick
    #2246498, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    World map of Australia’s 2016-17 Foreign Aid budget.

    Figures are in AU$millions.
    Palestine – $43.6M
    Pakistan – $47M
    Middle East and North Africa – $51.8M

  10. stackja
    #2246499, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    Liberty Quote
    We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.
    — Harry Hopkins, advisor to Franklin D. Roosevelt

  11. johanna
    #2246501, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:30 pm

    memoryvault
    #2246474, posted on December 28, 2016 at 3:51 pm

    Oh, and while I admire the motives of those who go to godforsaken hellholes in Africa to try to do some good, I am reminded that well-meaning people have been doing this for at least 150 years with no discernible results.

    I agree, Johanna. I think these things fail for the same reason that soup kitchens for the homeless (usually men), are probably counter-productive and don’t really accomplish anything lasting or meaningful.

    I’m not so critical of soup kitchens as I am of African missions.

    For one thing, they don’t involve people putting themselves in harm’s way to “help” others, even when it is demonstrably a waste of time, money and effort. Working in a soup kitchen is not the same as going to some disease-ridden midden far from home and help. A soup kichen is classical Western charity, not the same thing at all as flying in to some dump in the Third world and then (hopefully) flying out again at the end of your stint of do-gooding, feeling virtuous.

    There is not any evidence that I know of which indicates that the extistence of soup kitchens encourage people to become homeless or poor. There is plenty of evidence that Western aid, including missionaries, not only makes no appreciable difference, but actually makes things worse.

  12. OneWorldGovernment
    #2246504, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:32 pm

    Baldrick
    #2246498, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    World map of Australia’s 2016-17 Foreign Aid budget.

    Figures are in AU$millions.
    Palestine – $43.6M
    Pakistan – $47M
    Middle East and North Africa – $51.8M

    Baldrick,

    I pray to God that the Trump Administration withdraws all funding to the UN and forceably relocates the entire crap to Mogadishu.

    Palestine should be wiped off the map.

  13. jupes
    #2246505, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:34 pm

    I welcome lady soldiers, if they wish to serve.

    I don’t.

    Firstly it is important to understand that female soldiers are not there to increase combat capability, they are there because lefty doctrine (political correctness) states that females are the equal of males and can do any job that males can do. Of course this is utter rubbish, particularly when it comes to jobs that require physical strength such as infantry.

    Even more importantly for the feminists, they are there so that women can be eligible to do the top jobs in the defence force, which traditionally (and quite rightly) go to combat soldiers.

    In the case of Israel, they used female infantry soldiers in the War of Independence in 1948. However when the IDF was formed soon after, they banned female soldiers from combat duty because they were a distraction to the male soldiers and in many cases the Arab soldiers fought harder against women. There was also a battle which the IDF didn’t want to see repeated where Israeli female soldiers were mutilated.

    This ban was lifted in the ’90s, not by the IDF mind you, but by the courts. To manage females in the infantry, the IDF created a single unit comprising males and females – the Caracel Battalion. This is an operational unit which patrols the Sinai border but does not get involved in major operations such as invasions of Gaza or Lebanon. Those jobs fall to all male units.

    That’s not to say that females cannot perform individual acts of bravery such as that displayed by Captain Ben-Yehuda, quite obviously some of them can. Conversely it doesn’t follow that because some do perform well, therefore female soldiers enhance combat capability. They do not.

  14. Combine Dave
    #2246506, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    German tanks looked nice, had great specifications, great armour, great guns, and broke down if you looked at them sideways.

    Reading the history of one of the German heavy tank battalions and all of the above is correct.

    This is definitely true of the Tiger and Panther tanks.

    Not so of the German equivalent to the Sherman, a tried and tested design which was better than the Sherman in most respects – Panzer IV.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2246507, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    Bruce, would you have wanted to train alongside chicks, remember what being in an infantry section in the bush was like?

    Did sub 1 at Holsworthy alongside chicks. They were OK.
    I’ve said several times before that I would want the ladies in their own units so that the tactical skill set can be best used. It’d be interesting to learn from Kurdish experience, as their ladies have been in the hot zone for some time and have amassed renowned battlefield credits.

  16. OneWorldGovernment
    #2246508, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:36 pm

    johanna
    #2246501, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:30 pm

    I’m not so critical of soup kitchens as I am of African missions.

    For one thing, they don’t involve people putting themselves in harm’s way to “help” others, even when it is demonstrably a waste of time, money and effort. Working in a soup kitchen is not the same as going to some disease-ridden midden far from home and help. A soup kitchen is classical Western charity, not the same thing at all as flying in to some dump in the Third world and then (hopefully) flying out again at the end of your stint of do-gooding, feeling virtuous.

    There is not any evidence that I know of which indicates that the existence of soup kitchens encourage people to become homeless or poor. There is plenty of evidence that Western aid, including missionaries, not only makes no appreciable difference, but actually makes things worse.

    Thank you Johanna

  17. dopey
    #2246510, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:39 pm

    The London Array wind farm, Thames Estuary, would make a nice day trip.

  18. Habib
    #2246511, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:40 pm

    Tanks are especially horrible if the enemy has them, and you don’t.

  19. memoryvault
    #2246512, posted on December 28, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    I’ve said several times before that I would want the ladies in their own units so that the tactical skill set can be best used.

    Hammer, nail, head, BoN. The Israeli Caracel Battalion referred to in the above article is an all woman unit of the Israeli Army. The Israelis aren’t stupid. Problems of disparity of strength and endurance between men and women in combat roles only become an issue when attempts are made to try and combine them.

