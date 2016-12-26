Scarey – 63% of Russians think dissolution of Soviet Union was a negative

Today is the 25th anniversary of the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

According to a survey by Levada-Center, the majority of Russians still lament the USSR’s collapse.

The numbers would probably be similar in the Arts faculties of Australia’s major universities.  Probably stronger in the Greens party conference though.

    Those surveyed obviously didn’t have to live through it.

    im not surprised. the russians ran things. ask the same question of Ukrainians Georgians etc and the answer would be quite different. (I’d also exclude asking the russian planters that they were fond of sending to their colonie. Funny how this attempt at genocide is so often overlooked.)

