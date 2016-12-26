Scarey – 63% of Russians think dissolution of Soviet Union was a negative

Today is the 25th anniversary of the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
According to a survey by Levada-Center, the majority of Russians still lament the USSR’s collapse.
The numbers would probably be similar in the Arts faculties of Australia’s major universities. Probably stronger in the Greens party conference though.
Those surveyed obviously didn’t have to live through it.
im not surprised. the russians ran things. ask the same question of Ukrainians Georgians etc and the answer would be quite different. (I’d also exclude asking the russian planters that they were fond of sending to their colonie. Funny how this attempt at genocide is so often overlooked.)
This is news?
Have you forgotten Boris Yeltsin?
This may explain why.
Nah. I lived in Russia for 4 years and asked a lot of people this, as well as those in other Soviet Republics. Many were traumatised by what followed the collapse but even then I didn’t meet anyone – not a single one – who wished it were still in place. Any youngsters saying they think things were better have no idea what they’re talking about: nobody who remembers it wants it back. My guess is the questions/answers were different from what is being presented, e.g. somebody’s “attitude” towards the dissolution could easily be in relation to how it was handled and what followed, rather than if they wanted it to continue.
If the survey question is worded as “Dissolution of the Soviet Union”, then Russians will associate that with the end of their superpower status, the break-up of the country, the rise of ethnic separatism and war, etc. Which was all a bad experience for them.
The honest wording of the survey should be, “Was the end of Communism good or bad?” I think the answers will be different.
The book “Red Square Blues” by Kym Traill was an interesting read. She was a devoted socialist and part-time contributor to the ABC (“Race Around the World” and occasionally Foreign Correspondent – ended up marrying one Russian correspondent, some dopey bloke, can’t remember his name). She journeyed to then Russia in about the mid to late 90s from memory, alive with the thought of the People’s Paradise. The people she writes about, however, are pitiful shells, and gradually she realises how deluded she had been (though never quite admits it fully).
On a general note, you can pluck stats from anywhere to represent anything.
You must be mistaken, surely?
This is a very good point, Fisk.
Obviously judging by this poll and many other polls, your selection was not representative. all members of my immediate circle would say ‘good riddance’ but I do know people who have the opposite view (even though most of people I know are relatively well off).
My sarcasm-meter is ticking there Snoopy. It’s a shame, as she was kind of a spunk too. I met her once, briefly, back when I was young and naïve. Since then, I’ve worked hard at stopping the excess-drooling-in-social-situations issue. Mixed results.
I think surveys and polls have been shown to be totally f…ing irrelevant lately.
Most likely the reverse is true.
Yes.
We must also blame Obama and the EU. Both have insisted on cultural policies which – under the paradoxical facade of ‘tolerance’ – have made explicitly Western liberalism aggressively normative for the whole world. The Russian people – and eastern Europeans generally – resent this and have no desire to accept it. Putin has always understood this. He is not the creator of Russian nationalism; he is its corollary. Those polled are not so much saying they want the recrudescence of Soviet communism; they are saying they want to live in a country that is sovereign in every sense.
Oh, a survey.
I’d bow down and honour it but I keep remembering Brexit and the US election.
So nah.
polls were actually pretty close in those two cases.
Wow.
Just wow.
The final day polls for Brexit were out by 7 points! I kid you not. The US election polls weren’t as bad, except for the three big swing states (Mich, Penn, Wis) where they were completely wrong.
Have had a few co-workers from the former Soviet Union.
Non-Russians are horrified at even the mention of the USSR.
Ethnic Russians all speak nostalgically of Soviet times, as if life was so much better then.
Except these kids weren’t even born until after the Soviet Union tumbled, and they thought so much of Russia they scarpered (any way they could). They give that Russian shrug when it is pointed out that in Soviet times they’d not have been free to leave – this isn’t something they think about.
Don’t know if it is fatalism, or that comparing an abstract with reality isn’t a priority for them.
Finding a husband/sugar daddy and having lots of money for clothes & stuff seems to be all they think about.
Fisky
I don’t believe all the pollsters are lying, but it appears their models are completely out of kilter these days. The US national polls were reasonably accurate – although that doesn’t mean much with their electoral college system.
“Russia” shrunk by about half when the USSR went down. They went from having more people than the US to being slightly bigger than Pakistan in one year! So you can see where they are coming from.
I am absolutely certain the voters are lying to the pollsters. I would!
Yea. Why would they/you lie though. What’s the purpose?
Because voting for Trump/Brexit is “racist” and no one wants to admit to being a racist. Also, how do we know our poll responses won’t be hacked or recorded?
From Upper Volta with ICBMs to Upper Volga with them?
Russians naturally yearn for Russian empire. The USSR, despite the propaganda of Comintern, was a Russian imperial creation. Out with the Romanovs and in with the Bolsheviks.
With popular nationalism on the rise, the result doesn’t surprise me. Fisk is right, frame the question for communism and the sentiment will be different.