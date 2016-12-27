From my days in The Rebel Alliance

Posted on 1:36 pm, December 27, 2016 by Steve Kates

Sent to me by an old old friend, also shown here. I have, of course, refused to pay the blackmail he has asked for to have the photo suppressed. My wife recognised me but I doubt anyone else would. This was definitely in a universe a long, long time ago.

One Response to From my days in The Rebel Alliance

  1. classical_hero
    #2245698, posted on December 27, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    In a galaxy far, far away, a young Steve Kates was once a lefty. Shocking.

