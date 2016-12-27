From my days in The Rebel Alliance

Posted on 1:36 pm, December 27, 2016 by Steve Kates

Sent to me by an old old friend, also shown here. I have, of course, refused to pay the blackmail he has asked for to have the photo suppressed. My wife recognised me but I doubt anyone else would. This was definitely in a universe a long, long time ago.

14 Responses to From my days in The Rebel Alliance

  1. classical_hero
    #2245698, posted on December 27, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    In a galaxy far, far away, a young Steve Kates was once a lefty. Shocking.

  2. Botswana O'Hooligan
    #2245711, posted on December 27, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    At least they could more or less spell correctly not like now.

  3. Cradock's Choice
    #2245713, posted on December 27, 2016 at 2:21 pm

    We were all young, gullible and silly once!

  4. Jo Smyth
    #2245721, posted on December 27, 2016 at 2:30 pm

    It’s only by once being a leftie and mixing with them that you eventually realise what a load of dills they are.

  5. Some History
    #2245725, posted on December 27, 2016 at 2:33 pm

    My wife recognised me but I doubt anyone else would.

    You’re on the left?

  6. Philippa Martyr
    #2245728, posted on December 27, 2016 at 2:41 pm

    Hahahahahha

    Sinc [wheezes]: ‘No, I am your father!’

  7. Jo Smyth
    #2245730, posted on December 27, 2016 at 2:45 pm

    There’s a man in there with a tie and a trilby. It must have been an undercover cop.

  8. Stackja
    #2245737, posted on December 27, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    Young heart socialist older brain not socialist.

  9. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2245743, posted on December 27, 2016 at 3:04 pm

    I’m glad you made a full recovery from leftism, Steve. Spare a thought for those who continue to suffer from the terrible affliction and we who must endure and pay for the consequences of their illness.

  10. Anne
    #2245745, posted on December 27, 2016 at 3:06 pm

    That’s you in the scarf on the left.

  11. Menai Pete
    #2245754, posted on December 27, 2016 at 3:19 pm

    My response to these indoctrinated wankers was to enlist in the regular army (but missed out on a trip to South Vietnam)

  12. val majkus
    #2245755, posted on December 27, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    I think the one with fringe behind the man wearing sunglasses in the centre

  13. val majkus
    #2245759, posted on December 27, 2016 at 3:27 pm

    that one in the scarf on the left looks like Trotsky

  14. Nighthawk the Elder
    #2245768, posted on December 27, 2016 at 4:07 pm

    Is the one with the scarf and hat on the right a Tom Baker wannabe?

