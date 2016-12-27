From my days in The Rebel Alliance

Sent to me by an old old friend, also shown here. I have, of course, refused to pay the blackmail he has asked for to have the photo suppressed. My wife recognised me but I doubt anyone else would. This was definitely in a universe a long, long time ago.
Of all the expedients employed by the democratic state to require or justify over-expansion of government, the exaggeration of risk has been used to inflate the use of national ‘social’ insurance.— Arthur Seldon
In a galaxy far, far away, a young Steve Kates was once a lefty. Shocking.
At least they could more or less spell correctly not like now.
We were all young, gullible and silly once!
It’s only by once being a leftie and mixing with them that you eventually realise what a load of dills they are.
My wife recognised me but I doubt anyone else would.
You’re on the left?
Hahahahahha
Sinc [wheezes]: ‘No, I am your father!’
There’s a man in there with a tie and a trilby. It must have been an undercover cop.
Young heart socialist older brain not socialist.
I’m glad you made a full recovery from leftism, Steve. Spare a thought for those who continue to suffer from the terrible affliction and we who must endure and pay for the consequences of their illness.
That’s you in the scarf on the left.
My response to these indoctrinated wankers was to enlist in the regular army (but missed out on a trip to South Vietnam)
I think the one with fringe behind the man wearing sunglasses in the centre
that one in the scarf on the left looks like Trotsky
Is the one with the scarf and hat on the right a Tom Baker wannabe?