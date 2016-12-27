It’s as if he read the Gonski Review

Posted on 7:47 pm, December 27, 2016 by I am Spartacus

This is an extract from a Q&A with Thomas Sowell on education in America.  Sowell debunks a number of the premises underlying the Gonski reforms.  It’s as if he was talking about it.

9.38 minutes of education policy clarity.

  1. Rabz
    #2245872, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    Magnificent stuff, particularly liked the line about the purpose of education not being to make third parties (i.e. “tachers”) feel better about themselves.

    He was one very commanding speaker – compare him to that beta parrot, ‘Bama, for example.

  2. Richard
    #2245899, posted on December 27, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    How did we let it get so bad.

