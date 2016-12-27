Roundup 27 December

Farewell Thomas Sowell! Thanks for the memories. Relax, he is still alive but taking a WEB (well-earned break).
Christmas humour from Dan Mitchell. Around the traps, what the usual suspects are up to. Nobody cares at this time of year.
Dan the Man in Washington DC. Just as well someone is on duty! A list of his recent posts on a flat tax, a spending cap and many other good things. Mark Steyn’s week.
Culture. Books of 2016. A week in the life of The Heterodox Academy. Tom Palmer responds to current concerns about the rise of populism and the claims of a new nonleft anti-libertarian presence (15 minutes). Spectator subscriptions. The Gary Larson is a Genius Facebook page.
The decline in the worldwide deaths from extreme heat.
I am glad Thomas Sowell is still alive…Do you know if he will be writing for any other publication or do you think he has finally retired from writing articles?
I have always enjoyed reading his opinion on subjects of politics, social aspects and his own personal experiences. His approach I have found has always been measured and supported with evidence. He has the courage to say what he feels is true, even if it goes against the mainstream… I will miss his writing and thoughts on present day events.
All these people whining about populism are the same people who keep screaming that Hillary won the popular vote. Be glad cucks, the populist lost in the US elections.
BTW, what exactly is populism and how is anything but a democratic expression of the will of the people?
Sad, but inevitable that Dr Sowell would fade from our lives. We have been honoured and privileged to have had him for so long. I treasure his books and his regular columns, and I’ll miss him badly.