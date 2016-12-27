The left sees itself as the Rebel Alliance

Given the split decision in the comments over Rogue 1, we went along last night to have a look. And I have to say that watching the latest Star Wars was an endurance test, but it did not lack for instruction. The franchise is now old and stale. If you have been going along since the first of these in 1977, the point of diminishing return has long ago set in, and the latest is almost a plot-point repeat of the very first, only nowhere near as well done. But in enduring this on the last occasion I will see one of these films, I think I have understood its appeal.

It may seem perfectly normal in a galaxy far far away that an acceptable response to the police asking for identification is to shoot them dead, or that it makes perfect moral sense to attack the government’s major defence installation, but nothing is explained. [Who armed these rebels, by the way?] There is no manifesto published by these rebels, there is no obvious list of grievances that need redressing. These are just rebels against authority, and that is apparently quite enough to get the audiences in. They are just a bunch of pathological nutters who seem to like the adventure and killing people. Does it remind you of anyone in a universe not all that far away?

To find the film engaging, it seems you have to be the kind of person who finds Castro an heroic figure, the leader of a rebel army that is able to kill its way into power. It makes no difference what their principles were, it was only that they were rebels.

Rebellion may have a romantic Robin Hood association, just like righting wrongs and helping the poor. The reality is that the American Revolution turned out to be the only one in history that left its population no worse off than it began. All other rebellions and revolutions – other than perhaps those that rid a country of some foreign invader – have led to the introduction of governments worse than the ones replaced, almost invariably much worse.

But there is an infantile mindset that glories in such revolutions, and likes to think of itself as oppressed and in need of liberation. This is the left in all its different forms. That there are tyrannies in the world, where government oppression exists, is hardly the issue. That many of the fools who find themselves siding with the Rebel Alliance in Star Wars are among those being oppressed is very much in doubt. Watching the film made me more aware than usual of the mentality on the left who find catharsis and uplift in watching authority figures killed and “the establishment” torn down. It is the kind of mental sickness that has Obama supporting “the rebels” in Syria, or Castro in Cuba. It is a disease which warps individual judgement and the the desire to support “rebels” seems to have become a political poison in the way that Obama and Hillary supported the “rebels” in Libya.