Mediscare, now Pensionscare

Labor and the Union movement are now beating up on the Government’s modest tightening of the age pension eligibility. Now, a couple which has more than $800,000 of financial assets (recall that the owner-occupied home does not count for the age pension assets test) will not receive a part pension and hence will not have access to the sought-after health card (the pensioner concession card).

We have an ageing population, and a costly pension and health system. Either we have a basic pension (not means tested), with commensurately higher taxation, or we have the means-tested scheme. And when one has a means-tested scheme some people will not be eligible.

For couples with a fully paid off home and more than $800,000 in financial assets to think themselves poor is a cruel hoax.

Let’s not forget it was a Labor Government – the Hawke Government – that introduced means testing in the first place! Oh how times change.

Labor accepted the change in the lead up to the last election – if they want to play the scare they really need to promise to reinstate the original thresholds (phase out rate).