Mediscare, now Pensionscare

Labor and the Union movement are now beating up on the Government’s modest tightening of the age pension eligibility. Now, a couple which has more than $800,000 of financial assets (recall that the owner-occupied home does not count for the age pension assets test) will not receive a part pension and hence will not have access to the sought-after health card (the pensioner concession card).
We have an ageing population, and a costly pension and health system. Either we have a basic pension (not means tested), with commensurately higher taxation, or we have the means-tested scheme. And when one has a means-tested scheme some people will not be eligible.
For couples with a fully paid off home and more than $800,000 in financial assets to think themselves poor is a cruel hoax.
Let’s not forget it was a Labor Government – the Hawke Government – that introduced means testing in the first place! Oh how times change.
Labor accepted the change in the lead up to the last election – if they want to play the scare they really need to promise to reinstate the original thresholds (phase out rate).
I think the concern is the health card, not the pension itself.
It would have made a lot more sense if Hockey had started with the polititans perks first then the wasteful Labor programs and commissions plus the cutting of all welfare benefits after 6 months especially to so called refugees. Then just before hitting the part pensioners he should have cleaned out the baby bonus/ and tax perks for children. Then the part pensioners would think they were a part of all Australians sharing some pain.
The simple solution would be to transfer assets above $800k to their children.
How much would the government save if the politicians’ gold pass was eliminated, public servants ‘ super was the same as general publics ‘, cut the public service and stop paying out money for renewable energy and CO2 pollution?
If they had made cuts in these areas I believe there would not be so much backlash . Well Turmoil has no effing idea and has green/left advisors.
Sacrifice for thee but not for me. Gold pass still going I believe but what really gets me are these defined benefit pensions for the Canberra protected class.
Good point min- not hard to guess where the ’emissions intensity’ whatsit came from.
Just giving away cash does not gain the pension. Likewise buying a $100,000 vehicle still has to be listed as an asset
Entropy – King Lear tried that and look what happened to him.
As to the other points here about the life gold pass and politicians perks, yes I agree. Plus SES officers get paid too much. But to make a significant dent in the fiscal position requires a tightening of the eligibility for the age pension (and concessional health card).