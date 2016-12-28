Liberty Quote
When it comes to free speech principled lefties are thin on the ground.— Mark Steyn
Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016
Wakeye. Sock puppet 1st.
First?
Too much Xmas cheer!
Is everyone on holidays?
Fifth
Bob says we need big government.
Hold him down you Zulu Warrior. Missed it by thaaat much.
Lucky!
Harold, you….lurking sockpuppet, you!
I love you Calli. In a no creepy non- stalking way. Actually I love your work.
Only three more sleeps until the big jihadi new years surprise.
You reckon, Calli? Smells burnt.
Buona sera gatti. So glad I didn’t have the stones to go into the Armed Forces. Sounds like hell.
What day is it? What planet am I on? Why do I have a weird?
So, did anyone significant die in the past few days?
The military is divided into two classes. For some, it’s a nine to five job, Monday to Friday, they work in an office somewhere, and bitterly resent any intrusion on their nice, safe routine…..
I got smart with the apricot tree this year.
Just made a massive apricot pie with short crust pastry.
Bit of brown sugar on top of the fruit and close it with a star design.
Had a big slice each tonight with vanilla ice cream.
Still 80% of the pie left.
Burp.
I’ve got to hand it to Bob Hawke. Calling for Australia to become the world’s nuclear waste dump at the Woodford Folk Festival is pretty cool.
The PM actually has official regalia. Can’t find any pics or the name or what British rank of nobility it is meant to look like, but roughly, the secretary of the governor in Carry on Up the Kyber.
The Australian PM has regalia. Maybe Billy Hughes wore it?
Romanticising the female fighter:
http://rarehistoricalphotos.com/simone-segouin-18-year-old-french-resistance-fighter-1944/
Obviously got someone else to carry her ammo. Watch that trigger finger lady!
So women in the military like backs in rugby?
Got it.
Top Ender – Nancy Wake too.
I’m sure they do, but they ARE like backs in rugby.
I’m noticing a definite shortage of ammunition pouches, etc. See from the comments that the lady is still alive, in her 90’s.
Come to think of it, some of them would like the forwards in a women’s 7’s team. Ahem.
Quick observation: Australians are dressing better now than any other time in the last 30 years.
There has suddenly been a dramatic change. Young men in particular jackets and trousers are back.
Airports are still abysmal.
<em Why do I have a weird?
Rabz that is the way you were built.
Stupid French resistance numpties are all pointing their weapons at each other’s backs in that pic.
Fuck me, if I turned around and saw the dig behind me pointing a loaded rifle at my back I would smash his face in.
Violette Szabo – “Carve Her Name With Pride.”
Are tradies in Yarragrad all retarded? I have been observing two, sometimes three, blokes laying pavers on bedding sand at a new apartment complex. In two days they have laid less than 10 sq metres. Not a plate compacter or a decent screed to be seen. But in the first hour they had five pavers laid, so there’s that.
They’re not retarded at all. They’re paid by the hour.
Sounds like hell, I hope the other class was more funner
I billed Doc’s last patient for the year today. That’s me done. I’m going to fool about on our stupid little trailer sailor for a couple weeks. So looking forward to it.
Must be working on hourly, Snoopy.