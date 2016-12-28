Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016

  Sydney Boy
    #2247032, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:24 am

    Boris G – women outdo men in super long distance swimming (like 40km + races) and are very close in super long ultra marathons (100 mile +). Yeah, I know, who would want to run a 100 mile + race? But in all other respects, the average woman is weaker, has less endurance, and less speed than the average man. There are exceptions, and many female athletes would easily outdo the average man.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2247033, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:27 am

    Excellent article on the havoc that Modi has wreaked on his own country:

    India’s Prime Minister Has Singlehandedly Crushed The Economy With His Reckless Cash Ban

    As Mr Baird found you can easily annoy ordinary people by taking high handed decisions.
    Next: Mr Andrews and Mr Weatherill as they screw over their own states electrically.

  The Beer Whisperer
    #2247034, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:28 am

    They are good at plain clothes/undercover stuff because they have high EQ. It would be weird to have a plain clothes unit staffed entirely by men. How the fuck could you honeytrap anyone??

    Well, they got George Michael.

  Baldrick
    #2247037, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Landeryou charged over election vandalism

    A close friend of Labor leader Bill Shorten has been charged over allegations of vandalism at a Melbourne polling booth on election day.
    Andrew Landeryou, the husband of Labor senator Kimberley Kitching, will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in February on five counts of theft and five counts of criminal damage. Two other men have also been charged over the incident – David Asmar faces the same 10 charges, as does Dean Sherriff who is also charged with assault.

  Snoopy
    #2247039, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:42 am

    Why weren’t Slanderyou and his thug mates charged at the time? What new information has come to light to enable charges to be laid now? I think we know the answers to both questions.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2247040, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Looks like another “recuperation” trip to Lebanon for David Asmar.

  Zippy The Triumphant
    #2247041, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:48 am

    Here’s my proposition, I believe that if you take the added costs into account in terms of the economic damage women have caused since entering the workforce from the 70’s onward, it’s been a cost…. No net gain in terms of economic growth. It’s been negative and a drag on our living standards.

    The long term cost is catastrophic population decline which will make the short term economics look like a sunday school picnic.

  calli
    #2247042, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:49 am

    Women should always be placed in charge of the interrogation units. Torture, too. They’re very good at that.

    Well spotted, areff. 😃

    To think some fellas actually pay for that type of thing.

  John64
    #2247046, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:54 am

    Landeryou charged over election vandalism

    Slanderyou has taken a vow of silence since the Missus was elevated to the status of Senator (read his most recent tweet @landeryou) but unfortunately his past has once again caught up with him.

    The interesting side story is one of his accomplices Mr David Asmar. So desperately ill months earlier that he was unable to return from Lebanon to answer a few questions that Commissioner Dyson Heydon wished to put to him, he miraculously recovered days after the TURC Report was handed down and returned to Australia. By early-July last year he was apparently once again in the peak of health, cruising the streets of Melbourne with Slanderyou, vandalising election material at polling booths.

  The Beer Whisperer
    #2247047, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:55 am

    This is surprising. The ABC and the ALP apparently want to replace 38 Ha of pristine coastal heathland in Sydney with housing.

    Arseholes. Every public tennis club, golf course and swimming pool is under market rates as well, and for the same reason. They are public amenities.

    We should sell the public art galleries instead, again under the same basis.

  calli
    #2247049, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:56 am

    A nice bit of fillum of the vandals on Election eve.

  The Beer Whisperer
    #2247050, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:58 am

    Sorry Calli, but I’d even kill the torturers before the rock spiders.

  C.L.
    #2247051, posted on December 29, 2016 at 8:58 am

    Wow. John Kerry essentially calls for the abolition of Israel as a J-ish state.

  calli
    #2247052, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:00 am

    We should sell the public art galleries instead, again under the same basis.

    One hopes the shooters can spell better.

  Baldrick
    #2247053, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:01 am

    Wow. John Kerry essentially calls for the abolition of Israel as a J-ish state.

    Obviously lining up for a job in the UN, post 20 January 2017.

  John64
    #2247054, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:01 am

    John Kerry essentially calls for the abolition of Israel.

    Approvingly reported on TheirABC radio news this morning as “John Kerry delivers some straight talking to Israel”. I kid you not.

  Snoopy
    #2247055, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:03 am

    How gay is Thistlethwaite?

    The Malabar Headland houses the largest rifle range in the southern hemisphere and has hosted gun enthusiasts for over 150 years.

    But Mr Thistlethwaite said it was no place for a shooting range.

    “I’ve got two young kids and I take them down to Malabar Park regularly on a Saturday,” he said.

    “You hear the rifle cracks in the background and my kids ask ‘what is that, Dad?”

  C.L.
    #2247058, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:06 am

    Approvingly reported on TheirABC radio news this morning as “John Kerry delivers some straight talking to Israel”. I kid you not.

    Similar in the SMH where Kerry is said to have delivered some “hard truths” to Israel.

  calli
    #2247059, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:06 am

    Triggered by triggers. How about that?

    I bet he jumps when his missus cracks the whip. Heheheh.

  C.L.
    #2247060, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:07 am

    Trump:

    Donald J. TrumpVerified account
    [email protected]
    We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!

  Notafan
    #2247062, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:08 am

    Thistlethwaite should take his kids to the park in western Sydney if he doesn’t want them to hear rifles.

  C.L.
    #2247063, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:08 am

    “You hear the rifle cracks in the background and my kids ask ‘what is that, Dad?”

    LOL.

  C.L.
    #2247064, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:09 am

    I call on Bill Leak’s man in a red cap to deal with John Kerry,

  Ezekiel
    #2247065, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:09 am

    John64 noted posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:01 am

    John Kerry essentially calls for the abolition of Israel. Approvingly reported on Their ABC radio news this morning as “John Kerry delivers some straight talking to Israel”.

    Look out Kerry!
    In Genesis 12:3 Abraham was promised, “I will bless those who bless you, And I will curse him who curses you;”. Oh dear!

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2247066, posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:10 am

    If the ABC/ALP are advocating housing development on ‘pristine’ public land, you can bet that they will be pushing what what is euphemistically known as affordable housing. Pristine areas are always made even more so, by importation of the indolent.

