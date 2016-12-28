Liberty Quote
If the transgressive came clean, they would accept that they lampoon the bigotry of Christianity and the wickedness of Western governments because they know that Christians are not so bigoted and Western leaders are not so wicked that they would retaliate by trying to kill them …— Nick Cohen
-
-
Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016
Boris G – women outdo men in super long distance swimming (like 40km + races) and are very close in super long ultra marathons (100 mile +). Yeah, I know, who would want to run a 100 mile + race? But in all other respects, the average woman is weaker, has less endurance, and less speed than the average man. There are exceptions, and many female athletes would easily outdo the average man.
Excellent article on the havoc that Modi has wreaked on his own country:
India’s Prime Minister Has Singlehandedly Crushed The Economy With His Reckless Cash Ban
As Mr Baird found you can easily annoy ordinary people by taking high handed decisions.
Next: Mr Andrews and Mr Weatherill as they screw over their own states electrically.
Well, they got George Michael.
Landeryou charged over election vandalism
Why weren’t Slanderyou and his thug mates charged at the time? What new information has come to light to enable charges to be laid now? I think we know the answers to both questions.
Looks like another “recuperation” trip to Lebanon for David Asmar.
The long term cost is catastrophic population decline which will make the short term economics look like a sunday school picnic.
Well spotted, areff. 😃
To think some fellas actually pay for that type of thing.
Slanderyou has taken a vow of silence since the Missus was elevated to the status of Senator (read his most recent tweet @landeryou) but unfortunately his past has once again caught up with him.
The interesting side story is one of his accomplices Mr David Asmar. So desperately ill months earlier that he was unable to return from Lebanon to answer a few questions that Commissioner Dyson Heydon wished to put to him, he miraculously recovered days after the TURC Report was handed down and returned to Australia. By early-July last year he was apparently once again in the peak of health, cruising the streets of Melbourne with Slanderyou, vandalising election material at polling booths.
Arseholes. Every public tennis club, golf course and swimming pool is under market rates as well, and for the same reason. They are public amenities.
We should sell the public art galleries instead, again under the same basis.
A nice bit of fillum of the vandals on Election eve.
Sorry Calli, but I’d even kill the torturers before the rock spiders.
Wow. John Kerry essentially calls for the abolition of Israel as a J-ish state.
One hopes the shooters can spell better.
Obviously lining up for a job in the UN, post 20 January 2017.
Approvingly reported on TheirABC radio news this morning as “John Kerry delivers some straight talking to Israel”. I kid you not.
How gay is Thistlethwaite?
Similar in the SMH where Kerry is said to have delivered some “hard truths” to Israel.
Triggered by triggers. How about that?
I bet he jumps when his missus cracks the whip. Heheheh.
Trump:
Carrie Fisher aircraft into LAX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UucaH_1tAHU
Thistlethwaite should take his kids to the park in western Sydney if he doesn’t want them to hear rifles.
LOL.
I call on Bill Leak’s man in a red cap to deal with John Kerry,
John64 noted posted on December 29, 2016 at 9:01 am
John Kerry essentially calls for the abolition of Israel. Approvingly reported on Their ABC radio news this morning as “John Kerry delivers some straight talking to Israel”.
Look out Kerry!
In Genesis 12:3 Abraham was promised, “I will bless those who bless you, And I will curse him who curses you;”. Oh dear!
If the ABC/ALP are advocating housing development on ‘pristine’ public land, you can bet that they will be pushing what what is euphemistically known as affordable housing. Pristine areas are always made even more so, by importation of the indolent.