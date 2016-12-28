Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016

  1. calli
    #2247343, posted on December 29, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    Pretentious wankers” are words that spring to mind.

    Flamboyant tankers?

  2. JC
    #2247344, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:01 pm

    @charliesheen And ur dad has appalling set of cheap dentures making him look orally deformed. Buy him a new set if he’s doing youtube cameos

  3. Shelley
    #2247345, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:02 pm

    Speaking of Trump666. Whilst flicking around the tv saw Carrie Fisher last night on that horrid Adam Hills show. She was all Trump666 and how gushingly wonderful it will be to have ol’ Hills in the White House (obviously taped pre-election). Then there was the typical leftie ‘comedic’ quips about Brexit etc etc. Talk about losing. There’s lots of footage/written material floating around of celebs making fools of themselves predicting the Trump loss/Hillary win. Also proves how out of touch with the everyday man these pompus celebs are.

  4. Shelley
    #2247346, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    Water tank in front garden = more virtue signalling.

  5. Boambee John
    #2247347, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    chris1 at 1543,

    Pomposity of the tenth order?

  6. C.L.
    #2247348, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    She was not too proud to look silly on TV if the money and ratings were right. And, she was the first TV star to go through her pregnancy and birth and make it part of her show, at a time when the topic was barely even allowed to be mentioned on prime time TV.

    The very word ‘pregnant’ was prohibited on US television.

  7. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2247349, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    Now for some totally unexpected news. Weatherzone, owned by Fairfax, informs: ” Sydney is feeling the heat today as the city nears the end of its hottest year on record.”

  8. Helen
    #2247350, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:04 pm

    I wasn’t addressing you, Johanna.

  9. calli
    #2247351, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:05 pm

    The very word ‘pregnant’ was prohibited on US television.

    Also twin beds and if a bedroom scene, one pair of feet had to be on the ground.

  10. Boambee John
    #2247352, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    OWG at 1557,

    Don’t be so harsh, give tham a ration pack – a live feral cat on a piece of string.

  11. JC
    #2247353, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    Shelley

    Let me say at the outset that it’s MAGA thing the NY fatmouth fuck won. But suggesting people are out of touch – even celebheads. because they didn’t predict a Trumpster win is really stretching it a little. He most certainly won, but the size of the win was really threadbare and a fluke. Trust him, he did it, but lord it was a fluke.

  12. JC
    #2247354, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:11 pm

    The very word ‘pregnant’ was prohibited on US television.

    Good, it’s an awful sounding word made worse by the Australian habit of shortening everything.. Preggas .. preggo sounds positively nasty. Pregnant is like moist in terms of awful sounding. Wish they kept the ban on.

  13. Goanna
    #2247355, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:11 pm

    What is it called when somebody puts a watertank in their FRONT yard just to show how superior they are?

    An eyesore

  14. C.L.
    #2247356, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    Quite amazing:

    The driver who hit a nine-year-old boy on Christmas Day at Springwood, south of Brisbane, has been charged over the boy’s death…

    Last night Murray attended a small prayer service with the boy’s family at Moorooka after being invited to attend.

    In the wake of the boy’s death, his parents, who pastor a church at Redbank Plains, have extended an offer of forgiveness to the 24-year-old.

  15. Shelley
    #2247357, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    JC. My comment wasn’t so much about Trump winning per se – it was the general way Adam Hills, those other two so called comedian sidekicks and Fisher were bantering about Trump, Brexit etc intertwined with the usual blather that suggests they put themselves and their celeb peers (and media, elites) above others. And the worship of Hillary (because female) is always sickening, but great to watch in hindsight.

  16. JC
    #2247358, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:13 pm

    Helen
    #2247350, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:04 pm

    I wasn’t addressing you, Johanna.

    Love the sound of freshly clipped ears in the morning though… even if its afternoon.

  17. Helen
    #2247360, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    Bruce, they are wonderful pics of the babies in the shop bought nest. Clever mother bird. I had one of these birds that used to ‘sing’ to me in a previous life on another property – she was lovely unfortunately the only nest I ever saw the babies died. It was on top of the throw switch for the 32V lighting plant so they do make use of extra aids for their nests.

    The young butcher bird that carolled with me a year or so ago down the yard is still about, but he has never come back to that extent, just warbles away in a close by tree. Brings a smile when I hear him.

    I will try to get a pic in time too, and see if I can post it.

    But enough dalliance. Work to do, never stops.

  18. JC
    #2247361, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:15 pm

    Oh okay, Shelley.

    Sure, it’s great to see the smugness getting wiped off their faces.

  19. C.L.
    #2247362, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:16 pm

    ABC Online reports a new ‘sexism’ concern:

    Binge-drinking women depicted as ‘helpless, immoral’ in media, study finds.

    Binge-drinking women are helpless, immoral and a burden to men — at least that is what the media tells us, new research has found.

  20. Snoopy
    #2247363, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    if a bedroom scene, one pair of feet had to be on the ground.

    That still leaves plenty of scope.

  21. memoryvault
    #2247364, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    I wasn’t addressing you, Johanna.

    Don’t worry about it, Helen. I can’t speak for Bruce, but I’m sitting here bored shitless. Replying to your query at least gave me something to do for five minutes. Bruce replied too, so I’m assuming he’s as actively engaged as I am.

    Sometimes Johanna just gets a bit prickly, but she means no harm.

  22. calli
    #2247365, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:23 pm

    Star Trek wasn’t just about predicting flip phones and floppies – Nichelle Nicolls and William Shatner had the first interracial kiss on US TV.

    #moretvtrivia

  23. Huck
    #2247366, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:23 pm

    Sometimes Johanna just gets a bit prickly, but she means no harm.

    Reckon you’re wrong.

  24. OneWorldGovernment
    #2247367, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:25 pm

    JC,

    Do you think the Trump ‘regime’ may get rid of the Fed?

  25. Mark A
    #2247369, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:29 pm

    Came to the conclusion that JC is right in his assessment re. a certain poster.
    Sad.

  26. Rockdoctor
    #2247370, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:31 pm

    One world gov. I do believe in places with a soft touch Judiciary and rampant crime rate like Townsville in Queensland already happening, no Police Reports, no judges just close knit groups finding and dishing out their own punishment. Out on the Reserves Tribal Justice can be quite brutal though combined with taking the grog away seems to work for some. Rough justice in town doesn’t seem to be doing any good though as the little darlings revert to old behavior before long. Tough one I suppose, someone out there probably has a very good solution but probably isn’t very PC or in line with the poor darlings alleged human rights…

  27. JC
    #2247373, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:36 pm

    No way, OWG. However, I think the administration could basically make the Fed’s role redundan in setting monetary policyt. There have been a few guys inside the administration sounding partial to fed targeting nominal GDP. I have no idea or insight if that view takes hold inside. If the administration pushed this view it means that the only function of the fed would be to maintain nominal GDP at a predetermined level…. called level targeting. The anchor could be nominal income or even a futures market in NGDP. A futures market would be too radical, so if they did go for this it would likely be based on the nominal income component of GDP. If Trump went for this, it means the handling of monetary policy would be basically taken away from the fed and handed over to the market…. a much more superior outcome. I’m crossing my fingers this happens…. but it’s very low probability. Failing this… no. Trump will have an opportunity to appoint fed board members.

  28. OneWorldGovernment
    #2247374, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:39 pm

    memoryvault, and others

    Here’s one for the ‘vault’ about Turnbull.

    I got intrigued about his history and whilst I didn’t do a full on ‘ancestor search’ I did come across a wiki tale of how the name ‘turnbull’ originated https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clan_Turnbull

    Struck me that he is still fighting the Anglish re his SpyCatcher defense and his full on support for the excise of the Monarchy from Australia and the creation of The Republic of Australia.

    Or is it The Australian Republic?

    He didn’t last long with K Packer and even Whitlam’s son got out.

    And John Howard got him into the, then, Liberal Party of Australia.

  29. john constantine
    #2247375, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:43 pm

    Putting electricity transmission lines underground and weatherproof and fireproof would have been expensive, but i reckon not as goldplated as social justice el;ectricity.

  30. Ubique
    #2247376, posted on December 29, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    While there has been outrage about the parts played by Obama and NZ in getting the anti-Israel resolution through the UN Security Council, we shouldn’t forget that the UK voted in its favour. A terrible stain on Britain that she should have supported terrorism in this way. Perfidious Albion indeed. Japan’s support for the resolution was also deeply disappointing: I thought the Japanese much better than to side with scum.

1 2 3

