-
Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016
Flamboyant tankers?
Speaking of Trump666. Whilst flicking around the tv saw Carrie Fisher last night on that horrid Adam Hills show. She was all Trump666 and how gushingly wonderful it will be to have ol’ Hills in the White House (obviously taped pre-election). Then there was the typical leftie ‘comedic’ quips about Brexit etc etc. Talk about losing. There’s lots of footage/written material floating around of celebs making fools of themselves predicting the Trump loss/Hillary win. Also proves how out of touch with the everyday man these pompus celebs are.
Water tank in front garden = more virtue signalling.
chris1 at 1543,
Pomposity of the tenth order?
The very word ‘pregnant’ was prohibited on US television.
Now for some totally unexpected news. Weatherzone, owned by Fairfax, informs: ” Sydney is feeling the heat today as the city nears the end of its hottest year on record.”
I wasn’t addressing you, Johanna.
Also twin beds and if a bedroom scene, one pair of feet had to be on the ground.
OWG at 1557,
Don’t be so harsh, give tham a ration pack – a live feral cat on a piece of string.
Shelley
Let me say at the outset that it’s MAGA thing the NY fatmouth fuck won. But suggesting people are out of touch – even celebheads. because they didn’t predict a Trumpster win is really stretching it a little. He most certainly won, but the size of the win was really threadbare and a fluke. Trust him, he did it, but lord it was a fluke.
Good, it’s an awful sounding word made worse by the Australian habit of shortening everything.. Preggas .. preggo sounds positively nasty. Pregnant is like moist in terms of awful sounding. Wish they kept the ban on.
What is it called when somebody puts a watertank in their FRONT yard just to show how superior they are?
An eyesore
Quite amazing:
JC. My comment wasn’t so much about Trump winning per se – it was the general way Adam Hills, those other two so called comedian sidekicks and Fisher were bantering about Trump, Brexit etc intertwined with the usual blather that suggests they put themselves and their celeb peers (and media, elites) above others. And the worship of Hillary (because female) is always sickening, but great to watch in hindsight.
Love the sound of freshly clipped ears in the morning though… even if its afternoon.
Bruce, they are wonderful pics of the babies in the shop bought nest. Clever mother bird. I had one of these birds that used to ‘sing’ to me in a previous life on another property – she was lovely unfortunately the only nest I ever saw the babies died. It was on top of the throw switch for the 32V lighting plant so they do make use of extra aids for their nests.
The young butcher bird that carolled with me a year or so ago down the yard is still about, but he has never come back to that extent, just warbles away in a close by tree. Brings a smile when I hear him.
I will try to get a pic in time too, and see if I can post it.
But enough dalliance. Work to do, never stops.
Oh okay, Shelley.
Sure, it’s great to see the smugness getting wiped off their faces.
ABC Online reports a new ‘sexism’ concern:
Binge-drinking women depicted as ‘helpless, immoral’ in media, study finds.
That still leaves plenty of scope.
Don’t worry about it, Helen. I can’t speak for Bruce, but I’m sitting here bored shitless. Replying to your query at least gave me something to do for five minutes. Bruce replied too, so I’m assuming he’s as actively engaged as I am.
Sometimes Johanna just gets a bit prickly, but she means no harm.
Star Trek wasn’t just about predicting flip phones and floppies – Nichelle Nicolls and William Shatner had the first interracial kiss on US TV.
#moretvtrivia
Reckon you’re wrong.
JC,
Do you think the Trump ‘regime’ may get rid of the Fed?
Came to the conclusion that JC is right in his assessment re. a certain poster.
Sad.
One world gov. I do believe in places with a soft touch Judiciary and rampant crime rate like Townsville in Queensland already happening, no Police Reports, no judges just close knit groups finding and dishing out their own punishment. Out on the Reserves Tribal Justice can be quite brutal though combined with taking the grog away seems to work for some. Rough justice in town doesn’t seem to be doing any good though as the little darlings revert to old behavior before long. Tough one I suppose, someone out there probably has a very good solution but probably isn’t very PC or in line with the poor darlings alleged human rights…
No way, OWG. However, I think the administration could basically make the Fed’s role redundan in setting monetary policyt. There have been a few guys inside the administration sounding partial to fed targeting nominal GDP. I have no idea or insight if that view takes hold inside. If the administration pushed this view it means that the only function of the fed would be to maintain nominal GDP at a predetermined level…. called level targeting. The anchor could be nominal income or even a futures market in NGDP. A futures market would be too radical, so if they did go for this it would likely be based on the nominal income component of GDP. If Trump went for this, it means the handling of monetary policy would be basically taken away from the fed and handed over to the market…. a much more superior outcome. I’m crossing my fingers this happens…. but it’s very low probability. Failing this… no. Trump will have an opportunity to appoint fed board members.
memoryvault, and others
Here’s one for the ‘vault’ about Turnbull.
I got intrigued about his history and whilst I didn’t do a full on ‘ancestor search’ I did come across a wiki tale of how the name ‘turnbull’ originated https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clan_Turnbull
Struck me that he is still fighting the Anglish re his SpyCatcher defense and his full on support for the excise of the Monarchy from Australia and the creation of The Republic of Australia.
Or is it The Australian Republic?
He didn’t last long with K Packer and even Whitlam’s son got out.
And John Howard got him into the, then, Liberal Party of Australia.
Putting electricity transmission lines underground and weatherproof and fireproof would have been expensive, but i reckon not as goldplated as social justice el;ectricity.
While there has been outrage about the parts played by Obama and NZ in getting the anti-Israel resolution through the UN Security Council, we shouldn’t forget that the UK voted in its favour. A terrible stain on Britain that she should have supported terrorism in this way. Perfidious Albion indeed. Japan’s support for the resolution was also deeply disappointing: I thought the Japanese much better than to side with scum.