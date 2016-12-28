Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2247922, posted on December 30, 2016 at 1:35 pm

    Cory BernardiVerified account
    [email protected]
    While most on break only person talking up division in Lib Party this past week is @TonyAbbottMHR. Always back the horse named self-interest

    Bernardi is right though.

    Abbott is a stooge, a fraud and an interloper sent from the bowels of softcockery to destroy righteousness.

  2. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2247923, posted on December 30, 2016 at 1:36 pm

    The prison service has declined to give any further details of the circumstances of his death.

    Murdered by muslims, no doubt about it.

    What we are not hearing is:
    “No suspicious circumstances”
    “Long standing health condition”
    not even the old standby of “Suspected heart attack”

    Add to this the vague knowledge by the average punter that there are shedloads of mozzies in prison, and…
    … yep, the public draws their own conclusion.

  3. Ubique
    #2247924, posted on December 30, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    Any word yet on the Australian Christian Lobby suicide bomber? Or are the cops still shtum?

  4. dover_beach
    #2247927, posted on December 30, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    Undoubtedly, the ACL incident will go the way of that incident on Australia Day a few years back.

  5. Senile Old Guy
    #2247928, posted on December 30, 2016 at 1:43 pm

    @corybernardi
    While most on break only person talking up division in Lib Party this past week is @TonyAbbottMHR. Always back the horse named self-interest.

    Bernardi is right though.

    Bernardi is useless: talks a big game and then fails to follow through; every single time. It’s also worth noting that the bit I have bolded applies more to Bernardi than Abbott.

  6. calli
    #2247930, posted on December 30, 2016 at 1:46 pm

    From P’s link to the Thatcher papers:

    The High Commissioner observed, “the Australian media are notorious for their low standards of journalism, their scurrilousness, triviality and bias”, and their reporting of the Prime Minister’s visit was largely “snide comment, half-baked and out-of-date ideas about Britain and grudging admiration of the Prime Minister”.

    Nothing changes.

