Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016

Posted on 8:00 pm, December 28, 2016 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,274 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016

1 4 5 6
  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2248210, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Rockdoctor – Sinc is on holidays so new Cats may get stuck in the moderation queue.

  2. Oh come on
    #2248212, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:14 pm

    Simply backing the right horse in advance isn’t that remarkable, anyway. It’s the analysis that counts. Someone who is very good at reading the political tea-leaves makes accurate predictions AND provides their own rationale as to why they’ve made that prediction, and this is borne out by events. If you backed Trump for the wrong reasons, ie. you were motivated by a cosmetic appeal or some other superficial factor that had little bearing on the race, that’s not really that amazing at all.

  3. Andreas
    #2248214, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:18 pm

    Unlike Lee Lin Chin, it isn’t very difficult to tell when IT isn’t being entirely serious, folks.

    Except his Trump Derangement was serious. Also it’s Festivus and time for the Airing of Grievances!

    Artist Formerly Known As Infidel Tiger
    #2058826, posted on June 15, 2016 at 5:56 pm
    Trump has changed the political landscape.
    Texas is in play.
    Genius.

    Artist Formerly Known As Infidel Tiger
    #2058784, posted on June 15, 2016 at 4:56 pm
    Democrat House
    Democrat Senate
    Democrat POTUS.
    4 SCOTUS picks.

    Goodbye 1st & 2nd Amendments.

    No greater gift has a whacko New York liberal ever given his side of politics and you schmucks own it.

    Peace out suckers.

    m0nty-level wrongology.

  4. Slayer of Memes
    #2248215, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:20 pm

    Sinc is on holidays so new Cats may get stuck in the moderation queue.

    I know he’s had offers in the past from longtime Cats to cover his absences as back-up moderators but the Doomlord prefers to work solo…

  5. curious george
    #2248217, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:24 pm

    Someone who is very good at reading the political tea-leaves makes accurate predictions AND provides their own rationale as to why they’ve made that prediction

    Seriously?
    You read the political tea leaves and then provide your own rationale?
    Do I have that right?

  6. Tel
    #2248218, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:24 pm

    Drift, I searched and found this:

    https://cfrankdavis.wordpress.com/2011/04/18/smoking-down-lung-cancer-up/

    Of course, you would expect a delay between cause and effect for any cancer, perhaps 30 to 40 years. However, there does appear to be no reduction in the rates of lung cancer at all.

    NOTE: there is a reduction in the deaths from lung cancer, mostly because we have better treatment options.

  7. Driftforge
    #2248220, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:29 pm

    However, there does appear to be no reduction in the rates of lung cancer at all.

    Wow. Ok, lung cancer up pretty much constantly over 60 year. Smoking rates down.

    So.. what is causing lung cancer rates to rise then?

  8. Rockdoctor
    #2248221, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2248210, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Yeah pretty well much explained that as well, he’s pretty well much lurker with few words anyway. Says till discharge probably better that way.

  9. Drink-up Socrates
    #2248222, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Just read an interesting piece in the Speccie about the non-Turnbull election.
    It reminded me of a situation that taught me yet again to never take anything for granted.
    I thought that working for the AEC was voluntary and that I should do my bit to help-out locally.
    Anyway, I ended-up running a booth. Good hard working folks, etc.
    Mid-afternoon, one of the staff brought a woman to me who demanded to speak to the OIC.
    She was about mid to late 20’s.
    “I have been sent by the Good Angels to warn you that your Polling Booth is under threat from the evil Masonic Angels”. “The good angels are fighting to protect you but they need to warn you that you need to prepare for disaster in case they are overwhelmed”.
    Military College, MBA, Diplo School; none of that stuff prepared me for this reality.
    My brilliant 2IC took over. Thanked her profusely, offered her some Jelly Babies, organised someone to help her vote, got her to agree to sit on the veranda until 2IC could drive her home.
    I am an Obama fail!

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2248223, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    As you can see my comments had exactly the desired effect.

    It’s almost as if I was embedded in the campaign and was communicating for them. The Australiasian outreach campaign one might call it if one was in the know.

    Well done folks. With my inspiration and puppetry, and your anger, we accomplished something special.

  11. Slayer of Memes
    #2248224, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    However, there does appear to be no reduction in the rates of lung cancer at all.

    Wow. Ok, lung cancer up pretty much constantly over 60 year. Smoking rates down.
    So.. what is causing lung cancer rates to rise then?

    Chem trails..

    *lobs that little grenade into the thread and scurries away, chortling*

  12. calli
    #2248226, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:38 pm

    OT but my friend tried posting the other night during the gender combat chaos for the first time got bounced, told him not to worry probably not anything he said just being unrecognised probably had him in the sin bin. He lurks here and tried to back a comment made by Kev Gillett about the challenges of In

    That’s a real shame. I hope he has another go in a the new year when Sinc is back. Also, there are a couple of words, or parts of words that will bounce comments, regardless of their worth. Because of determined trolling.

  13. Oh come on
    #2248227, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:38 pm

    It’s a fairly well-known figure of speech, curious george. Put down the phone – no need to call the pedant police.

    And the ultra-low intensity warfare you seem to have been waging against me over the last few days is duly noted. It’s a one-sided affair, though, and likely to remain so. Curious, indeed.

  14. Rev. Archibald
    #2248229, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:40 pm

    You lying, degenerate sack of shit.

    ..
    That might read slightly more harshly than warranted.
    Why is my good name appearing in blue with a link to nothing?
    Can youse see it the same?
    Does it link to anything for yiz?
    How do I stop it?

  15. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2248230, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:40 pm

    m0nty-level wrongology.

    Wow. now that’s harsh.

  16. Oh come on
    #2248231, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:40 pm

    But to answer your questions:

    You read the political tea leaves and then provide your own rationale?
    Do I have that right?

    No, you have it wrong. Read it again and have another try.

  17. calli
    #2248233, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    Do you have something in the “website” field, Rev?

  18. srr
    #2248234, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    Incoming Trump Administration Chief of Staff Reince Priebus Interview (video)…
    Posted on December 30, 2016 by sundance

    Last night incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appeared on Fox News to discuss current events including President Obama’s action against Israel at the U.N., and yesterday’s sanctions against Russia etc.

    Key point at 01:30 surrounding the third party anonymous sources. Well articulated:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxmBmwVricU

    Continue reading →
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/30/incoming-trump-administration-chief-of-staff-reince-priebus-interview-video/

  19. Rev. Archibald
    #2248235, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:44 pm

    Oh yeah, Calli.
    How does that happen?

  20. Rev. Archibald
    #2248236, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:45 pm

    Shed to do it all on its own.

  21. Rev. Archibald
    #2248237, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:46 pm

    Seemed.
    I give up.
    I am spasticated gimp.

  22. Tel
    #2248238, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:48 pm

    Wow. Ok, lung cancer up pretty much constantly over 60 year. Smoking rates down.

    So.. what is causing lung cancer rates to rise then?

    It’s pretty difficult to have a consistent measure of any “quality of life” factor over a significant time period. Just throwing it out there, but we spend a lot more effort on diagnostics these days (you can observe a lot just by looking), and we have better methods of early detection. Also, plenty of non-smoking factors contribute to lung cancer, including benzine in fuel and background radiation is higher (has not returned to the natural level since nuclear testing back in the 60’s see also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Radiocarbon_bomb_spike.svg )

    On the other hand, treatments are better and people are living longer. You have to die of something, right?

  23. Oh come on
    #2248241, posted on December 30, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    In 2012 I was really quite noisily confident that Romney would take it. This time around I was much more cautious. Many of the reasons myself and others gave for why Romney would win were wrong, yet actually applied to Trump’s victory. Skewed polls that hid Democrat weakness/GOP strength in crucial States, an overreliance on big data analytics, the impact of the late undecided voter, the over-rated high budget ground game, the burden of a relatively unsuccessful incumbency…all of these things I felt certain would be Obama’s undoing.

    Yet in 2012, the polls were pretty much right. Obama’s data mining juggernaut allowed him cobble together the weirdest coalition to have formed an electoral plurality in American history, the undecideds didn’t break for Romney – they stayed home, Obama’s ground game (guided by his analytics models) unquestionably turned out all the voters he needed to win, and his incumbency didn’t prove much of a hindrance at all.

    Yet in 2016, the skewed polls and Hillary’s analytic models didn’t detect dangerous weakness in supposed Dem strongholds, the late undecideds seem to have broken for Trump, Hillary’s juggernaut ground game was a colossally more expensive flop than ORCA, and Hillary, while not being the incumbent, was viewed as the incumbent torch holder, and this worked against her (despite the actual incumbent riding relatively high in the polls).

    If I had an opportunity to put a bet on Romney, I would have done so for all the reasons Trump won and Hillary lost (in fact I bet a mate $50 Romney would win). Having been burnt before, there was no way I was going to put some money on Trump. Annoying!

  24. rickw
    #2248242, posted on December 30, 2016 at 9:12 pm

    Also, plenty of non-smoking factors contribute to lung cancer, including benzine in fuel and background radiation is higher (has not returned to the natural level since nuclear testing back in the 60’s see also

    Background radiation levels may not have much to do with it, there was a building in Taiwan that accidentally had radioactive material mixed in the concrete, the workers in the building were monitored on an ongoing basis and they seemed to have no higher mortality rate than their peers.

    There is also now less benzine in fuel than there ever has been, % has been limited for some time, it was one way to improve the octane number.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *