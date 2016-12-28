Liberty Quote
Society exists for the benefit of its members – not the members for the benefit of society.— Herbert Spencer
-
-
Wednesday Forum: December 28, 2016
Rockdoctor – Sinc is on holidays so new Cats may get stuck in the moderation queue.
Simply backing the right horse in advance isn’t that remarkable, anyway. It’s the analysis that counts. Someone who is very good at reading the political tea-leaves makes accurate predictions AND provides their own rationale as to why they’ve made that prediction, and this is borne out by events. If you backed Trump for the wrong reasons, ie. you were motivated by a cosmetic appeal or some other superficial factor that had little bearing on the race, that’s not really that amazing at all.
Except his Trump Derangement was serious. Also it’s Festivus and time for the Airing of Grievances!
m0nty-level wrongology.
I know he’s had offers in the past from longtime Cats to cover his absences as back-up moderators but the Doomlord prefers to work solo…
Someone who is very good at reading the political tea-leaves makes accurate predictions AND provides their own rationale as to why they’ve made that prediction
Seriously?
You read the political tea leaves and then provide your own rationale?
Do I have that right?
Drift, I searched and found this:
https://cfrankdavis.wordpress.com/2011/04/18/smoking-down-lung-cancer-up/
Of course, you would expect a delay between cause and effect for any cancer, perhaps 30 to 40 years. However, there does appear to be no reduction in the rates of lung cancer at all.
NOTE: there is a reduction in the deaths from lung cancer, mostly because we have better treatment options.
Wow. Ok, lung cancer up pretty much constantly over 60 year. Smoking rates down.
So.. what is causing lung cancer rates to rise then?
Bruce of Newcastle
#2248210, posted on December 30, 2016 at 8:13 pm
Yeah pretty well much explained that as well, he’s pretty well much lurker with few words anyway. Says till discharge probably better that way.
Just read an interesting piece in the Speccie about the non-Turnbull election.
It reminded me of a situation that taught me yet again to never take anything for granted.
I thought that working for the AEC was voluntary and that I should do my bit to help-out locally.
Anyway, I ended-up running a booth. Good hard working folks, etc.
Mid-afternoon, one of the staff brought a woman to me who demanded to speak to the OIC.
She was about mid to late 20’s.
“I have been sent by the Good Angels to warn you that your Polling Booth is under threat from the evil Masonic Angels”. “The good angels are fighting to protect you but they need to warn you that you need to prepare for disaster in case they are overwhelmed”.
Military College, MBA, Diplo School; none of that stuff prepared me for this reality.
My brilliant 2IC took over. Thanked her profusely, offered her some Jelly Babies, organised someone to help her vote, got her to agree to sit on the veranda until 2IC could drive her home.
I am an Obama fail!
As you can see my comments had exactly the desired effect.
It’s almost as if I was embedded in the campaign and was communicating for them. The Australiasian outreach campaign one might call it if one was in the know.
Well done folks. With my inspiration and puppetry, and your anger, we accomplished something special.
Chem trails..
*lobs that little grenade into the thread and scurries away, chortling*
That’s a real shame. I hope he has another go in a the new year when Sinc is back. Also, there are a couple of words, or parts of words that will bounce comments, regardless of their worth. Because of determined trolling.
It’s a fairly well-known figure of speech, curious george. Put down the phone – no need to call the pedant police.
And the ultra-low intensity warfare you seem to have been waging against me over the last few days is duly noted. It’s a one-sided affair, though, and likely to remain so. Curious, indeed.
..
That might read slightly more harshly than warranted.
Why is my good name appearing in blue with a link to nothing?
Can youse see it the same?
Does it link to anything for yiz?
How do I stop it?
Wow. now that’s harsh.
But to answer your questions:
No, you have it wrong. Read it again and have another try.
Do you have something in the “website” field, Rev?
Incoming Trump Administration Chief of Staff Reince Priebus Interview (video)…
Posted on December 30, 2016 by sundance
Last night incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus appeared on Fox News to discuss current events including President Obama’s action against Israel at the U.N., and yesterday’s sanctions against Russia etc.
Key point at 01:30 surrounding the third party anonymous sources. Well articulated:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxmBmwVricU
Continue reading →
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/30/incoming-trump-administration-chief-of-staff-reince-priebus-interview-video/
Oh yeah, Calli.
How does that happen?
Shed to do it all on its own.
Seemed.
I give up.
I am spasticated gimp.
It’s pretty difficult to have a consistent measure of any “quality of life” factor over a significant time period. Just throwing it out there, but we spend a lot more effort on diagnostics these days (you can observe a lot just by looking), and we have better methods of early detection. Also, plenty of non-smoking factors contribute to lung cancer, including benzine in fuel and background radiation is higher (has not returned to the natural level since nuclear testing back in the 60’s see also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Radiocarbon_bomb_spike.svg )
On the other hand, treatments are better and people are living longer. You have to die of something, right?
In 2012 I was really quite noisily confident that Romney would take it. This time around I was much more cautious. Many of the reasons myself and others gave for why Romney would win were wrong, yet actually applied to Trump’s victory. Skewed polls that hid Democrat weakness/GOP strength in crucial States, an overreliance on big data analytics, the impact of the late undecided voter, the over-rated high budget ground game, the burden of a relatively unsuccessful incumbency…all of these things I felt certain would be Obama’s undoing.
Yet in 2012, the polls were pretty much right. Obama’s data mining juggernaut allowed him cobble together the weirdest coalition to have formed an electoral plurality in American history, the undecideds didn’t break for Romney – they stayed home, Obama’s ground game (guided by his analytics models) unquestionably turned out all the voters he needed to win, and his incumbency didn’t prove much of a hindrance at all.
Yet in 2016, the skewed polls and Hillary’s analytic models didn’t detect dangerous weakness in supposed Dem strongholds, the late undecideds seem to have broken for Trump, Hillary’s juggernaut ground game was a colossally more expensive flop than ORCA, and Hillary, while not being the incumbent, was viewed as the incumbent torch holder, and this worked against her (despite the actual incumbent riding relatively high in the polls).
If I had an opportunity to put a bet on Romney, I would have done so for all the reasons Trump won and Hillary lost (in fact I bet a mate $50 Romney would win). Having been burnt before, there was no way I was going to put some money on Trump. Annoying!
Also, plenty of non-smoking factors contribute to lung cancer, including benzine in fuel and background radiation is higher (has not returned to the natural level since nuclear testing back in the 60’s see also
Background radiation levels may not have much to do with it, there was a building in Taiwan that accidentally had radioactive material mixed in the concrete, the workers in the building were monitored on an ongoing basis and they seemed to have no higher mortality rate than their peers.
There is also now less benzine in fuel than there ever has been, % has been limited for some time, it was one way to improve the octane number.