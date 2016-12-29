Gender equality in Parliament etc

The latest argument that seems to be doing the rounds is that there is an additional inequality for women in the Australian Parliament because women tend to be in marginal seats. Effectively this argues for gender equality in both safe and marginal seats, a rather strange idea.

Should we force voters to choose more women to ensure equality? Surely that is an absurd notion – the voters should choose whoever they wish.

What about political parties? All parties now push the gender equality barrow. Yet their memberships are mostly men. If a party has 90% men, shouldn’t around 90% of its preselected candidates be men? Isn’t that one measure of fairness?

Membership of a political party is entirely voluntary. If one wishes to be preselected as a candidate of one of the parties, it is normal to be a member and contest the preselection against other members.

If we really believe in gender equality we should ban all female sports – men and women should compete together in all sports. We should ban best actress awards, or best woman writer awards. That would reduce the number of awards by about 50%, no bad thing. Why shouldn’t Usain Bolt and Florence Joyner compete against each other in a 100 metre sprint?

But until that day, it is ridiculous to insist that 50% of our combat troops be female, if we insist on separating female from male in sporting competition. Which is more important to win – a war/battle or a 100 metre race?

Rant over.