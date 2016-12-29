Getting as much of it in as they can before they go away

We are seeing the Hillary administration in a hurry. These were the plans that have now been scuttled, and there must be more they will find difficult to wedge in but will do so if they can. These people are insufferable, but at least they are about to vacate the presidency. Meanwhile, however:

In the Obama administration’s waning days, global challenges to American interests abound. In Syria, which will be a bloody stain on the reputations of Barack Obama and John Kerry, the killing continues. The effort to free Mosul from ISIS is slowing. The rise of Iranian influence in the Gulf and the Levant, of China in Asia and the western Pacific, and of Putin’s Russia in both Europe and the Middle East, all continue. One might have thought any of these could be the subject of a final address by the president or the secretary of state. But one would have been wrong. John Kerry delivered what is probably the last major speech of the Obama administration Wednesday, and its subject was the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and especially the growth of Israeli settlements. So the Obama administration ends where it began: obsessed with Israelis and Palestinians as if their struggle were the key to peace in the entire region, and with construction of homes in settlements and in Jerusalem as if it were the major roadblock to a peace agreement.

President Obama's job approval rating is a healthy 58 per cent as he begins his glide path out of office, but that number hides a partisan split among Americans that's wider than any outgoing president has seen since at least the 1960s. While 88 per cent of Democrats told Pew Research Center pollsters that they have a favorable view of Obama's work in the Oval Office, just 15 per cent of Republicans agree. That gap – 73 per cent – is far larger than what Gallup polls recorded at the end of the Reagan and Clinton administrations, and as both George Bushes prepared to leave the White House. Obama's average approval rating across all eight years of his presidency also shows the largest partisan breach measured since opinion surveys began separating data by political party affiliation during the Eisenhower administration.

But whether Hillary is president or not, these people have little apparent ability to change their minds, learn from experience, compromise or think straight, and they are not going anywhere.