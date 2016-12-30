Making money from crony capitalism

Don’t you just love these stories… not. Making money while making the world a better place. You couldn’t make this stuff up – OK, Leonardo Di Caprio could.
The amazing thing about this article is the failure to mention the fact that none of this business activity would support itself were it not for the crazy government interventions that gives massive legs up to renewable energy.
Now I’m not opposed to anyone making a buck, but to ponce on about changing the world and slagging off at the government, that’s a bit hard to take.
Here’s the piece:
Making money from clean energy as policy chaos reigns
Inspired by Bill Gates and friends’ decision to plunge $US1 billion into clean energy? Well don’t be put off by the Turnbull government’s December backflip on carbon emissions policy.
Good technologies have global markets, says Simon Hackett, the Internode founder, Tesla electric vehicle collector and now chief executive and shareholder of battery developer Redflow.
Australia is also a great test bed for solar and wind energy.
“It’s not necessarily the end of the world if the Australian environment is not consistent in its support for investments in this space.”
Change the world
Hackett says there’s a rising number of investors like him who “in the face of desperate disappointment with government policies in this realm are trying to make whatever difference they can”. (Oh dear)
Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures is backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Virgin founder Richard Branson and Alibaba founder Jack Ma – that’s a huge vote of wealth and business acumen.
It’s clear from the group’s website they want to invest in fundamental, breakthrough science. That’s where the big wins – the “10xers” – come from, says Hackett, refering to investments that get you 10 times your money
But anyone aspiring to follow in their footsteps might also have to wait a long time for the jackpot.
Patience and basics
The must also adhere to basics.
Regardless of the sector, there’s not much point investing in a business unless it has a good chance of succeeding. It must have a good management team. And it must address a real market need, Hackett says. (ie concocted market need)
Mike Fitzpatrick, AFL chairman, investment manager and – like Hackett – Tesla owner, has pursued “sustainable” investments since selling his Hastings Fund Management a decade ago.
Fitzpatrick says he’s motivated by a desire to make a difference and is dismayed that “a minority in a party which has a narrow majority” can hijack climate policy “in the face of science”. (Oh dear)
Spread your risk
He strives to do his bit fill the gap in support for commercialisation of research in Australia through 88 Green Ventures, a family investment vehicle.
Investors in technology have a choice, he says. They can either research their targets really heavily, or they can take a statistical approach and invest across a range of companies in the hope a few will succeed and more than pay for the rest.
The rule of thumb in this is that out of 10 investments, if two really work they’ll make your money, two or three will break even and the rest will go to zero.
That means you must either have investment expertise bordering on the professional, enough money to buy professional advice or buy 10 companies and spread your risk. Historically, it’s been hard to find enough of them in Australia to do that.
A lot of moolah
That’s changing. But many tech start-ups are only open to wealthy investors in large licks.
Fitzpatrick has had a couple go sour. Ceramic Fuel Cells wanted to commercialise CSIRO hydrogen fuel cell technology but its BlueGen units were expensive, their use of gas cut off access to subsidies, and power companies weren’t interested. It went into administration. Enviromission is suspended from ASX trading, needing up to $500 million to verify the science behind its solar tower technology, which it wanted to trial in Mildura.
He has high hopes for Proterra, an electric bus company based in California and South Carolina with “world leading battery technology”. Other shareholders include top Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, General Motors and Japan’s Mitsui. It has buses in use in a dozen US states with an order backlog of 320 and is just becoming popular after “eight or nine years’ gestation”, he says.
Execution
88 Green Ventures is also the largest shareholder in Carnegie Clean Energy. The Fremantle company is embarking on a commercial trial of its wave energy technology off the coast of Cornwall, England, and has bought a solar-battery micro grid integration business as a cash cow. Its shares are about 5¢. “I think this one now has got enough diversity to do well. It’s just a matter of execution now,” Fitzpatrick says.
He also has investments in sustainable agriculture, wind farms, digital firms including in online car sales in Latin America and paperless concierges for hotels. Independent Products is commercialising technology that can make air conditioners 40 per cent more energy efficient.
Hackett has investments in software, IT and batteries. He has just taken a shareholding in Nano-Nouvelle, a Queensland firm that has found a much more efficient way to make current collectors in lithium ion batteries using nanotechology to coat a porous polymer wafer with copper. They’re much lighter than solid copper collectors, boosting battery capacity by half.
Battery graveyard
His big bet is Redflow. The company has developed zinc bromide flow batteries – which charge by electroplating electrodes with zinc taken from a solution, and discharge by doing the opposite – for household and industrial uses. They’re more durable and less fire-prone than established lithium ion batteries, and can be charged and discharged almost completely, but cost more. Redflow’s challenge is to show it can make them at scale and get the cost down.
“I think there’s a decent chance that we can,” he says. But many battery companies have fallen by the wayside and it remains high risk.
“We are still in the process of proving to the world that we can make a better mousetrap.”
Crapitalism as far as the eye can see.
Most people don’t even know what a free market looks like.
Does any Cat here remember the big windmill we used to have in Newcastle (on Kooragang Island) that was pulled down several years ago because supposedly it never even generated enough power to pay for itself? Now they are building a dozen of these big eyesores in some of the most beautiful country in Australia.
If they must waste money on these white elephants why can’t they build them on Sydney Harbour, or around Canberra or Melbourne instead of out in the bush where they aren’t needed?
While some of those companies sound like making a commercially viable product (40% more efficient aircon, more efficient batteries, etc.) they will still be competing with the current technology. And unless they can sell at a price which people consider to be a fair exchange for the increase in efficiency, the technology will fall flat. Sure, a 40% more efficient aircon is great; but not if it costs 200% more. The problem is, the market is being distorted by Green philanthropists and VCs (but who cares – it’s their money to win or lose); but it is also being distorted through government interference.
Subsidies ensure the market’s best spruikers. By and large, that is all. A genuinely good idea will fly without tax dollars.
I think Bruce of Newcastle will be triggered on reading this article
I should have said: subsidies ensure a good supply of spuikers.
People who profit from renewables should be prosecuted.
Funny enough, i do have a watchlist of green crony socialism’s rort companies, but not one of them has had the success that would pay for the rest of the crap ones.
Only a pass the parcel approach seems to work with green companies, and funny enough it is the unlisted privately held ones that get the best media fawning, since the glare of public shareprice discovery hasn’t been applied yet.
Talk ’em up, then float them to the mug punter,[or the mug punter’s crony socialist superannuation fund manager] take the money and run.
It is common to hear crony socialist investors proclaim in their media that proles should pour money into the managed funds and super pools that buy the green rort companies when their crony insiders sell out.
[Have we ever heard of an insider crony socialist proudly detailing how well the general public has done from a green rort he has floated?.]
If you think this spiv is bad google Elon Musk: eg:
And then of course, there is the crony capitalism that dare not speak its name.