Malcolm does something right

How’s this: Australian FM: We Would Have Voted Against Anti-Israel UN Resolution.

Australia would have voted against last week’s anti-Israel resolution at the United Nations Security Council had it been given the opportunity, the country’s foreign minister said in a statement on Thursday. Australia is not on the Security Council and therefore could not vote on the resolution, which criticized Israeli presence in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem, including the Old City. But Foreign Minister Julie Bishop stated that “in voting at the UN, the Coalition government has consistently not supported one-sided resolutions targeting Israel.” She urged both Israel and the Palestinian Authority to refrain from damaging actions and “resume direct negotiations for a two-state solution as soon as possible.” The position of the Liberal Party-led Australian government is that the status of territories that Israel captured in the 1967 war should be decided only by direct bilateral negotiations. This is consistent with the 1995 Interim Agreement between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which deemed those lands subject to “permanent status” negotiations.

We may be the last sane nation in the West. Meanwhile, Obama and his crew have taken their level of lying to a very dangerous plateau. They first pretend that Trump won because of Russian hacking, they imply that hacking means that the Russians had manipulated voting machines which is literally impossible, and take this out and out falsehood to a very dangerous international level. They are deranged. There is no lie that they cannot count on the American media to support, and there is no level of deceit that will cause those who vote for a living to abandon the Dems. But for the present, we do seem to have at least possibly come to this: Has Obama’s Israel gambit already backfired by dividing the left and uniting the right?. About Obama they say this:

Look who we’re talking about here. This is the same master strategist who’s been outmaneuvered by Russia at every turn, who barely tried to formulate a policy on Syria, and who’s presided over massive Democratic electoral losses at every level. He and Kerry probably thought that if they just made their good intentions plain as they headed for the exits, good things would flow from that. Instead they’ve got the Democratic Senate minority leader slamming them and Republicans on all sides cheering for Trump.

This is just the warm up. Nothing goes well in government all the time. The evil in the hearts of “progressives” does not disappear just because they are not running the government. It’s going to be a long four years and the fifth column is well entrenched.