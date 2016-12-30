The Brexit Pubs: a meeting place for ordinary folk

From time to time, the current Bagehot column in The Economist is worth a read. And I was particularly taken by this one, which recounts the story of the successful development of a chain of pubs, JD Wetherspoon.

You can just imagine what the Fitroy and Surry Hills’ hipsters would think of this chain of pub. Wouldn’t be seen dead in any of them. But this is an interesting read.

HOW easy it is to dislike chain pubs: those samey, cheap, airless booze hangars that uglify the High Streets of the nation like a slick of vomit up the side of a taxi.

A Telegraph columnist one specimen as “horrific”; a writer in the Spectator calls its kind “grim”; Will Self, an author, terms them “shit, brown dollops of establishments smeared incontinently across ourcities.”

Such places are murdering good old-fashioned boozers with their discounts on fizzy slop. And as if these were not sins enough, Tim Martin, the mulleted owner of JD Wetherspoon, used his most prominent of pub corps to shunt the nation towards the chaos and impoverishment of Brexit.

He advocated it in the chain’s magazine and slathered the tables of his almost 1,000 branches with beer mats reviling Europhile elites (“Why should we trust the IMF?” bellowed one).

It was with glee that liberals observed that the vote on June 23rd had wiped millions of the value of his company. Chain pubs: just too ghastly.

Bagehot begs to differ. Join him, if you will, in Ebbw Vale at 11 o’clock on a weekday morning. In this depressed former steel town in the Welsh valleys the local Wetherspoon branch—named the Picture House after the cinema that once occupied it, but known as “Spoon’s”—hums with life.

A pleasant light, both dusky and hourless, filters through stained-glass windows. Young mothers huddle around a table looking at holiday snaps. An elderly couple nurse cups of tea. In the gallery

teenagers, one table of boys and one of girls. The old codgers sit by the window, working on the first pints of the day.

Those who enter process up the central aisle between the tables towards the bar, waving at familiar faces. Backs are slapped and babies cooed over; a civilised babble fills the space. On the walls are displays featuring Nye Bevan (the Welsh father of the National Health Service), old photos of the town and histories of its long-gone industry.

The tableau is sociable and cross-class in a lonely and fragmenting society. It is unfussy in a country whose metropolitan food culture increasingly involves infantile gimmicks: dishes served on bricks, in jam-jars and the like.

It is authentically inauthentic, sporting the same menus and

wall-mounted bric-a-brac as hundreds of other outposts of Mr Martin’s empire, yet curiously honest about the fact.

In your columnist’s travels about Britain he has often encountered the same scene.

Visit an old mill town, a tired seaside resort or fishing port, a former coal-mining village, a faded dormitory settlement. Typically the working men’s club, the library and the church will be closed, or open only sporadically. But there will probably be a chain pub in a converted theatre, music hall, bank, church or post office. Often it will be architecturally captivating. Almost always it will be busy.

Even the complaints about such places contain arguments in their favour. On Friday and Saturday nights, it is true, the conviviality your columnist encountered in Ebbw Vale gives way to that

other British crowd scene: underdressed youngsters staggering onto the streets as early as 8pm and redistributing the contents of their stomachs onto pavements, walls and hedgerows” “Gin

Lane” with alcopops.

Meanwhile small, independent pubs struggle to compete with the chains. By lunchtime the Picture House is packed but its rival, the Bridge, is still shut and its curtains are closed. Yet both of these objections are really tales of displacement. Cheap chain-pubs socialise private drinking (supermarkets can undercut the cheapest of them).

And the good old-fashioned boozers are often grim places—sticky carpets, expensive drinks, naff music—that are unable to compete in an age when people’s homes are nicer than in the past and alternative leisure pursuits more plentiful. They would fail anyway.

To dig below the snobbery about pub chains is to witness a clever business at work. Mr Martin opened his first branch in London in 1979 and named it after a teacher, Mr Wetherspoon, who had told him he would never amount to anything. That it grew into a national institution, he says, comes down to three points.

A very British brew

First, stay close to the ground. Mr Martin spends two days a week visiting his pubs. There he interrogates landlords and mingles with punters, doing so alone to ensure he is “exposed to what people really think”.

To such conversations he attributes innovations like the absence of music, the mellow lighting and the early opening hours in his chain (the cooked breakfast is the bestselling dish). “When things go wrong at big retailers it’s usually because they’ve lost that

connection” with customers, he says.

Second, keep things simple: “The commercial world is full

of daft ideas”. Years ago, he explains, he was mocked for eschewing market-segmentation studies.

But today pubs aimed specifically at women, old people and other groups are failing while his everyman pubs are booming: “A pub is best when it’s a melting pot.”

Third, bear down on prices. Many small businesses in Britain fail because they charge too much in the country’s wage-stagnant economy. But Mr Martin treats “Made In America” by Sam Walton (the founder of Walmart) as a sort of Bible, revering cost control.

He reckons his use of grand old civic buildings makes the difference. These combine a stay-and-linger atmosphere (“the X-factor”, he calls it) with huge spaces, producing the self-reinforcing cycle that lies at the heart of his business: large sales begetting the decent profits that make possible low margins that further drive sales.

There is a parable in all this. Capitalism in Britain today is like Mr Martin’s pubs: often seen as soulless, homogenising and exploitative. Wetherspoon and other chains like it tell the other side of that story. Unfashionable they may be, but their vocation is also noble: they give people what they want. They lower prices and in the process beget life, buzz and, to use the politician’s cliché, a sense of community.